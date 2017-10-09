Last Word on guns, Oct. 11

Gun control
If it isn't the right time, as Republicans are saying about discussing some limits on guns in the U.S., then when is the right time? We discuss changes in laws after a drunk driver kills someone. We discuss sprinklers in buildings after a fatal fire. So why not discuss protecting innocent Americans after a mass shooting?
Two-thirds of gun deaths are suicides. One in 5 young men die at the hands of other young men, mostly gangs. More people were killed in these ways than in mass-shootings. Data shows that the proposed gun restrictions wouldn’t make a significant difference. Look at Chicago. Its people, not guns.
If you want to see a bunch of over-privileged people taking a knee, watch the GOP genuflect to the NRA.
The assault weapons ban enacted in 1994 and allowed to expire in 2004 might have made a difference in recent events, but we’ll never know. Republicans who let it expire now say after these deaths that it’s not the time to talk gun control but to mourn and, as Bill O’Reilly explained, “It’s the price of freedom.” If the Republican Congress didn’t act after a man killed little children in Connecticut, you can count on the GOP to do nothing now. Keep sending Republicans to Richmond and Washington to cry those crocodile tears for those and the next innocents to die. They’ve shown vote after vote that they are truly the concubines of the NRA.
Free speech
I was horrified to learn that Black Lives Matter activists shut down a free speech event at the College of William and Mary sponsored by the ACLU on Sept. 27. The BLM students shouted down the featured speaker, W&M alum Clare Gastanaga, and drowned her out with chants of “liberalism is white supremacy” and “the revolution will not uphold the Constitution.” W&M President Reveley subsequently issued a bland statement supporting free speech. If the students who disrupted the event are not expelled, his words will be shown to be meaningless.
Kimball petition
We understand there is a petition circulating for all of us concerned that the Kimball becomes a city auditorium. Please let us know where we can find and sign. We agree that keeping it available for local and traveling groups is crucial to the financial well being of Merchants Square, and therefore the city.
Looking for …
For the person looking for a lawn care company you would recommend, I am contracting now for next year. Either reply in the Last Word or email calvert55@cox.net. Thank you.
The number for Charly who picks up scrap metal is 746-5977. Hopes this helps.
Does anyone know where Village Bank is located? I haven’t heard of them. For the past two tailgates, it’s had the largest crowd of anybody, probably 200 people. If their banking is anything like their tailgates, then clearly it’s a special bank. Thank you.
I have two infant car seats that, I am told, have expired. They are in excellent condition. Does anyone know of a group or business that refurbishes car seats so they are no longer considered expired? It just seems such a waste to throw these onto the landfill if they can be made legal. Please respond in Last Word.
To the person looking for a veterinarian to treat their diabetic dog: Dr. Mangelsdorf at Colonial Veterinary Clinic treated my yellow Lab for five years. My dog’s blood sugar was extremely high and difficult to stabilize, but he worked tirelessly, along with his wonderful staff, to help both the dog and myself during that time. It takes a very dedicated person to work with a diabetic dog.
Tax plans
About $200,000 — that is the average annual tax cut for the top 1 percent of taxpayers if Donald Trump’s tax plan becomes law. He is always looking out for those who count. The annual tax increase for middle-class families, if Trump’s proposed tax plan becomes law, you will find you have a tax increase, if you are 1 in 4, of about $1,000. Well, that certainly doesn’t seem to be quite equitable. Why should those who have the most get the biggest break and those of us in the middle and lower class get kicked out the door?
Please explain why Democrats are so against President Trump’s tax package, which includes reducing the corporate tax. Reducing the corporate tax means growth for companies, which will lead to increased employment. Maybe Democrats would rather get everything for free, instead of having to work for it. Democrats’ answer to all financial problems is to increase taxes on those they classify as rich. When was the last time a poor person hired another poor person? When was the last time a poor person contributed to a charity?
Recommended
Based on a prior Last Word recommendation, I used Emmanuel Adams to move a large amount of furniture from my attic to my garage. He was reasonable and very professional. All walls were taped and protected. Call him at 252-259-3859 for all your smaller moving needs.
Pink shields
What shall we make of the comment presented by an individual in the Last Word about badges in pink being worn in recognition of Breast Cancer month? The writer suggests that no observation of Breast Cancer Awareness be made unless like observation is made for other types of cancer as well. The suggestion is an impossibility. Does the writer have the any idea how many different types of cancer exist? And even more significantly, we do live in America and as of the moment, individuals or groups still have the option to express themselves in such a manner if they wish.
Insurance costs
To the person who wrote about W-JCC insurance: The same thing has happened to W&M employees for years. Small pay increase matched with bigger increase in health insurance, resulting in less net pay than the year before. Ridiculous.
More NFL
Here are some fun NFL facts: In 2012, the NFL had an issue with Tim Tebow kneeling for each game to pray. In 2013, the NFL fined Brandon Marshall for wearing green cleats to raise awareness for people with mental health disorders. In 2014, Robert Griffin III entered a post-game press conference wearing a shirt that said "Know Jesus Know Peace," but was forced to turn it inside out. In 2015, DeAngelo Williams was fined for wearing "Find the Cure" for breast cancer awareness. In 2015, William Gay was fined for wearing purple cleats to raise awareness for domestic violence. In 2016, the NFL prevented the Dallas Cowboys from wearing a decal on their helmet in honor of five Dallas police officers killed in the line of duty. In 2016, the NFL threatened to fine players who wanted to wear cleats to commemorate the 15th anniversary of 9/11. So tell me again how the NFL suddenly supports free speech and expression.
Taking a knee only serves to divide us even more; being patriotic brings us together. As far as showing disrespect for our national anthem, stating it’s for “injustices by our police,” next time you need a policeman, call an NFL player.
I find it amusing that the people screaming the loudest about NFL players “taking a knee” during the national anthem are the same ones who flew their American flags upside down when Barack Obama was re-elected.
Excellent letter by Frank Gonzalez in the Oct. 4 Gazette. He clearly articulated what my wife and I have been saying ever since the NFL’s disrespect of America began.
Martin Luther King Jr. said, “In the days ahead we must not consider it unpatriotic to raise certain basic questions about our national character.” The United States was founded on this premise and has thrived because brave, committed people all along the way have dared to raise uncomfortable questions about who we are and who we want to be as a nation. Football players who kneel during the national anthem are following in this tradition. They are asking us to look at ourselves, to question our assumptions about equality and justice, to pay attention to the deepest wound this country has suffered and never fully healed from. Those who claim that these men are unpatriotic and disrespectful reveal their own narrow, prejudiced, intolerant character.
Thank you
Sending a special thank you for Officer Carlson and Jeremy with Aldi. I was shopping at Aldi on Tuesday and I accidentally locked my purse, along with my keys, in my car. Officer Carlson came out and assisted me with getting my door open and Jeremy was able to make the call for me so that the officer could come out and check on me. I greatly appreciate what they do.
A poor job
What a terrible job was done on the Hubbard Lane curbside, which was in bad shape, as pointed out by another Last Word writer. Some tree branches were cut, but there wasn't any edging on the ground and, worst of all, the stop sign on Merrimac’s back road is covered with weeds all the way to the top. That road is the biggest garbage magnet. When will a "No Littering" sign be posted? Ironically, there is a "No Trespassing" sign there. Whoever owns that piece of land: Sell it or keep it neat.
Road worries
I agree with the recent comment about moving ahead in traffic lanes, especially at rush hour. It is frustrating when people leave gaps in traffic, making those behind wait through a light because they can’t get to their turn lanes. Sad to say, it happens all too frequently because some people leave a car length or more while they wait for a light or at a stop sign. Please be considerate. Thank you from a fellow resident.
I was interested in a comment recently made by a writer concerning the intersection at Casey and Settlers Market boulevard as being an accident maker. Well, within the last month, I am aware of one accident happening and perhaps there are more. The many exits and entrances to this intersection, the volume of traffic, and poor visibility in some cases, are making this intersection dangerous. Beware.
Up in Washington
Given the number of comments in a recent Last Word about the president and the NFL, it’s obvious that a lot of people were suckered into his use of the “Shining Object Syndrome” to distract the American people from the serious problems, such as North Korea’s nuclear weapons, Iran and his saying it’s a failure for the nuclear deal there, the war against ISIS, Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean and other truly serious problems that are above his ability to cope with. Stop dealing with trivia and complain about the serious stuff.
Please call Rep. Rob Wittman in support of the budget resolution that increases the deficit $1.5 trillion and cuts Medicare funding by $450 billion. The phone number is 202-224-3121.
Can you believe that Trump does not think that anything can be accomplished by Tillerson talking to North Korea?
I'm getting sick of left-wing commie extremists calling Trump a moron. Oh, wait a second, Rex Tillerson was the CEO of the world's largest capitalistic concern, Exxon Mobil.
There are a lot of North Korean firms doing business in China. China just announced last Thursday that all North Korean businesses doing business in China must close by 2018. Wow! That one I was wondering what they were going to do on that. So now, we’ve added that to the list. Trump is one good negotiator.
Good riddance, Price. Ousted Health and Human Service chief Tom Price is described as a fiscal conservative — hey, how great to be personally fiscal, i.e. frugal with your own money, when you can charge expensive and unnecessary flights to all the rest of Americans. I can be fiscal conservative that way, too.
President Trump’s approach to North Korea and Iran is in sharp contrast to the appeasement policies and failures of the Obama administration to confront and stop the nuclear weapon programs of North Korea and Iran. President Trump was forced to confront a situation that was ignored for eight years. Obama's failures permitted both Iran and North Korea not only to develop nuclear weapons on his watch but also to develop the delivery systems that can reach the United States, our territories and our allies. Both countries have issued continuous threats with their weapons. Appeasement has never worked nor prevented war; ask Europe when Chamberlain’s appeasement policies resulted in WW II.