Last Word on Williamsburg Shopping Center, Sept. 20

Shopping center

The initial conceptual ideas being proposed by Broad Street Realty for the Williamsburg Shopping Center are exciting, even more so with the possible future acquisition of the Monticello Shopping Center across the street. Regardless of whether or not the latter happens, a terrific addition to making the midtown anchor a drawing card would be a performing arts center of modest size. The American Theater in Phoebus is a prime example of success. A rundown movie theater was converted into an intimate setting for all forms of arts presentations. Its success allowed expansion to a dance center and added space. Things happen there almost daily throughout the year. As a result, many quite fine restaurants have now opened in Phoebus, previously a little segment of Hampton with a questionable future. Broad Street could fill our need for a performing arts center that could serve as a magnet for all sorts of things beyond the local deserving arts group. Something to think about.

The proposal to redevelop a shopping center on Richmond Road as one enters a Colonial historic area into multi-colored, multi-storied complex is tacky. Please, Architectural Review Board, do not endorse the proposal. We live in a community rich in Colonial history. Why not design a complex relevant to the area? The lovely homes farther down Richmond Road and the college's architecture will be diminished by the proposed plan.

Looking for …

If you lost a key in the Newtown parking lot in front of Ulta, it is waiting for you at the desk there. It has a very distinctive cover on the head of the key.

To the senior citizen wishing to relearn Hungarian (and any others wishing to re-learn languages), I can help you out. I'm the coordinator of high school foreign exchange students, including a Hungarian boy here this year. Contact Welby at 566-7271 or email southeast@iseusa.org.

Does anyone know where Mike the pharmacist from Rite Aid on John Tyler is working?

I found three credit cards with the name Michael T. Bulich scattered in the grass along Route 199 near Jamestown Road. They have been turned in to the Williamsburg Police Department.

Monuments

In a recent Last Word, a commenter questioned when UVa will remove Thomas Jefferson artifacts. My question: Should other innovations that he brought to America — in plants and foods from his overseas diplomatic tours in France and Italy, such as wine, ice cream, olives and macaroni — be done away with? Further, while Jefferson may have owned slaves and borrowed money from them besides, yes, to pay his debts, would the same philosophy question John Newton, a slave trader, an occupation harsher than being a slave owner? When Newton changed became a preacher, he wrote “Amazing Grace.” Will those who question UVa’s policies also question why “Amazing Grace” is often played at funerals?

Affordable housing

Last Word comment on affordable housing in the Forest Glen area: Since when are affordable houses in the $200,000 range? Talk to local CW workers, store workers, etc., with pay scales at about $10 an hour. Many would be lucky to afford the $100,000 range with the low paying jobs in Williamsburg. Look at all the empty buildings already in the area.

Consequences

If you leave your car doors unlocked, what do you expect to happen?

Well done

The Anheuser Busch brewery held a fantastic open house Saturday. The magnificent Clydesdales and their beer wagon were there. Food trucks and live music were great. The 45-minute brewery tour we'd signed up for earlier was informative and fun. Everything was organized to run smoothly. Thanks!

Clean idea

I'd like to suggest that all pharmacies have hand sanitizer on their counters. Customers are required to use a common stylus to sign for their credit card purchases. Now that flu season is coming, it would be smart for customers to have a way of disinfecting their hands after signing.

Rental inspections

To the person commenting about owning versus renting and having inspections for the upkeep: When you have a mortgage, it is your property. When you’re renting, it’s not. When I received housing or rent assistance, there were rules you had to meet to continue to qualify. We had to maintain and respect and keep up the property we were renting. This is an earned benefit, so to speak, and I have no problem seeing that someone else’s property is maintained. If you’re doing the right thing, it should not be an issue. This program of inspecting rentals has been going on for decades. You are living in someone else’s home, and they have the right to come in and inspect to make sure that you’re not causing damage, because then it would cost them as well.

Enough workers

Anyone in construction will tell you, and need to tell Trump, there aren't enough dependable, skilled workers to do the work they already have on the books. Borrowing hundreds of billions won't create any new jobs. The larger companies will only cannibalize the smaller ones for workers and put the smaller construction companies out of business.

Good people

Williamsburg and James City County is such a wonderful area. When people are hurting — sick or in need — so many people (and I’ve been happy to join them at times) are willing to organize everything from care to backpacks to collecting items for FISH. They are truly kind, empathetic and concerned about the welfare of others. I was just thinking how lovely it is to receive kindnesses and give kindnesses and the teddy bears that are dressed up and all the things that are done. People really do have good hearts. And God knows the difference.

Tourism fund

It is so exciting. We can't wait to advertise we have a new baseball field. That'll bring them in. Isn't it fun to spend other people's money?

Circus animals

To the former employee of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus who said that the animals were well cared for, I have one question: How do you explain the many undercover videos by both animal welfare groups and former circus employees that show the opposite to be true? Taking animals out of their natural habitats and forcing them to perform ridiculous and stressful tricks is innately cruel and beyond defensible. Hopefully, this type of entertainment will soon be a thing of the past.

DACA students

As one who has worked in several departments at the College of William and Mary, the college stresses academics over all else (even athletics). So if there are 23 DACA students at W&M, they are there because they earned their way academically, not using the “race card.”

Traitors