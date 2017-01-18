Last Word, Jan 18

Looking for ...

A licensed eyebrow guru to shape my brows. Please leave a message in the Last Word. Thank you.

Someone in town to develop some film for me. I have an old-timey camera that uses 24 mm film. I've been to my regular drug stores, and they don't develop any more. So, if you know someone who develops film, just leave a message. Thanks.

To the person looking for the information on lawn mower repair: His name is Glen Ayres, 757-784-0774, Cardinal Small Engine Repair. He is mobile. Please give him a call. He is reliable and inexpensive.

Dr. April Guminsky is now in New Kent in Maidstone Village. Phone is 804-557-2169.

To the person wanting to know about the clementines: My neighbor just brought me some from Food Lion (near the Outlet) and it was a bag of five and I was really amazed. So, there you go.

To the person looking to buy clementines other than in a box: Why not buy the whole box and share some with your neighbors?

I would like to know where Dr. Ali Sharifian is now located.

I'm looking for a 2002 print/poster that they had, and if you have one and would like to get rid of it, I'd appreciate it. Please put your response and phone number in the Last Word. Thank you.

Does anyone out there know anything creative to do with used Christmas cards? Thanks.

The person looking for an experienced drum instructor should contact Travis Paull at (757) 972-7801 to set up a free introductory lesson and consider future instruction. The studio website is www.WilliamsburgPercussion.com. Mr. Paull has 20 years of experience in all types of percussion instruction settings.

Health insurance

Does anyone seriously believe Congress will come up with a workable plan for health insurance? They weren't willing to seriously construct a top plan and they obviously could care less about people unable to pay for accidents, critical or chronic illnesses much less the daily health problems of humans! And unless and until our health scientists sincerely look at how we should care for and protect our bodies (and minds) from preconception on, will we actually know wellness? Will we take personal responsibility to care for our bodies?

Thank you, Frank

We have so enjoyed Mr. Frank Shatz's informative, entertaining and educational columns for years! But having traveled a good deal, we, of course, missed many and we wonder if there is a book out containing all of them? There must be hundreds and a collection would make for great company!

Bullied pupil

Why has WJCC not made things right for the family whose child was bullied? It's clear they did not follow through and forced this family to have to get legal counsel. WJCC continues to ignore problems. They must be held accountable for their wrong doings. Sometimes I think WJCC is a train wreck, and I question keeping my child in this district.

Interference

I cut the cable last year, and recently I have been having TV interference. It sometimes is CBS, but recently it has been FOX 43. Today it was at 4 p.m. on a Sunday. Not every station and not consistently. More like jamming. Any ideas who to contact? Could it be a HAM radio? Any help appreciated.

Free to you

Two free-standing glass front book cases of the type formerly used in an early 20th century attorney's office, in good shape for age. One consists of five separate units; the other has six separate units. 258-3048.

I have a 26-inch Philips TV to give away. It is large and heavy but works well. We can deliver, depending on location/distance. Please contact freetv64@aol.com if you are interested.

I have a pair of ice skates I want to give away. They're old but they're in good shape. They're Singer skates and I was giving them away—anybody can use them. They're size 11. The telephone number is 757-229-2558.

Panasonic Standard Cassette Transcriber Model #RR-830. Used two years. Amazon sells same for $49.76 plus $8.77 for shipping. Contact clyoung@widomaker.com.

Snow stories

Do Williamsburg and James City County have ordinances requiring businesses and property owners to shove their sidewalks after snow storms?

This is a big thank you to an angel, a male angel, who came to my door yesterday. I am widowed, over 50 and I work at a medical facility. He heard through the grapevine that I needed to get to work, so he came to my front door yesterday. He only said his name is Will—that's all I know. I know nothing else, but he shoveled my driveway, cleaned off my car, made sure my car started okay so I could go to work. I cannot thank him enough. To me, he is an angel named Will.

Flying the flag

To the person who is an "over -70 Marine Veteran" and intends on flying our flag upside down, I'm sure you know the name Benedict Arnold. He was a general and still a traitor to his country. Just because one serves in the military doesn't give them the right to disgrace our country's flag. I'm sure if dead soldiers could talk, they would wholeheartedly condemn your disgraceful action.

We are fortunate the Republicans kept the progressive Democrats at bay for the last eight years to preserve our Second Amendment rights. Oh, and our flag. You may fly it any way you choose... a First Amendment right, and also most protected by the Republicans. Semper Fidelis.

Unwelcome speech

Yes, at the Golden Globe last night—I was totally disappointed in Meryl Streep doing the diatribe against our President-elect, Donald Trump. That was no excuse for her to do this. That is the most disrespectful thing I've ever seen. As far as I'm concerned, I'm just going to take all the Meryl Streep movies that I have right now and burn them.

Shame on Meryl Streep! If she was going to stray from the movies in her Golden Globes speech, why not try to unite people instead of polarizing them?

XI Commandment

An article was published in the Thanksgiving edition of The Virginia Gazette regarding the XI Commandment, "Honor Thy Educator," about providing lunch to local educators. As part of the experience, some prizes are awarded. Remax All American, the Fat Tuna Restaurant and Movement Mortgage would like to thank Mark and the Mega Auto Spa, who have generously joined in and are providing full car washes for us to add to the Fat Tuna gift card giveaways, showing their appreciation to our educators. A special thank you to The Virginia Gazette as this wouldn't have happened without the article.