Last Word color schemes, Sept. 30

Good show We love the picture ads on the CW buses! Mind catching, appealing, intriguing, compelling. Good show! Shopping Center My opinion is that the developer has a plan that provides an attractive, viable alternative to the run down appearance and mostly vacant Williamsburg Shopping Center and Monticello Shopping Center. I am amused when folks claim the developers plan does not reflect Williamsburg — when I look at both of the current shopping centers, I wonder in what bad dream do those facilities reflect Williamsburg? A positive for the community concerning the number of vacant store fronts is that a fair number will be eliminated with this plan and those businesses forced to relocate will be moving into current vacant store fronts. So, the developer of the redesigned Williamsburg Shopping Center wants the apartments to cater to W&M students. What will happen in the summer when the students leave? Since only 25 percent of students live off campus, the developer needs to make sure they can rent almost every apartment to students, because nobody else is going to want to live among all those college students. The Williamsburg Shopping Center does need updating, but the Midtown plan isn't it. Reminds me of the Williamsburg Pottery renovation. Tax plan The national debt of the United States is now more than $20 trillion. Let’s lower corporate taxes and see if we can increase it to $21 trillion. Found a cat Found: Smoky gray cat, short-medium hair, off Jamestown Road near the neighborhoods of Lakewood and Settler's Mill across from the Neck O Land area. Please call 757-220-3809. Candidate forums This comment is in response to candidate forums. Brenda Pogge, Heather Cordasco, if you do not participate in the Women Voters Candidate forums, you should not try to run for re-election. You’ve done it before and now you’re doing it again. Meet your constituents, meet the voters, let’s hear your voice in person, meet the people, participate. Thank you. This comment is about Heather Cordasco and her refusal to participate in the League of Women Voters candidate forum. I just read a comment comparing her views to Mike Mullin’s. And it said they were struck by how clearly defined her viewpoints were in a paper and how Mike Mullin’s issues, conversely, had no real solutions and nothing really related to the district. Well, papers are fine, and you don’t really know that those opinion papers are really written by the candidates themselves. I want to hear in a debate how well that candidate can articulate those opinions themselves, as their stated opinion. So, yes, Heather, yes, Brenda Pogge, come and speak. Speak your mind, your voice, your opinion. Let it be heard. Don’t hide behind opinion writers and opinion papers. Be live, be vocal, be present. Thank you. Taking a knee I am a Vietnam veteran. Don't use me as an excuse. I support the kneelers. Also, what the players are doing doesn't look disrespectful to me at all. In fact, they look a lot like Tim Tebow kneeling in prayer. In a show of respect for our flag, I will no longer support the NFL or any of the companies that support them in any way. I have sold my tickets and given the funds to a local veterans group and canceled my football pass on TV. My father risked his life, my grandfather gave his, all for the honor of the flag. Join me and do the same. Honor the vets and show your respect. Americans will stand up for the National Anthem when Trump stands down and resigns. If the NFL players and owners feel that President Trump was wrong in publicly stating his opinion on players disrespecting our National Anthem, then they shouldn’t be using a public stadium as the venue for showing their disrespect. This is to the NFL and its narrow-minded players who just don’t want to recognize America for what it is. Thank you very much. Now I know that I have alternatives to watching things on TV other than your spoiled attitude. Just remember who buys your tickets, who pays your salary, who attends your advertisers. As far as I’m concerned, never again until you get your act together. Many people have mistaken the reason NFL players are taking a knee during the National Anthem. It isn't to show disrespect to the flag or the military or anything else. It is to draw attention to the shootings of unarmed black people by police across the country. And to the person who advocated boycotting college and professional sports and letting the "minorities" support the teams: Suggesting that African-Americans are all poor and can't provide enough revenue shows your true colors. For five years Trump tried to convince people that the first black president was a fake and fraud. NFL players don't have to stand for the racist in the White House. I have a comment on the NFL situation. I’m a supporter of our country, our flag and our veterans, and I can say that I am not buying what they are selling. That is disrespectful to our country, our soldiers and particularly to the ones who have died in defense of what they are doing. Give it up. I was surprised at some of the comments in the Last Word on Wednesday regarding the NFL and Trump. Am I the only one who is upset at the kind of language the president of the United States uses on national TV? Calling anybody an S.O.B. is bad enough, but coming out of the president's mouth, it's much worse. What kind of example is he setting for our children? As for the NFL team members standing arm in arm, or kneeling together as one unit, this shows that they are unified, which is more than our country is right now. I hope everyone has seen the clip on AOL of the WW II veteran kneeling in support of the players in the NFL. I’d like to see the forced displays of patriotism at sporting events go the way of school prayer. Trump was put in office by middle class whites and so far most of what he has proposed will hurt them, not help. So why not attack a couple of black guys kneeling during the national anthem? Classic wizard of Oz; Don't look at the man behind the curtain. Ironic, is it not, that those that support athletes taking a knee as an expression of their First Amendment rights are also those that participate in violent protests when conservatives or Republicans exercise their First Amendment rights during appearances on our taxpayer-funded college campuses. Apparently, Liberals and Democrats believe First Amendment rights only extend to them.

I've decided to not watch any NFL games as long as teams participate in the National Anthem protest. They have decided to dishonor the very country that has provided them with all the opportunity to achieve the success they have attained. They dishonor all of our veterans past, present, alive and dead. For it was they who played a major role in providing the NFL players with that opportunity. I only hope that Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers can forgive me. If I were in attendance at his game last Sunday, I'd have given him a standing ovation. Health care surcharge The first day of school, W-JCC posted on their website that they were short 22 bus drivers. Would you like to know the real reason so many employees have left? It's the $50 per month surcharge W-JCC imposed on employees to include their spouse on their insurance. For most of the support staff, including bus drivers, the 1.5 percent raise did not cover this surcharge. What does $50 a month less in their paycheck mean? A tank or two of gas. So how do they get to work when they can't fill their gas tank the last week of the month? So where have all our bus drivers, and other support staff gone? To neighboring school systems that have not imposed such an absurd surcharge, while W-JCC is adding yet another, high paid administrative position to the already top heavy Central Office. Recommended This is a shout out from Julie at Pet Utopia, a mobile grooming service for Williamsburg, thanking the customer for commenting about my grooming, but the phone number was wrong, and I feel sorry for the poor people who have that phone number now. So the correct number to reach me is 592-8453. Mowing Just had a question. Is James City County going to cut the grass along their part of the highway over on Route 143 or bale it? They probably could sell it if they baled it because it’s gotten that tall now. Just curious. Thank you. Fitting in Planning Commission, please explain why five story modern buildings accented with orange, yellow and red panels are appropriate in the “gateway to the historic area,” but the proposed brick synagogue with white columns is not, despite the fact that it is similar in style to the Methodist Church, which would be adjacent. Underwater cable Microsoft is going to be doing a transatlantic cable from Virginia to Spain, but Dominion can’t figure out how to cross the James River? Really? Maybe they ought to bring Microsoft in and help them out. It’s always been laughable to me that they can’t do it. It’s just too hard, too expensive, too difficult. Can’t handle it. Road worries As a retired Teamster driving trucks for more than 30 years, I will stop behind another vehicle where I can see his, or her, rear tires. Not only for the safety of not rear-ending that person if someone rear-ends me, but if there is a problem ahead of us, I can drive around the vehicle in front of me without having to back up. Puerto Rico With the total devastation on the island of Puerto Rico, the U.S. government has the opportunity to create a modern, green utility grid for the entire island. Even the president's comment that the island needs to "start from scratch" with the rebuilding of the island shows support for that goal. Given this assessment, there is no reason that the rebuild shouldn't be first-class and as modern as possible. Looking for … I’m looking for a hairdresser by the name of Mia — last name started with “B.” She cut my hair at the Hair Cuttery by the Target off Monticello and did an outstanding job. I have short hair and when I went last time, they said that she was no longer there. If anybody knows where she has gone, please respond in Last Word. Is anyone able to convert slides to CD? Please put contact info in the Last Word. To the person looking for a TMD/TMJ specialist: Dr. J Stuart Oglesby is a general dentist in Williamsburg who treats traditional restorative dental needs, orthodontics, endodontics and even TMD/TMJ. He's been working in the neuromuscular field and treating TMD for more than 17 years now and works with ENTs and chiropractors to help eliminate any neck/shoulder pain (especially migraines). He can be reached at 757-229-3052. I have two shopping bags of Beanie Babies in excellent condition that I’d like to donate to a useful cause. If you would comment in the Last Word, I’d appreciate it. Thank you. Is there anyone who can help me set up a Gofundme page on the internet? My daughter has taken in several homeless animals and she needs help financially. Also, there are four kittens who need a home, if anyone is interested. Please call me at 757-897-0837 or leave a message in Last Word. Thank you. My 14-year-old dog was recently diagnosed with diabetes and I'm looking for a vet who has experience treating diabetic pets. A week or so ago, someone put in the Last Word that if you wanted to sell personal items, there are businesses or people who would sell them for you. Could you please publish their names and phone numbers or other contact information? I am interested in finding those people and businesses that are legitimate for selling personal items. Thank you. Have a great day. Does anyone know where I can get "Skim Plus" milk? I used to buy it at Martin's. It has a great taste and texture and lasts a long time. In response to a question posted in the Last Word on Sept. 27: Jennifer, the dog groomer formerly at Pet Smart, is now working at Dharma Dog on Mooretown Road. And she’s still terrific. Phone number at Dharma Dog is 757-378-3434. To the person looking for a saw miller with a portable saw mill: I know of one. Their phone number is 719-5291, and that person’s been here in James City County for 19 years with his saw mill. I am looking to see if anyone knows of a bipolar support group in the Williamsburg area. Please put information in the next possible issue. Thank you. I would appreciate someone letting me know who fixes antique clocks in this area. Thank you. Etiquette and respect As I grow older, I attend more and more funerals and it makes me very sad to see the general public’s lack of respect for the deceased, and it’s hard to tell if they don’t know or don’t care. No longer is it the norm to pull over and wait in reverence as the procession passes. No longer do cars yield to the procession or even the police, but instead jockey for position and cut through the line. Nevertheless, as we left a church on Penniman Road a couple of weekends ago, I saw a ray of hope. As we passed a gentleman in his yard, he nudged a youngster to the curb, instructed him to stand at attention and remove his hat as the procession passed. Just when I think parents are no longer interested in teaching their children proper etiquette, it was extremely touching to see and actually brought tears to my eyes.

Bye, for now So long, Farm Fresh on Merrimac Trail, we will miss you very much. You have been in the same location for 14 years and now it’s time to leave and we can’t believe you guys are leaving. Thank you, Bob, for being the supermarket manager, Sandra, wonderful person, and Fatima at the bakery, who was the most wonderful, wonderful employee, and all of you children who bag and help out every customer with a smile. Thank you so much. God bless you and good luck in whatever you do next. Hopefully we’ll get a nice supermarket available to all of the people in that area. Thank you. Job skills first Literacy for Life dollars will assist mothers and parents "improve their ( job) skills ... to help with employment and help their children do better in school," per a article on Sept. 23. When will our schools (and parents) teach boys and girls to develop job skills before having children? Is there anyone who thinks it’s smart to produce babies when there is no real possibility of earning the money babies, toddlers and children require? We keep giving money and aid to people who choose to let all the rest of us support their children, even though we don't get to teach the children to make good choices. We are getting really tired of being expected to donate to such "causes" and to pay taxes for schools and classroom filled with hungry, neglected children. Job skills first. Guns This year, the NRA has its sights set on legalizing silencers so that gang bangers can do drive-by shootings without disturbing the rest of the neighborhood. What are they going to be after next year? Legalizing automatic weapons? Thank you Special thanks to the Williamsburg Library Theater for sharing the music of the LCV Project/Louis Vangieri recently. What a wonderful concert. Lots of diverse music so well performed on solo acoustic guitar. I found myself humming along with the terrific tunes, but the best part of the concert was Lou's original works. We are blessed to have a musical venue like the WLT for great artists who live in Williamsburg. Did I mention that this great musical experience was free? Thank you, WLT. I took a fall in the parking lot in front of Great Clips, and I just wanted to extend my thanks to all the ladies who came out and helped me — helping me up, calling the ambulance, bringing ice, etc. What a great group of ladies, and they need a great big thanks from the community. Thank you. A 100 percent thank you to Dr. McCorry and his medical team at Riverside Doctors Hospital in Williamsburg. They did a wonderful job with my daughter when she had an anemia attack Sept. 22. With the excellent care she received, she is doing quite well and will follow up with her primary doctor. A great job, well done. Thank you. Phone scams We just returned from a doctor’s appointment when our phone rang. The Caller ID read “Riverside – BAC 6, phone # 345-6411.” Thinking it might be related to my husband’s appointment, I picked up the phone and a woman’s voice said, “Medic Alert calling on a recorded line, can you hear me”? I replied, “I am not interested.” I immediately redialed the number and the recording said that this is non-working number at Riverside Hospital. So the caller was spoofing Riverside Hospital. Please be very careful and never say “yes” because they will have your name on a recording and you will be liable for whatever it is that they are selling. Thanks. Medicare help Some months ago, the Last Word printed the name and phone number of a woman who helps people with Medicare and related insurance activity. Could the person who submitted that please re-submit it? Thank you very much. Immigration law The new RAISE Act would create a skills-based point system such as the one in Canada and Australia for immigrants. They will be given an easy-to-calculate score based on their education, age, job salary, investment ability and English-language skills. Then they would get selected for immigration to fill the 140,000 annual employment-based green card slots. Odd, but true Huh? In every picture, Adam and Eve have belly buttons. Causes of poverty Has anyone or any profession looked into the reasons for extreme poverty? Is it an inability to make healthy choices in life? Is it being born to totally ignorant or uncaring parent(s)? If anyone or any society or community really cares about the impact of extreme poverty, they need to look for the reasons first. Perhaps we just accept that there is and will be extreme poverty and decide band aids are as good as it can get. Driving contract This is in response to a Sept. 18 letter to the editor titled “Constitution guards lives, privileges.” The writer states the U.S. Constitution is a contract signed by the states, and they know what they’re talking about. But another type of contract that is signed thousands of times daily nationwide are most U.S. state driver’s licenses, which when signed, is a contract, is it not? Where the signee agrees to the local and state driving laws when they drive. The contract is augmented by a driver’s manual. Example: nowhere in the manual does it state that one can be tailgated or cut off without the other driver using a turn signal when they cut them off. Yet it is committed nationwide, especially here, many times a day. Add it up, simply, that is a breach of contract, is it not? Thank you. Up in Washington Since it has recently been reported that the president’s son-in-law has been conducting government business on a private email server, it’s time for the president to change his chant to “Lock him up.” The only bi-partisan action by our three representatives is allowing national debt to exceeded $20 trillion. No federal budget passed on time; No health care or tax reform. Be sure recesses are always taken to grabble for more campaign donations. We need new representation for both parties. Don't be surprised to see our president start a nuclear war with North Korea and/or Iran with his bombastic remarks. He has now put our country in grave danger. We have two unstable leaders with access to nuclear weapons to worry about. This old-time veteran remembers what happened in Germany. Beware, America. This bombastic "nut job," as he called our FBI director, and SOB, which he called our NFL players, should be impeached ASAP to save this country. He is tearing this country apart. Why are Republican politicians so independent, while Democrats are unified? Majority leaders appoint people to committees, so they can remove people from committees. They can also recommend people be ousted from the party. So why doesn't Mitch McConnell remove John McCain from the Armed Services Committee? Why doesn't he recommend he be ousted from the Republican Party? Why doesn't Mitch seek the removal and replacement of McCain, Collins and Murkowski? All have Republican governors who can provide loyal Republican replacements. Legislation will then pass.