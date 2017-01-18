Last Word, Jan 18

Looking for ...
A licensed eyebrow guru to shape my brows. Please leave a message in the Last Word. Thank you.
Someone in town to develop some film for me. I have an old-timey camera that uses 24 mm film. I've been to my regular drug stores, and they don't develop any more. So, if you know someone who develops film, just leave a message. Thanks.
To the person looking for the information on lawn mower repair: His name is Glen Ayres, 757-784-0774, Cardinal Small Engine Repair. He is mobile. Please give him a call. He is reliable and inexpensive.
Dr. April Guminsky is now in New Kent in Maidstone Village. Phone is 804-557-2169.
To the person wanting to know about the clementines: My neighbor just brought me some from Food Lion (near the Outlet) and it was a bag of five and I was really amazed. So, there you go.
To the person looking to buy clementines other than in a box: Why not buy the whole box and share some with your neighbors?
I would like to know where Dr. Ali Sharifian is now located.
I'm looking for a 2002 print/poster that they had, and if you have one and would like to get rid of it, I'd appreciate it. Please put your response and phone number in the Last Word. Thank you.
Does anyone out there know anything creative to do with used Christmas cards? Thanks.
The person looking for an experienced drum instructor should contact Travis Paull at (757) 972-7801 to set up a free introductory lesson and consider future instruction. The studio website is www.WilliamsburgPercussion.com. Mr. Paull has 20 years of experience in all types of percussion instruction settings.
Health insurance
Does anyone seriously believe Congress will come up with a workable plan for health insurance? They weren't willing to seriously construct a top plan and they obviously could care less about people unable to pay for accidents, critical or chronic illnesses much less the daily health problems of humans! And unless and until our health scientists sincerely look at how we should care for and protect our bodies (and minds) from preconception on, will we actually know wellness? Will we take personal responsibility to care for our bodies?
Thank you, Frank
We have so enjoyed Mr. Frank Shatz's informative, entertaining and educational columns for years! But having traveled a good deal, we, of course, missed many and we wonder if there is a book out containing all of them? There must be hundreds and a collection would make for great company!
Bullied pupil
Why has WJCC not made things right for the family whose child was bullied? It's clear they did not follow through and forced this family to have to get legal counsel. WJCC continues to ignore problems. They must be held accountable for their wrong doings. Sometimes I think WJCC is a train wreck, and I question keeping my child in this district.
Interference
I cut the cable last year, and recently I have been having TV interference. It sometimes is CBS, but recently it has been FOX 43. Today it was at 4 p.m. on a Sunday. Not every station and not consistently. More like jamming. Any ideas who to contact? Could it be a HAM radio? Any help appreciated.
Free to you
Two free-standing glass front book cases of the type formerly used in an early 20th century attorney's office, in good shape for age. One consists of five separate units; the other has six separate units. 258-3048.
I have a 26-inch Philips TV to give away. It is large and heavy but works well. We can deliver, depending on location/distance. Please contact freetv64@aol.com if you are interested.
I have a pair of ice skates I want to give away. They're old but they're in good shape. They're Singer skates and I was giving them away—anybody can use them. They're size 11. The telephone number is 757-229-2558.
Panasonic Standard Cassette Transcriber Model #RR-830. Used two years. Amazon sells same for $49.76 plus $8.77 for shipping. Contact clyoung@widomaker.com.
Snow stories
Do Williamsburg and James City County have ordinances requiring businesses and property owners to shove their sidewalks after snow storms?
This is a big thank you to an angel, a male angel, who came to my door yesterday. I am widowed, over 50 and I work at a medical facility. He heard through the grapevine that I needed to get to work, so he came to my front door yesterday. He only said his name is Will—that's all I know. I know nothing else, but he shoveled my driveway, cleaned off my car, made sure my car started okay so I could go to work. I cannot thank him enough. To me, he is an angel named Will.
Flying the flag
To the person who is an "over -70 Marine Veteran" and intends on flying our flag upside down, I'm sure you know the name Benedict Arnold. He was a general and still a traitor to his country. Just because one serves in the military doesn't give them the right to disgrace our country's flag. I'm sure if dead soldiers could talk, they would wholeheartedly condemn your disgraceful action.
We are fortunate the Republicans kept the progressive Democrats at bay for the last eight years to preserve our Second Amendment rights. Oh, and our flag. You may fly it any way you choose... a First Amendment right, and also most protected by the Republicans. Semper Fidelis.
Unwelcome speech
Yes, at the Golden Globe last night—I was totally disappointed in Meryl Streep doing the diatribe against our President-elect, Donald Trump. That was no excuse for her to do this. That is the most disrespectful thing I've ever seen. As far as I'm concerned, I'm just going to take all the Meryl Streep movies that I have right now and burn them.
Shame on Meryl Streep! If she was going to stray from the movies in her Golden Globes speech, why not try to unite people instead of polarizing them?
XI Commandment
An article was published in the Thanksgiving edition of The Virginia Gazette regarding the XI Commandment, "Honor Thy Educator," about providing lunch to local educators. As part of the experience, some prizes are awarded. Remax All American, the Fat Tuna Restaurant and Movement Mortgage would like to thank Mark and the Mega Auto Spa, who have generously joined in and are providing full car washes for us to add to the Fat Tuna gift card giveaways, showing their appreciation to our educators. A special thank you to The Virginia Gazette as this wouldn't have happened without the article.
Be alert
Residents of Neck o Land Road neighborhoods: Several neighborhoods have been targeted by car thieves, so to all neighbors in Peleg's Point, Page Landing, Powhatan Shores and Gatehouse Farms, please lock your cars and be on the lookout for strangers. To the car thieves themselves: We are watching you!
We need consensus
We should all understand that Obama winning two terms did not give him a mandate even though he and the party may have believed they did. The same thing applies to Trump and the party who won the Electoral College vote and not the popular vote—they may believe they have a mandate. In both cases, they have not received a mandate. Both political parties need to reach for consensus. That is what has made America great. Thank you.
Recommended
I wanted to thank Khalid of "We fix computers by Khalid" for his outstanding service. He took care of both computer and printer issues and I am very pleased with the results.
A long-time customer of the Carrot Tree restaurant, I was a bit concerned when it moved "up town" to larger quarters that it might lose some of its appeal. Not to worry. I was there a few weeks ago and it was great. The space is roomy and comfortably arranged. There are new choices on the menu but the old favorites remain. It is good to see a local business prospering, and the new Carrot Tree is an asset to our town.
To the person looking for an independent plumber: I can highly recommend Harry Johnston, 927 1515. He has done a lot of things for us and neighbors and all have been happy with him.
I hired Carter Plumbing on several occasions and was satisfied with the service and the price. I think he is a one-man company. His number is 220-6289.
Left wondering
To the person looking for their doctor: To me it is amazing that doctors leave a practice and they do not notify their patients. I don't understand that at all. I've heard of people who actually show up for an appointment with their doctor and their doctor is no longer there. It seems to me that that would be some type of neglect or something. It just doesn't seem right.
Helping Chicago
For the person who wishes a Democrat to explain what has been done regarding the numerous murders in Chicago: The explanation would be too lengthy for the Last Word. To find your answers, Google "efforts to reduce murders in Chicago 2016." You will find numerous articles describing the many causes of the high murder rate as well as actions that police, President Obama and city administrators have taken. Of course, you will need to be able to believe the media reports as factual.
On 1/11—"Deaths in Chicago"—did they not have parents or families? Blaming someone else is surely a prescription for death. Someone knows when there is a weapon. Examining the domicile is a duty so no one can be armed with any weapon. It takes a little daily time, but isn't there a duty? Especially when there are problems?
Dog walking
Just to let the recent writer know: There is no law in the state of Virginia requiring anyone to pick up dog poo. Also, you may not realize that dog walkers may be allowing their dogs to do their business on public property and not your yard. Are you aware of the laws that explain which property is public and which is private?
King of Glory sale
The King of Glory Consignment Sale is now accepting consignors for its upcoming Spring Sale. The sale will be held March 17 and 18 at 4987 Longhill Rd. This is a volunteer-run, non-profit sale supporting community organizations and neighbors in need. Consignors receive 65% with a low $5 registration fee and get shop the Friday morning pre-sale. Volunteers work a 4-hour shift shop the Thursday night pre-sale. Email ccs@kogva.org by Feb. 17 to register. We sell new and gently used seasonal items for expectant parents and growing children (newborn to teen). Prom and Formal wear available for sale from our partner organization, Gowns for Hounds. For more info: http://childrensconsignmentsale.weebly.com/
Thank you
I wanted to say thank you to the Sidecar Santa who I have seen for multiple years handing out toys to children downtown. I really enjoy your compassion and joy during the Christmas season.
Great job and many thanks to the staff at Sentara Hospital, in particular Dr. Habibi, Nurse Jo Ann Saunders and Nurse Grace Stringfield. I was treated with compassion and professionalism. Each is a credit to her/his profession.
I'd like to thank the Emergency Paramedics of Station 3 and the doctors, technicians and staff on duty late Christmas evening at the emergency room in Sentara Hospital Williamsburgfor saving my life. You are ALL truly professionals. Thank you.
Intriguing equation
A comment on Jan. 7 contained the following statement: "European settlers were to American Indians as Israeli settlements are to Palestinians." This assessment is a thought-provoking analogy about a very serious issue that affects a number of countries, especially in the Middle East. Readers will find it educational if the commentator would write a "Letter to the Editor," outlining both the Israeli and Palestinian sides of this conflict.
Regarding China
I always laugh when I hear of how we are going to set the Chinese straight if they don't behave. I realize Williamsburg is flag waving central, but that is total nonsense. As of the end of October this year, China holds almost 30 percent of Treasury bills, notes and bonds outstanding, to the tune of over a trillion dollars. I think we have it upside down as usual. It is we who had better behave ourselves or China will read the riot act to us. We had better get a grip on reality.
President-elect
The weekend's coldest temperatures since 1970 prove that Mr. Trump is already reversing the effects of the Chinese-instigated faux science of global warming, even before his official inauguration. Any coverage of this huge success by the biased and failing media? None! Sad!
I would call myself a conservative. I think the country needs a business perspective in power to right the ship. That said; Donald Trump is a caricature of a man. Composed not of pencil and ink, but flesh and blood. How often have you heard him laugh? Other than sarcasm, how much emotion is there? He is shallow, He is coarse, he is bullying. I hope he is not a true reflection of our trending in society.
Bush and Obama are very different but both had very civil discourse with everyone. Trump certainly seems to have a serious hang-up with this approach.
I have been with Donald Trump all the way until he appointed Robert Kennedy to head a vaccine panel. Very, very poor choice. This man isn't even a doctor. Why not appoint two doctors with opposing opinions? Never Robert Kennedy.