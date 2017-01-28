Last Word on charitable giving, Jan. 28

Charitable giving To the person looking for reputable charities, look no further than our local Salvation Army, Fish, Heritage Humane, our local Hospice House, Lackey Free Clinic, Avalon, to name a few in our area. All use the majority of their donations to help people in our area. By supporting these organizations, you can have a direct impact on our local citizens and won't have to worry about whether your money is being used wisely or not—it will be. Handicapped parking I was legally parked in an ADA space at James City Recreation Center (displaying my sign). Someone left a note stating that neither I, nor my passenger was handicapped. Obviously, you were more concerned about a parking space than talking to another human being. You have no idea of my disability and no right to judge me. You need to check your "judge not that you be not judged" meter. Empty stores To those who are bemoaning the empty stores in Williamsburg: I know of a businessman who went to several empty store owners to rent and/or buy. The empty store owners refused to negotiate price, insisting on top dollar, even though their buildings have been vacant for years. When this happens, new businesses are forced to new construction. Perhaps vacant stores need to suffer a consequence when years go by. Looking for … I am looking for Dr. Sharifian. He's a heart specialist. He left Sentara, and my pulmonary specialist left Sentara, all in the last few months. What is going on? Can someone tell me where they are. I'm looking for someone who builds custom sized art canvases. Please call 757-585-9986. Thanks. Are there any licensed professionals in or near Williamsburg who do permanent eyeliner? Please respond in The Last Word. Thanks. Would like to borrow or buy a Super 8 mm movie projector that was popular in the 1970s. Anyone that knows of one, please call 220-8583. Where can you find a megaphone in this area? Thank you. I would like more information about the Civil War Association here Williamsburg. Very interested if women are accepted as members. If you would, just leave a message in the Last Word. Thank you. In response to "Beginner's French lessons," call Peter or Nathalie at 757-903-6080. Does anyone have a house sitter (with references) to recommend? We will be gone for the first two weeks in May. We not only want our house cared for, but have two pets that need company. Please reply to subscrip@cox.net. Would any Williamsburg Jeep owners be interested in forming a local club for periodic gatherings and trail runs? If interested, email workforjeepparts@gmail.com. If not, keep waving. Hard time I believe that our state legislators should consider very, very carefully about imposing hard labor for some of these repeat criminals that we have. I believe that hard labor, working six days a week, 8 to 10 hours a week, will deter crime. Come on, legislators! Let's get to work. Too noisy Anyone else bothered by the noise of the leaf blowers which seem to be multiplying daily? The hearing of those using leaf blowers may be affected by extended use. Do you see many users wearing protection? Leaves are mostly gone from the trees. What are they blowing? Thank you Grateful thanks to our James City County Fire Department. They persisted in finding the source of an electrical problem that even our electrician could not locate. They responded immediately, even though I called the non-emergency number, and though their high tech tools could not locate the problem, one of the firemen insisted and went back a second and third time to finally isolate it to a heat pump. As a result, we sleep well. We give thanks for these guardian angels. They also pointed out that our smoke alarms, even though we change batteries, need to be changed every 8 to 10 years. Thank you, James City County Fire Department. A better wage It is sickening to read that yet again the Virginia Republican legislators believe in slave labor! Their refusal to raise minimum pay a little so that full time workers can support themselves is disheartening, just disgusting! The argument that a higher wage would result in a loss of jobs means the business is so marginal it rests on the lives of desperate workers. Shame! And low wages means the rest of us subsidize the employer by paying for needed services the worker can't pay! We give to Fish! To United Way! To community groups so that the workers can have food and clothing! In America? A full time worker should earn enough to pay his or her own way! Those workers would then spend money locally and grow the economy! Good neighbors The dog-poop controversy isn't about laws or the difference between private and public property, it's about respect for your neighbor. Not picking up your dog's poop is really inconsiderate. Nobody enjoys taking a walk and seeing a pile of dog poop, or worse not seeing it and stepping in it. Children play in some public areas and may pick up germs if they come into contact with your dog's poop. Run off from dog poop can contaminate rivers and lakes. Please follow this simple rule of coexistence: Be a good neighbor and scoop the poop. Missing Myrtles This is a message about the crepe myrtles in Ford's Colony that are being cut down. Now that they are cut down, the only green we have left at the areas where the crepe myrtles are cut down is the green from the utility boxes which sit, like very ugly vestiges, of what was once a beautiful garden. Please stop cutting down these beautiful trees and let them grow. It's better for our cost of the community and it's better for the aesthetics of our community. Thank you. More Meryl To the individual who wrote recently stating he planned to burn all his Meryl Streep movies—please wait! I'd be more than delighted to take them off your hands. She's the best "overrated actor" in my book. I had to laugh at the comments regarding the esteemed actor's "disrespect." Did you people not hear Trump's hateful comments to multiple people, his filthy language, his bragging about his treatment of women? Only a fool would feel respect for him.

To the person that commented on Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech, saying that what she said was the most disrespectful thing they had ever heard: Really? That's the most disrespectful thing you've ever heard? Worse than our President-elect praising Putin? Worse than our his mocking a disabled reporter? Worse than his bragging about grabbing women's genitalia? Streep was calling for love and tolerance. I'm very sad for you that you find this disrespectful. I noticed that the person who called Meryl Streep disrespectful did not mention the many times that Donald Trump has been disrespectful to women, African Americans such as civil rights icon John Lewis, and the disabled reporter. When Meryl Street expressed her feelings about the behavior of Trump toward the reporter, I was in tears. Why? Because I have a grandchild who is disabled and I worry about him every single day and the attitude toward him since Trump's diatribe. Now my grandchild is a target of bullying since a candidate for President of the United States acted like it was all right to make fun of people like him. Music Museum This is newly opened by the owner of the piano store and it is full of the most interesting musical collections. We brought our children and grandchildren and it would be hard to choose which age group was more interested as they all enjoyed this new learning experience. And the location near the post office and the outlets on Richmond Road is convenient. Recommended We had an emergency situation occur just as we were expecting New Jersey visitors for the weekend. Just Plumbing, 877-8540, came to our rescue. Tricia was calm as she listened to my stressful phone call and moved a mountain to get David, the expert repairman, to our house quickly. David solved the water leaking problem and we were grateful. I had Dan's tree service do some work at my house and wanted to tell people in our area that they do a good job for a fair price. Old cards For the person looking for something creative to do with used Christmas cards, the St. Jude's Ranch has a program where they make new "green" cards out of the fronts of the used ones. You can read more about their program on their website at: https://www.stjudesranch.org/contribute/recycled-card-program/ WJCC foundation What a delight to read of all the creative new programs our local teachers have dreamed up or discovered and now have funding to engage their students in new topics, subjects, methods to jump into learning! Congratulations, teachers! Enjoy! And lucky students! Is there enough money to fund all the programs proposed? Handling pets This is for the young man in PetSmart Friday who "alley-ooped" the small dog up by his front legs alone and held him up to his face. I can't get that picture out of my mind and can't forgive myself for not speaking up. You could break the dog's legs, tear a shoulder muscle, dislocate a shoulder, etc. The proper way to pick up an animal (or child) is to support them and distribute their weight on an area that can bear the load (around the waist for instance), not their shoulder muscles. They don't always show pain. Health insurance To the person who commented: "Whether Republicans totally overhaul Obamacare or just slap on fresh paint and a new name, we all know one thing for sure: If there had not been an Affordable Care Act, Republicans would never have extended health care insurance to millions of Americans who previously couldn't get it through their employers or couldn't afford it." You are exactly right. Before Obama and the ACA, the question was will we ever have national health care? Now the story has changed to we have it, and now we can make it better. It's here now, and whether or not it gets changed to "Trump Care," health care for everyone is Obama's legacy. I urge all Americans to call their elected representative at 202-224-3121 and express your concerns about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The operator at the switchboard will route your call based on your zip code. I called my local congressman's office and expressed my concerns and asked how they can repeal a law without a replacement first. I laid out the real facts, not "Trump alternative facts" to his aide: A recent study by George Washington University estimated that $2.6 million jobs would be lost from the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and 20 million would lose their health insurance. Our representative said he had a plan, but would not commit to holding off on repeal first. A new plan should be in place before repeal vote is taken. Old needles I give my cat insulin shots. I give myself allergy shots. I was told by both the vet and by the allergist to put needles in an empty milk carton. When it gets full, seal it. Tape it shut and mark it "hazard" on the carton and dispose in the garbage. Mail delivery What is going on with mail delivery in the Springhill neighborhood? Mail doesn't get delivered days at a time. I've missed prescription medications that have been returned as undeliverable. Unacceptable. And I'm talking about long after the snow has melted. Liked the article Regarding the Gazette's lead article on Kevin Onizuk: Can it be? An informative, unbiased portrait of a Republican elected official. Troy Jefferson's article on Kevin Onizuk was very well done. Count the cash "Why did you dump my change in bills back in my hand without having the courtesy to at least count the bills back to me?" I asked the local grocery clerk this past weekend. I politely asked the cashier that question. This customer discovered from asking the cashier that "the manager had told me never to count the bills back to the customer and I don't." As a teen, this now professional earned needed funds for college working at a grocery store. I was taught by a great manager to count out the bills to the customer because the procedure was called simply "value manners," plus the practice was simply also to eliminate any mistakes. More to my Last Word now: This local customer does not spend any of my earned currency/money at this local grocery store any more. Thank you. Doctor's empathy

To the person wanting medical staff to have more empathy: Would you rather have a very smart and talented surgeon or a nice person? That is right—if it were your surgery, you would pick the smarter and more talented surgeon over the lovey hand-holding surgeon who might mess up the operation. Empathy has left medicine for one reason, Obama Care. The federal mandates on medical practices are so out of control that the staff does not have time to sit and hold your hand and make a living. As your mama always said, "You can't have your cake and eat it too." Personal finance I want to share a big, positive surprise that I learned during a recent visit to Jamestown High School. The school has a program where the students learn about personal finance and can gain a certificate in financial literacy. It is associated with the WISE Program based in New York. Charlotte Stowers and Robin Cornell have been its lead teachers at JHS for several years. Their program has been ranked in the top 50 nationwide. I have always been concerned about our high school students and young adults not learning the basics about bank accounts, credit cards, savings, compound interest and loans until it is too late and they are in debt. I hope all families will try to teach the basics of personal finance to their young ones. Guns To the wimpy liberal complaining about people legally carrying their gun while at the library: You enjoy your First Amendment and we have the right to enjoy our Second Amendment. Thank God this country doesn't have to depend on liberals to protect us from the growing criminal element. To the liberals that are going to the library in response to that being a safe place—a safe haven like on campus, I guess: As soon as one of you liberals gets unhinged because you haven't spent enough time in a safe place comes in the library there and starts shootin' up the place, you'll be glad that there's a cowboy there. Giddy up! Contrasting images I couldn't help but notice the stark contrast between two pictures in Saturday's paper--one in an advertisement, the other of a demonstration. Who do you think will be more successful in life: the boys selling lemonade or the young ladies holding signs that read, "Support Equitable Distribution of Wealth" and "Support Income Equality"? Love trumps hate? I'm confused. For those of you driving around Williamsburg with your "Love Trumps Hate" bumper stickers, I have a few questions: Is it love or hate when they loot, vandalize, and fire bomb Republican voters' registration offices around the country? Is it love or hate when they yell, jeer, and throw debris at people standing in line for a Trump rally? Is it love or hate to drag a man from his car and kick and beat him for voting for Trump? Is it love or hate for people to riot, loot, and burn businesses the day after the election because their candidate did not win? Is it love or hate when an individual verbally abuses a woman and her children on a Jet Blue flight because they don't like her father? Is it love or hate when people come to Washington and are verbally assaulted and abuse for attending the Inaugural? If this is your idea of Love, I do not want to witness your Hate! Women's march Women's march to Washington is nothing more than "sore losers" heading to D.C. because their beloved Hillary was legally defeated by a greater ground swell force of disgusted Americans, both males and females. Some day there will be a woman president, but Hillary was not the right candidate. Amen. The marching women should be ashamed of themselves! American women have it better than women anywhere on Earth. Why don't they march for women in third world countries, in Saudi Arabia or India, etc.? I could go on and on. Those marching women truly disgust me. How dare they complain? I'm really, really disappointed that the Gazette had no front page word about the women's march on Washington, and I'm also disappointed that the Democratic Party here in Williamsburg had nothing sent out to people who would have wanted to be in the march in Williamsburg. But, I'd like to know why this was not done. People who wanted to march, including myself—my great grandmother was disappointed, as I say, finding nothing about the march, but evidently William and Mary students got going. Thank you. Editor's note: On Wednesday, Jan. 18, we had a full story about local women headed to D.C. for the march with information on how to sign up. We also had an item about the march planned in Williamsburg. On Jan. 25, we had coverage of both events. Sorry you missed them. Woman's March: Never have so many gathered to present such an incoherent message in such an inarticulate manner. When I saw the thousands of people clogging the streets of NY in protest, I thought about how emergency responders would not have been able to get to someone in need on those streets. If you want to protest go ahead, but don't put others' lives in potential jeopardy for your agenda. For those interested, there is an organized method to take follow up action after the Women's March on Washington. Go to the Womensmarch.com website and look for 10 actions for the first 100 days. I would like to thank the organizers of today's women's march in Williamsburg. It was inspirational to feel the solidarity of those of us who will fight for women's rights. We will not be bullied into submission. As we marched down to the colonial capital, I was overcome with the feeling that our Founding Fathers and Mothers were marching alongside of us, cheering us on. No, we "nasty women" and the "nasty men" who supported us have only just begun! Thank you. I am curious with the contradiction observed Saturday in the group of women protesting in Washington. Comments from several attendees indicate outrage over the President's past remarks concerning women. Unfortunately, the content of many signs carried by this group contained equally coarse, demeaning and obscene messages about women and their anatomy. Where is their concern for parents who must explain this to their children? President Trump We were totally astonished by Trump's inaugural speech. It was so negative and inflammatory and not at all encouraging or uplifting. It was just appalling. As for America first, if he wasn't so dense, he would realize that keeping the world safe by being involved in other countries is the best way to protect America. Too bad he cannot see this. Thank you. God help us all. After the stunt in the press briefing room at the White House on Saturday, someone needs to remind the 45th president's press announcer of the Biblical penalties for lying.