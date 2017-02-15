Last Word on real threats, Feb. 15

Information, please

I have been getting mixed messages about the disposal of televisions. Some people say they won't take them at the landfill; others say they do, and I really don't know what to do with my old television. I'd be willing to have somebody come by and pick it up and dispose of it for me and pay them to do that. Thank you.

Retired in Williamsburg

Why does "Retired in Williamsburg" not applaud Mitchell Reiss' honor? Colonial Williamburg is an asset to our community and deserves support. It is so easy to be critical.

Real threats

After reading the police blotter that The Virginia Gazette publishes each week listing crimes, it would seem that the real threats to people who live in James City County come not from five-year-old Syrian orphans or scientists from the Middle East or former prime ministers of Norway who have visited Iran, but rather from family members who seem to be arrested in troubling numbers for assault and battery of relatives. What can our community do to "combat" such very real threats to American lives?

The last day of restaurant week my wife and I had the opportunity to dine at the "2nd Street Grill." Most fortunate for us was the outstanding service of our waitress, Mannie. Her pleasant, friendly service was over the top. She made a few very appreciated menu recommendations, asked for our service preference, brought our selections warm and timely, checked on us a few times and in general made our dining experience most pleasant. Our table #51 was quiet and private. I highly recommend you give it a try.

Candice&Co. recently completed a custom bedding set for me and did a wonderful job! Candice priced her work well, completed the project on time, and was a pleasure to work with throughout the effort. I highly recommend her work which includes window treatments, table linens, and pillows as well as bedding. Her phone is 804-363-1735, email: candiceco@cox.net.

I had just an amazing experience with Christie Cramer and her company, Arborista Tree Care, 757-345-8688. I want to share this tree service with those out there looking for someone professional, who follows up and has fair prices for tree services. I have been blown away at a number of others in our community that don't have the consideration to even give a phone call back. Thank you.

When I couldn't find anything I wanted to watch on TV the other day, I started looking at the upper channels. I came across Cox Channel 239, the Africa channel. What a pleasant surprise. Think PBS South Africa. Really fun and educational family programming. Interesting to see life from other than a US perspective. Give it a try.

Blayton building?

I know where Blayton Elementary on Jolly Pond Road is, and I know where the Blayton Building Senior Apartments are on Scotland Street. I have also found reference to Dr. Blayton building a 2-bed hospital on the Triangle block, but I do not know were another "Blayton Building" was or any plans to rebuild on the site.

Looking for ...

Does anyone know of a York High School grad from the Class of '55? Please have them contact 1955yorkhs@cox.net for a quick conversation. Thanks!

Is there an organization that can use leftover knitting yarn? Please call 757-220-1894 and leave message.

Does anyone know of any Italian restaurant in or around Williamsburg that has Italian wedding soup? I have been to five or six; no one has it. What's up with that?

Lost: Large, black boat cover between Neck-O-Land Road and the James City County Marina (Jamestown Road area). If you happened to pick it up, please call 220-9397. Reward offered. Thank you.

Help! Can anyone who has had experience with bedbugs give suggestions on how to get rid of them? I have never had to deal with them and don't know how to proceed. Thank you.

Can anyone recommend good Williamsburg-area restaurants with large round tables that can seat 10 people for lunch? Thanks!

Work crews

To those of you who see work crews along the road and criticize their work ethic: Have you ever been on a manual labor crew? Have you ever had to go out and dig a hole in muddy soil in the rain? Have you ever had to respond to a citizen complaint in 100-degree weather in the full sun? You ought to be glad that there are people willing to do these jobs rather than complaining about them based on what you see momentarily when you drive by.

Michael Hipple

The James City County Republican Committee's decision not to renew Michael Hipples' membership is bad news for them and great news for him. There is a gentleman who doesn't forget the reason he is elected. He doesn't just serve some of the citizens, he gives his all to do right by all of the citizens. He has reached across party lines to motivate others to do the right thing. Michael Hipple cares about this county and all of its citizens. We could use more politicians and leaders like him.

It was a privilege to listen to then-chair of the James City County supervisors, Michael Hipple, at a luncheon group. He was so obviously informed about the county and concerned and involved in seeing that everything went well for the residents and businesses. Having worked in government and with elected representatives in another state for many years, it was refreshing to see his level of interest and enthusiasm. It was also heartening to see that his concern is for James City County, not a particular political party. It was wonderful to hear that his concern was working with the other supervisors for the betterment of everyone, not hassling members because of politics as had been the case for several years. It is a relief that he will be running next election as an independent. Supervisor Hipple, you have many fans because you are willing to stop with the political posturing and do your best for all of us! Thank you!

Cheers

Kudos to Williamsburg Pottery for the recent Asian Fest. The dancing, music, martial arts demonstrations and food samples were enjoyed by all. The hostess also passed out oranges to the crowd — the little sweet snack was appreciated. We are looking forward for Asian Fest 2018. Again, great job.

Hidden disabilities

If you see me parking in a handicapped space and doubt my "hidden" handicap, let me know and I'll gladly show you my scars. We need to not judge. I use a handicap spot about half the time; it depends on how I feel on any given day.

