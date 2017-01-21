Last Word on 'Hidden Figures', Jan. 21

Great movie

The movie "Hidden Figures" is wonderful from so many perspectives. If you love space travel, math, rockets, mysteries, genius, computers, people or history, see the movie. Outstanding! Really, so much to take in, we'll see it more than once. It should be shown at our schools so all young people will be inspired to enjoy and use their brains and all special talents they have.

Guns at library

Will the would-be cowboys ever be content with leaving their cowboy outfits and guns at home? Or save them for gatherings with like-minded wannabes? The peace loving, getting-along-with people want to be able to relax, read, research, enjoy our tax-paid library without wondering which of the wannabes is going for more excitement in his apparently boring life. If you must wear guns, openly carry them, then go where the rest of you go to read, relax and leave the rest of us in peace!

Intriguing equation

A comment on Jan. 7 contained the following statement: "European settlers were to American Indians as Israeli settlements are to Palestinians." This assessment is a thought-provoking analogy about a very serious issue that affects a number of countries, especially in the Middle East. Readers will find it educational if the commentator would write a "Letter to the Editor," outlining both the Israeli and Palestinian sides of this conflict.

Regarding China

I always laugh when I hear of how we are going to set the Chinese straight if they don't behave. I realize Williamsburg is flag-waving central, but that is total nonsense. As of the end of October this year, China holds almost 30 percent of Treasury bills, notes and bonds outstanding, to the tune of more than a trillion dollars. I think we have it upside down, as usual. It is we who had better behave ourselves or China will read the Riot Act to us. We had better get a grip on reality.

Helping charity

The person asking for guidance in making charitable donations cannot go wrong with Doctors without Borders or Oxfam. They have impeccable reputations.

To the person looking a place or resource to rate charities, try this article in Consumer Reports: consumerreports.org/charities/best-charities-for-your-donations. Also, charitywatch.org is a good resource.

From my personal experience, the Salvation Army is one of those that spends most of their money on assisting those in need.

Snow story

I knew it was coming, people complaining about the roads "not" being cleared after this last snow storm. As I sat in the office of a business on Longhill Road Saturday that had to have someone manning the business, I can confirm that many times I saw the plow trucks or motor graders come by plowing snow. What you people don't seem to understand is that when the snow becomes impacted, it becomes a sheet of ice that no plow is going to remove. This area is not accustomed to the amount of snow we received. The road crews were working with what they had and to the best of their ability. If you think you can do a better job, then maybe you need to step up and see what you can do. Kudos to all who worked to try and get the roads in the best condition possible.

Looking for …

I know there is a place in Newport News, but locally is there a kickboxing studio or class? Not Martial Arts, not a kickboxing class at the local gym, but a real kickboxing studio?

To the person looking for a small plumbing firm, I would strongly recommend Haynes Drains & Plumbing, phone: 757-259-PIPE. They are a local, small plumbing service and do excellent work at a reasonable price. We've used them for several years and couldn't be more satisfied. Give them a call.

Does anyone know of a local doctor (M.D. or D.O.) who specializes in treating the cause, rather than the affect, of diseases with things such as nutrition and exercise? I am interested in a doctor with vast knowledge of how supplements interact with the body and brain and who has the ability to prescribe.

This message is for the person looking for a plumber who does work on his own and not with a large company. We, too, were looking for the same thing and were blessed enough to find Tracy Sheeley at TS Plumbing, and he is wonderful. His phone number is 757-903-5790. Thank you.

I'm trying to find a place to take my needles to. I have the Sure-Click needles that I use. I have a year's worth because no one in Williamsburg will take them and I've even called the manufacturing company of the medicine and they won't take them. I was sent a sent a list of pharmacies that would take them when I first started taking my shots a year ago, and those pharmacies said they no longer take needles any more. So I need to know where everybody in Williamsburg takes their needles. Leave information in the Last Word. Thank you.

Will the person who scraped the side of my daughter's Ford Escort ES2 on Dec. 17 and put black tape on it, please give us a call at 757-565-3736.

Does anyone know who makes copies of CDs with cover art? I have one personal CD that I would like to duplicate. Thank you.

In response to the person who said she knows a hairdresser in the area who works well with fine, thinning hair: Please call me and let me know how I can reach him. Call 253-0389 and leave a message. Thank you.

Cheerleaders

The comment about the William and Mary cheerleaders is so true. They are extremely athletic. Do yourself and your family a favor. Enjoy the gem of Williamsburg, that being the William and Mary athletic events. Take your family to a basketball game and be a part of the William and Mary spirit. It's truly entertaining.

Free to you

I have five Hummel plates, two from 1980 and one from 1981, 1972 and 1979. They are in their original boxes and in perfect shape. Free to first caller who will come and pick them up. Please call 757-645-2423 if interested.

Sentry safe with an interior opening of 12-by-15 inches. Overall dimensions are 17-by-22 inches and 14 inches deep. A card with the combination is attached to the handle of the safe. Free to the first person who calls and comes to the house to get it from the second floor. It's heavy enough to need two people. Please call 757-645-2423 if you are interested.

For free: Christmas tree. Artificial, 8-foot, lighted. Pick up. 564-3555. Thank you.

