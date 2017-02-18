Last Word on first impressions, Feb. 18

On Tuesday, the WJCC Schools Foundation handed out grants amounting to more than $30,000 to teachers around the division. On Jan. 24, the JCC Supervisors will discuss the Longhill Road widening project.

In this edition of VGTV, we look at the Longhill Road widening project and a presentation on reparations at William and Mary.

First impressions Getting off the Parkway onto Parkway Drive heading towards Capitol Landing is not the view that this town would want visitors to see. There is a motel on the left where a lot of people are living full time. They are throwing their trash over the hill. So as you approach Capitol Landing, you see a hillside covered in trash. It is embarrassing for the city, and someone at the motel should be forced to clean it up. Real sweethearts On Valentine's Day, I went into Trader Joe's for a few things. The cashier, Daniel B, was very nice. I mentioned that my husband is very ill, in a facility, and that I am now alone, going through a very rough time. He turned around and spoke with a young woman behind him, quietly. When I got to the door to leave, that young woman handed me flowers and said they were for me. I was so deeply touched, went to the car and cried. My heart was full. This is what we are all here for, folks — to make a difference in someone else's life, every day. I thank these two wonderful people for making a big difference in mine. Scam alert I'm very curious about the phone scam that was in the paper recently, in York County, about someone calling and saying there's an active arrest warrant for recipient. Are there that many people out there that have broken the law, where they really think there would be an active arrest warrant for them, for themselves? Really makes me wonder. Why would you fall for a scam if you know you haven't done anything, especially an arrest warrant? Just curious. Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. W-JCC schools So why did they not just give the acting superintendent a chance at running things before they wasted more of my tax dollars hiring a firm to " find this one." Why do the schools insist on making the kids take a language when they don't even bother to teach them to write cursive? I mean, come on, they need to speak a second language but can't even sign their names. What is wrong with this picture? Parents of W-JCC elementary school students, the amount of county-sponsored assessments that your child takes is unbelievable and detrimental to the learning environment. Most teachers don't support it and parents wouldn't if they knew the amount of time that is taken away from teaching to collect data on students. Some data is fine but W-JCC Schools are data "happy." Ask your child's principal to send home a list of all the tests that are administered to your child over the course of a year. You can opt your child out of these tests as well as the SOL tests at the end of the year. I realize that some folks will complain about the president for the next four years, but that needs to be removed from the schools. I recently had an early pickup from one of the W-JCC schools. The teachers were very vocal about our new president; unfortunately, it was in front of the children! Time to grow up and realize your opinion is just that. Second, no pictures of our new president were on display. When Obama won, the new pics were up on the third day. I was surprised to see that W-JCC was being sued. A majority of parents with kids in the school district have been following the story and watching to see how W-JCC handles this. How disappointing it was to see that the family has now had to sue. It's unnerving that the district handled this so poorly! Parents don't spend thousands of dollars if they can't prove something—it would be best if W-JCC took that into consideration and saved themselves any more embarrassment. Power lines It was a pleasure to read David Dafashy's excellent call for submerging any Dominion power line in the Feb. 11 Gazette (19A). He lays out a powerful argument for doing the right thing for the Historic James River. We've all learned that once the grand old trees are downed, once the asphalt is poured or the cookie cutter businesses are up, our area will look like any other development: boring and forgettable. Let's protect the history, the beauty, the uniqueness that we still have! David Dafashy's commentary on the Dominion power lines project, was a solid read. He laid out compelling arguments for opposing 17 power line towers stretching across the James River ("some of the towers will soar as high as 295 feet"). If his statement that submerging the power lines below the river "would amount to just under 35 cents per customer per month ... over the typical 20-year [amortization] period" is correct, then that option truly appears to be a "no-brainer." Early bird As a "retired" citizen, I find it most inconvenient that so many stores (clothes, books, household goods) do not open until 10:00 a.m. I, for one, like to get out early and get my errands done before the lunchtime crowd or before the schools let out. And by the way – you're losing $$$. Carter's Grove I was happy to hear that Carter's Grove was sold to a prominent businessman and dedicated preservationist and that it is undergoing major repairs to return it to its original splendor. I would love to see a Gazette article about the progress. Also, the city of Williamsburg had hoped to turn their portion of the Country Road into a park. Any word on that as well as the fate of the James City County portion of the road now that Kingsmill Resort is looking for a new buyer? Code of conduct One of seven W-JCC Board members has not signed the Virginia School Board Association's Code of Conduct. The reasons for not signing do not matter. For an elected School Board member to not sign this document is unacceptable—to the students, to the community, to the voters and to the taxpayers. Recommended Just wanted to put my recommendation out there. Bonnie has been cleaning for us for almost 10 years and we wouldn't trade her for anything. She does an excellent job cleaning my home, she is very nice, and will do anything you ask of her without supervision. 757-715-5126. I overheard her mention she had an opening or two. You should really meet her. I am responding to the parent who is looking for diagnostic assessment for her son who may have MS. Two suggestions: Old Towne Medical Center. Services based on income: 757-259-3258. State Dept. of Aging and Rehabilitation Services can help if your son would like to work even with his reduced capacities; they will do a no- cost assessment/evaluation that will help them to know if they can provide training/employment services. They also have services for persons who are too disabled to work: 757-253-4817.

My husband and I have had our tax returns prepared by Jodi Mowry of Watson-Mowry, now located in New Town, since we first moved to Williamsburg five years ago, and we recommend her very highly. We like that they provide us with a detailed list of the information that will be required so that we collect the right papers to bring to them. Jodi is bright, extremely knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with. Their phone number is 757-645-4863. I would just like to thank Colonial Appliance Repair. I had a big, side by side refrigerator in the garage. I thought it had died. I thought I would have to throw it away. One of my friends told me to try Colonial Appliance Repair. They fixed it for less than $150. It's probably a $2,000 fridge. I'm thrilled. Thank you, Colonial Appliance Repair. Please try out the new Hayashi, Ramen & Hibachi Grill on Monticello Absolutely the best hibachi restaurant in town. Come out and join them for a great meal. My wife goes to new restaurants once and never returns. She has gone back to this one multiple times. So, kudos. Don't miss out. Don't let us lose another great restaurant in Williamsburg. Cheers and rave reviews for Colonial Transit! They recently transported my wheelchair-bound mother to a special family party on New Year's Day. Throughout the process, they were unfailingly professional—reassuring, able to adjust to changes in schedule, patient and prompt. Their rates were quite reasonable even though it was a major holiday. Thank you, Colonial Transit. Williamsburg is lucky to have you! Thanks to the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association for sponsoring the annual Restaurant Week, a bright spot in the sometimes bleak of winter. It is always fun to experience new restaurants and to renew acquaintance with ones not recently visited. This year we were particularly pleased to discover The Corner Cafe on Center Street in New Town. Both the meal and the service were very pleasing and we anticipate returning frequently. My husband and I have just had a most pleasing experience in purchasing a new car. We went to Williamsburg Kia and were fortunate enough to have Jim Barth assist us. Jim did everything in his power to get us exactly what we wanted, and he succeeded. We would like to recommend Jim to anyone thinking about a new car purchase. You won't find a finer person to deal with. Because of a positive comment in the Last Word about Grooming Divas, I took my 11-year-old, long-coat German Shepherd there for a bath and grooming. What a fantastic experience. The results were spectacular and my dog was calm when I picked her up. Clearly, she was spoiled rotten during her beauty salon visit. Highly recommend. Great library We are truly fortunate to have a resource like the Williamsburg Regional Library. I particularly enjoy its various film series, with the Italian Film Festival being my favorite. The free admission and complimentary refreshments after the films make it all the more enjoyable. The right name I'm one of those people whom conservatives like to insist should be the norm: Got out of an abusive marriage, put myself through school as a single mother without use of government or family aid, and finished graduate school. Now it seems I'm discounted as one of the elite. Hey, you can't have it both ways! If you need a title, just call me doctor and let's move on. Town Hall meeting It's interesting that Scott Taylor cannot be reached by phone. He can't be reached in person either. After reading in the Gazette that he would have office hours at the Williamsburg Library on Jan. 25, my husband and I went there to talk with him about several issues, including the US budget deficit and debt. Once at the library, we were told that he wasn't there. He didn't like the meeting room they had held for him. When he learned that he couldn't have the lobby, he left. Editor's note: Taylor has a town hall meeting at Yorktown High School, Feb. 21 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Tough driving Today I barely missed hitting a W&M college student on his bike with my minivan. Had I not been paying better attention than he was, he would have been seriously injured or killed due to his lack of attention. Coming off a sidewalk and cutting across and up an exit to a shopping strip-mall, the young man was wearing earplugs and looking straight ahead. His assumption was that anyone coming would simply stop, or stop in time, or not hit him. For all drivers out there, be careful when you see W&M students on bicycles. To the person driving the gold Chevy Malibu on a recent Monday morning, on Longhill Road approaching Lafayette High School as the school zone area begins just past the WISC entrance, please do NOT come to a complete stop in the normal traffic lane again to allow the school buses to exit the school grounds. You have the right of way and you were impeding the normal flow of traffic with your sudden stop. You confused everyone, including the bus driver who was waiting to pull out from the school once an opening in traffic allowed. While you were trying to be polite, you nearly created an accident. Traffic lanes are not a place to come to a complete stop – please, drive on and maintain the normal flow. Thank you. Must reads I'm going to list two books that I think it is imperative—I repeat, imperative—that everybody in this country should read. The first one is "What Every American Needs to Know about the Koran" by William J. Federer. The second book is "Atomic Iran" by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D. These books will outline some of the hard dangers that face our nation today. They are well documented, and every aspect of them can proven beyond the shadow of a doubt. Thank you. Roundabouts Poor VDOT and their obsession with having a roundabout in Williamsburg. How about one at Jockey Corner (in front of the Wren Building). I've been involved in several near-misses there! What is with VDOT's obsession with traffic circles/roundabouts? Roundabouts take up more land than typical traffic light intersections. And for most people, roundabouts are more confusing than traffic lights. Just yesterday with school buses in the area, I saw the same car run three stop signs, and last night was passed by a car on a road with double yellow lines. So no telling what will happen at a roundabout. Misbehaving

While at the Harris Teeter near Warhill High School on a recent Monday afternoon, I noticed a group of five male high school students hovering around the self-dispenser candy machines, taking the candy into their hands and spilling it on the floor as they were shoving it into their mouths. I alerted store staff who responded very quickly to handle the theft and safety issues as a shopper almost tripped and fell. To the Warhill High staff: Remind the students who frequent Harris Teeter that their behavior reflects on the entire student body. To the students and their parents: You should be embarrassed by this shameful behavior and should brace yourselves for more interaction with the authorities to include the criminal justice system. Free to you Free to you: Queen-sized bed, including wooden headboard, metal bed frame, mattress/box spring. Call 757-564-4520 to arrange for pick-up. Looking for ... I'm looking for a licensed practicioner in the Williamsburg area who does eyebrow micro planing. Leave name in the Last Word. Thank you. To the person wanting to know what to do with flip phones: You can drop them off at any police department or any of the phone stores like Verizon or Tmobile. Found: Bracelet at Farm Fresh in Toano. Call 259-7442. Leave a description of the bracelet and I will call you back. Thank you. Found: Lady's deep red-colored leather glove in the New Town parking lot behind Laney's Jewelry. Please claim at Comic Cubicle. Thanks. Is there anyone in Williamsburg who practices acupuncture? Has anyone tried it for pain and did it help? Please answer in the Last Word. Thanks. For the person looking for a place to have 24mm film developed: CVS develops 24mm films. On 24mm film: If you don't mind sending it away, Dwayne's Photo still develops film in Parsons, KS. Dwayne's Photo phone number is 800-522-3940. Their website is: www.dwaynesphoto.com. Their customer service is very good. I hope this helps you out. Does anyone know where I can get a KitchenAid stand mixer serviced in town? Mine needs a tune up. Has anyone heard anything credible about the future of Martin's grocery in JCC? The chain is rapidly selling off their stores and our area store may be slated to close in April. Does anyone have knowledge of the future of this store? I'm looking for a local concrete contractor who handles small jobs at a reasonable rate. My driveway is in need of replacement. Good and bad There are good and bad Christians. There ae good and bad Muslims. Bad Christians and Muslims do not obey God and they judge each other. They will live in peace when they learn to help each other. Great service Not only does Rodney, the mailman, serve the Kings Point neighborhood with caring kindness, he extends his thoughtfulness to one of the other areas he serves, namely the Coves. As he was making his rounds delivering the mail in the Coves, he spontaneously helped me, an elderly woman, take the empty garbage bin down the driveway. The world needs many more Rodneys! I wish to commend (again) the very capable folks at Holiday Chevrolet for their help today with my 2010 Honda Insight. Especially, I thank Sam Hogge, service advisor, Mike Stader, auto technician, and Barbara Willis, who handled the billing, for their professionalism, customer service and courtesy. Kudos to all! UNICEF cards Where can I purchase UNICEF cards? I used to be able, in another part of the world, to purchase them, but I don't know where. Is there a catalog or something? Please give me some information about the UNICEF cards. Thank you very much. Editor's note: You can purchase UNICEF cards and gifts online at https://www.unicefusa.org/help/shop Buying local I recently read an article about James City County and Williamsburg complaining about so many open vacant store fronts. Well, James City County and Williamsburg are reaping what they sow. They're the ones that don't buy local, and they're trying to promote local business. You can't promote business if you don't buy local. Waiting room TV Are health care professionals paid by HGTV to have their shows broadcast in waiting rooms? It seems that this channel is on in almost all of the offices I visit. Thanks. Global warming It's the second Sunday in February, it's 85 degrees out, and I've got the air conditioner in my car on. Who says global warming is a myth? Missing trees Why were the trees in the Colony Square parking lot taken out? Now it's a sea of boring asphalt. Thank you Thank you very much to the gentleman who found my credit card and several other miscellaneous cards on the ground at the Norge Farm Fresh gas station and turned them into the front desk at Farm Fresh. Thank you also to the Farm Fresh employees who kept my cards safe until I could track them down and retrieve them. I have made a donation to FISH as a way of saying thank you. Yes, I would like to thank the lovely lady who was in line after me at Aldi's. After looking in my hand bag for my wallet to pay for my purchases, I realized my wallet was not there. The lady behind me took out her credit card and paid for my purchases, and I am forever grateful. It was a "feel good" day for both of us. Thank you. Electric carts Not sure that I understand the comment by the reader about not returning the electric cart to the store back inside. If it's already outside, wouldn't it be more convenient for a handicapped person to get on it and ride it into the store? If a person brings one—if they walk in and get one and then they bring it out to the car, then they've got to walk in and walk out. So, that's an extra walk. But, hey, just ride it in and walk out when you get through, like you're asking them to do. Seems logical to me. Medical records I have doctors who work in three different groups and recently had an MRI performed by a different group in Newport News. Instead of sharing all information on one site, I now have four. Who would I contact to get all medical information on one site so that I don't have to log into different sites and the doctors can share information more easily? I think that makes sense, don't you? College education Grandparents, after spending years saving to help with your grandchildren's education, does it make you feel warm and cozy to see the college riots and destruction of property? Some students feel they are entitled and some don't know exactly what they're protesting. Maybe a course in behavior or Civility 101 should be added to the curriculum.