Last Word on outstanding work, Oct. 7

Way to go!

Congratulations to Stonehouse Elementary School for being among seven Virginia schools recognized as a “2017 National Blue Ribbon School” by the U.S. Secretary of Education. What an honor to them and all involved with the school and surrounding community. Their hard work and dedication has certainly made them worthy of this recognition. So proud of them and keep up the good work!

Cub Scout Troop 103 knocked my socks off, selling fundraiser popcorn and other items. Ian appeared at my door in his uniform. He introduced himself, told me what he had to sell and explained what the proceeds were for. He and his tiny sister, who was at his side, flashing a big smile and holding a box of popcorn. Mom was in the background to handle the cash. How could I not support the troop with a purchase and a donation? And, it gets better. Several days later, in my newspaper slot, I found a thank you card with Ian’s photo and a hand-written note. Way to go, Troop 103 — and Mom, too.

Las Vegas

Thank goodness the shooter in Las Vegas was not black, Hispanic, Muslim or Asian. Just a regular old white guy. Does this mean that we are now going to ban regular old white guys from entering the country in vast numbers? If we would show to each other on a regular basis even a portion of the compassion demonstrated by bystanders Sunday night, the world would be a much better place.

It was only a matter of time before Trump's vitriolic speech would result in someone flipping. The evil genie is out of the bottle and Trump may not be able to control it.

It does not matter the motive. There is no "good" reason for the kind of killing that took place at the concert in Las Vegas. It’s not like when we find out any reason we would suddenly say, "Oh, I understand now." The only reason is because he could. And the reason he could is because he legally had the arsenal to do it. The majority of the people in this country want stricter gun laws; like universal background checks, limited magazines and banning assault rifles (the kind that should only be found on the battlefield). This does not stop the citizens of this country from owning handguns and hunting rifles. Nor would it stop the shootings we hear about daily in all corners of the country. But it would stop the mass shootings that kill the many who are enjoying life in the free world. This is a political issue. It should not be.

Redistricting

Why did W-JCC schools hire a company from California to develop new school districts? Maybe if they hired local consultants who understand our demographics, we wouldn't have to go through this exercise so often. Busing students long distances to balance the free and reduced-price lunch population is not a good idea. The county should be looking at how it can help families get off that program. School officials wonder why grades are dropping: Too much time on the bus and not enough time for homework and family. Maybe if W-JCC had used a local consultant years ago, James Blair would have remained a middle school (in need of renovation) and one of the many vacant Williamsburg office buildings would be Central Offices.

Helping Puerto Rico

Many years ago, I was stationed in Vietnam. When we were short on food and water, these items were delivered by air. Why can't this same method be used to help those in dire straits in Puerto Rico?

When we talk about Puerto Rico, people must remember the facts. It has territorial status and is not an official state. Also in June 2017, the people of Puerto Rico were asked to vote in a referendum on if they wanted to join the U.S.A. as a state and an amazing 23 percent of the population cared enough to get out and vote. Puerto Rico is equivalent to a third-world country. The infrastructure and economy are similar to poor countries in Central and South America. You can't expect the recovery to be anywhere close to what it would look like in the U.S.A. Get the facts. Don't listen to fake television news.

There is absolutely no reason for the president of the United States to treat the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the same way he treats Kim Jong-un, because, if for no other reason, she’s an American citizen.

Phone help

I just got word from a cyber security expert, and he was saying that a lot of seniors are giving out way too much information. They’re posting too much on Facebook, saying when they’re out of town, what they’re doing, etc. Limit who gets your Social Security number. There has been an increase in phone calls coming into homes of senior citizens, saying they did this, that or the other thing wrong and they need information. Hang up. Or, if you have caller ID, don’t pick it up. The phone company suggests that if you receive a call that’s from a city/state — in other words, it says, “Richmond, Virginia.” Don’t touch those phone calls — that’s phishing.

Guns

Back in the mid 50s and early 60s, I grew up in a rough, high-crime city. There was lots of crime all around us. One thing that was missing was gun crimes. Random shootings were almost unheard of. I am concerned about the propaganda that the NRA and politicians who take checks from them are spreading, that preach the myth that guns are an important part of the American fabric. That is completely false. Guns were more common in rural areas, usually low-caliber, low-performance rifles used by farmers to remove “varmints.” Hunters had shotguns and rifles for deer hunting. The NRA was once a really good, useful organization whose primary function was teaching gun safety to young people. Their magazine was interesting and widely read. Today it is owned by gun dealers and manufacturers who just want to sell as many guns as they can.

If the United States meant for a strict interpretation of the Second Amendment, it would be smooth bore muzzleloading reference only. Massacres like Las Vegas would never occur because a well-trained marksman can only get off five or six rounds a minute with a smooth bore muzzleloader, not several hundred.

Looking for …

Lost: Crystal earring at the Williamsburg Symphony, Sept. 26. Reward. 258-0818. This was an heirloom, part of a series that belonged to my grandmother so it’s very precious. Thank you very much.

We really miss Bees & Blossoms spiced creamed honey. The owners have apparently retired or closed the business. Are there other local sources for spiced creamed honey?

I would like to hear from individuals who are on or have used the drug Prolia. What are the side effects and would you recommend it to other individuals to help osteoporosis? Are there other drugs for osteoporosis that you have had success with?