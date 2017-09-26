Last Word on taking a knee, Aug. 27

Taking a knee

With the president facing world changing problems here and overseas, he chose to issue a childish rant against professional athletes who exercise their First Amendment Rights by kneeling during the National Anthem. I was taught by my parents to kneel at bedtime when saying my prayers. When some Christians receive Communion, they kneel before the alter rail. Both are an act of submission to God. So, what is the problem with kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem?

Drain the NFL. Enough said. Thank you.

The Liberal left is now complaining about President Trump’s remarks about the unpatriotic sports players refusing to stand for the National Anthem. The left claims it’s their First Amendment right not to stand; well, just because Mr. Trump is now President Trump, that doesn’t mean he forfeits his Constitutional rights, he also can say what he feels to be just. Once again, the left needs to understand that the First Amendment doesn’t apply to only them.

Well, the liberal media finally got something right when they said President Trump’s response to those disrespecting our flag was racially motivated. President Trump’s response was in direct response to the racially motivated disrespecting of our flag.

Trump and his crew can stand for the National Anthem in the chow line of a federal prison after they are all convicted for treason.

What is the point of taking a knee when the US National Anthem is played? What I “see” are wealthy NFL players who make more money in one year than most of us earn in a lifetime and who are saying they don’t and won’t respect this wonderful country that has allowed each of them to have such fantastic lives — to play a sport and be paid huge amounts of money. We can certainly stop watching and go about our ordinary, hard-working, everyday lives without the NFL, if that is your preference. Maybe we can make a better choice and save our money — no stadium tickets, no NFL channels — so we can to provide more for our families.

I am a veteran who is pained by athletes disrespecting our flag. Now 8th graders are doing same. If they want to make a statement, let them join the military and then see how they feel about watching our flag being disrespected. God Bless America and our flag.

I hope that I’m part of the silent majority that’s fed up with these overpaid, spoiled athletes using sports coverage to disrespect the anthem and banner that hundreds of thousands men and women of all races have fought and died for. If they want to protest the actions of some people in this country, let them pull up their sleeves and expose all their tattoos, get into sleek, expensive sports cars and convoy around the country with a sign. That will get them plenty of news coverage from all the networks. Whether or not I like or respect President Trump in all things, I do, 100 percent, support him in regards to the NFL. These players should be fired and the college, high school, etc., players that do this should be taken off the team. If the entire team kneels, the sports program should be terminated and they can spend more time and money on education. Until this is resolved in a patriotic way, I will not attend or watch another sports event. Let the local minorities support all these athletes and see if they can survive on the revenues that they can produce.

Bicycle races

As I see it, here is the problem with the bike races or riders in general: The state spent $75 million taxpayer dollars to build them a safe bike path that they don't use. They find the smallest width roads to ride on or, in the case of the race a few weeks back, a congested area with hundreds of homes impacted with no other way to get in or out. Why not go to western Gloucester or Saluda where there are lightly traveled four-lane roads like Route 17, where if a lane was used there would still be a whole other lane for traffic? The part about the hotels or restaurants making out is true, but only they benefit, not the local residents who are actually affected.

Shopping Center

When calling for a vote to approve multiple five story buildings in the new shopping center, the Planning Commission chairman exclaimed, “This is what we’ve always wanted.” Who is we? Almost every citizen who spoke was opposed.

I’d like to comment on Broad Street Realty buying the Williamsburg Shopping Center, and soon to buy the Monticello Shopping Center. They want those high-rise apartments above retail stores and a hotel in the corner of Monticello and Richmond Road. Well, with that many people they’re expecting in the next couple of years — students and families — they need an indoor recreation-type center. Because Williamsburg has them on the outskirts of town, but not in town. Like a gaming room, pool-hall-type parlor and a bowling alley, and they could even do an indoor ice skating rink. A bowling alley would fit in perfect with the building code. Thank you.

Dub the tug

Back in 1995, there was a situation that occurred about naming the ferryboat that has now been on the river since that time by the name of “Pocahontas.” And that program was called “Dub the Tug.” And those who named the ferry got a very nice gift and they got a nice little get together on board the boat at that time. And I’m just wondering if the new ferryboat that’s expected to set sail on the spring of 2018 will have the same thing where you can “Dub the Tug.” I would certainly hope so. Thank you.

Looking for …

Remember the Chez Trinh Vietnamese restaurant? I loved the Pork Hanoi Style. Grilled slices of pork on skewers tucked into translucent “pancakes” with bean sprouts sprinkled with a couple of sauces — one was peanut sauce. Always ordered the same thing. Does anyone know where else in the area that dish might be prepared like it was there? I’ve been to a couple of other Vietnamese restaurants and it’s not the same. Please respond with a location if you know any. Thanks.

Hurricanes. Tornadoes. Fires. Earthquakes. Floods. What’s next, locusts and boils? Where’s Moses when we need him?

I am looking for a way to attend some plays and concerts in the Norfolk area. I cannot drive over there any longer. Is there a bus that does trips of this kind? I specifically would like to see "The Book of Mormon" on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Chrysler Center. Contact: 757-945-1770 text or voice. Thanks.

Does anyone know the number of Charly that picks up scrap iron?

Can anyone tell me where Jennifer from PetSmart is working now? She was a really great groomer and my Westie misses her.

I’m responding to the “Looking for” column in the Last Word, regarding someone who has a sawmill. My name is Norman Greenleaf. I can be reached at 810-7278. I have a sawmill that can be brought to your home or grounds and cut up trees up to 36 inches in diameter, 20 feet long. This is 911lawncare@gmail.com.