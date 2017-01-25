Last Word on wearing your flag pin, Jan. 25

French lessons
I am responding to the person interested in taking beginner's French lessons in Williamsburg. I am a retired foreign language teacher with 32 years' experience. I speak fluent French and Spanish. I was also the ESOL coordinator in Newport News Public Schools for 15 years. I live in Williamsburg and would be interested in teaching you French. I have experience in teaching students from kindergarten to young adults. Please call at 757-253-1863. References are available upon request.
Flag pins
On TV I consistently see American flag pins worn by people on the left lapel. They should be worn on the right. I learned in 8th grade art class that anything with a direction to its appearance points toward the middle. Our flag clearly has the square with stars on the left. It is also supposed to be hung that way. So it is incorrect to wear it pointing outward. Please wear it on the right side to be respectful.
Looking for …
Does anyone know of a local doctor (MD or DO) who specializes in treating the cause – rather than the effect—of diseases with things like nutrition and exercise? I am interested in a doctor with vast knowledge of how supplements interact with the body and brain and who has the ability to prescribe.
We have a large master bathroom shower that needs tile repair. Any recommendation for someone with expertise would be appreciated. Thank you.
Our church organization has identified a need for two chests of drawers for a single mother with two children. We would pick them up at your convenience. Please call 220-1742.
In response to the person who said she knows a hairdresser in the area who works well with fine, thinning hair: Please call me and let me know how I can reach him. Call 253-0389 and leave a message. Thank you.
Anyone looking for leaf and debris removal, small tree removal, call Warren at 757-327-6497.
My son has the symptoms of multiple sclerosis. He was told that the only way to diagnose MS is to eliminate other diseases with similar symptoms or to get an MRI (which is very expensive). My son does not have health insurance and is presently out of work due to the MS symptoms. Is there anyone who will work with us to determine if he does have MS and how to treat whatever is wrong with him so that he can get on with his life?
I am looking for a 2002 Occasion for the Arts poster. If you have one that you're willing to be free of, please leave the message in the Last Word. Thank you.
Museum admission
This is about a letter to the editor on Jan. 18: The Smithsonian Museum is already paid for, by you and me and the American people through taxes. That's why it's free. But Colonial Williamsburg is a private, non-profit foundation and they must make the bottom line fit their income. Thank you.
Traffic Cameras
At the intersection of Lightfoot and Richmond roads a set of cameras is needed facing both north and south on Richmond Road at the intersection with Lightfoot Road and a set of cameras is needed facing east and west on Lightfoot Road. Why? We need to know for weekday morning and evening drive times, incoming and outgoing weekend traffic, holiday traffic and inclement weather days. All to be used to view traffic and road conditions before the residents of Williamsburg venture out and about.
Snow removal
Having lived here for 17 years and being raised in snowy northern New Jersey, I know a little about snow and its removal on streets. Going out the Sunday after the recent snowstorm to New Town from Seasons Trace, I was appalled at the poor snow plow removal. Oh, the plows made their trips but the drivers were not trained to scrape to the pavement. Nor was any sand or salt applied afterward! This resulted in all streets being a solid sheet of 2 inch ice/compacted snow that slowed an old veteran like me down to 5 miles an hour. Nothing improved until mid week, when Mother Nature took over.
Seems there is a disconnect for our road caretakers when snow covers a certain road. There is a road that is used as a main connector between Jamestown Road and Greensprings Road called 4H Club Road. A lot of neighborhoods off 4H and Greensprings rely on this road. Greensprings has a 90 degree turn in order to get to Jamestown Road if 4H isn't used. The 90 degree corner would place more people in a dangerous situation when 4H Club isn't cleared. So, good people of Williamsburg area, what can be done to get the proper attention of having 4H Club Road cleared during snowy weather by the road caretakers?
Trees
Does anyone know why many trees have been cut down on Monticello Avenue? From a reader: An answer to the inquiry about the cutting down of the pine trees on the south side of Monticello Road: I spoke with a foreman at the site this past Monday, asking about the reason for cutting down the trees and he told me that the subsurface utilities (electric, gas, telephone, TV and sewer) are on that side of the road and that the roots of the pines are causing havoc with the underground utilities. Therefore a decision was made to cut the trees down, repair/rebuild the utilities and change the area to grasses that do not attack the utilities.
Thank you
I'd like to thank the man who was at Dr. McMenamin's office on Jan. 17, for allowing me to go ahead of him because my eyes were so painful. Thank you so much.
Car accidents
Why is it that every time there is a fatal accident, the road gets blamed for it? I have been driving the Richmond Road and Industrial Park Drive area for over 30 years and this was the first accident I have seen there. There is plenty of visibility going into or exiting the intersection. Surely you could not blame the weather, so what is left? Driver inattention would be the only other reason. All you have to do is look around as you drive and what do you see? A cell phone stuck to every person's ear and drivers putting on makeup or eating. Driver inattention is a huge problem and getting worse.
Group homes
I would like to make a comment about the placement of group homes. What makes most sense is to place these homes in all the acreage where the old buildings at Eastern State Hospital were taken down. There's plenty of room/wide open space over there where they won't bother anyone, and the hospital is right there, as well. It makes so much sense—I don't know why no one has proposed this before. Thank you.
Road-side signs
What's with all these internet signs popping up at all the intersections in the western part of James City County? I thought it was illegal to place signs in the VDOT right of way, which they clearly are. So, does that mean anybody can just pick them up to get rid of the trash?
Girl Scout cookies
I live in Oakland subdivision in James City County. I noticed that the Girl Scout cookies are being sold now. No one comes in our neighborhood. So, if someone would please come in our neighborhood, Oakland subdivision in James City County. I would love some Girl Scout cookies. Thank you.
Free to you
I have an old Sharp VHS camcorder that may be used as a prop or as a collectible and it is free to you if you can use it. It 's clean, has an operation manual and a nice carrying case. We used it to record a graduation that happened about 30 years ago and it was a surprise to me that we still had it in the attic! If you would like to see it or own it, please give me a call at 757-645-2423.
Health insurance
In answer to what happened to Obamacare for her unemployed son: The answer is, Medicaid extended would be the answer for her son's insurance. However, the Republican House of Delegates won't allow the Democratic governor, Terry McAuliffe, to extend Medicaid in the state. So Virginia has a gap with 400,000 people that aren't insured that would have been insured under the extended Medicaid program. Thank you.
Crafty idea
To the person wanting a suggestion for used Christmas cards: Make gift tags. You'll need scissors with a decorative edge, construction paper, ribbon and a single hole punch. Cut about a 3x3 square or various sizes from the card, layer with white, then colored paper, cut 1/4" wider and tie all together by weaving ribbon through 2 holes punched at top of gift tag. A really good craft for kids to make.
Free to you
King size mattress and box springs. Good condition. Pick up only. Call 757-345-2444.
Pardons
Obama just sealed his fate as the absolutely worst president ever by commuting the sentence of this Chelsea Manning person who leaked Army documents and is a traitor. It's unbelievable, the lack of intelligence that Obama has, unbelievable.
President Obama has commuted Army PFC Manning's 35-year sentence for treason and will be released from prison next year. Manning, who is now a female, is currently serving time at Fort Leavenworth, KS, and already served four years. Manning stole and released over 750,000 classified documents regarding Iraq and Afghanistan plans to WikiLeaks. Obama should not have done this for his legacy. Very poor decision as President and Commander-in-Chief.
Gun violence
Once again, a Democrat is placing all the blame for the crime in Chicago on lack of gun control and gives no mention of the criminal element that uses those guns. Would it make more sense to attack the problem of the mayor's failed policies concerning crime in his city? The facts don't lie; the cities with the highest crime rates are run by Democrats, as they kowtow to those who protect the criminals.
I support Ann Hunt's letter regarding the lack of progress on gun violence prevention in this country because the Republicans in Washington are the lapdogs of the NRA. It's not only about what the Republicans in Washington haven't done, it's about what they have done. They get the NRA's legislative department to draw up bills and then they get them passed by attaching them to important mandatory measures such as appropriations and budgets. In doing this, they 1) have taken so much money away from the ATF that the department doesn't even have the manpower to enforce existing gun laws, 2) have prohibited the FBI from sharing valuable gun violence information with other law enforcement departments and 3) have prevented the CDC from collecting data and conducting research on gun violence. And then, the Republicans blame these departments for not doing their job. In the words of their president-elect, give me a break!
Flying the flag
Yes, this is in response to the stories about flying the flag upside down now that Donald Trump has been elected. Eight years ago, Barack Obama was elected and many people called into the Last Word, saying they were flying their flags upside down because of distress. I think all of us need to realize that flying the flag upside down is protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution. Many times I hear people say or do things I don't agree with, but they have the right to express their views, based on First Amendment protection. Thank you very much.
Governing
Stephen White got it only half right in his letter to the editor on Jan. 18th. Yes, the Democrats did have control of the Senate during the first six years of the Obama administrations. However, the Republicans controlled the House of Representatives during the same periods. Now, everybody knows that without the House, nothing gets done, which is exactly what happened
Recommended
This is for the Soap n' Suds on Monticello Avenue. Angie will knock herself out working, waiting on you and helping you in every way she can. Every time I've gone in there, she's been that way with everyone who was in there. She's just really a wonderful person—a very kind, warm-hearted person. That's why I'm recommending Soap n' Suds on Monticello Avenue and Angie. Thank you.
Appropriate sentence
I've been saying for years that Phil Hamilton's sentence was excessive and he should have his sentence reduced/commuted. His recent attack in prison only reinforces that opinion. As a retired police officer, I know child molesters who have served less time. After all, not one penny was taken, not one person was hurt by Mr. Hamilton (other than himself and his family). I am sure he has learned his lesson and his imprisonment is a waste of the taxpayer's money. For the record, I have met Mr. Hamilton once, but he is not a friend. I just believe the punishment should fit the crime. Come on Governor McAulliffe, do the right thing!
Paper shredding
I'm wondering when the shredding company will be coming to Williamsburg to provide shredded services free. It's usually sponsored by a bank or the police department, etc. I just haven't seen them around lately and would appreciate any information you can provide. Thank you.
President Trump
I wish Mr. Trump would release his tax records. His critics continue to make accusations that could be resolved by a review of his past taxes and investments. If he wants Americans to believe he is honest, this would help.
Don't you think some of the odd counsel that the Republicans are giving Trump are just setting him up for impeachment? It's what it seems like to me.
Beginning at noon on Friday, the President-elect, who has done an awful lot of bragging, will have to put the pedal to the metal and prove he can do what he's bragging about. I, for one, am not holding my breath.
President Obama, in his role of Commander in Chief, was a failure in the eyes of his soldiers. The Rules of Engagement forced upon our fighting men has led to unnecessary deaths on the battlefield and has prolonged the war. Just like in the high crime areas in our country, we must be able to bring all necessary force to accomplish the goal of being able to live without fear. One can only hope with President Trump as our President and Commander in Chief, the handcuffs will be taken off our soldiers and law enforcement.
In response to complaints about Meryl Streep, we think that Donald Trump making fun of a disabled person is the most disrespectful thing we've ever seen—and don't think that's not what he meant because if you watched it you will understand directly that he was making fun of the reporter. Thank you.
We now know that more than 50 House Democratic Congressional lawmakers skipped the inauguration of Donald Trump. This is so sad and shameful. These elected members should honor the peaceful transfer of political power in our country. We can understand their absence at the State of the Union address, but their attendance at the inauguration should be mandatory. Shame on the Democrats.
When the Republican Congress hands him the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act without also sending him the strong replacement they have promised him, President 45 should answer them with "NYET."