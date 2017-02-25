Last Word on messy roads, Feb. 25

Messy roads Concerning the message about the trash at the motel near the Parkway/Capital Landing, it should be the responsibility of the residents throwing it to clean it up and stop disposing of it that way. People in this country have to start taking responsibility for their actions. There is no excuse for the trash along all of our roads. Think of the money that could be saved or used in other ways if we didn't have to have people go out and clean up after those who are lazy, inconsiderate, entitled or just plain slobs. I just wanted to publicly thank the person who was cleaning up trash along Green Springs Road on Monday morning. He was filling many orange bags. It's unfortunate that there is so much trash thrown along our beautiful highways, and I'm certainly glad that there are people like him willing to pick up others' trash. Let's all do our part and make our area a place to be proud of. Pot holes I got thinking to figure out whether the parking lot at the post office on Monticello Avenue —I'm not sure whether it's potholes or a sink hole — I'm not sure how to classify it. For goodness sakes, folks! Put something in there. Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. The parking lot and drive thru at the main post office on Monticello Avenue is a disaster. There are numerous and ever-growing potholes that pose a serious risk to drivers. Some are so deep that they are likely to cause damage to any vehicle that happens to hit one. I'm sure the Postal Service will say they don't have funds to fix the potholes. Not only is home mail delivery a disaster — with deliveries often delayed well into the evenings — now making a trip to the post office has become a real safety issue. Time to get rid of the USPS and privatize mail delivery. Consignment sale Bargain shoppers, be on the lookout for a value-filled weekend! Starting March 16, at the former Petco on Mooretown Road, Hannah's Closet will have three days of consignor-driven shopping. Sale is Thursday through Saturday. Many items half price on Saturday. See the website — hannahscloset.com — for hours, consignor spots and volunteer opportunities. Hannah's Closet has operated in the area for nine years and every sale supports different local charities such as FISH, Avalon, Humane Society, Latisha's House, Gift for Ben, God's Closet (local foster families) and local schools with students in need. School buses I would like to know why the school buses in James City County all stop at these motels for at least five minutes before the parents decide to bring out the kids. That is not right. They should be out there in place where they're supposed to be, on time. They're holding up all kinds of traffic because they just diddle daddle. Thank you. Power lines I'm calling about the comments on the power lines. I've lived in the county all my life. I remember back 40 years ago when they closed the river to fishing for 20 years. Now, all the kepone there was the result of a disaster up at Hopewell. It came down the river — it's in the silt and the mud in the bottom of the river. Now, do these people want to dig up that silt so the river can be closed for another 20 years for fishing and also killing wildlife? Do they know about it? I don't think so. So, I'd appreciate it if you'd put it in the paper and remind people that we still have kepone in the bottom of our James River. Thank you. Water supply Thank you to County Administrator Bryan Hill and his staff and to the JCC Board of Supervisors for securing a new water permit, which continues the existing water draw caps on the county for another decade. Now the county has time to evaluate future water alternatives, such as the Chickahominy River, while continuing to focus on conservation and preservation. This is tremendous! Charity collections Please beware when placing articles curbside for charity collections. I had several large bags for today's pick up by the Disabled American Veterans. To my astonishment, a woman pulled up in a dark Buick SUV and before I could go down my driveway, she took several bags of donated articles, threw them in her car and sped off. She will obviously sell them herself. It might be better to take them directly to the collection centers. How sad. Looking for ... To the person who's looking for Italian wedding soup: Maurizio's, 264 East McLaws Circle. I've had it there. Very good, also. Antonio's Ristorante Italiano restaurant at the York Plaza makes the best Italian wedding soup. The whole menu is authentically Italian and the service is personalized. Most times, the owner is there and greets customers, which I really like. That's something you don't see often at other restaurants. To the inquiry about the KitchenAid stand mixer: Contact KitchenAid.com or call 1-800-541-6390 and ask for the service department. They will either provide a qualified repairman's name or have you return the mixer to them. KitchenAid sent me a shipping carton in which to return my machine to them. UPS picked the carton up another day free of charge. Service was quick and complete. KitchenAid is a world-class operation and stands behind their products. I was trying to get hold of Craig Selby, the motorcycle guy who distributes stuffed animals to children. I have some to donate, but I don't know where to reach him. You can call me at 717-965-5861 if you have a contact number. Thank you. Does anybody have a recommendation for someone to install colonial wood fencing in the area? Please email timilywed@gmail.com or submit your response in the Last Word. Has anyone had success with hearing aids helping with tinnitus? Or had success with a local audiologist? Does anybody know of a good place in the local area for buying window treatments? Specifically, we are looking to buy valences for our home office and master bedroom. The lady looking for a more reasonable hair stylist in Williamsburg should contact Linda Marie at 784-0066. She offers a complimentary evaluation at her salon in addition to a $10 savings to new clients, and her prices are very competitive. Does anyone know of a gardener who does not require a yearly contract? I found Girl Scout cookies in front of the Walmart Market — the small Walmart over on Monticello. Go get your cookie fix! Waiting room TV It used to be that all the waiting rooms showed news channels. Nowadays, at least half the people would get riled up. HGTV is safe. The Weather Channel would probably be OK, too. Shatz column

I was pleased to see that someone of the stature and gravitas of Frank Shatz was critical of Trump's words not only during the campaign, but also in his inaugural address. "America First" is thinly veiled chauvinism/nationalism, which "has also been the slogan of Nazi sympathizers ... opposing U.S. entry into World War II." Please read or reread Frank Shatz's commentary in the Feb. 15 Gazette and pray that the hope he offers in the second half of the essay is realized. Time well spent I go to Gizmoes' new location every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. I have the best time teaching kids about Raspberry PI and how to break down electronics or just soldering lights. The most fun for me is building robots from scratch. I love helping kids. The classes are for all ages and donation based. Gizmoes is located beside Snow to Go on Richmond Road. Shredding You may shred material at Williamsburg Storage, 5151 Mooretown Road in Williamsburg. It used to be free but now they have a minimal charge. It's very convenient, though — a very large shredding machine is available. The phone number there is 253-6575. Thank you. Free to you DeWalt 7770 21/4 HP radial arm saw with attachments and stand looking for a loving new home. Free — that's right, free. I am the original owner and the saw is in great condition. Need to right size the stuff in my garage. The saw is located in Colonial Heritage. Just need to give me a call and schedule a pickup. 281-461-7338. Free to first caller who picks it up: Six-foot artificial Christmas tree with lights and stand. Used, but in good condition. 757-645-2355. Free riding lawn mower. Murray 30 inch with 12.5 hp engine. Transmission stopped shifting last year but motor ran fine. Free for pick up in Toano area as project or parts. Email pauldishman98@gmail.com with questions. Free: Panasonic Standard Cassette Transcriber Model #RR-830. Only used two years. Save $50, which is what Amazon sells it for. Contact clyoung@widomaker.com. I have several knitting books and patterns to donate. If interested, call 565-3171. Free medium and large moving boxes. You pick up. Phone 757-220-2863. Key reading There's a good book out there by Larry Kudlow and Brian Domitrovic. It's "JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity." JFK was the first president to lower taxes on businesses. Second was Reagan, 20 years later. JFK was pro-life, very staunch pro-life. JFK believed in supply-side economics. Do you think JFK would be a Democrat today? I don't think so. Not if he had to go along with pro-abortion, keeping taxes high for business and not being in favor of supply-side economics. Assumptions Seriously, Republicans don't care to breathe clean air? Drink clean water? Just the regulation-loving "progressives?" I don't back either party, but I really do think having and protecting clear air and water is important, urgent. I bet the folks in Flint, Mich., do, too. Now a person in charge of such things that has fought against protective actions for years? The fox and the chickens. Roundabouts This is in reference to why VDOT pushes roundabouts: Roundabouts are paid by federal grants if VDOT gets them, so that's why they push them so they don't have to worry about trying to fund them. Even though it's still taxpayer dollars — which most people don't seem to understand or care. But that's why. Federal money pays for roundabouts. How in the world did a roundabout get approved? Did nobody notice the confusion at the new Harris Teeter at Lightfoot? A number of people I know do not shop there because of the confusion at that little roundabout; just imagine a big one. Many locals don't know how to react to a Yield sign (most treat it as a merge). Retirees and elderly, of which there are many in Williamsburg, find roundabouts intimidating. Just because they are fashionable doesn't mean they are user friendly. Please reconsider before it is too late. Nice straight roads with big signs would be just fine, thank you. Health insurance If Congress let homeowners wait till their house was on fire to buy insurance, there wouldn't be anyone selling insurance. If the GOP keeps the most expensive parts of Obamacare and lowers the pool of insured, there won't be anyone selling health insurance at any cost. This is in reference to the health insurance comment made in the Feb. 22 Last Word: The person obviously has never heard of health benefits that are needed by many people, including myself, with birth control. We practiced abstinence until we were married at 23. So I did not take birth control for "pleasures and indulgences." I needed it to help with migraines and acne. So, perhaps the person could read a little more before condemning everyone. Thank you. Missing pizza So sad to see that Pizzeria Marzanos closed down. They had the best pizza. Does anyone know if they opened anywhere else? If they didn't, I think they should in a smaller location. They would do great. I know quite a few people who miss their pizza. Looking forward I read that the population in the U.S. is aging, as in other countries, and that a "natural" population increase will not be enough to provide needed younger workers. If true, then it seems the careful, thoughtful criteria for who gets the "pass cards" for entry to the country needs to be an important part of discussion by federal government. With some in small, dying towns seeming to want their communities to again be robust, ways and means of creating jobs, training employees and welcoming immigrants seems to be a necessary part of the equation. Then, reading that there are loads of jobs open but no people with the relevant skills or training able to take them — hello? Do the employers and relevant government and education bodies ever meet to discuss? Common sense review of what is wanted in communities and the steps necessary to pull it all together seems to be what "the people" have asked for. Recommended Misun of Classic Tailoring on Richmond Road is the best tailor in Williamsburg. She does a full range of alterations, from hemming to custom fitting jackets, pants, dresses and skirts. As satisfied customers for five years, my husband and I highly recommend Misun for all your alteration needs. How nice that someone recommended Colonial Appliance Repair. How much nicer it would be if they had left a phone number. Editor's note: a quick look up on the internet gives their number as 804-239-4022.