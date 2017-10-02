Last Word local campaigns, Oct. 4

Candidate forums

Delegate Pogge: You have represented us well. However, now we find you unwilling to participate in the League of Women Voters debate. Why? Are you so comfortable in your position that you feel you can become detached from your voters? Please remember Eric Cantor's major defeat when he felt he no longer needed to cater to his constituents.

Campaign signs

I called in a complaint about county supervisor campaign signs on my family's property and in the easement. A candidate has to get permission from the property owners before posting his signs. Does this man just not know the laws or does he think they simply don't apply to him? Is that who we want in decision-making positions for the county?

City’s wrong laws

The Williamsburg City Council seems to be veering off track. First, they raised the meals tax, then they quadrupled-down on parking enforcement. At the same time, there seems to be no law about removing demolished buildings, because the pile of rubble that was the bank in front of Marshall’s is still an eyesore weeks after demolition.

Insurance penalty

Thank you to the reader who shed light on the insurance increase for W-JCC school employees. The minimal 1.5 percent increase that was given to staff, such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, secretaries and teacher assistants this year does not come close to covering the new $50 monthly fee to insure family members. My paycheck this year is less than I made last year. Thanks, W-JCC.

Looking for …

To the person with the Beanie Babies: I am Sidecar Santa and have been passing out more than 3,000 beanies each year to children in the Williamsburg area each weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you would like to pass your beanies on to me, you can drop them off at Artfully Yours on Jamestown Road or email me at sidecarsanta@hotmail.com. You can check me out on Facebook as Sidecar Santa also.

Is Blooms That Brighten doing their annual tea this year as a fundraiser?

In response to the request for someone to convert slides: I highly recommend Tom Bigford, at 645-7004 or tbigford@cox.net. Tom took all my wedding pictures that were in various media forms and made a fantastic DVD for me. He's the best.

To the person looking for a veterinarian with experience treating diabetic dogs: Dr. Manglesdorf at Colonial Veterinary Clinic has been successfully and compassionately treating our diabetic lab for two years now. The entire staff there is supportive in so many ways. It's also important to know that insulin is $25 at Walmart if your dog can use their product.

For the person asking about a vet who is knowledgeable about diabetes in dog: I use Dr. Lynn Harpold in Richmond at the VRCC. She was very helpful in getting my dog stabilized. You can look it up online and the number is 804-784-8722.

Looking for someone to put down a concrete slab for a shed to be placed upon. Please provide contact details. Thank you.

If there’s anyone that has a Pokeno game that they’re getting rid of, please call me at 897-3744. A Pokeno game. Thank you.

Road worries

A yield sign is needed for cars exiting to the right out of the Walmart market because cars proceeding south on Casey Boulevard going straight would have the right of way. As it now, it is an accident waiting to happen.

More recycling

Many jurisdictions now require residents to recycle and have provided containers for this purpose. Why haven’t government authorities required stores to use paper rather than plastic bags? Plastic bags do not recycle. We like to fill a paper bag inside, then add it to the larger bin. Judging from the overflowing recycle bins in my neighborhood, it appears many of us are doing our part, and authorities should explore the possibility of recycle pickup every week instead of bi-weekly. Yes, this will cost more, but it is better for our environment.

Need the flyer

Regarding the Food Lion flyer: I, too, miss the Food Lion grocery flyer that used to come in the Wednesday Virginia Gazette and I hope it will return. Thank you.

A great show

The Williamsburg Players’ production of “Leading Ladies” this past weekend was excellent. Tiffany Haas and the local divas were all truly amazing. Williamsburg is fortunate to have such a wonderful venue for talent.

Special badges

I saw in the Sept. 30 edition of the Gazette that police officers will be wearing special badges to support breast cancer. While I do not have a problem supporting such a cause, why do they not do the same for colon cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, Alzheimers, heart disease, autism, etc. We all have a cause that affects us and we would all like to be recognized. If you can't do it for all, don't do it for any. Thank you for protecting our communities.

Too much spraying

I'm extremely disappointed in the way Dominion Energy had a crew spray the vegetation in our neighborhood in upper York County. Whatever herbicide they used destroyed everything in its path. When they published a phone number that citizens could call to get on their "do not spray list," I called and I received assurance that our yard wouldn't be sprayed. Well, apparently the spraying crew didn't get the message, because they sprayed anyhow and killed low-growing shrubs that we'd paid a landscaper to plant. They also sprayed and killed a ground cover that I've been told is on the endangered species list. Disappointing.

Perform ‘Pocahontas’

With the appealing Pocahontas exhibition at Jamestowne, why not stage the play, "Pocahontas," which was performed at PBK during the major anniversary celebration a few years ago? Our own Branch Fields played a major role and the play was very informative and enjoyable. Seems that the link with the exhibit makes sense and singer-actor Fields is still in great voice.

How refreshing!

I really enjoyed reading about a junior at Christopher Newport decorating her room and bathroom in the Lilly Pulitzer mode. How colorful! I would love to see her creativity and how nice to read about the spirit and activity that fosters good living and personality, rather than the crashing and bashing that we read about on other campuses.