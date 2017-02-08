Last Word on Longhill Road, Feb. 8

Williamsburg Inn
The Williamsburg Inn is not just another outstanding luxury hotel. It is an historic American treasure, a beautiful guest house. Change is not always improvement. Please leave this charming building alone. Just like the Augusta National Golf Club/Resort, it stands above change and keeping up with trends. The Augusta Resort protects its treasure with a strong council dedicated to its preservation. The Williamsburg Inn is using hotel consultants trained only in what is now, the latest trends, competing to be the best state-of-the-art, impressive, money making, glamorous place that they can add to their personal/professional credit. This type of work to modernize is wonderful in other places, but not at the Inn. The Inn and Augusta are classics. A classic is eternally modern.
CW layoffs
We are so saddened to hear that in the latest round of layoffs, Colonial Williamsburg has fired their dance mistress, who has spent over 20 years mastering and refining her special talent, working with dancers and fifers, and nurturing a vast network of contacts. They can't replace her. There will be no more dancing events with costumed youth in the Raleigh Tavern, no more spontaneous dances with the visitors in the middle of Duke of Gloucester, no more joy, no more laughter. The junior interpreter dancing program was so unique to CW. Now our young dancers have no one to lead them. So sad.
Mail delivery
A friend recently sent me a card with the zip code of 23185-5535. The post office returned the card to her with a label: "Return to Sender. Refused. Unable to Forward." My friend put it in a new envelope and addressed it the same way which was delivered to me! What's up with that?
Stuck in traffic
I work at a business on Longhill Road and almost daily get stuck in the Lafayette High School car drop off line that backs up quite far down Longhill Road. Not only do I have to wait until I can safely drive pass the school, but I then travel the 25mph speed between the blinking school zone lights. It appalls me at how many of these parents leaving the school after dropping kids off zoom on down Longhill Road, not giving a care to the 25 mph speed limit! This speed limit is for the safety of your own children and if I have to obey it, you should, too!
So the JCC Board of Supervisors is planning to vote on VDOT's proposal for widening Longhill on Feb. 14. This project, when completed, should go a long way in relieving the congestion between Route 199 and Olde Towne Road, which exists every day at "go to work" and "come home" times. It also should make the road a lot safer for all motorized traffic. Unfortunately, this project does not address the major problem for pedestrians: There is no sidewalk over Rt. 199. There are already sidewalks on Longhill on both sides of Rt. 199 but having to connect the two sidewalks by walking in the road is extremely hazardous. This has been brought to VDOT's attention but so far they have ignored the issue. So it would be nice if our Board of Supervisors would take a walk between the Mews and Regency before the meeting and see for themselves how VDOT approaches pedestrian safety. And after all, don't all our taxes pay for this work whether we drive or walk?
Thank you
I would like to express my appreciation and praise for the staff at the Sentara Emergency Room, especially Dr. Courtney Zydron and nurse Kathryn, for their exceptional service. Throughout the five hours I spent there, I was well attended to, well informed and I felt well treated with a very thorough examination. I couldn't have been more pleased or more grateful for the wonderful care I received there.
Looking for …
Alfred N. Page. If you know him, please call 757-775-4624.
This is in response to the person looking for an Occasion for the Arts poster. I have several I am willing to sell. They can reach me at 757-741-2757. Thank you.
To the person looking for someone who is treating the cause rather covering up symptoms with expensive pharmaceuticals: I would recommend Dr. Christian Dunn (1158 Professional Drive, Williamsburg, 757-378-2747). Also, you can start reading the book, "A Mind of Your Own," by Kelly Brogan. Thank you.
I'm moving and I need shipping boxes. If you have boxes to donate, call me (741-2152) and I will come to pick them up. You may also contact me at ebland @cox.net Thanks a million.
Did anyone pick up an iPhone at Settlers Market Tuesday, Jan. 31? If so, please call 220-8484. Reward offered. Thank you.
I have some old flip phones. Is there some place that you can recycle these for others to use?
The Kingsmill Choraliers is a group of singers that perform at senior residences and nursing facilities in the spring and at Christmas time. We are looking for a pianist to play for us at our performances April 10-13, and a least a few of our Tuesday afternoon rehearsals. If you are interested, contact Terri Osborne at 757-220-3647 or markterri@juno.com.
If someone happens to have an adult knee walker that they currently are not using, would it be possible to borrow it for approximately three weeks? I am having ankle surgery and I hate to purchase something that expensive that I will only need for a short period of time only to put it in the closet to never use again. I will most certainly return it upon completion. References available upon inquiry, 757-220-2779. Thank you!
Recommended
I wanted to say thank you to Branscome's Painting and Power Washing for the wonderful job they did on my home. Not only did these guys power wash my home in the freezing cold, but the job they did on the inside was unbelievable quick and clean. His number is 757-332-2388. He's a local man and stands behind his work. Thank you, Mr. Branscome.
Another splendid job by Arborista Tree Care! Arborista Tree Care has repeatedly done outstanding work for me. This past time was no exception. I had Christie prune a few of my very old, large oaks and remove a dead poplar that could have very well easily hit my house, if it wasn't brought to my attention. Needless to say, everything was done safely and my oak trees look more beautiful than ever. Christie Cramer can be reached at 757-345-8688.
Potholes
When are they going to fix this huge pothole all in the parking lot area of the post office on Monticello Avenue? It is horrible.
School reforms
Our local and state lawmakers and school officials need to read about Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's collective bargaining reforms as they have saved taxpayers money and now a study finds that by rewarding the best teachers, they are also improving student learning. Act 10 let schools pay better teachers more, and learning increased, and cap salaries of low-performing teachers, which might encourage them to quit or leave for other districts. Evidence grows that Act 10 may be the most successful public-policy achievement since welfare reform.
Just asking
So do tomatoes have any nutritional value when they don't taste like tomatoes?
Political talk
Yes, after watching the SAG awards recently, I was totally behooved about what they said. I always thought these were to honor peoples'—actors and actresses, their skills and their profession. Right now, it's become a political forum and I don't like it and America doesn't like it. So, we won't be watching it. Thank you.
Party rules
The JCC Republican Committee needs to be more inclusive and creative. As a life-long conservative, I am tired of the small-minded bickering that occurs among Republican operatives. Most of us vote for the person, not the party. Competence and cooperation, rather than party affiliation, are vital to the effectiveness of our local government. Penalizing Supervisor Michael Hipple for supporting a friend's election is wrong.
JCC Republican Committee/Party has a former chairman on the way to prison for child pornography. And that same JCC Republican Committee has kicked out a former chairman for respecting/supporting persons "from across the aisle." I am so glad I am not one of you!
Table manners
I am a reasonably tolerant person, but the limits of that tolerance were passed this evening when I choose to eat at a popular Richmond Road restaurant. I ended up being surrounded by two groups, one with two babies and the other with three. Needless to say, a certain amount of noise was to be expected. But, when the one table with two tiny tots began to beat on the table as if playing the drums, assisted by adults among them, that was just a bit much. I do not understand why families think it's perfectly fine to take tiny tot children to restaurants, knowing there might be a sense of restlessness or other inconvenience taking place. It's not fair to other patrons to have to listen to crying, screaming and table drumming. Can parents and even grandparents not realize the selfishness involved in allowing their table mates to disturb others? What's wrong with getting a baby sitter instead of allowing the restaurant to serve as one? Our society has simply let slip what mannered behavior is about or should be about.
About the ban
Of all the responses to President Trump's executive order banning travel from Muslim-majority countries, Congressman Scott Taylor's is among the most cowardly. Taylor issued a statement claiming to be against a Muslim ban because it would be unconstitutional, but he then went on to support Trump's executive order by claiming it is not, in fact, a Muslim ban. Taylor is trying to play both sides and craft a position based on "alternative facts." If he is going to support the detention and deportation of Muslims, including many Iraqi translators who worked with the United States military, he should at least have the courage to call it what it is.
Women's march
To the people upset with people exercising their First Amendment rights: We weren't marching just because Hillary Clinton did not win the Electoral College. We were marching to tell this new president that millions of people will not accept the way he treats women and minorities and that he can't take away access to basic health care and other rights. This march was not just about women's issues. We are not "ashamed" about standing up for what we believe in. This was the largest demonstration in U.S. history. There were at least three times as many people there as there were at Trump's inauguration. Think about that next you say that Trump won the popular vote.
One woman speaks of the Woman's March and says, "We will not be bullied into submission." I have not heard anything that said someone is trying to get someone to submit to someone else in any form or fashion. You know it would be nice if the women—and I'm a woman—would take some of this energy and do your job, raise your children, cook meals for them, talk with them. Not cuss and talk about women's parts and things like that out in public, but show respect for yourself. The march to me looks so disgraceful. This is what you're teaching your daughters.
Someone submitted an item to the Last Word that described the march as a gathering of people with an incoherent message in such an inarticulate manner. The message was incoherent because it includes so many issues of concern: the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, unfolding of Planned Parenthood, the environment, climate change, unqualified and unethical cabinet nominees, a barrage of lies emanating from the White House, immigration, ad infinitum.
There was so much coverage on the Mothers' March in D.C. and, I as a woman, deplored that these women were using profanity. They dressed in outfits that were of a woman's area, and had their kids with them and every other word was a swear word. And I think, "You are supposed to be a role model for your son or daughter? How disgusting!" And then Madonna. Man, if anybody else would have said, "I'm going to blow up the White House," they would have been in jail. The Secret Service would have been there.
Thank you to the writers of the letters to the editor published Jan. 28: Taylor Medley, Rev. Betty Hudson, Jerry L. Coalgate and Matt Seats. I joined the follow-on movement to the Women's March which is 10 Actions in the first 100 days and other movements that are organizing online throughout the United States and abroad. I'm also taking very good care of myself, because should this regime last until Jan. 20, 2025, I want to be alive when a new president is sworn into office.
Protests
I'm sure many TV viewers saw the protests done by students at University of California at Berkeley that were protesting because a writer was going to speak—he was asked by a Republican student. They were breaking windows, they were doing all kinds of things—burning cars and everything. Are these students going to school to get an education? Are they learning from the liberal teachers to protest? It's okay to protest, but not to be violent or to destroy property. All they're doing is hurting themselves. We need to quit these protests, which we know are probably being paid for by George Soros.
President Trump
Judging from all the negative comments in the Last Word about Trump's inaugural speech, many "Progressives," Socialists and Democrats still remain unable to understand what has happened in our country—i.e., that people have identified the continuing growth of a massive corrupt and incompetent government bureaucracy that has been treating the people as their servants—and have now successfully revolted against it. Please do try to recognize this reality, folks.
I am a woman over 65, and never in my life have I been so embarrassed for our country, due to the Democrats not coming into the Senate to support the Cabinet members that Trump has appointed. They are all highly qualified, dignified, prominent people who will do a lot of great good for our country, and what you're doing now by not showing up is an embarrassment. You are paid very well to represent the people, and you're not doing any representation. So you need to get back to work and earn your money.