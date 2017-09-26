Last Word on taking a knee, Aug. 27

Taking a knee
With the president facing world changing problems here and overseas, he chose to issue a childish rant against professional athletes who exercise their First Amendment Rights by kneeling during the National Anthem. I was taught by my parents to kneel at bedtime when saying my prayers. When some Christians receive Communion, they kneel before the alter rail. Both are an act of submission to God. So, what is the problem with kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem?
Drain the NFL. Enough said. Thank you.
The Liberal left is now complaining about President Trump’s remarks about the unpatriotic sports players refusing to stand for the National Anthem. The left claims it’s their First Amendment right not to stand; well, just because Mr. Trump is now President Trump, that doesn’t mean he forfeits his Constitutional rights, he also can say what he feels to be just. Once again, the left needs to understand that the First Amendment doesn’t apply to only them.
Well, the liberal media finally got something right when they said President Trump’s response to those disrespecting our flag was racially motivated. President Trump’s response was in direct response to the racially motivated disrespecting of our flag.
Trump and his crew can stand for the National Anthem in the chow line of a federal prison after they are all convicted for treason.
What is the point of taking a knee when the US National Anthem is played? What I “see” are wealthy NFL players who make more money in one year than most of us earn in a lifetime and who are saying they don’t and won’t respect this wonderful country that has allowed each of them to have such fantastic lives — to play a sport and be paid huge amounts of money. We can certainly stop watching and go about our ordinary, hard-working, everyday lives without the NFL, if that is your preference. Maybe we can make a better choice and save our money — no stadium tickets, no NFL channels — so we can to provide more for our families.
I am a veteran who is pained by athletes disrespecting our flag. Now 8th graders are doing same. If they want to make a statement, let them join the military and then see how they feel about watching our flag being disrespected. God Bless America and our flag.
I hope that I’m part of the silent majority that’s fed up with these overpaid, spoiled athletes using sports coverage to disrespect the anthem and banner that hundreds of thousands men and women of all races have fought and died for. If they want to protest the actions of some people in this country, let them pull up their sleeves and expose all their tattoos, get into sleek, expensive sports cars and convoy around the country with a sign. That will get them plenty of news coverage from all the networks. Whether or not I like or respect President Trump in all things, I do, 100 percent, support him in regards to the NFL. These players should be fired and the college, high school, etc., players that do this should be taken off the team. If the entire team kneels, the sports program should be terminated and they can spend more time and money on education. Until this is resolved in a patriotic way, I will not attend or watch another sports event. Let the local minorities support all these athletes and see if they can survive on the revenues that they can produce.
As I see it, here is the problem with the bike races or riders in general: The state spent $75 million taxpayer dollars to build them a safe bike path that they don't use. They find the smallest width roads to ride on or, in the case of the race a few weeks back, a congested area with hundreds of homes impacted with no other way to get in or out. Why not go to western Gloucester or Saluda where there are lightly traveled four-lane roads like Route 17, where if a lane was used there would still be a whole other lane for traffic? The part about the hotels or restaurants making out is true, but only they benefit, not the local residents who are actually affected.
When calling for a vote to approve multiple five story buildings in the new shopping center, the Planning Commission chairman exclaimed, “This is what we’ve always wanted.” Who is we? Almost every citizen who spoke was opposed.
I’d like to comment on Broad Street Realty buying the Williamsburg Shopping Center, and soon to buy the Monticello Shopping Center. They want those high-rise apartments above retail stores and a hotel in the corner of Monticello and Richmond Road. Well, with that many people they’re expecting in the next couple of years — students and families — they need an indoor recreation-type center. Because Williamsburg has them on the outskirts of town, but not in town. Like a gaming room, pool-hall-type parlor and a bowling alley, and they could even do an indoor ice skating rink. A bowling alley would fit in perfect with the building code. Thank you.
Back in 1995, there was a situation that occurred about naming the ferryboat that has now been on the river since that time by the name of “Pocahontas.” And that program was called “Dub the Tug.” And those who named the ferry got a very nice gift and they got a nice little get together on board the boat at that time. And I’m just wondering if the new ferryboat that’s expected to set sail on the spring of 2018 will have the same thing where you can “Dub the Tug.” I would certainly hope so. Thank you.
Remember the Chez Trinh Vietnamese restaurant? I loved the Pork Hanoi Style. Grilled slices of pork on skewers tucked into translucent “pancakes” with bean sprouts sprinkled with a couple of sauces — one was peanut sauce. Always ordered the same thing. Does anyone know where else in the area that dish might be prepared like it was there? I’ve been to a couple of other Vietnamese restaurants and it’s not the same. Please respond with a location if you know any. Thanks.
Hurricanes. Tornadoes. Fires. Earthquakes. Floods. What’s next, locusts and boils? Where’s Moses when we need him?
I am looking for a way to attend some plays and concerts in the Norfolk area. I cannot drive over there any longer. Is there a bus that does trips of this kind? I specifically would like to see "The Book of Mormon" on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Chrysler Center. Contact: 757-945-1770 text or voice. Thanks.
Does anyone know the number of Charly that picks up scrap iron?
Can anyone tell me where Jennifer from PetSmart is working now? She was a really great groomer and my Westie misses her.
I’m responding to the “Looking for” column in the Last Word, regarding someone who has a sawmill. My name is Norman Greenleaf. I can be reached at 810-7278. I have a sawmill that can be brought to your home or grounds and cut up trees up to 36 inches in diameter, 20 feet long. This is 911lawncare@gmail.com.
Stopping at a traffic light so one can see the rear tires in the car ahead has nothing to do with providing space for more cars. Often people start up when the light changes without checking to make sure the car in front is actually moving. In driver’s training, one learns that not starting up until the tires of the car in front begin turning is intended to help prevent rear-end collisions.
Thank you to the person who took the time to count the vacant storefronts in the area. You were volunteering your time, not at a hospital or a shelter, but to educate all of us about the blight that’s taking over Williamsburg/James City County — empty shopping centers and miles and miles of concrete parking lots. We don’t need all that retail. And plans for the new Midtown redevelopment call for more retail, which will pull businesses from other shopping centers and leave more empty stores. What about developing a whole shopping center as a trade school to train electricians, plumbers, brick masons, welders and the like? That’s what we need. Or even reconfigure the whole center into affordable apartments. They’re doing that in other parts of the country. Come on, city and county officials, we need to get creative about this. We can preserve the aesthetics of this unique community and still provide the necessary tax revenue.
I’m a resident of Forest Glen subdivision in James City County and would like to know — for the people who live out here — if they could please turn down their radios when they’re driving through the neighborhood. You can hear the noises coming into our windows in our houses. And those of us who go to bed early do not want to hear all the loud noise and the partying and everything else that’s going on in the neighborhood. Please show respect to your neighbors and keep the music turned down low. Thank you so much.
When I leave my car unlocked in my driveway, I expect it to be unmolested the next time that I sit in my car.
I’m calling to see if anyone has any use for fleece scraps. You can call Cynthia at 345-2665 after 10 a.m. Thank you.
Long before I even knew how to spell "politics," I remember going to the circus as a child and feeling sorry for the animals that were in chains. Although pressure from animal rights groups certainly may have contributed to decline of the circus, its ultimate demise was brought about mainly by increased competition from other, more contemporary forms of entertainment. In fact, Last Word readers might like to have the writer elaborate on what other "American" traditions (circuses were invented in England) he or she believes are gone because of "liberals." It must be a fascinating list.
We would like to see Roger Charity honored a little more than the picture of him in the Gazette on Sept. 23. He deserved recognition but it failed to note his 40 years of loyal and capable service as a member of the landscaping team. More than that, Roger is invariably cheerful to all who pass by, a Merchant’s Square Goodwill Ambassador for Colonial Williamsburg. Another person wrote about Melody’s work of under three years, and that, too, deserves recognition, but Roger’s service surely deserves special notice for the dedication and personal warmth he shows every day, and has across the decades. All that despite being let go by the Foundation and now in the employ of an outsourced, out-of-state company.
When Goodwin Cobb took care of the trees in Colonial Williamsburg, he left a lasting memorial. He did an excellent job and his lasting memorial is the tree that was planted in his honor on the grounds of the Palace. I would hope that Colonial Williamsburg would take due consideration to follow Mr. Cobb’s meticulous way that he handled the trees at Colonial Williamsburg. Thank you.
I have come across a very capable yoga teacher from India. She came to our house to tutor us and, believe me, both me and my husband are very impressed with her knowledge and technique. She was very gentle with us because we had never done it before. Now I wonder why I waited 72 years to taste the benefits of yoga. Her name is Dr. Hans and her cellphone is 202-258-4373.
Bringing decades of experience and knowledge, honesty and hard work, Eugene Morrison’s Concrete Company just replaced our driveway, walkways and drain system around our property. Excellent results. While we were away, he sent updated photos of the work as it was being done, and this was greatly appreciated. Call Mr. Morrison at 757-897-8970 or email cemorrison.construction@gmail.com. He and his crew are simply the finest group of concrete professionals that one could hire.
Still waiting for the Democrats to thank President Trump for their new found wealth with the stock market at an all-time high. I’m sure if the stock market was to fall, they would be the first ones to state that it is because of President Trump.
Trump and Kim Jong-un should stop acting like 12 year olds, i.e., calling each other names. Trump should offer a challenge where he would visit North Korea and then 30 days later Kim Jong-un would visit the USA.
I am responding to an inquiry: Does anyone know where I can get the new Trump drink, Im-peach mint schnapps? I am not familiar with peach schnapps, but maybe someone heard about a cocktail we serve at the distillery? Perfect MMMMPeachmint: Copper Fox Peachwood Single Malt Whisky, Peach Juice (100 percent), Garnish with fresh mint and orange peel. The peachwood single malt is available at the distillery in Williamsburg and in Sperryville, or by special order at any VA ABC store. (code 953875) Cheers.
A special counsel investigating Russian interference on elections has hired more than three dozen attorneys and investigators. It still has no budget or timeline. It is estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars. Talk about waste and no oversight by Congress. Washington out of control!
It is true that if the government shuts down you will get your Social Security check. However, if they don't raise the debt ceiling in December, the check will bounce.
Why does our government allow more than $103 billion in welfare benefits to households headed by immigrants? Illegal immigrants are barred from directly receiving welfare, but may obtain it through their U.S.-born children (dreamers). Time to fix immigrant laws and stop wasteful spending.
We agree with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel. He said the Trump’s talk at the U.N. was the best talk from the U.S. in 30 years. That’s correct.
I’m proud of the president’s speech at the United Nations on Tuesday. In front of a world audience, he proved to the world he can speak in complete sentences.