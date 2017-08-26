Last Word on removing monuments, Aug. 26

Monuments There is much clamor to remove the Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue in Richmond. Those monuments were paid for through private subscription by ladies' memorial associations and donated to the city. Removing them may be construed as a breach of public trust. In any event, it is one of the great ironies of our history that so many Democrats wish to rid public places of famous Democrats. To this native Richmonder, it is like Germans wanting to bulldoze Dachau to plant petunias. The more one knows about Virginia history, the more striking the analogy. The attack against the Confederate flag and monuments is nothing more than a demonstration of hatred against me and my family. At the time of secession, my relatives did not own slaves and had no connection to slavery. They were small farmers in Virginia who depended on their gardens and livestock to feed their children. When aggressors came from the North to destroy crops and livestock, they resisted. This was true heroism in defense of the family. I don't know why you hate me and my family, but Jesus teaches us to love you regardless of your feelings about us. Trump thinks statues of Robert E. Lee, who committed treason against this country, are beautiful. He should put them around the pool at Mar a Lago or in the foyer of Trump Tower. Why remove monuments that recognize the Confederate dead? The monuments are wonderful sculptures of those who lost their lives and often were separated from their families. The Civil War and slavery destroyed many lives, but the monuments to remember the Confederate dead all across our country were never intended to endorse slavery or racism or hatred or white supremacy violence. They are historical, artistic sculptures that should remain if the majority of the local population agrees to let them stay. For a president who has always seemed obsessed with winners and losers, it seems strange that he doesn't understand why only Confederate statues are being removed. He wondered why statues of Jefferson and Washington were not being removed. The answer should have been obvious: They were winners and Robert E. Lee was a loser. Do I want the statues to stay up in Charlottesville? Not particularly. Am I in favor of this lunatic from Ohio that ran his car into the crowd and killed a beautiful young woman? No. I think he’s evil. But, on the other hand, I saw what was going on in Charlottesville — the left was not standing by and doing nothing. Now, that doesn’t make what the fellow from Ohio did right, but the other side was fighting and provoking fights. The destruction by the liberal left of works of art, such as bronze statues of historical figures, is like the destruction of works of art of antiquity by ISIS. What’s happening? Does anyone know what the large James City County Police presence was about on Sharps Road on Aug. 6? Editor’s note: We reached out to Stephanie Williams at the JCC police department sand she said she had “no record of any of our officers being marked out on Aug. 6 on Sharps Road.” Sorry. Charlottesville Thank you Allison Brody for your articulate and heartfelt letter on Aug. 23. It definitely made me want to be part of the Peace and Unity Gathering planned for Aug. 28 in Merchant’s Square. Yes, the issues in Charlottesville affect all of us. Let’s get out and support compassion and inclusiveness, and hear some of the words spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 54 years ago on that day. I don’t believe in the Nazis, I don’t believe in this so-called white supremacist, I don’t believe in white power, I don’t believe in “White Lives Matter,” I don’t believe in “Black Lives Matter,” but I do believe in “Life Matters.” Gov. Terry McAuliffe deserves a standing ovation from the state of Virginia for his swift and forceful action and remarks immediately following the recent tragic events in Charlottesville, while the POTUS remained silent. When the POTUS finally emerged to address our nation, his remarks were dismal and disappointing at best. Maybe the POTUS and certain administration staff should "go home" and "never return." Food trucks The previous posting about food trucks being "parasites" is so transparently phony. There is little doubt that this rant came from an insecure owner of a brick-and-mortar restaurant, probably located in the vicinity of Merchant's Square. Food trucks have become part of the fabric of most communities and if these restaurant owners feel threatened, they should look at themselves in the mirror. Let's keep it real, people — many families visiting CW cannot afford the overpriced, mostly average fare that several of these restaurants offer. If a couple of tacos threaten their livelihood, they just aren't measuring up. If brick-and-mortar restaurants feel they are being out-competed by food trucks, maybe the owners of those restaurants needs to re-evaluate the quality and pricing of the items offered on the menu, because people only go other places when they have better choices. It occurs to me, while reading the negative comments regarding the food truck businesses, that we should be supporting them. These are, for the most part, local folks owning local businesses, which we should support within our community. This is a totally different venue than a brick-and-mortar restaurant and will not hurt a good restaurant that is doing well to begin with. Just like restaurants, the good will survive and the bad will not, regardless. Williamsburg taxes Williamsburg City Council's decision to go ahead with their Tourism Development Fund by raising meal and room taxes and also charging admission taxes is a poor decision and voters should remember who voted for it. We still want to know what the Williamsburg Area Destination Market Committee has done to increase our tourism by spending the $2 per room tax money. I see Williamsburg City Council has milked its citizens again. It has become clear now what the tax issue was. “Ten percent of the tax increase goes for administrative work” is code for pay raises for city hall, and “90 percent to be used for tourism projects” is code for mismanagement and overruns of other programs. There are no new programs. The only one who questioned it was Mr. Zhang, and I appreciate him hanging out there, asking what are we actually going to do with the money. If you don’t want to see Williamsburg meal taxes raised, it’s simple: vote out the local Democrat politicians. The Democrat’s answer to any financial problem is to raise taxes, just like the past federal Democrat administration.

We hardly know where to begin. As residents of 23185, we enjoy being here and will pay the taxes levied. But CW, the primary economic engine for the city, has closed the doors to an in-town facility that drew paying customers for a variety of films and live performances ( Kimball). How does it make any sense to essentially hit CW with new tax on the fewer and fewer ticket buyers? CW spends big bucks for advertising, has ads outside our immediate area and is known around the world, so it seems CW is hit with a triple whammy. Unfair, unreasonable and just really dumb. Where is the logic of the new city tax applying to CW? Let's make a note to ensure that any marketing or other companies receiving Tourism Development Funds are not contributors to the City Council's reelection funds. Thank you. Summer Breeze concerts My wife and I have enjoyed these concerts for years. However, during the past few years, it is too hot and humid to sit out in the square. Is there any possibility they could change to Fall Breeze concerts? Too many people are staying away because of the heat. We used to go with a group of eight, and now none of us go. Granted, some enjoy the heat but many — and I think probably more than those who do — don’t. Just a thought, because we do love those things, but if it was in the fall, it would be cooler and much more enjoyable. Road worries I think it’s about time our elected state senators and delegates protect their constituents and enact strict laws concerning cellphone usage while driving. In the past week, I have seen two drivers cross the double yellow line on Route 5, a two-lane road. Steering to avoid these cars, I noticed both drivers looking down and not paying attention to where they are going. I assume they were texting or dialing a phone number. Either way, it is time Virginia join other states that have created hands-free laws to protect the driving public. Shame on our Virginia legislature for not addressing this issue before now. Why do so many drivers seem to forget the rules of the road when entering the long merge lane going from Route 5 east onto Route 199 east, and come to a dead stop blocking traffic instead of merging? It’s a mystery, I tell ya. With the closing of Farm Fresh on Merrimac Trail, is there any chance of getting Quarter Path paved to the Harris Teeter shopping center? This is regarding people backing out of parking spaces without looking: In reality, sometimes you have to look back and forth because people walk without paying attention to the back-up lights on cars when people are pulling out of parking spaces. Some of this has to do with just not paying attention. The other part is they are on the darn phone. Get your faces out of the phones in parking lots, please. The other thing is, please do not let your children walk without you holding their hands. The larger cars, the higher-up cars — you cannot see these little people, and it would kill and crush any of us if we hit a little child. The stretch of Merrimac Trail from the DMV to Farm Fresh is in desperate need of repaving. Second Street and Capitol Landing roads were repaved, but Merrimac Trail wasn’t touched, which is so bumpy. Actually, there was nothing wrong with other two roads, but they were repaved. Why? When is Merrimac Trail going to be repaved? This is about the section of John Tyler Highway between Route 199 and Jamestown Road. I have been traveling that road for 50-plus years. I have never (believe it or not) seen anybody in their yard, including children or adults, and now they have their own posted radar? You have got to be kidding me. And I’d like to know who’s paying for this . The flashing yellow lights should be removed altogether from Monticello Avenue. I’ve had several near misses since they’ve been installed. They’re too dangerous. Lottery woes Is anyone else having trouble using the new lottery machines? After several unsuccessful tries using them, I have decided to stop playing the lottery. JCC alerts After receiving a call at 2 a.m. alerting me about lightning in my area, I got on the JCC website and changed my preferences about how, when and what alerts to send. It was easy. I suggest everybody do the same. Bicyclists I see the bicyclists are out in force again along Croaker and Fenton Mill roads. I’ve approached many of them riding in the middle of the road or two abreast. If you’re not going to follow the rules of the road, please take your bikes elsewhere, such as at Colonial Parkway, where there is an extra lane in order for people to pass you safely. Good advice Brava! To teacher Judith Salzman for her straightforward, common sense commentary for students and parents. Sadly, it seems parents are more interested in letting "Jack and Jill" fall down the hill than turn off cellphones and such while in school. Communities work hard to provide good facilities and good teachers so children have the education needed to become positive, productive citizens. Will her kind admonitions be heeded? We hope so. Good movies A recent “Parade” magazine listed a lot of wonderful sounding movies with stories and characters apparently involved in more than blowing up the world. Do we have any hope of getting these good movies here? With the Kimball’s interesting choices gone for now and our two many-screened theaters showing the same movies — mostly for a parallel population … sigh. Looking for … Lost dog: 14-year-old white and brown female Shih Tzu named Sheena. She has on a blue electric fence collar with no tags. She has a distinguishable mark on the top of her head in the form of a large skin tag. Last seen around Dyke and Heathery area of Ford’s Colony on Aug.18, before the thunderstorm. She is a very friendly senior dog and will let anyone pick her up. If found or seen, please contact Kevin Bingman at 757-592-6838 or Ford’s Colony security at 757-258-4080. I am looking for a housekeeper. Could you please call 1-757-258-0542. I would really appreciate it. Thank you. Senior citizen wishes to relearn Hungarian. Is there an exchange student or worker who would be willing to assist? Thank you. I used to get full-sized sheet cakes from Martin’s and would get very good reviews with them. I am looking for recommendations for some place else where I can get them that would get me equally as high reviews. Thank you. I need a housekeeper. I need the names and the references of the people that have been listed in the Last Word. The phone number is 757-565-3478. Thank you. The semi-annual King of Glory Children's Consignment Sale is accepting consignors. Sign up to consign/volunteer today by emailing ccs@kogva.org.

I want to buy local honey. Where can I purchase local honey besides the Farmers Market? Please leave a message. Thank you. 757-229-0306. In reply to those readers saving pull tabs: I am a member of a local Beta Sigma Phi Chapter and we save pull tabs for CHKD. If you will call my cellphone, 876-0177, I will make arrangements to pick them up. I am responding to the question asking where can a senior citizen take prescription eyeglasses for reglazing? Please give the optical shop at Advanced Vision Institute a call at 757-229-2655. They will be happy to help you. I am looking for someone who will take a collection of records. Is there someone out there, please? Leave your telephone number. Thanks. I am looking forward to the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum for 96th District. I want to hear Kelly DeLucia debate Brenda Pogge. Does anybody know when this forum is scheduled? Thank you. I am searching for an urologist in Williamsburg — the name Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD. Her name and number were in the Last Word a few months ago and I lost my clipping. If you have it yet, please share. Thank you so very much. Editor’s note: the phone book has her at 120 Kings Way, Williamsburg, 253-0051. Thank you On Aug. 11, I was involved in an accident on Old News Road. I wish to thank the police officers and tow truck driver for all their help. And a special thank you to a nice lady named Kim (a nurse) who delayed her breakfast to stay with me until my family arrived. It meant so much to me. Store closing Just read the official announcement of the closing of Farm Fresh store on Merrimac Trail. I worked there several years ago. Even today, the employees there seem like my family. I know most of them by name. As much as I love Farm Fresh, I will miss the workers even more. Good luck to all concerned. Thank you. Good morning scam Well, the scammers are well and alive in Williamsburg. This morning, before we had our first cup of coffee, we got a call supposedly from the police, saying that we had hit a car and the people took down our license number. We were stunned and still half asleep. We didn’t think to ask the policeman’s name or the license number that was turned in, and they are supposedly coming to our house. Do you just say, “Sorry, you’ve got the wrong number” and hang up? I don’t know. How do you beat the scammers? What’s the best thing to do? It seems to be an epidemic. Of course, we haven’t had a car accident. Colonial Williamsburg If we all agree that Colonial Williamsburg needs better marketing and promotion, many of us locals have been saying for years that the best way to do that is to build a visitor's information center at or near the Marquis Shopping Center right off Interstate 64. Put a visitor's center there, plus a gas station, and you will grab all those families who are driving south toward the Outer Banks or Virginia Beach. It is a no-brainer. Changing tastes Colonial Williamsburg and tourism in Williamsburg is a dying operation, as schools no longer teach the history of the founding of this country. Young people come here for Busch Gardens, Water Country, Great Wolf Lodge and/or the local beaches. Historical locations don’t interest them because they have never been taught how this country came about or what has been done by the USA to foster world peace and freedom during previous military conflicts. Even the College of William and Mary teaches a very liberal, socialist agenda. Williamsburg is once again becoming a dying town. Helping man and dog I was amazed at the comment that a person was concerned about rescuing a dog from the homeless owner. Why not ask about rescuing the human? There is a sad fact that many a homeless person will go hungry just so their dog can eat. I’m sure someone will write in to say how about the beggars, why not help them, not just the dog. The reason is simple: The beggar has made a choice not to work for a living; the dog has no choice. Using pets to make others feel sorry for them and give them money is despicable. Wanted to add my two-cents to helping that dog. Could Animal Control check on it? I never see water or any shelter from the sun. It’s one thing if the guy wants to be out there, but quite another to drag a solid black dog out in this heat. Recommended I just had my Samsung refrigerator ice maker replaced by Perry and Cheyenne of Lil Doc's Appliance Repair. Turn around time, one week. They were prompt, courteous and knowledgeable. I will use them again. 804-516-9922. I took my older second car to the local dealer for my annual sticker inspection and an oil change. They said it needed nearly $4,000 in repairs to pass inspection. Even though it needed the repairs, I knew their estimate was outrageous, so I let them put on a rejection sticker and I took it to the Meineke shop on Second Street that had previously performed good work at very fair prices. First, the car did not need the most expensive repair the dealer had identified. Secondly, they took care of another issue I had with the car and when they completed all the work it was less than $400. The people working there are very friendly and courteous. I know where I’ll go first next time. Talking football Well, Washington Redskins football team, you get one player injured, just one, and now they are saying, “We’ll get them next year.” Well, buddy, this is next year, or are we talking about next season? Washington Redskins always gets them next season. Speed bumps I was visiting my Mom in Ford’s Colony last week. Rode my adventure bike. Drove over the speed bumps and just stopped. A big smile on my face. Turned around went back up the hill and at about 50 mph hit the speed bump. Whee … Just like when I was a kid. More development A Last Word contributor wondered why James City County moves forward with additional commercial development even though our county is saturated with existing buildings that are vacant. One reason: property tax income. Regardless of whether a building is occupied or not, property taxes to the county or city must be paid. More buildings = more tax revenue. The only way to shrink development is to shrink the local government. Good luck. Regular tests Recently, a family friend was diagnosed with kidney cancer. This was so unexpected considering she gets blood work done every six months. One doctor asked her if she had any urine tests done in the past. … answer was no. This could have been found earlier if her urine had been checked. Her blood work kept coming back in the OK range. Why would a doctor keep checking her blood and never test her urine? Shouldn't regular testing of urine be included with your yearly blood work? Thank you.