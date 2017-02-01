Last Word on guns in the library, Feb. 1

Guns

Guns in our libraries? What a complete and utter refutation of the millennia of intelligence found there.

Seems to me the pistol-packing Williamsburg cowboy is like a thug in the hood who intimidates his law-abiding neighbors with pit bulls and the open display of firearms. The violent criminal you'll probably never encounter will not be scared off by a gun on your hips. A gun in plain sight will alert him and might even make you a target. Like most criminals, he'll take you down by surprise and walk away with both your wallet and your gun. If you really feel a need to carry a firearm into the crime-infested local library, that's your right. But don't be a jerk. Don't scare your neighbors and their children. Get a concealed-carry permit, & keep your gun in your pants.

I've tried to teach my children to not be fearful. A person wearing a gun in a library clearly is fearful. What bothers me is that my children seeing this person might get the impression that fear is acceptable. This has nothing to do with politics.

Beautification

I would like to know if there is a beautification board or program in the York County area, in particular, the Merrimac Trail. There are a lot of eyesores, all the way for Penniman and a little bit beyond. It would be nice if we could get somebody to clean up some of these eyesores. Thank you.

Count the cash

"Why did you dump my change in bills back in my hand without having the courtesy to at least count the bills back to me?" I asked the local grocery clerk this past weekend. I politely asked the cashier that question. This customer discovered from asking the cashier that "the manager had told me never to count the bills back to the customer and I don't." As a teen, this now professional earned needed funds for college working at a grocery store. I was taught by a great manager to count out the bills to the customer because the procedure was called simply "value manners," plus the practice was simply also to eliminate any mistakes. More to my Last Word now: This local customer does not spend any of my earned currency/money at this local grocery store any more. Thank you.

Thank you

We would like to express our sincere thanks to the 911 Operator, the Firefighters from A Shift and the two Police Officers who responded promptly to our call on the afternoon of Jan. 18. We are fortunate to live in Williamsburg where we have such highly qualified professional and caring responders. They evaluated the situation for safety and requested us to follow up with them after our appliance was repaired and ready to turn on. Thank you to the men who responded when we called and the firefighter who returned to follow up!

Flying the flag

To the person who attempted to equate the "over 70 Marine Veteran" with Benedict Arnold, you are so wrong and should apologize for your insolent comment. Benedict Arnold was a traitor and was in collusion with our enemy. The flag of the United States stand for the sacrifices made past, present and future to protect our freedom. The problem is not that this veteran wants to fly the flag upside down; the problem is that someone wants to curtail his free expression. As for the dead soldiers, if they could talk, they would wholeheartedly support the Marine veteran's right to fly the flag upside down. After all, we have a Commander in Chief who made a mockery of a gold star family by stating that he, too, has sacrificed because he has "worked very, very hard and built great structures." As many gold star parents can tell you, the two sacrifices are not the same.

Recommended

Just wanted to comment on an Italian Restaurant, Tuscany. For those who haven't tried it, you are missing a real treat. They have a restaurant in Newport News that we have frequented often, and we are so excited to have them here in Williamsburg. You really feel like you are in Italy when you try their menu. And, don't forget the Cannoli.

Women's march

It is a shame some of the residents of Williamsburg can be so narrow minded to criticize the women who marched peaceably for women's rights is unconscionable. Was it OK for pro-lifers to march? Just wait and see what the GOP in their narrow-minded thinking do to all women's rights. If you wish to be beholden to the right wingers, good for you. Just don't force your beliefs on the rest of us. We women have fought long and hard to gain the independence that we now have. Stop trying to bring us back to Victorian days. We have the right to take care of our bodies and I am not a liberal.

Flag pins

With all due respect to the person complaining about the wearing of flag pins, what you learned in 8th grade is incorrect. You wear a flag pin on your left collar as it is closer to your heart, just like when you say the Pledge of Allegiance you hold your right hand over the left portion of your chest for the same reason.

Health insurance

I think the best way to get something done about the health insurance problem would be to take away the superior program that our congressmen and lawmakers now enjoy and throw them all into the melting pot with the rest of the general public that are searching for answers to this problem that is a huge concern to all of us. I personally am not a big fan of Obamacare but it has helped millions. Me and my wife have Medicare and pay an additional $400 dollars for both of us for Medicare supplemental coverage each month. Our lawmakers might could come up with a reasonable plan if they were in the same boat with the rest of us that struggle with this each month, and even worse the ones with no coverage at all, instead of "alternative facts" please come up with some "alternative solutions."

Redevelopment efforts

While I appreciate that the Williamsburg Shopping Center has new owners and the city is taking interest in redevelopment, what about the High Street retail complex? There have been no new stores in several years and an empty parking garage that an occasional police car or skateboarders will occupy. I think the City has far too much vacant retail space as it is and should also concentrate its efforts to High Street as well. Thank you!