Last Word on wearing your flag pin, Jan. 25

I am responding to the person interested in taking beginner's French lessons in Williamsburg. I am a retired foreign language teacher with 32 years' experience. I speak fluent French and Spanish. I was also the ESOL coordinator in Newport News Public Schools for 15 years. I live in Williamsburg and would be interested in teaching you French. I have experience in teaching students from kindergarten to young adults. Please call at 757-253-1863. References are available upon request.

On TV I consistently see American flag pins worn by people on the left lapel. They should be worn on the right. I learned in 8th grade art class that anything with a direction to its appearance points toward the middle. Our flag clearly has the square with stars on the left. It is also supposed to be hung that way. So it is incorrect to wear it pointing outward. Please wear it on the right side to be respectful.

Does anyone know of a local doctor (MD or DO) who specializes in treating the cause – rather than the effect—of diseases with things like nutrition and exercise? I am interested in a doctor with vast knowledge of how supplements interact with the body and brain and who has the ability to prescribe.

We have a large master bathroom shower that needs tile repair. Any recommendation for someone with expertise would be appreciated. Thank you.

Our church organization has identified a need for two chests of drawers for a single mother with two children. We would pick them up at your convenience. Please call 220-1742.

In response to the person who said she knows a hairdresser in the area who works well with fine, thinning hair: Please call me and let me know how I can reach him. Call 253-0389 and leave a message. Thank you.

Anyone looking for leaf and debris removal, small tree removal, call Warren at 757-327-6497.

My son has the symptoms of multiple sclerosis. He was told that the only way to diagnose MS is to eliminate other diseases with similar symptoms or to get an MRI (which is very expensive). My son does not have health insurance and is presently out of work due to the MS symptoms. Is there anyone who will work with us to determine if he does have MS and how to treat whatever is wrong with him so that he can get on with his life?

I am looking for a 2002 Occasion for the Arts poster. If you have one that you're willing to be free of, please leave the message in the Last Word. Thank you.

This is about a letter to the editor on Jan. 18: The Smithsonian Museum is already paid for, by you and me and the American people through taxes. That's why it's free. But Colonial Williamsburg is a private, non-profit foundation and they must make the bottom line fit their income. Thank you.

At the intersection of Lightfoot and Richmond roads a set of cameras is needed facing both north and south on Richmond Road at the intersection with Lightfoot Road and a set of cameras is needed facing east and west on Lightfoot Road. Why? We need to know for weekday morning and evening drive times, incoming and outgoing weekend traffic, holiday traffic and inclement weather days. All to be used to view traffic and road conditions before the residents of Williamsburg venture out and about.

Having lived here for 17 years and being raised in snowy northern New Jersey, I know a little about snow and its removal on streets. Going out the Sunday after the recent snowstorm to New Town from Seasons Trace, I was appalled at the poor snow plow removal. Oh, the plows made their trips but the drivers were not trained to scrape to the pavement. Nor was any sand or salt applied afterward! This resulted in all streets being a solid sheet of 2 inch ice/compacted snow that slowed an old veteran like me down to 5 miles an hour. Nothing improved until mid week, when Mother Nature took over.

Seems there is a disconnect for our road caretakers when snow covers a certain road. There is a road that is used as a main connector between Jamestown Road and Greensprings Road called 4H Club Road. A lot of neighborhoods off 4H and Greensprings rely on this road. Greensprings has a 90 degree turn in order to get to Jamestown Road if 4H isn't used. The 90 degree corner would place more people in a dangerous situation when 4H Club isn't cleared. So, good people of Williamsburg area, what can be done to get the proper attention of having 4H Club Road cleared during snowy weather by the road caretakers?

Does anyone know why many trees have been cut down on Monticello Avenue? From a reader: An answer to the inquiry about the cutting down of the pine trees on the south side of Monticello Road: I spoke with a foreman at the site this past Monday, asking about the reason for cutting down the trees and he told me that the subsurface utilities (electric, gas, telephone, TV and sewer) are on that side of the road and that the roots of the pines are causing havoc with the underground utilities. Therefore a decision was made to cut the trees down, repair/rebuild the utilities and change the area to grasses that do not attack the utilities.

I'd like to thank the man who was at Dr. McMenamin's office on Jan. 17, for allowing me to go ahead of him because my eyes were so painful. Thank you so much.

Why is it that every time there is a fatal accident, the road gets blamed for it? I have been driving the Richmond Road and Industrial Park Drive area for over 30 years and this was the first accident I have seen there. There is plenty of visibility going into or exiting the intersection. Surely you could not blame the weather, so what is left? Driver inattention would be the only other reason. All you have to do is look around as you drive and what do you see? A cell phone stuck to every person's ear and drivers putting on makeup or eating. Driver inattention is a huge problem and getting worse.

I would like to make a comment about the placement of group homes. What makes most sense is to place these homes in all the acreage where the old buildings at Eastern State Hospital were taken down. There's plenty of room/wide open space over there where they won't bother anyone, and the hospital is right there, as well. It makes so much sense—I don't know why no one has proposed this before. Thank you.

