Last Word on recommendations, Sept. 2

Recommended I used John Stetzer and Sons to do several repairs at our home. He was efficient and didn't overcharge me. Reach him at 757-592-1903. If you are looking for an amazing handyman in the Williamsburg area, his name is Jeff Keirn and the number is 757-870-3868. He and his crew can pretty much do anything. They are just fabulous — clean, responsible and polite — and the price is good. If you’re looking for a really good handyman, it’s Jeff and his crew. For more than 18 years we have been eating at Nawab. Last night we celebrated yet another anniversary — our 48th — there. From the minute we walked in, we felt like we were honored guests. One delicious item after the other arrived at our table, including two dishes specially cooked by the owner/chef for us. His wife was gracious, as usual. It is a tradition for us to celebrate special occasions there and still discover new flavors after 18 years. Anyone who is looking for excellent dental care need look no further than Dr. Edward A. Owens. The doctor and his staff not only provide superior care and treatment, they do it in a very professional and caring manner. Visits to the dentist office can be unsettling for us all, but Dr. Owens will use his expertise to turn it into a great smile, literally. Give him a call at 757-414-6192. When we needed several trees taken down, we contacted Monson’s Tree Service (757-566-0600), a firm that was highly recommended by friends of ours. The owner, Greg Monson, provided a very reasonable estimate and outstanding communication. He and his small crew completed all tasks as scheduled, including full clean up. I wanted to follow-up on the caller's comment last week about the Christopher Wren Association at the College of William and Mary. It isn't too late to register, but don't delay or you will miss James Boswell's "Learning History through Tangible Things" class on Sept. 13. It was the highlight of the spring term and I'm looking forward to the next installment. Having used Lil Doc’s Appliance Repair several times, for an oven and an ice maker, I also highly recommend them. Perry and Cheyenne are knowledgeable, capable, punctual and pleasant. Contact: 804-516-9922 or service@lildocsappl.com. First Night I take issue with the claim that First Night couldn't get enough volunteers. My wife and I both signed up for the past three years and never received a response. I even followed up with calls. They had us on the list and response was always the same, “we are working on it.” Never heard back. W&M president Please, Search Committee, do not select another lawyer to head the college. Four lawyers in a row are far more than enough. The faculty likes lawyers because they believe lawyers are better at lobbying other lawyers in Richmond for money, buildings and faculty salary increases. The college cannot handle another politically active extremist. Perhaps a little moderation might restore order and community. Autumn breeze Summer Breeze Concerts in the fall — what a brilliant idea! We have also enjoyed the Summer Breeze Concerts in Merchants Square. However, July and August can be very hot and muggy in the evening. It is just not much fun to sit and sweat on Duke of Gloucester Street and we have probably reduced our attendance by half due to this. I am sure there are many good reasons the concerts cannot be held in May or October, but we certainly hope that the idea will be thoughtfully considered. Confederate monuments Where are Benedict Arnold's statutes? Robert E. Lee, like Benedict Arnold, was a traitor. Arnold, a general in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War, was commander of the fort at West Point, N.Y., which he planned to surrender to the British. His treachery was discovered and he barely escaped capture. He became a general in the British Army. Lee graduated from the Military Academy at West Point and accepted a commission in the United States Army. He rose through the ranks and was a colonel when Southern states started the Civil War by attacking Fort Sumter. Lee resigned his commission and became a general in the Confederate States Army. After the war, Lee wrote: "I think it wiser not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife." Let's follow Lee's advice, remove those Confederate statutes and monuments, and remember history the way it really happened. If the South is going to rise again, it should do it very quickly, as the statue removers might move on to map and dictionary deletions next. I was concerned when I first heard of moving Confederate statues. But do some research and let history tell you when they were put up. Their purpose had more to do with being in the face of the northern states and the black people living in the South. I always thought of the Confederate statues as beautiful pieces of art and I would not like them destroyed. But put them in art and history museums where they can still be enjoyed and no longer be symbols of hate by those states that had once deserted the United States. Thank Abe Lincoln for leading his successors to put the country back together rather than leave two split countries to hate each other forever. I find it amazing that the many groups who want to remove any signs of the Civil War as it pertains to the South, saying they are symbols of white supremacy. And yet every day, in North Carolina, they all walk into the Democrats’ headquarters, into a building named after Cameron Morrison, a known racist who terrorized African-Americans and Republicans in order to suppress their vote and become governor. They need to clean their own house first. Virginia has a governor, Terry McAuliffe, born and bred in New York. Fortunately, his term will be over, but not soon enough. Two years ago, he called the statues on Monument Avenue in Richmond “part of history.” Now he is demanding the statues be pulled down. Anything for a vote. Monuments that memorialize dead Confederate soldiers are different from those that celebrate Confederate generals and presidents. They may not have been built in hate, but the majority across America were built in the early 20th century— including statues of J.E.B. Stuart, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson on Monument Avenue in Richmond. Removing the statues isn't like "bulldoze[ing] Dachau to plant petunias"; Dachau is a place, so a better fit for that analogy would be if all of the plantations and museums were bulldozed. Few, if any, are arguing for that.

Once again the Democrats are only looking to please minorities. The removal of monuments to the Civil War not only upsets Republicans, but also many Democrats, such as myself. It’s no wonder why we lost the election to Republicans; they speak for the majority of Americans. Please boycott and do not use the $1, $20, $50 and $100 bills as they have images of slave owners on them. Please send them to me and I will see that they are disposed of properly. Food trucks Out of the gate the food trucks of today typically offer fare that the brick-and-mortar joints don't. Their initial capital investment is often as great as the fixed location restaurant, but they don't pay rent to a landlord. They do pay for business licenses in each locality. A typical truck in this area pays for five licenses and they collect taxes for each locality. They are subject to the various and sundry inspections of a traditional eatery. These guys typically bring their passion for culinary treats for us all to enjoy. They are also handicapped in that their fans/patrons must “hunt down” where they will be located, as they don't have a fixed address. If a brick-and-mortar joint feels threatened, they may be advised to re-examine their business model. Sensitive steps One of the ghost tour companies in town offers cemetery tours during the day. While they state it is not a ghost tour, I don't like the idea of groups of people going through the city's Cedar Grove Cemetery, where my parents are interred. Redistricting With two schools bursting at the seams and several other elementary schools below enrollment capacity, it is time for the W-JCC School Board to include elementary schools in the redistricting process. Yes, parents will be upset, but it is much better than overwhelming the resources at two schools instead of spreading students out more evenly throughout the district. It’s outrageous that W-JCC once again has no long-term plan like York County. This kind of foolishness never happens there but it has been a hallmark of W-JCC schools for decades. Store closing I was very disappointed not to read much in the paper about the closing of Farm Fresh on Merrimac Trail. There was only one tiny little article. It is a shame because, as customers, we were thinking about asking the company to keep the store open. I guess this side of the county doesn’t really count for anybody to make any effort on improving it. Looking for … The Ronald McDonald House will gladly receive any soda can pop tabs. They are located at 2330 Monument Ave., Richmond 23220. 804-355-6517. Looking for foreign postage stamps of dogs and cats needed for mounting in frames for walls in humane society facilities in the region. Call Miles at 757-345-0195. Please help a senior citizen who needs to take prescription eyeglasses for reglazing. Where can this be done? Thank you so much. Is there a place in Williamsburg that repairs small electronics, such as CD players and radios? Please let me know in the Last Word. Thank you. Looking for used, metal folding chairs in good condition. Please call 1-757-634-8613. OK if it needs restoring. Thank you. In response to a post, I would love to take your records. 757-903-9344. I am interested in the record collection mentioned in the Aug. 26 Last Word. Please contact me at 201-819-9312. Thank you. Does anyone know where I might sell (on consignment would be fine) "as new" Damask linens from the 50s? I have complete sets in white, light yellow and toast. They are lovely but require ironing, which not many are willing to do these days. I hate to relegate them to the box in the attic when there might still be people willing to use them. Looking for someone that will give me a fair price on small antiques. Does anyone know of an upcoming shredding event in Williamsburg? We need to shred some old tax files. Thank you. My extremely bright 9-year-old is begging for piano lessons. Can anyone recommend a teacher? Please contact me at geemannn2015@gmail.com. Scam calls Reply to "Good morning Scam." No need to reply to them. Just hang up. If they don't get to talk to anyone, hopefully they will quit calling. Better yet, don't answer any calls that you don't know the return caller on caller ID. Build this I moved to Williamsburg from a college town that transformed itself and its surrounding area by building a performing arts center that now draws highly-acclaimed musical groups and individual artists from around the world. I, for one, would be willing to financially support that idea. Go for it! Teaching history To those who think the teaching of history is no longer drawing young people to Williamsburg: My nephew's middle school history/social studies class from Menlo Park, Calif., (home to Facebook and other Silicon Valley firms), is due to arrive later this fall. The Common Core Standards are alive and well in Northern California. Playing the lottery The latest Powerball lottery winner won a $759 million jackpot. How about Virginia's lottery? Where has the money gone from the profits — to education as they say? The media should investigate what our state government has done with our lottery money. Who are lotteries' most loyal customers? Poor people. A study shows people earning less than $30,000 a year are 25 percent more likely to say they play the lottery for the money rather than the entertainment. It's bizarre. States push lotto tickets on the poor, earn $70 billion, and then put the buyers on welfare. Road worries VDOT needs to coordinate the four stoplights on Richmond Road in Lightfoot to eliminate the gas-wasting start stop, start stop, start stop, start stop. These people turning right on red, and now with the yellow flashing lights, and they’re on their cellphones — this town is turned into a — what I used to do in the old days, was a Figure 8 Demolition Derby. It is crazy. People are going to die. No publicity Suppose a hate group showed up to protest and nobody cared? No press before, during or after, no counter protesters, nothing — they would be like a one handed clap. Instead, they were given national news coverage, met with angry counter protesters, some of whom came with baseball bats and bags of urine. Any wonder this turned violent? The hate group represents an extremely small segment of our population, losers in life who blame their failures on anybody but themselves. This turned out to be the best recruiting tool ever for these folks. Colonial Williamsburg

I visited a CW colonial garden today and purchased a cute little rose plant. Eve, the supervisor, was very gracious to enlighten me about the plant. I only had $20 with me and the plant cost $22. She sensed my love for the plant and gave me a couple of dollars to complete my payment. Of course, I went back to my car and brought her the $2. She told me that Thomas Jefferson had tubular roses in his garden, as well as being an 18th-century gentleman. Mitchell Reiss, in his Virginia Pilot letter, seems terribly confident that he has the right plan to solve the problems of CWF. Perhaps. Time will tell. It is more than certain, however, that he chose the wrong group to administer his plan in the ridiculous redo of the Williamsburg Inn. Today, my husband and I are feeling nostalgic and a little sad as we celebrate our 48th anniversary. I grew up here, and we got married here in 1969. Our reception was at the Williamsburg Lodge. On many anniversaries, we ate at CW taverns and always enjoyed having a special instrumental solo played for us after a costumed hostess made an announcement to the other diners about our special day and how many years we'd been married. Several years there was another couple also celebrating on that day. Since none of the personalization is available to make the day special, today we won't be eating at a CW tavern. We shall miss our usual special request of "Greensleeves." Driving with bicycles To the reader who complained that bicyclists riding on Croaker and Fenton Mill roads did not know the law when they ride in the middle of the road: Note that under Virginia Code Section 46-2.905, those two roads would be classified as substandard width roads because they are not wide enough for a vehicle to pass a bicyclist by 3 feet and still stay within their lane. Accordingly, for the bicyclist’s safety, the law allows them to occupy the lane. Free to you HPmart D110 printer. Perfect condition but doesn’t work with Windows 10. All manuals included. Call 757-879-8954. Cutting grass I wish the city of Williamsburg or James City County would contact the contractors who are cutting grass along the median on Richmond Road coming into the city. I’m going to work right now and there’s grass all over the road. I mean, a little bit of common sense would say just turn the lawnmower around and blow it back into the median. Everybody’s switching lanes and almost causing accidents. Thank you. Presidential pardons I’ve heard that President Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio for contempt of court and the Democrats are complaining. They did not complain when President Obama pardoned killers. Yes, I said “killers.” There is a difference. Thank you. When the President of the United States dumps the news of a pardon of a racist sheriff in Phoenix, Ariz., when there’s a hurricane coming ashore in Texas, he no longer has the right to deny that he’s a racist, probably a Neo Nazi and a segregationist. It makes me sick to my stomach that Trump still thinks the FBI and the DOJ exist to protect him and his friends and not the people of the United States from criminals such as Joe Arapio. How many murderers did President Obama pardon from GTMO that killed our American soldiers over in the Middle East? And, what did Joe do? That was contempt of court. Which was worse? Thank you. Sheriff Arpaio in Arizona has been pardoned by the president. That is an answer to our prayers. This decent, straight-arrow, good man was maligned by the previous president. He doesn’t have a racist, bigoted bone in his body. He’s fair and he’s just. He was targeted by President Obama because he wouldn’t do sanctuary cities. He was obeying the laws on the books. Replacement check Has anyone ever heard of it taking 90 days to get a replacement on a lost cashier's check? Feeding deer What can be done with neighbors that constantly feed deer cracked corn, when there’s plenty of food in the woods around us to feed these animals? They don’t look good because they’re eating this corn every day, and I thought it was against the law to feed the deer. Is there anything that can be done with someone that constantly is feeding the deer? It’s becoming a nuisance. Thank you. Candidate forums I'd like to know when the League of Women's Voters will have the debate between Mike Mullen and Heather Cordasco for our 93rd District. We need to hear from both of them. Parking lots To the woman or women dashing through the parking lot screaming at innocent customers, “You have hit my car and I need money for repairs, and I have a witness.” This has made shopping a nightmare. Perhaps Fresh Market, Ace Hardware and others need to hire off-duty police to patrol their parking lot, which will add to operating expense. This issue is terrorizing customers. It has become rampant and should not be taken lightly. Up in Washington I hope America sees what’s going on in our nation today. It’s a slow dismantling of our way of life. If you like this, then let the liberals continue on with what they’re doing. Let the conservatives continue on with what they’re doing. We need to think, America, today. I'm getting sick of people calling Trump a Nazi. He is a Stalinist. He attacks anyone who won't kiss his ring. The majority of the world's leaders do not fear Trump because of any power he believes he might have. They fear his irrational behavior, his childish views of how international diplomacy works, his inability to focus on the very real dangers in the world and his juvenile taunts to North Korea and others. They fear that unchecked, Trump will lead America into a nuclear war. To the person who thinks they know about economics and blaming the falling dollar on the Trump presidency: The market determines the strength of all world currencies. Since Trump has become president, jobs have been created and the stock market has exploded, making even Democrats richer, which we will never hear them complaining about. GOP was in control of Congress six out of eight years, from 2000 to 2008, and more than doubled the national debt. They were in control six of nine years from ’08 to now and doubled it again. Trump has said "fake media" 1,000 times in six months, but has yet to utter "debt reduction" once.