Last Word on Longhill Road, Feb. 8

Williamsburg Inn

The Williamsburg Inn is not just another outstanding luxury hotel. It is an historic American treasure, a beautiful guest house. Change is not always improvement. Please leave this charming building alone. Just like the Augusta National Golf Club/Resort, it stands above change and keeping up with trends. The Augusta Resort protects its treasure with a strong council dedicated to its preservation. The Williamsburg Inn is using hotel consultants trained only in what is now, the latest trends, competing to be the best state-of-the-art, impressive, money making, glamorous place that they can add to their personal/professional credit. This type of work to modernize is wonderful in other places, but not at the Inn. The Inn and Augusta are classics. A classic is eternally modern.

CW layoffs

We are so saddened to hear that in the latest round of layoffs, Colonial Williamsburg has fired their dance mistress, who has spent over 20 years mastering and refining her special talent, working with dancers and fifers, and nurturing a vast network of contacts. They can't replace her. There will be no more dancing events with costumed youth in the Raleigh Tavern, no more spontaneous dances with the visitors in the middle of Duke of Gloucester, no more joy, no more laughter. The junior interpreter dancing program was so unique to CW. Now our young dancers have no one to lead them. So sad.

Mail delivery

A friend recently sent me a card with the zip code of 23185-5535. The post office returned the card to her with a label: "Return to Sender. Refused. Unable to Forward." My friend put it in a new envelope and addressed it the same way which was delivered to me! What's up with that?

Stuck in traffic

I work at a business on Longhill Road and almost daily get stuck in the Lafayette High School car drop off line that backs up quite far down Longhill Road. Not only do I have to wait until I can safely drive pass the school, but I then travel the 25mph speed between the blinking school zone lights. It appalls me at how many of these parents leaving the school after dropping kids off zoom on down Longhill Road, not giving a care to the 25 mph speed limit! This speed limit is for the safety of your own children and if I have to obey it, you should, too!

So the JCC Board of Supervisors is planning to vote on VDOT's proposal for widening Longhill on Feb. 14. This project, when completed, should go a long way in relieving the congestion between Route 199 and Olde Towne Road, which exists every day at "go to work" and "come home" times. It also should make the road a lot safer for all motorized traffic. Unfortunately, this project does not address the major problem for pedestrians: There is no sidewalk over Rt. 199. There are already sidewalks on Longhill on both sides of Rt. 199 but having to connect the two sidewalks by walking in the road is extremely hazardous. This has been brought to VDOT's attention but so far they have ignored the issue. So it would be nice if our Board of Supervisors would take a walk between the Mews and Regency before the meeting and see for themselves how VDOT approaches pedestrian safety. And after all, don't all our taxes pay for this work whether we drive or walk?

Thank you

I would like to express my appreciation and praise for the staff at the Sentara Emergency Room, especially Dr. Courtney Zydron and nurse Kathryn, for their exceptional service. Throughout the five hours I spent there, I was well attended to, well informed and I felt well treated with a very thorough examination. I couldn't have been more pleased or more grateful for the wonderful care I received there.

Looking for …

Alfred N. Page. If you know him, please call 757-775-4624.

This is in response to the person looking for an Occasion for the Arts poster. I have several I am willing to sell. They can reach me at 757-741-2757. Thank you.

To the person looking for someone who is treating the cause rather covering up symptoms with expensive pharmaceuticals: I would recommend Dr. Christian Dunn (1158 Professional Drive, Williamsburg, 757-378-2747). Also, you can start reading the book, "A Mind of Your Own," by Kelly Brogan. Thank you.

I'm moving and I need shipping boxes. If you have boxes to donate, call me (741-2152) and I will come to pick them up. You may also contact me at ebland @cox.net Thanks a million.

Did anyone pick up an iPhone at Settlers Market Tuesday, Jan. 31? If so, please call 220-8484. Reward offered. Thank you.

I have some old flip phones. Is there some place that you can recycle these for others to use?

The Kingsmill Choraliers is a group of singers that perform at senior residences and nursing facilities in the spring and at Christmas time. We are looking for a pianist to play for us at our performances April 10-13, and a least a few of our Tuesday afternoon rehearsals. If you are interested, contact Terri Osborne at 757-220-3647 or markterri@juno.com.

If someone happens to have an adult knee walker that they currently are not using, would it be possible to borrow it for approximately three weeks? I am having ankle surgery and I hate to purchase something that expensive that I will only need for a short period of time only to put it in the closet to never use again. I will most certainly return it upon completion. References available upon inquiry, 757-220-2779. Thank you!

Recommended

I wanted to say thank you to Branscome's Painting and Power Washing for the wonderful job they did on my home. Not only did these guys power wash my home in the freezing cold, but the job they did on the inside was unbelievable quick and clean. His number is 757-332-2388. He's a local man and stands behind his work. Thank you, Mr. Branscome.

Another splendid job by Arborista Tree Care! Arborista Tree Care has repeatedly done outstanding work for me. This past time was no exception. I had Christie prune a few of my very old, large oaks and remove a dead poplar that could have very well easily hit my house, if it wasn't brought to my attention. Needless to say, everything was done safely and my oak trees look more beautiful than ever. Christie Cramer can be reached at 757-345-8688.

Potholes

When are they going to fix this huge pothole all in the parking lot area of the post office on Monticello Avenue? It is horrible.

