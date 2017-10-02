Last Word local campaigns, Oct. 4

Candidate forums
Delegate Pogge: You have represented us well. However, now we find you unwilling to participate in the League of Women Voters debate. Why? Are you so comfortable in your position that you feel you can become detached from your voters? Please remember Eric Cantor's major defeat when he felt he no longer needed to cater to his constituents.
Campaign signs
I called in a complaint about county supervisor campaign signs on my family's property and in the easement. A candidate has to get permission from the property owners before posting his signs. Does this man just not know the laws or does he think they simply don't apply to him? Is that who we want in decision-making positions for the county?
City’s wrong laws
The Williamsburg City Council seems to be veering off track. First, they raised the meals tax, then they quadrupled-down on parking enforcement. At the same time, there seems to be no law about removing demolished buildings, because the pile of rubble that was the bank in front of Marshall’s is still an eyesore weeks after demolition.
Insurance penalty
Thank you to the reader who shed light on the insurance increase for W-JCC school employees. The minimal 1.5 percent increase that was given to staff, such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, secretaries and teacher assistants this year does not come close to covering the new $50 monthly fee to insure family members. My paycheck this year is less than I made last year. Thanks, W-JCC.
Looking for …
To the person with the Beanie Babies: I am Sidecar Santa and have been passing out more than 3,000 beanies each year to children in the Williamsburg area each weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you would like to pass your beanies on to me, you can drop them off at Artfully Yours on Jamestown Road or email me at sidecarsanta@hotmail.com. You can check me out on Facebook as Sidecar Santa also.
Is Blooms That Brighten doing their annual tea this year as a fundraiser?
In response to the request for someone to convert slides: I highly recommend Tom Bigford, at 645-7004 or tbigford@cox.net. Tom took all my wedding pictures that were in various media forms and made a fantastic DVD for me. He's the best.
To the person looking for a veterinarian with experience treating diabetic dogs: Dr. Manglesdorf at Colonial Veterinary Clinic has been successfully and compassionately treating our diabetic lab for two years now. The entire staff there is supportive in so many ways. It's also important to know that insulin is $25 at Walmart if your dog can use their product.
For the person asking about a vet who is knowledgeable about diabetes in dog: I use Dr. Lynn Harpold in Richmond at the VRCC. She was very helpful in getting my dog stabilized. You can look it up online and the number is 804-784-8722.
Looking for someone to put down a concrete slab for a shed to be placed upon. Please provide contact details. Thank you.
If there’s anyone that has a Pokeno game that they’re getting rid of, please call me at 897-3744. A Pokeno game. Thank you.
Road worries
A yield sign is needed for cars exiting to the right out of the Walmart market because cars proceeding south on Casey Boulevard going straight would have the right of way. As it now, it is an accident waiting to happen.
More recycling
Many jurisdictions now require residents to recycle and have provided containers for this purpose. Why haven’t government authorities required stores to use paper rather than plastic bags? Plastic bags do not recycle. We like to fill a paper bag inside, then add it to the larger bin. Judging from the overflowing recycle bins in my neighborhood, it appears many of us are doing our part, and authorities should explore the possibility of recycle pickup every week instead of bi-weekly. Yes, this will cost more, but it is better for our environment.
Need the flyer
Regarding the Food Lion flyer: I, too, miss the Food Lion grocery flyer that used to come in the Wednesday Virginia Gazette and I hope it will return. Thank you.
A great show
The Williamsburg Players’ production of “Leading Ladies” this past weekend was excellent. Tiffany Haas and the local divas were all truly amazing. Williamsburg is fortunate to have such a wonderful venue for talent.
Special badges
I saw in the Sept. 30 edition of the Gazette that police officers will be wearing special badges to support breast cancer. While I do not have a problem supporting such a cause, why do they not do the same for colon cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, Alzheimers, heart disease, autism, etc. We all have a cause that affects us and we would all like to be recognized. If you can't do it for all, don't do it for any. Thank you for protecting our communities.
Too much spraying
I'm extremely disappointed in the way Dominion Energy had a crew spray the vegetation in our neighborhood in upper York County. Whatever herbicide they used destroyed everything in its path. When they published a phone number that citizens could call to get on their "do not spray list," I called and I received assurance that our yard wouldn't be sprayed. Well, apparently the spraying crew didn't get the message, because they sprayed anyhow and killed low-growing shrubs that we'd paid a landscaper to plant. They also sprayed and killed a ground cover that I've been told is on the endangered species list. Disappointing.
Perform ‘Pocahontas’
With the appealing Pocahontas exhibition at Jamestowne, why not stage the play, "Pocahontas," which was performed at PBK during the major anniversary celebration a few years ago? Our own Branch Fields played a major role and the play was very informative and enjoyable. Seems that the link with the exhibit makes sense and singer-actor Fields is still in great voice.
How refreshing!
I really enjoyed reading about a junior at Christopher Newport decorating her room and bathroom in the Lilly Pulitzer mode. How colorful! I would love to see her creativity and how nice to read about the spirit and activity that fosters good living and personality, rather than the crashing and bashing that we read about on other campuses.
Recommended
I've finally found a massage therapist who can do deep tissue massage and will actually focus on the areas that I ask her to instead of following some set routine. If you're looking for a great massage therapist, call Elisa at 804-815-5795. She's professional, delightful and has reasonable rates.
Power lines
Dominion never claimed the underwater cable was too difficult or too hard; they have stated that the cost was prohibitive. We have so many other unsightly structures obscuring the view that the transmission towers will simply fade into the background, as have those other structures over the years. Simply put, we, the consumer, have expressed no desire to foot the additional cost of the underwater cable. From a personal perspective, the transmission towers will not be destroying my view of the river, so I certainly am not in favor of spending my money because a very few folks living on the river can't look out their windows without seeing a power line.
Poor manners
Some people will do anything to get personal attention. And a school librarian at a Boston school did just that. This would have been a perfect opportunity for caring and sharing, as Melania Trump was doing in her gracious manner. Instead, the librarian, in a snobbish, vicious manner, returned the Dr. Seuss books with an uncouth letter, making the school look rude, uncaring, left wing — just another political excuse to discredit our lovely first lady, Melania Trump. In my years of teaching, I found children from affluent homes enjoy Dr. Seuss as much as disadvantaged children.
Taking a knee
One would think, based on the tenor of the Last Word responses about NFL players kneeling during the anthem, that these athletes are hell bent on expressing their hatred for America, our flag and our military service members. The fact that not a single one of those commenters chose to honestly engage with the issue of racial discrimination, which have informed the protests, is pretty shameful and disingenuous. Perhaps, instead of jumping to condemn these players for their insufficient national gratitude, you could at least have the integrity to say that you don't believe there are real racial problems in America today, and go back to living in your pleasantly curated domestic bubble.
The reason Trump hates the NFL is that his United States football league, New Jersey Generals, went belly up after just three years and he still had to pay Herschel Walker his million dollar signing bonus.
The NFL and its advertisers: You’re history. I will never, ever watch another NFL game and I will never, ever — to the best of my ability — buy a single item from any advertisers on the NFL until you cry babies get your life together and specify what you want.
I am with you, brother. There was a time when we placed these athletes on a pedestal in front of our children and they thought they were role models. Now we are finding out that we misguided our youth into feeling this way. If these men want to be role models, they should try to represent a more positive outlook toward the country that afforded them the opportunity to make millions of dollars chasing a ball around a field. And like you said, "God bless America and our flag."
Trump, the flag waving hero of the right, blathering about the flag and a song commemorating a war being disrespected is nauseating. Trump, the serial draft dodger. The man who equates going to military school as the same thing as serving in the actual military. Trump, the failed athlete trying to distract the public from the problems he is creating with a mindless diversion. But the folks that salivate over every lie and exaggeration nod like bobblehead dolls in agreement with each pronouncement. As has been pointed out, those folks know what he meant, not what he said. Sad.
The NFL players started kneeling because of what they called injustices by the police. Well, when Trump said what he said (which I believe was very wrong), they then got together — and more got together — and decided to kneel against Trump. So, in my opinion, they have totally muddied their original objection and the reason why they were kneeling. So in order to keep it straight, they should think about what their purpose is and then stick to that and don’t let anyone sway them from that. If they’re upset with the police, I actually think then they should picket the police department. You know, sometimes people just need a break from all the political stuff.
Cheers!
Congratulations to Jamestown for their field hockey win over Bruton on Sept. 25. I was happy to see the large photos and great write up on their accomplishment in the sports section of the Sept. 27 issue of The Virginia Gazette.
Cheers to restaurants that still make their food from scratch. If I want food out of frozen bags or boxes, I can buy that in the grocery store or Costco, and not have to pay high prices, tax and tip.
Tax plan
The new McConnell-Ryan tax bill or plan is sort of like the Reagan tax plan. The last time, we got screwed out of a deduction for interest on loans like credit cards. This time, they want to screw us out of the deduction for our local and state taxes.
Trump calls his tax plan a miracle for the middle class. It's a three layer cake for the 1 percent and it will be a miracle if his supporters get a lick of the bowl.
Up in Washington
Why does a president who keeps bragging how rich he is depend on donations to pay his lawyers?
It was never reported that President Trump’s son-in-law or any member of his administration had used a private email server — the issue is that several members of his family and staff have used their personal email accounts to send information on White House events and failed to forward those emails to their government email accounts. None of the information was classified, and while they certainly showed poor judgment, none was close to the Hillary Clinton email scandal.
Incumbents are part of the do-nothing establishment who are “swamp creatures.” Ninety-six percent of incumbents get re-elected. We the people need to drain the swamp by sending bipartisans representatives to fix health care, reform tax system, balance the budget and run off the swamp creatures for good. Vote them out.