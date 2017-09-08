Last Word recommendations, Sept. 13

Recommended
If you haven’t been to Johnstown Jewelers on Jamestown Road, you have missed out. They have beautiful jewelry and also do watch repair. Try them. You will like them.
Tell one, tell all: If you are considering a new vehicle you must give the folks at Patriot GMC on Second Street, Williamsburg, an opportunity to show you how easy it can be to buy a new car. From the first hello to the final signing, I was pleased with their professionalism and knowledge of the product, which is most rare these days. Bill, my sales person, spent in excess of two hours showing my wife and me all of the many options that came with the vehicle, which is virtually unheard of these days. If you want a no-pressure, best-price buying experience, give them a try.
Daynelle Dedmond, M.D., is my gynecologic oncologist. She is known for her expertise, kind and compassionate care. Dr. Dedmond has a new office across the road from Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News in the Center for Woman’s Health, 12706 McManus Blvd., Newport News. 757-280-1062.
A friend and I eat in New Town after a movie almost every week. We choose among several favorite restaurants. Last night at the Corner Pocket, the server informed us that they serve local produce as much as possible, as well as local (or regional) grass-fed beef. We were unaware of this and were very impressed. It will make a difference in how often we choose the Corner Pocket. I would encourage all restaurateurs to publicize that kind of information, as it matters to many of us.
Williamsburg taxes
As the City of Williamsburg increases taxes, does that help the poor of the city? Is that helping make poor people want to live in Williamsburg?
Gas prices
The front page of The Virginia Gazette talked about the gas prices on Merrimac Trail jumping 20 cents after the hurricane. The gas stations BP and 7-Eleven at Five Forks on Route 31 went up 40 cents in four days.
Football game
William and Mary’s president was quoted at length in the Sept. 6 Gazette voicing his support for DACA students who have attended or are attending the college. On Saturday, Sept. 2, the school’s football team wore T-shirts that read, “United We Stand. Divided We Fall” at the U.Va. football game. Then, how do you explain or justify pulling the young man who was supposed to do the play by play of the game? The reason given was because his name was “Robert Lee.” My generation calls this two faced, big time. Looking forward to Mr. Lee’s return to the sports desk. Thank you. Editor’s note: Robert Lee is a part-time employee of ESPN. They decided to have him work a different game.
Check-out lines
Talking about check-out lines, why not make grocery shopping a social event? It would be nice to be cordial to our cashiers as they are standing sometimes 8 hours a day, and we all have to eat. So be nice to your fellow people. Thank you.
Climate change
I wish those who deny the existence of climate change would travel this week to Key West to enjoy the sunsets.
Hurricane help
This is submitted about Harvey. Filling up trucks to take things to survivors of the hurricane should be discouraged. Everything that is published indicates that there is no place to put these contributions and no one to go through them, and you can see piles of donated items rotting because nobody can distribute them. Please do not take trucks down with your castoff possessions, but send money to the Red Cross. Thank you.
Winning team
Every business in Williamsburg has some employees who are control freaks. They will never be team players. When I was a manager, I realized I had to have the courage to terminate them. I came to the conclusion that every winning team has a game plan that causes the players to work together.
Medical marijuana
In response to the note about needing medical marijuana: I had chemo eight years ago and my doctor wrote me a prescription for a medical marijuana pill. It is available; all you need to do is ask.
Traitors, true
Mr. Willard claims Robert E. Lee was a traitor — legal definition. His assessment is correct in the same sense that George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, the signers of the Declaration of Independence and every member of our Colonial Militia and our Continental Army members were traitors. Lee did resign his commission in the U.S. Army when his state of Virginia seceded. For Lee and many, many others that chose to serve in the Confederate forces, believing their moral obligation was to go with their states into the new Confederacy and to protect those states and their friends and neighbors from Northern aggression. An important consideration for Mr. Willard: No formal member of the Government of the Confederacy or her Armed forces ever faced a "treason" trial at the conclusion of the Civil War. As General Grant reminded his Army after Lee's surrender "The war is over — the rebels are our countrymen again."
Tourism info?
The Greater Williamsburg Tourist Information Center at the Village Shops at Kingsmill has closed. A more central location for the center could be Merchants Square. Making information accessible and educating visitors regarding all that this region has to offer is a win-win for everyone.
Tongue in cheek
I 100 percent agree with the person who didn't like the children at the last Summer Breeze concert. Parents should make them sit down and shut up so they understand that music is not enjoyable. Thank you.
Fort Monroe
A reunion is planned for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, by The Casemate Museum and Fort Monroe foundations. The evening will provide an opportunity for Friends of Fort Monroe, military or civilian, to connect with associates in a memorable setting. After a brief opening session, a reception in the museum will follow. Call 757-285-6836 for information.
DACA response
One has to wonder if Democrats can read, as they can’t seem to understand the definition of the word “illegal,” as in illegal immigrants. DACA is just another example of the poor decisions of the Obama presidency. If Democrats continue to support illegal immigrants, only they should be taxed for the needed money to support their staying in our country.
I don't think the DACA folks have anything to worry about. Trump can't keep a line of thought for six hours much less six months.
Riding bicycles
In response to “Driving with bicycles,” you are totally missing the point. The cyclists were riding two abreast, which means side by side in the middle of the road, not single file, as the law states. Where are the bicycle police when you need them?
Health insurance
Trump promised health care for everyone at a fraction of the cost. He will hook up with Bernie Sanders and have single payer and fulfill his promise to repeal Obamacare.
Road worries
When a scooter that has a top speed of about 15 miles an hour is on an open highway such as Route 60 west of Williamsburg, they should be required to have an oscillating yellow light on the back to warn people that they’re moving very slowly.
While traveling in the state of Virginia, I stopped at quite a few of the rest stops. They are deplorable. The commodes are stopped up, the floors are nasty, no soap, no toilet paper. I think it’s awful that Virginia has such bad rest areas. I would like to see them updated and taken care of. Thank you.
VDOT, instead of wasting money on paving the bike lanes on Route 5, why don’t they fix the potholes in the middle of Route 199 at the intersection of Route 5?
Thank you
Many thanks to Dr. Moniz and his wonderful nursing support team of Alison, Carol and Becky at the Getty Outpatient Center at the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. From the initial consult appointment through postoperative care, the experience was outstanding. Every effort was made to insure I understood what to expect from beginning to end. After reporting at 6:30 a.m., the gallbladder operation was completed and I was resting at home by 10 a.m. Courteous follow up calls were received to determine if they could be of further assistance. We are all so blessed to have such a highly skilled, professional and compassionate medical team available in our community.
The Colonial Williamsburg Blair Garden Herb team would like to express its thanks to whomever rocked the Blair Garden. It gave us smiles and pleasure. Thanks — you rock!
Address missing
Today I received my Virginia Natural Gas bill with an additional page describing their “System Upgrade” and urging me to go paperless. Nowhere on the page did it tell their website. The envelope also had a note urging me to go paperless. Again, it does not tell me what the website is. Wow. Where is the common sense when developing these mailings? A lot of money wasted.
CW is not the circus
Dr. Reiss should not speak about a subject he knows nothing about. Having been a marketing vice president for Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus for 30 years, our company was very well managed and profitable for more than 140 years. What did Ringling in was PETA and liberal school teachers who taught children that it was bad to have well trained, well fed and well taken care animals perform in a circus. Big, liberal cities passed laws to bar animals from performing. Speaking from personal experience, unlike Mr. Reiss, the animals were treated with respect, the best medical care, food and living conditions.
IRS challenges
On May 8, 2017, I filed an amended 2015 return to the IRS. On June 26, I received a response advising I was due a refund of more than $700. In August, having received no response, I attempted to contact the IRS to determine why I hadn’t received the refund. After several attempts to speak to a person, I received a voice message advising me to contact my tax preparer, which I did. She was told it would take 13 weeks before I received the refund. That means the IRS needs 25 weeks to send my refund, which is absurd and totally unacceptable. Ironically, having been 30 days late to send in my quarterly payment for 2017, I was charged a late fee almost immediately. I guess this is our government working efficiently for me.
Looking for …
To the person in the Last Word who wants to sell the “as new” Damask linens from the ’50s: I’ll buy your white ones, but I need your phone number.
I am an elderly woman who recently sold her house and much of its contents so I could move in with my daughter. I still have leftover items from my sale which are in a storage unit. The cost of the unit is steep, so I want to rid myself of the items there by having a yard sale. But I cannot do that myself nor do I have a place to do it. I remember seeing an ad for someone who will have a yard sale for you for a portion of the proceeds or who will buy the contents of your storage unit, then sell the items on their own. I would like for someone who offers this service to contact me through the paper.
Need the name of a dermatologist in the Williamsburg area. Must be highly recommended, competent and above reproach. In the past, I have had uncomfortable experiences with a few. Email regent6704@cox.net.
To the person wanting to know where Loan is working (formerly at New York Nails): She is currently at Amy's Nails in the Prime Outlets shopping center, located next to the Food Lion.
Up in Washington
Since the Secret Service has used up its entire budget for protecting the president for the year, they just simply need to tell him he is going to have to stay at the White House or travel without their protection. His choice.
Does anyone know where I can get the new Trump drink, Im-peach mint schnapps?
Term limits needed. How can 245 congressmen become millionaires while in office? Between 2007 and 2012, our District 1 representative’s net worth increased by an average of 117 percent per year according to congressional records. Comparatively, the American citizen experienced a median yearly decline in net worth of -0.94 percent. Not bad pay for poor career politicians. Time for a change?
In the second quarter, the U.S. economy grew at the fastest pace in two years. Consumer spending up, investments up, even though a lot of the news media wants you to think that people are thinking, “It’s chaos, it’s terrible.” Those who know what’s going on, building businesses, and those that know what’s going on, that’s pro-America, are thrilled to death. Private employers are so thrilled that 237,000-plus jobs have been added in the second quarter. There’s no chaos, there’s no turmoil. We are moving in the right direction, step after step after step forward, and we await the overhaul of the tax code, which Trump has proposed. Thank you.
I’m calling in regards to a message that was left in the Last Word a couple of weeks ago about the Charlottesville riot. I just want to say, I wish the people in Virginia would leave President Trump alone. He’s doing the best job any president has done for a long time, and I think that Governor McAuliffe should step down and just go home and never return like the note said in the Last Word. He is not a very good governor. He does not deserve a standing ovation from anybody. Thank you very much. Have a blessed day.