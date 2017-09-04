Last Word on bicycle safety, Sept. 6

Bicycle safety

I am distressed by the number of bare-headed bike riders I encounter on the Virginia Capital Trail. As the survivor of a low-speed spill on a quiet country road that cracked my helmet and left me unconscious for more than an hour, I can testify that neither speed nor the presence of motor vehicles is necessary for a bike rider to suffer severe injury to an unprotected head. I realize that, unlike seat belts for motor vehicle drivers, wearing a helmet is optional for adult bicycle riders, but I cannot urge more strongly that those riders opt to do so.

Looking for …

I am an elementary teacher in need of LEGOs to be used in my classroom. If you have LEGOs you no longer want or use, I would love to have them for my students. We will put them to good use. Please call 564-0868. If no answer, please leave a message. Thank you for your generosity.

Looking for American Girl Doll clothing and accessories as a new collector. Has anyone's child outgrown the use of hers? Thank you. My number is 253-2550.

I have recently acquired several documents from my Czech and Romanian ancestors written in one of those languages, probably Czech. A couple of letters, some birth certificates, etc. Would like to find someone willing to translate these for me. If interested, please contact me at 258-7740. Thank you.

Does anybody know where Loan has gone? She was at New York Nails. Does anybody know where she’s working now? Thank you.

Reply to the person asking who will take a collection of records. Try American Oldies, 14333 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, 757-877-6877.

I lost a silver bracelet at the Harris Teeter in Lightfoot on Aug. 30. Quite sentimental. Please call me at 757-225-2694 if you find it. Thank you.

I’m trying to find out if there are any Parkour/Freerunning areas/gyms around Williamsburg, or anyone out there that does this sport, as I need someone to train with/find a place to train. Please contact me at 757-903-1219. Thank you.

In response to the person looking for someone to do motorcycle servicing in Williamsburg: Call or text 757-592-9039. I am a certified mechanic. Leave your name, number, year/make/model of your bike and what you want done. Thank you.

To the lady seeking current contact information for Dr. Miles-Thomas: She can be reached at 757-457-5100. She is now affiliated with Urology of Virginia over at the Geddy Center at Sentara Hospital complex, and I understand is in Williamsburg certain days.

I’m looking for somebody in the Williamsburg area who does facials. I have a problem with blackheads. Please leave your number in the paper. Thank you.

Medical marijuana

My sister is undergoing chemotherapy and experiencing the debilitating side effects of extreme nausea and vomiting. I am heartbroken that medical marijuana is not available for her. Please support legislators who will vote for the controlled use of marijuana to alleviate suffering.

Freebies

Regarding the last issue, “No free feebies,” the bag of toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss and mouthwash received at the end of your dental appointment is actually free. I worked for a dentist for a number of years and the manufacturers of these items send large boxes of these items free to the dentists. This is the best source of advertising for the manufacturers. Thank you.

To the commentor who submitted an article in the Last Word that the dentist pays for the sample toothpaste and toothbrushes and dental floss: They are 100 percent wrong. These are promotional items put out by companies who manufacture those items, to get you to buy that kind of toothpaste or dental floss or toothbrush. Good day.

After Harvey

A lesson to be learned from coastal Texas and Harvey for Tidewater Virginians: Don’t allow developers to have their way.

Someone once said there aren't any atheists in a foxhole. There aren't any climate change deniers sitting on their roofs in Houston, either. Houston has the worst air pollution in North America and God cleansed it in seven days.

It would be wonderful if someone in Williamsburg has a large truck so supplies could be taken to the Houston area, such as plenty of water and canned goods for those in need. If someone out there has a truck and is willing to do it, perhaps parking it at Monticello Marketplace or near the Walmart grocery store, I’m sure the community would fill the truck up in no time at all. Thank you.

Saving nature

While driving on Ironbound Road Monday, I witnessed something very heartwarming. A woman stopped her vehicle in the oncoming lane and a teenage girl got out to lift and carry a turtle to safety from in front of their car to the side of the road. The turtle was saved because of their quick thinking and compassion. Well done, ladies!

Williamsburg taxes

A reader had an idea to only tip on the cost of the meal rather than the entire bill. Wonderful, let's stiff the hard working servers hoping they will quit in hopes of getting the owners more vocal in opposing the tax. Worst idea ever.

Catching air

To the person catching air on the Ford's Colony Speed bumps: Me too, and it was awesome.

Food trucks

In a recent article, Readers Digest insists that for summer enjoyment, folks should have the relaxed fun of dining from the current iteration of food trucks and their eclectic fare. Try a few. You may be pleasantly surprised. I cruise most Saturday afternoons to find favorites as well as new treats. It's fun meandering with occasional “gourmet” surprises. One recently offered duck confit — more elevated fare than any served by any brick-and-mortar joint around here.

School lunch help

As parents of young children just headed back to school, don't forget about lunch preparations as well. A few tips for helping your little ones as they eat their packed lunches: partially or totally peel oranges or tangerines, snip the corner of cracker packs and granola bars for easier opening, cut the stem off bananas, pack a napkin, spoon, straw (if needed) — this cuts down on having to wait in the lunch lines to get these items. Lunch rooms always have adult monitors, but some children are shy about asking for help and the ratio of children to monitors is pretty high, so it might take a while to get to everyone who needs help. Thanks for the many things you do to make life a little simpler for your children — they will appreciate your efforts.

Building monuments

Many claim that most Civil War monuments were erected during two peak periods (1910-1915 and 1960-1965) to bolster Jim Crow laws and counter the Civil Rights movement. But, simple arithmetic shows that those periods correspond with the 50th and 100th anniversaries of Civil War battles. Remembrances that might naturally lead to building monuments and memorials. I don't claim to know for certain, but I'd bet that most were built for this reason and not the former.