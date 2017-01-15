Last Word on the snowstorm, Jan. 14

Snow stories
Kudos to my wonderful neighbors in Winston Terrace, John and Rick, who shoveled out our driveway and wrapped the water faucet in the backyard! Thank you so much. You are great guys!
My newspaper was delivered every day, even Sunday, although it was understandably late. UPS delivered on Monday but the USPS did not deliver mail on Saturday or Monday, and I am doubtful they will deliver Tuesday. I would not expect anyone to risk their lives for such trivial things as a newspaper, package or mail. My question is, are the USPS autos not equipped for snow and/or are their personnel not trained to handle difficult road conditions?
My wife and I were shocked Monday afternoon to see the poor condition of Centerville Road. We thought that we were off-roading in the mountains! When are county personnel going to realize that there is a high school, a middle school, and three elementary schools located along Centerville Road? It appeared to us that the county either waited too long to plow the road or used too small a plow. We saw the same conditions on miles of Centerville Road last year.
Many thanks to Debbie, our intrepid newspaper delivery person. The papers were delivered during the entire snowstorm. She is someone special and dedicated and appreciated by her customers. Now about the U.S. Mail…
In JCC many subdivisions were not plowed in our latest "snowmaggedon" and this caused the roads to get very icy. Schools and other activities were canceled or delayed as a result of this unsafe condition. I understand VDOT or the JCC owns most of these types of roads. Is there a way to allow subdivisions to hire local snow plow entrepreneurs (i.e., pick-up truck with a plow) to do the job the road owners are unable, or unwilling to do? If not, why not?
I am totally dismayed at the lack of daily services as a result of the recent snowfall. I find it hard to believe that newspaper and mail service has been nonexistent for, at the time of this writing, three days. During this time I have seen vehicles move freely, if more slowly, throughout our neighborhood, and the main roads have been clear for at least a few days. People who depend on the U.S. mail for things such as their mail order prescriptions have been out of luck. In years past, you could always depend on getting your mail no matter what. The lack of effort astounds me.
As an independent piano teacher, I regularly observe that my students are often overwhelmed with heavy homework loads, competitive sports, working parents, limited sleep and very busy schedules. This week we had a foot of snow! Schools were closed, students slept late, they ate at home with both parents, the snow covered everything and there was no noise, no traffic, no leaf blowers, even no airplanes. The snow was lovely and serene to look at. Children went out to "play" with their friends in the snow. What I observed with my piano students, besides that they had practiced quite a bit, was that they were happy! Something to think about.
Why didn't WJCC Schools call off for both Monday and Tuesday, like surrounding school divisions did, so that parents and staff would have had adequate time to arrange child care? With time for over 10 inclement weather days now built into our school calendar each year, it is not hard to comprehend that a foot of snow and freezing temps might require two days off. Although, based on so many past mistakes, WJCC Central Office has never displayed much common sense or good judgment in planning ahead in most situations.
Waiting to see another article where the local reporter posts what a great job VDOT has claimed that they did. We're here waiting for God and Mother Nature to do the job that VDOT has never done —the subdivisions of Williamsburg and James City County. Nice going guys. Not!
Hope you got your fill of that pretty white stuff this weekend. Now that it is gone, I want to inform you that it is against the law to ride around with snow piled high on your vehicle. It can be hazardous when it blows off in front of other vehicles, not to mention that it is common courtesy to remove it before driving down the road. So the next time it snows, clean your car off before hitting the streets. If you don't have a brush to do it, do as I did—put a trash bag on your arm and scrape away!
It's 4:40 Saturday morning. I just looked outside to see the snow. I saw tire tracks in the snow on the street in front of my house and something said, "Check for the Gazette." I had told my mother last night that with the way they were talking about "The Blizzard of 2017" on TV not to get upset if we do not get the Gazette on Saturday. I would like to thank our newspaper carrier Sue Reid for getting out in this weather to deliver our paper (and hope she gets home safely). Now, let's see if the mail carrier is as good!
Shelter support
After the article in the Gazette about the Community of Faith Mission's program for the homeless in Williamsburg and the upcoming fund-raising event, people have had questions on how to obtain $20 tickets to the event on Jan. 27. Go to www.cofm.info, click on the banner at the top of the page. Then on the page describing the soup tasting/fund raising event, click on "Make Your Reservations Now" and follow the prompts.
Thank you
I want to thank the lovely woman and two delightful young men who "paid it backward" on Jan. 5 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Williamsburg. You don't know how much it meant to me. I appreciate your generosity and kindness. What a beautiful start to a new year! I will think of you when I do the same for someone else.
Recommended
I want to thank Marty and the mechanics at The Auto Clinic on Longhill Road for their friendliness, kindness and sense of humor when I had to have my car inspected. I had purchased a Lions Club Card for $10. The Auto Clinic's business name was on the back of the card for providing a free inspection. What a blessing. From now on, I will take my car there for any repairs and donate to the Lions Club. Their phone number is 757-253-9433.
I'd just like to highly recommend Pariser Dermatology. They are the best in town. I've taken my mother there for a couple of years, and they've given her tremendous care and concern. They're wonderful, wonderful.
Collecting donations
Support our furry friends! Williamsburg Realty is collecting donations for the Heritage Humane Society now through Jan. 31. Please drop donations off at the Williamsburg Realty office at 5231 Monticello Ave. Suite A. Call 757-903-0450 with questions.
Social Security
I would like the Social Security Administration to explain to me how come if the cost-of-living increase is only 3/10th of 1%, the premium for Medicare is going up by more than that and the premium for the drug plan is going up way more than that. My monthly check is shrinking instead of getting larger. Help!
Direct your thanks
The Jan. 4 commenter suggesting non-Trump supporters seeing an increase in their 401k plans should send President-elect Trump a "thank-you note" has either amnesia or been living on Mars for the past eight years. The DJIA closed at 7,949 on Election Day 2008, when Mr. Obama took office and closed at 18,332 this past Election Day, a 131% increase. The caller should instead direct any "thank-you's" to Mr. Obama, as well as for saving the U.S. auto industry, averting another Great Depression, unemployment halved, bin Laden dispatched, a record 75 consecutive months of overall job growth, reduced dependence on foreign oil to its lowest level since 1985 and so forth.
Free to you
Several hundred books published mid 20th century, a few recently published: ethics, philosophy, bibliographies, humor, language, psychology, adventure, sociology, few fiction. Call 258-3048.
Christmas Tooth
I would like to thank the Morrison Dental Group for making time on the Friday before Christmas to extract my cracked tooth. Specifically, thanks to Dr. Goldstein for assessing my cracked tooth on Friday morning, and to Dr. Maharty for making time in his schedule to perform an emergency extraction late on Friday afternoon. Knowing that the Morrison Dental Group functions as a team, I would also like to thank all of the auxiliary staff who ensured that my family and I had a Merry Christmas.
A living wage
Time for local businesses that pay non-living wages to stand up. If you pay a wage that does not cover the monthly rent for your "transient" workers, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You keep demanding more tax breaks and use them to create more low-paying jobs that generate profit for businesses, but provide very little income for workers. How many competent employees are lost because they cannot find a place to live in Williamsburg?
Health insurance
Am I missing something? My unemployed son is looking for health insurance, and he can only find $500 plus a month with a $7,000 plus deductible. Where is the Obamacare coverage for people in his situation? Thank you.
Apparently the Republican plan for replacing the Affordable Care Act is to repeal it as fast as possible and then kick the replacement four years down the road so that the next administration has to deal with it. What a bunch of cowards. They've had four years or more to come up with a replacement, and they've got nothing.
Flying the flag
Please include this, if only to correct misinformation. Mr. Harris states twice in signed editorials that he flew the US flag upside down because he was in distress over Trump and Russian interference in the election. Whatever his political beliefs, that is an incorrect use of the flag. Easy to check on the web. Here is the most common explanation: According to the United States Flag Code, hanging the flag upside down is a signal that the owner of the flag is in extreme danger. The person's life or property has to be threatened. If the flag is hung upside down, military personnel recognize this as a call for help. Although hanging the flag upside down is not desecration, the act is still frowned upon.
Empty stores
In response to the comment about empty stores: I am in agreement and think there should be no further building in Williamsburg, Jame City and York counties until we fill the vacancies that are available. It should be against the law to build if there is a certain percentage of vacancy in any town. It is so sad and unnecessary to see empty stores sitting everywhere. There is not enough retail to fill them all. And the vacancies that we have, that have been sitting for a long period of time, need to be turned into green spaces. Our world needs more trees and less concrete.
Looking for ...
We are looking for someone to install a free-standing wood stove. Please reply to the Last Word. Thank you.
Looking for anyone who needs to get rid of moving boxes. We will come to pick up and if necessary break them down. Please call 757-258-9744. Thanks.
I want to take beginner's French lessons in Williamsburg or surrounding areas—all suggestions welcome. Please reply to Last Word. Thank you.
I'm writing in response to the person looking for a manicurist. Try Tammy at Uptown Nails in the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center. I have been a client since 2001 and couldn't be happier.
There have been a few entries here in the Last Word regarding Dr. April Guminsky. I'm happy to report that she has recently opened her own practice – Gateway Internal Medical and Pediatrics. She is located in New Kent near the schools. The phone number is 804-557-2169.
Diapers in bag found in Westray Downs. Please call 757-229-3091 and identify.
I have to have an operation on the rotator cuff of my dominant arm. If someone has had this surgery in the recent past, I would appreciate it if you would care to chat with me about what life is like right after the operation. Please call 757-358-3746. Thank you.
President elect
To the person who wrote that Donald Trump is a billionaire and cannot be bought, I question if you know the definition of a narcissist. Donald Trump is a narcissist. If that man were a true billionaire, he would gladly carry his tax returns for all to see. It is true that Trump is setting himself up to be a billionaire by the time he leaves office, and that will probably be at we the people's expense.
The election results were not what I expected or desired, but that's okay. We are blessed to have a democracy where the people's votes count. Let's now unite, heal, and make America even greater.