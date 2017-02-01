Last Word on guns in the library, Feb. 1

Guns
Guns in our libraries? What a complete and utter refutation of the millennia of intelligence found there.
Seems to me the pistol-packing Williamsburg cowboy is like a thug in the hood who intimidates his law-abiding neighbors with pit bulls and the open display of firearms. The violent criminal you'll probably never encounter will not be scared off by a gun on your hips. A gun in plain sight will alert him and might even make you a target. Like most criminals, he'll take you down by surprise and walk away with both your wallet and your gun. If you really feel a need to carry a firearm into the crime-infested local library, that's your right. But don't be a jerk. Don't scare your neighbors and their children. Get a concealed-carry permit, & keep your gun in your pants.
I've tried to teach my children to not be fearful. A person wearing a gun in a library clearly is fearful. What bothers me is that my children seeing this person might get the impression that fear is acceptable. This has nothing to do with politics.
Beautification
I would like to know if there is a beautification board or program in the York County area, in particular, the Merrimac Trail. There are a lot of eyesores, all the way for Penniman and a little bit beyond. It would be nice if we could get somebody to clean up some of these eyesores. Thank you.
Count the cash
"Why did you dump my change in bills back in my hand without having the courtesy to at least count the bills back to me?" I asked the local grocery clerk this past weekend. I politely asked the cashier that question. This customer discovered from asking the cashier that "the manager had told me never to count the bills back to the customer and I don't." As a teen, this now professional earned needed funds for college working at a grocery store. I was taught by a great manager to count out the bills to the customer because the procedure was called simply "value manners," plus the practice was simply also to eliminate any mistakes. More to my Last Word now: This local customer does not spend any of my earned currency/money at this local grocery store any more. Thank you.
Thank you
We would like to express our sincere thanks to the 911 Operator, the Firefighters from A Shift and the two Police Officers who responded promptly to our call on the afternoon of Jan. 18. We are fortunate to live in Williamsburg where we have such highly qualified professional and caring responders. They evaluated the situation for safety and requested us to follow up with them after our appliance was repaired and ready to turn on. Thank you to the men who responded when we called and the firefighter who returned to follow up!
Flying the flag
To the person who attempted to equate the "over 70 Marine Veteran" with Benedict Arnold, you are so wrong and should apologize for your insolent comment. Benedict Arnold was a traitor and was in collusion with our enemy. The flag of the United States stand for the sacrifices made past, present and future to protect our freedom. The problem is not that this veteran wants to fly the flag upside down; the problem is that someone wants to curtail his free expression. As for the dead soldiers, if they could talk, they would wholeheartedly support the Marine veteran's right to fly the flag upside down. After all, we have a Commander in Chief who made a mockery of a gold star family by stating that he, too, has sacrificed because he has "worked very, very hard and built great structures." As many gold star parents can tell you, the two sacrifices are not the same.
Recommended
Just wanted to comment on an Italian Restaurant, Tuscany. For those who haven't tried it, you are missing a real treat. They have a restaurant in Newport News that we have frequented often, and we are so excited to have them here in Williamsburg. You really feel like you are in Italy when you try their menu. And, don't forget the Cannoli.
Women's march
It is a shame some of the residents of Williamsburg can be so narrow minded to criticize the women who marched peaceably for women's rights is unconscionable. Was it OK for pro-lifers to march? Just wait and see what the GOP in their narrow-minded thinking do to all women's rights. If you wish to be beholden to the right wingers, good for you. Just don't force your beliefs on the rest of us. We women have fought long and hard to gain the independence that we now have. Stop trying to bring us back to Victorian days. We have the right to take care of our bodies and I am not a liberal.
Flag pins
With all due respect to the person complaining about the wearing of flag pins, what you learned in 8th grade is incorrect. You wear a flag pin on your left collar as it is closer to your heart, just like when you say the Pledge of Allegiance you hold your right hand over the left portion of your chest for the same reason.
Health insurance
I think the best way to get something done about the health insurance problem would be to take away the superior program that our congressmen and lawmakers now enjoy and throw them all into the melting pot with the rest of the general public that are searching for answers to this problem that is a huge concern to all of us. I personally am not a big fan of Obamacare but it has helped millions. Me and my wife have Medicare and pay an additional $400 dollars for both of us for Medicare supplemental coverage each month. Our lawmakers might could come up with a reasonable plan if they were in the same boat with the rest of us that struggle with this each month, and even worse the ones with no coverage at all, instead of "alternative facts" please come up with some "alternative solutions."
Redevelopment efforts
While I appreciate that the Williamsburg Shopping Center has new owners and the city is taking interest in redevelopment, what about the High Street retail complex? There have been no new stores in several years and an empty parking garage that an occasional police car or skateboarders will occupy. I think the City has far too much vacant retail space as it is and should also concentrate its efforts to High Street as well. Thank you!
Doctor's empathy
To the person wanting medical staff to have more empathy: Would you rather have a very smart and talented surgeon or a nice person? That is right—if it were your surgery, you would pick the smarter and more talented surgeon over the lovey hand-holding surgeon who might mess up the operation. Empathy has left medicine for one reason, Obama Care. The federal mandates on medical practices are so out of control that the staff does not have time to sit and hold your hand and make a living. As your mama always said, "You can't have your cake and eat it too."
More Meryl
To the individual who wrote recently stating he planned to burn all his Meryl Streep movies—please wait! I'd be more than delighted to take them off your hands. She's the best "overrated actor" in my book.
I had to laugh at the comments regarding the esteemed actor's "disrespect." Did you people not hear Trump's hateful comments to multiple people, his filthy language, his bragging about his treatment of women? Only a fool would feel respect for him.
I noticed that the person who called Meryl Streep disrespectful did not mention the many times that Donald Trump has been disrespectful to women, African Americans such as civil rights icon John Lewis, and the disabled reporter. When Meryl Street expressed her feelings about the behavior of Trump toward the reporter, I was in tears. Why? Because I have a grandchild who is disabled and I worry about him every single day and the attitude toward him since Trump's diatribe. Now my grandchild is a target of bullying since a candidate for President of the United States acted like it was all right to make fun of people like him.
Love trumps hate?
I'm confused. For those of you driving around Williamsburg with your "Love Trumps Hate" bumper stickers, I have a few questions: Is it love or hate when they loot, vandalize, and fire bomb Republican voters' registration offices around the country? Is it love or hate when they yell, jeer, and throw debris at people standing in line for a Trump rally? Is it love or hate to drag a man from his car and kick and beat him for voting for Trump? Is it love or hate for people to riot, loot, and burn businesses the day after the election because their candidate did not win? Is it love or hate when an individual verbally abuses a woman and her children on a Jet Blue flight because they don't like her father? Is it love or hate when people come to Washington and are verbally assaulted and abuse for attending the Inaugural? If this is your idea of Love, I do not want to witness your Hate!
President Trump
I'd like to that thank President Trump for at long last addressing the terrible "American carnage" affecting our communities. Just last week I think I noticed a squirrel roadkill (Sad!) and wood rot (Pathetic!) on an elderly neighbor's home! I trust he'll be sending Sean Spicer to clean up this mess in Williamsburg, just soon as he's done creating "alternative facts" to cover up the real carnage this administration wreaks.
Forty-two percent of the women voted for Trump. So, how are these women, who are just mad because they lost the election and they're mad at the voters. They're mad at me as a woman, saying, "This is an assault on womanhood, this presidency. Not to me, not to 42% of the women who voted for Trump. They're mixed up.
In 1930's Germany, the Nazi spokesmen, such as Herr Goebbels, told massive lies. The world called it "propaganda." Now the Trump people (Conway, Spicer) provide easily discredited "alternative facts." What's the difference between propaganda and alternative facts? Mr. Trump, I would like to support you, and hope you will succeed. Do you really need propaganda to stay in power?
This is a response to the letter praising the Trump family unit and its commitment to the Lord. I would like to remind him that Trump has been married three times and that his first divorce was attributed to his having a mistress. His children have three different mothers. His current wife is 30 years younger than he is. Somehow I think the Obama family more closely reflects the image of the family as it is preached in my church.
Chuck Schumer's crying on TV when talking against Trump immigration policy is nothing less than a pathetic display of misplaced emotion. One has to wonder if Schumer cried as much when the World Trade Centers were brought down with thousands of innocent lives lost. I wonder did Schumer cry as much when innocent lives were taken in San Bernardino and Orlando. Can Schumer or anyone predict what city will is next on the list to be attacked by Radical Islamic Terrorism, I think not.
We support President Trump's efforts to tighten up the border security. Besides building a wall, we suggest that he also concentrate on the border crossing points like in San Diego, El Paso, and other major crossings and check more closely the cars and semi-trailers. These vehicles are major carriers of illegal drugs and yet they seem to be able to just drive right through these checkpoints. Also, we wonder how many tunnels are going through our borders?
If there is a 20% tax on all imports from Mexico, automotive parts, food, vegetables, fabrics, clothing items, and more, who will end up paying for the wall ? Us, the U.S. consumer. This is a tax increase on us. Is this another Trump alternative fact?
It's curious that Donald Trump is willing to investigate voter fraud but not willing to investigate illegal actions by a foreign government affecting our election. One has little evidence and the other has been determined by our national intelligence expects as having occurred. I only hope that his actions don't result in the inevitable result of removing sanctions on Russia or result in increased Trump Enterprise profits.
When Americans buy lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers avocados, etc., from Mexico from September to April it doesn't cost Americans jobs because we can't grow them during that time period. When Americans export beef and corn to Mexico, it does cost Mexican farmers because they don't get government subsidies guaranteeing them a profit as do 80% of farmers in Iowa.
The current President of the United States says that he is "at war the media." Beyond the fact that this President seems to be in love with "war," he seems to be incorrect in his statement. It would be more accurate to say that the current President of the United States is at "war" with the truth.