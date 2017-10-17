Lost keys and kittens: Last Word, Oct. 18

Looking for …

Lost: Toyota Key fob on a red leather key ring in the vicinity of the College of William and Mary and Colonial Williamsburg on Saturday, Oct. 7. Please call Rick, 202-714-8250.

Can anyone recommend a dentist that is actually painless, especially when they put needles in your gums? Please let me know. Thanks.

My husband and I are trying to find a home for a kitten. We had three kittens and thought all had homes. One person decided not to take a kitten, so we still have one that needs a home. If you are willing to give a home to a beautiful little kitten, please call 757-897-0837. Thank you.

I need the name of a reputable person who can cane a chair. Please leave the name and number in the Last Word. Thank you.

I'm looking for someone with a vintage 1930s to 1950s sedan (white, black, cream) who is somewhat local who could chauffeur a bride and groom from their wedding to hotel, both local venues, at 9 p.m. Oct. 21. I'm willing to pay. Text or call me at 757-561-4147 (wedding in Toano, hotel in Williamsburg).

Need to borrow, rent or buy portable handicap ramp. Please call 757-817-7412.

Anyone with gently used moving boxes they would like to donate, please call 757-947-6260. Happy to pick them up at your convenience. Thank you so much.

Can anybody recommend a dependable contractor to finish the interior of a new store front in Williamsburg area? Please call 757-876-9656 with contact information.

Tax plans

I have no issue with eliminating deductions for local and state taxes. If you check, you will find the West and Northeast coast states have the highest local and state taxes in the country. No surprise then, since those states have also been controlled by Democrats for many years.

Federal tax deduction of local property taxes: Think about it — do not Virginia and most of the states subsidize the high-property taxing states of California, New Jersey, New York and New England through current IRS rules?

Putting aside Democratic hysteria, class warfare and politics of hate and divisiveness, a review of who carries the financial burden in our society is provided below. President Trump’s proposed tax reform will provide needed tax relief for those who pay the most federal personal income tax and carry the largest tax burden: Top 1 percent paid 39.04 percent of all federal personal taxes; top 5 percent paid 59.58 percent; top 10 percent paid 70.59 percent; top 25 percent paid 86.62 percent; top 50 percent paid 97.17 percent; bottom 50 percent paid 2.83 percent.

Be an angel

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides Christmas assistance to those in need. It is now taking applications for assistance. For information, please call 229-6651.

No more hazing

Stop the hazing! Parents do not raise their children and send them off to college to have them be hazed and go through the alcohol initiation, and in so many instances, someone loses their life. Then the family is in the grieving process, not the jubilant process of waiting for this young person to finish college and graduate. College presidents should put their foot down and outlaw it. It should not be able to happen in any of our institutions of learning. Thank you.

Shopping center

Why a Whole Foods in the proposed Midtown Center while the old Martin’s is still vacant?

Keep raising taxes, keep building more hotels, keep wondering why we have so many empty rooms. One and one does not add up to three.

The plans for the Williamsburg Shopping Center/Monticello Shopping Center, in my opinion, do not comply with the building and zoning codes that Colonial Williamsburg or Williamsburg has now. So if they go ahead with this, the only reason is the money aspect of it — the tax aspect of it. I think that anyone after that who wants to put up anything should be allowed or assumed to be allowed because these buildings will not comply with the old restrictions. They’re going to have to change the codes, in my opinion. Thank you.

Thank you

My son was injured in our home on a Friday night and we had to call 911 because one of the cuts on his leg was spurting blood and we didn't think we could get him safely to the hospital. The paramedics arrived five minutes after we called 911 and provided all of our information to the dispatcher. They were very professional and polite and they were great with my son. He is only 12 and was very scared before they arrived. They bandaged his wounds and transported him to the hospital for stitches. One of the paramedics stayed with me and my son the whole time. We have lived here for 14 years and this was our first 911 call. I know they were doing their job, but their kindness made the whole event much less traumatic for our son.

Climate change

There have been 10 named hurricanes so far this year, and a lot of people are looking at that as a sign of global warming. The last time we we had 10 named hurricanes in one year was in 1893. I guess that means that we had global warming back then as well. This information was broadcasted last night on the Weather Channel. I thought that would be useful information for people to know.

Decline to speak

Several groups have recently complained that local Republican representatives won't appear at their town-hall-style events. Why should they? They are billed as question and answer forums, but they are one-sided shouting matches. The recent event at William and Mary shows how liberals act. They don't want dialogue, they don't want information, they don't want to listen. All they want to do is muzzle any opinions they don't agree with. All they have actually accomplished is showing the country how childish and immature they really are. I would stay away, too.

Just one simple statement: Harvey Weinstein and the Democrats show that the Democrats are for money. No excuses. They hide behind money and blame the Republicans for doing it. It’s the Dems, friends, it’s the Dems.

Road worries

JCC PD, please start patrolling and enforcing the traffic laws in New Town. Speeds are getting out of hand and folks are blowing through all the four-way stop intersections, especially at New Town Avenue and Discovery Park Boulevard, where we have seen three near-misses with pedestrians crossing in the past two days.