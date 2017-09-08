Last Word recommendations, Sept. 13

Recommended

If you haven’t been to Johnstown Jewelers on Jamestown Road, you have missed out. They have beautiful jewelry and also do watch repair. Try them. You will like them.

Tell one, tell all: If you are considering a new vehicle you must give the folks at Patriot GMC on Second Street, Williamsburg, an opportunity to show you how easy it can be to buy a new car. From the first hello to the final signing, I was pleased with their professionalism and knowledge of the product, which is most rare these days. Bill, my sales person, spent in excess of two hours showing my wife and me all of the many options that came with the vehicle, which is virtually unheard of these days. If you want a no-pressure, best-price buying experience, give them a try.

Daynelle Dedmond, M.D., is my gynecologic oncologist. She is known for her expertise, kind and compassionate care. Dr. Dedmond has a new office across the road from Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News in the Center for Woman’s Health, 12706 McManus Blvd., Newport News. 757-280-1062.

A friend and I eat in New Town after a movie almost every week. We choose among several favorite restaurants. Last night at the Corner Pocket, the server informed us that they serve local produce as much as possible, as well as local (or regional) grass-fed beef. We were unaware of this and were very impressed. It will make a difference in how often we choose the Corner Pocket. I would encourage all restaurateurs to publicize that kind of information, as it matters to many of us.

Williamsburg taxes

As the City of Williamsburg increases taxes, does that help the poor of the city? Is that helping make poor people want to live in Williamsburg?

Gas prices

The front page of The Virginia Gazette talked about the gas prices on Merrimac Trail jumping 20 cents after the hurricane. The gas stations BP and 7-Eleven at Five Forks on Route 31 went up 40 cents in four days.

Football game

William and Mary’s president was quoted at length in the Sept. 6 Gazette voicing his support for DACA students who have attended or are attending the college. On Saturday, Sept. 2, the school’s football team wore T-shirts that read, “United We Stand. Divided We Fall” at the U.Va. football game. Then, how do you explain or justify pulling the young man who was supposed to do the play by play of the game? The reason given was because his name was “Robert Lee.” My generation calls this two faced, big time. Looking forward to Mr. Lee’s return to the sports desk. Thank you. Editor’s note: Robert Lee is a part-time employee of ESPN. They decided to have him work a different game.

Check-out lines

Talking about check-out lines, why not make grocery shopping a social event? It would be nice to be cordial to our cashiers as they are standing sometimes 8 hours a day, and we all have to eat. So be nice to your fellow people. Thank you.

Climate change

I wish those who deny the existence of climate change would travel this week to Key West to enjoy the sunsets.

Hurricane help

This is submitted about Harvey. Filling up trucks to take things to survivors of the hurricane should be discouraged. Everything that is published indicates that there is no place to put these contributions and no one to go through them, and you can see piles of donated items rotting because nobody can distribute them. Please do not take trucks down with your castoff possessions, but send money to the Red Cross. Thank you.

Winning team

Every business in Williamsburg has some employees who are control freaks. They will never be team players. When I was a manager, I realized I had to have the courage to terminate them. I came to the conclusion that every winning team has a game plan that causes the players to work together.

Medical marijuana

In response to the note about needing medical marijuana: I had chemo eight years ago and my doctor wrote me a prescription for a medical marijuana pill. It is available; all you need to do is ask.

Traitors, true

Mr. Willard claims Robert E. Lee was a traitor — legal definition. His assessment is correct in the same sense that George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, the signers of the Declaration of Independence and every member of our Colonial Militia and our Continental Army members were traitors. Lee did resign his commission in the U.S. Army when his state of Virginia seceded. For Lee and many, many others that chose to serve in the Confederate forces, believing their moral obligation was to go with their states into the new Confederacy and to protect those states and their friends and neighbors from Northern aggression. An important consideration for Mr. Willard: No formal member of the Government of the Confederacy or her Armed forces ever faced a "treason" trial at the conclusion of the Civil War. As General Grant reminded his Army after Lee's surrender "The war is over — the rebels are our countrymen again."

Tourism info?

The Greater Williamsburg Tourist Information Center at the Village Shops at Kingsmill has closed. A more central location for the center could be Merchants Square. Making information accessible and educating visitors regarding all that this region has to offer is a win-win for everyone.

Tongue in cheek

I 100 percent agree with the person who didn't like the children at the last Summer Breeze concert. Parents should make them sit down and shut up so they understand that music is not enjoyable. Thank you.

Fort Monroe

A reunion is planned for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, by The Casemate Museum and Fort Monroe foundations. The evening will provide an opportunity for Friends of Fort Monroe, military or civilian, to connect with associates in a memorable setting. After a brief opening session, a reception in the museum will follow. Call 757-285-6836 for information.

DACA response

One has to wonder if Democrats can read, as they can’t seem to understand the definition of the word “illegal,” as in illegal immigrants. DACA is just another example of the poor decisions of the Obama presidency. If Democrats continue to support illegal immigrants, only they should be taxed for the needed money to support their staying in our country.