Last Word on guns, Oct. 11

Gun control

If it isn't the right time, as Republicans are saying about discussing some limits on guns in the U.S., then when is the right time? We discuss changes in laws after a drunk driver kills someone. We discuss sprinklers in buildings after a fatal fire. So why not discuss protecting innocent Americans after a mass shooting?

Two-thirds of gun deaths are suicides. One in 5 young men die at the hands of other young men, mostly gangs. More people were killed in these ways than in mass-shootings. Data shows that the proposed gun restrictions wouldn’t make a significant difference. Look at Chicago. Its people, not guns.

If you want to see a bunch of over-privileged people taking a knee, watch the GOP genuflect to the NRA.

The assault weapons ban enacted in 1994 and allowed to expire in 2004 might have made a difference in recent events, but we’ll never know. Republicans who let it expire now say after these deaths that it’s not the time to talk gun control but to mourn and, as Bill O’Reilly explained, “It’s the price of freedom.” If the Republican Congress didn’t act after a man killed little children in Connecticut, you can count on the GOP to do nothing now. Keep sending Republicans to Richmond and Washington to cry those crocodile tears for those and the next innocents to die. They’ve shown vote after vote that they are truly the concubines of the NRA.

Free speech

I was horrified to learn that Black Lives Matter activists shut down a free speech event at the College of William and Mary sponsored by the ACLU on Sept. 27. The BLM students shouted down the featured speaker, W&M alum Clare Gastanaga, and drowned her out with chants of “liberalism is white supremacy” and “the revolution will not uphold the Constitution.” W&M President Reveley subsequently issued a bland statement supporting free speech. If the students who disrupted the event are not expelled, his words will be shown to be meaningless.

Kimball petition

We understand there is a petition circulating for all of us concerned that the Kimball becomes a city auditorium. Please let us know where we can find and sign. We agree that keeping it available for local and traveling groups is crucial to the financial well being of Merchants Square, and therefore the city.

Looking for …

For the person looking for a lawn care company you would recommend, I am contracting now for next year. Either reply in the Last Word or email calvert55@cox.net. Thank you.

The number for Charly who picks up scrap metal is 746-5977. Hopes this helps.

Does anyone know where Village Bank is located? I haven’t heard of them. For the past two tailgates, it’s had the largest crowd of anybody, probably 200 people. If their banking is anything like their tailgates, then clearly it’s a special bank. Thank you.

I have two infant car seats that, I am told, have expired. They are in excellent condition. Does anyone know of a group or business that refurbishes car seats so they are no longer considered expired? It just seems such a waste to throw these onto the landfill if they can be made legal. Please respond in Last Word.

To the person looking for a veterinarian to treat their diabetic dog: Dr. Mangelsdorf at Colonial Veterinary Clinic treated my yellow Lab for five years. My dog’s blood sugar was extremely high and difficult to stabilize, but he worked tirelessly, along with his wonderful staff, to help both the dog and myself during that time. It takes a very dedicated person to work with a diabetic dog.

Tax plans

About $200,000 — that is the average annual tax cut for the top 1 percent of taxpayers if Donald Trump’s tax plan becomes law. He is always looking out for those who count. The annual tax increase for middle-class families, if Trump’s proposed tax plan becomes law, you will find you have a tax increase, if you are 1 in 4, of about $1,000. Well, that certainly doesn’t seem to be quite equitable. Why should those who have the most get the biggest break and those of us in the middle and lower class get kicked out the door?

Please explain why Democrats are so against President Trump’s tax package, which includes reducing the corporate tax. Reducing the corporate tax means growth for companies, which will lead to increased employment. Maybe Democrats would rather get everything for free, instead of having to work for it. Democrats’ answer to all financial problems is to increase taxes on those they classify as rich. When was the last time a poor person hired another poor person? When was the last time a poor person contributed to a charity?

Recommended

Based on a prior Last Word recommendation, I used Emmanuel Adams to move a large amount of furniture from my attic to my garage. He was reasonable and very professional. All walls were taped and protected. Call him at 252-259-3859 for all your smaller moving needs.

Pink shields

What shall we make of the comment presented by an individual in the Last Word about badges in pink being worn in recognition of Breast Cancer month? The writer suggests that no observation of Breast Cancer Awareness be made unless like observation is made for other types of cancer as well. The suggestion is an impossibility. Does the writer have the any idea how many different types of cancer exist? And even more significantly, we do live in America and as of the moment, individuals or groups still have the option to express themselves in such a manner if they wish.

Insurance costs

To the person who wrote about W-JCC insurance: The same thing has happened to W&M employees for years. Small pay increase matched with bigger increase in health insurance, resulting in less net pay than the year before. Ridiculous.

