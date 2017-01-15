Last Word on the snowstorm, Jan. 14

Snow stories

Kudos to my wonderful neighbors in Winston Terrace, John and Rick, who shoveled out our driveway and wrapped the water faucet in the backyard! Thank you so much. You are great guys!

My newspaper was delivered every day, even Sunday, although it was understandably late. UPS delivered on Monday but the USPS did not deliver mail on Saturday or Monday, and I am doubtful they will deliver Tuesday. I would not expect anyone to risk their lives for such trivial things as a newspaper, package or mail. My question is, are the USPS autos not equipped for snow and/or are their personnel not trained to handle difficult road conditions?

My wife and I were shocked Monday afternoon to see the poor condition of Centerville Road. We thought that we were off-roading in the mountains! When are county personnel going to realize that there is a high school, a middle school, and three elementary schools located along Centerville Road? It appeared to us that the county either waited too long to plow the road or used too small a plow. We saw the same conditions on miles of Centerville Road last year.

Many thanks to Debbie, our intrepid newspaper delivery person. The papers were delivered during the entire snowstorm. She is someone special and dedicated and appreciated by her customers. Now about the U.S. Mail…

Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com.

In JCC many subdivisions were not plowed in our latest "snowmaggedon" and this caused the roads to get very icy. Schools and other activities were canceled or delayed as a result of this unsafe condition. I understand VDOT or the JCC owns most of these types of roads. Is there a way to allow subdivisions to hire local snow plow entrepreneurs (i.e., pick-up truck with a plow) to do the job the road owners are unable, or unwilling to do? If not, why not?

I am totally dismayed at the lack of daily services as a result of the recent snowfall. I find it hard to believe that newspaper and mail service has been nonexistent for, at the time of this writing, three days. During this time I have seen vehicles move freely, if more slowly, throughout our neighborhood, and the main roads have been clear for at least a few days. People who depend on the U.S. mail for things such as their mail order prescriptions have been out of luck. In years past, you could always depend on getting your mail no matter what. The lack of effort astounds me.

As an independent piano teacher, I regularly observe that my students are often overwhelmed with heavy homework loads, competitive sports, working parents, limited sleep and very busy schedules. This week we had a foot of snow! Schools were closed, students slept late, they ate at home with both parents, the snow covered everything and there was no noise, no traffic, no leaf blowers, even no airplanes. The snow was lovely and serene to look at. Children went out to "play" with their friends in the snow. What I observed with my piano students, besides that they had practiced quite a bit, was that they were happy! Something to think about.

Why didn't WJCC Schools call off for both Monday and Tuesday, like surrounding school divisions did, so that parents and staff would have had adequate time to arrange child care? With time for over 10 inclement weather days now built into our school calendar each year, it is not hard to comprehend that a foot of snow and freezing temps might require two days off. Although, based on so many past mistakes, WJCC Central Office has never displayed much common sense or good judgment in planning ahead in most situations.

Waiting to see another article where the local reporter posts what a great job VDOT has claimed that they did. We're here waiting for God and Mother Nature to do the job that VDOT has never done —the subdivisions of Williamsburg and James City County. Nice going guys. Not!

Hope you got your fill of that pretty white stuff this weekend. Now that it is gone, I want to inform you that it is against the law to ride around with snow piled high on your vehicle. It can be hazardous when it blows off in front of other vehicles, not to mention that it is common courtesy to remove it before driving down the road. So the next time it snows, clean your car off before hitting the streets. If you don't have a brush to do it, do as I did—put a trash bag on your arm and scrape away!

It's 4:40 Saturday morning. I just looked outside to see the snow. I saw tire tracks in the snow on the street in front of my house and something said, "Check for the Gazette." I had told my mother last night that with the way they were talking about "The Blizzard of 2017" on TV not to get upset if we do not get the Gazette on Saturday. I would like to thank our newspaper carrier Sue Reid for getting out in this weather to deliver our paper (and hope she gets home safely). Now, let's see if the mail carrier is as good!

Shelter support

After the article in the Gazette about the Community of Faith Mission's program for the homeless in Williamsburg and the upcoming fund-raising event, people have had questions on how to obtain $20 tickets to the event on Jan. 27. Go to www.cofm.info, click on the banner at the top of the page. Then on the page describing the soup tasting/fund raising event, click on "Make Your Reservations Now" and follow the prompts.

Thank you

I want to thank the lovely woman and two delightful young men who "paid it backward" on Jan. 5 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Williamsburg. You don't know how much it meant to me. I appreciate your generosity and kindness. What a beautiful start to a new year! I will think of you when I do the same for someone else.

Recommended

I want to thank Marty and the mechanics at The Auto Clinic on Longhill Road for their friendliness, kindness and sense of humor when I had to have my car inspected. I had purchased a Lions Club Card for $10. The Auto Clinic's business name was on the back of the card for providing a free inspection. What a blessing. From now on, I will take my car there for any repairs and donate to the Lions Club. Their phone number is 757-253-9433.

I'd just like to highly recommend Pariser Dermatology. They are the best in town. I've taken my mother there for a couple of years, and they've given her tremendous care and concern. They're wonderful, wonderful.

Collecting donations

Support our furry friends! Williamsburg Realty is collecting donations for the Heritage Humane Society now through Jan. 31. Please drop donations off at the Williamsburg Realty office at 5231 Monticello Ave. Suite A. Call 757-903-0450 with questions.