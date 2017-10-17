Lost keys and kittens: Last Word, Oct. 18

Looking for …
Lost: Toyota Key fob on a red leather key ring in the vicinity of the College of William and Mary and Colonial Williamsburg on Saturday, Oct. 7. Please call Rick, 202-714-8250.
Can anyone recommend a dentist that is actually painless, especially when they put needles in your gums? Please let me know. Thanks.
My husband and I are trying to find a home for a kitten. We had three kittens and thought all had homes. One person decided not to take a kitten, so we still have one that needs a home. If you are willing to give a home to a beautiful little kitten, please call 757-897-0837. Thank you.
I need the name of a reputable person who can cane a chair. Please leave the name and number in the Last Word. Thank you.
I'm looking for someone with a vintage 1930s to 1950s sedan (white, black, cream) who is somewhat local who could chauffeur a bride and groom from their wedding to hotel, both local venues, at 9 p.m. Oct. 21. I'm willing to pay. Text or call me at 757-561-4147 (wedding in Toano, hotel in Williamsburg).
Need to borrow, rent or buy portable handicap ramp. Please call 757-817-7412.
Anyone with gently used moving boxes they would like to donate, please call 757-947-6260. Happy to pick them up at your convenience. Thank you so much.
Can anybody recommend a dependable contractor to finish the interior of a new store front in Williamsburg area? Please call 757-876-9656 with contact information.
Tax plans
I have no issue with eliminating deductions for local and state taxes. If you check, you will find the West and Northeast coast states have the highest local and state taxes in the country. No surprise then, since those states have also been controlled by Democrats for many years.
Federal tax deduction of local property taxes: Think about it — do not Virginia and most of the states subsidize the high-property taxing states of California, New Jersey, New York and New England through current IRS rules?
Putting aside Democratic hysteria, class warfare and politics of hate and divisiveness, a review of who carries the financial burden in our society is provided below. President Trump’s proposed tax reform will provide needed tax relief for those who pay the most federal personal income tax and carry the largest tax burden: Top 1 percent paid 39.04 percent of all federal personal taxes; top 5 percent paid 59.58 percent; top 10 percent paid 70.59 percent; top 25 percent paid 86.62 percent; top 50 percent paid 97.17 percent; bottom 50 percent paid 2.83 percent.
Be an angel
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides Christmas assistance to those in need. It is now taking applications for assistance. For information, please call 229-6651.
No more hazing
Stop the hazing! Parents do not raise their children and send them off to college to have them be hazed and go through the alcohol initiation, and in so many instances, someone loses their life. Then the family is in the grieving process, not the jubilant process of waiting for this young person to finish college and graduate. College presidents should put their foot down and outlaw it. It should not be able to happen in any of our institutions of learning. Thank you.
Shopping center
Why a Whole Foods in the proposed Midtown Center while the old Martin’s is still vacant?
Keep raising taxes, keep building more hotels, keep wondering why we have so many empty rooms. One and one does not add up to three.
The plans for the Williamsburg Shopping Center/Monticello Shopping Center, in my opinion, do not comply with the building and zoning codes that Colonial Williamsburg or Williamsburg has now. So if they go ahead with this, the only reason is the money aspect of it — the tax aspect of it. I think that anyone after that who wants to put up anything should be allowed or assumed to be allowed because these buildings will not comply with the old restrictions. They’re going to have to change the codes, in my opinion. Thank you.
Thank you
My son was injured in our home on a Friday night and we had to call 911 because one of the cuts on his leg was spurting blood and we didn't think we could get him safely to the hospital. The paramedics arrived five minutes after we called 911 and provided all of our information to the dispatcher. They were very professional and polite and they were great with my son. He is only 12 and was very scared before they arrived. They bandaged his wounds and transported him to the hospital for stitches. One of the paramedics stayed with me and my son the whole time. We have lived here for 14 years and this was our first 911 call. I know they were doing their job, but their kindness made the whole event much less traumatic for our son.
Climate change
There have been 10 named hurricanes so far this year, and a lot of people are looking at that as a sign of global warming. The last time we we had 10 named hurricanes in one year was in 1893. I guess that means that we had global warming back then as well. This information was broadcasted last night on the Weather Channel. I thought that would be useful information for people to know.
Decline to speak
Several groups have recently complained that local Republican representatives won't appear at their town-hall-style events. Why should they? They are billed as question and answer forums, but they are one-sided shouting matches. The recent event at William and Mary shows how liberals act. They don't want dialogue, they don't want information, they don't want to listen. All they want to do is muzzle any opinions they don't agree with. All they have actually accomplished is showing the country how childish and immature they really are. I would stay away, too.
Harvey Weinstein
Just one simple statement: Harvey Weinstein and the Democrats show that the Democrats are for money. No excuses. They hide behind money and blame the Republicans for doing it. It’s the Dems, friends, it’s the Dems.
Road worries
JCC PD, please start patrolling and enforcing the traffic laws in New Town. Speeds are getting out of hand and folks are blowing through all the four-way stop intersections, especially at New Town Avenue and Discovery Park Boulevard, where we have seen three near-misses with pedestrians crossing in the past two days.
When coming onto Capital Landing from Bypass Road, pay attention to the yield sign. I don't know how many times I have had to avoid an accident because drivers fail to yield. Pay attention!
Bravo!
Many thanks to the cast and crew who put on “Our Lady of Kihebo.” We knew we needed to get tickets after reading Seth Birkenmeier’s preview in The Gazette. It was spellbinding. The actors performed with conviction, giving the three African women “voices” they did not have four decades ago, when first predicting the genocide that would take place in Rwanda. True to promise, the heavy subject matter was enhanced with special visual effects as well as appropriate humor along the way. Congratulations to all who were involved in presenting subject matter that is as timely now as it was then.
Different movies
Thank you to the person who wrote in recently about showing more movies for adults. There have been several I have wanted to see, but they don't show up in our area. Can we request movie titles to the actual theaters? A response from these businesses would be appreciated.
Regarding better movies in Williamsburg: This is precisely why I was a regular viewer at the Kimball Theatre. The last movie I saw there was in Japanese. Little did I know, that would be the last movie that I would see. Yes, I agree with the person who wrote about the movie, “Victoria and Abdul.” It would be wonderful to have the Kimball back because I’m sure they would show it.
Thank you!
Thank you, 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union, for all of your charitable hours and donations that make our community stronger. 1st AIDE Day was a huge success.
Recommended
Thank you, Chris and Zach, for installing our new HVAC system in our home and a mini-split in our garage. These men did a great job for a great price compared to the big company names. We highly recommend them. They can be reached at 804-815-2093.
Recently, I visited the Chico’s retail store in Merchant’s Square and received exceptional service from a young woman named Rochelle. She listened to what I was looking for and found items that I really liked. Rochelle is a great asset to that company. You can’t find retail associates like that anymore. Those are the people you want working for corporate who know how to work with customers and have the drive to excel.
Robert of Verizon telephone company did an excellent service on my phone. He got the static cleared from my phone when it rang. I really appreciate what he did. Also, he had a good sense of humor.
Rethink decision?
I sure hope that Condoleezza Rice reconsiders her stand on not taking a government position, maybe even running for president in the future. This is one very smart and well-spoken patriot. I might add the last thing we need is Michelle Obama getting any ideas on running for public office — that would be a disaster for our country.
New DMV office
Really, more DMV teller windows? They had plenty at the old place, but nobody at them. This is like stores that have 20 checkout lines but only three are open. Maybe a new location, but bet it will not be any faster or more efficient.
Some empathy
I believe some people have more empathy than others. I have found that people with much empathy are kind and considerate. They are excellent public contact people. To find out how much empathy people have, they need to take an EQ test. If people score low on empathy, they do not make good public contact people.
Taking a knee
With all the controversy about kneeling, I am confused. Most religions describe kneeling as a sign of respect. When you kneel in church are you now disrespecting God? When you kneel in prayer at a mosque, are you disrespecting Allah? When did kneeling become a sign of disrespect?
VP Pence's recent walkout from the Colts game is fake news, as it was a staged event.
I trust Vice President Pence will reimburse the US the $200,000 spent on his NFL political stunt. It was an obvious set-up and inappropriate in light of Secretary Price's abuses of taxpayer money for personal travel.
If the first NFL player to kneel had been Eli or Peyton Manning, the president of the United States wouldn’t have had a problem with that because they’re white.
The NFL needs to come up with a solution regarding the respect of the players’ views and respect of the flag. Here is my idea: Players on the field stand facing the flag with respect and dignity. The NFL Network opens a forum where players can discuss, one-on-one with fans, owners, coaches, NFL executives, advertisers and most importantly police, district attorneys and judges, their views of what's wrong with America or how to improve America. Players who choose can wear an armband or knee patch to signify solidarity. Proceeds from buying those patches go to help juveniles with attorney fees. Also during the forum, ad proceeds would go to the same groups. Fans as well as all forum groups could be encouraged to support these organizations with an official NFL band or patch signifying they're unified in support of the forum.
I have a suggestion to the NFL and the sports media, which has decided not to broadcast the national anthem. How about this: Broadcast the anthem but focus on the fans, color guard or the performer. You have no obligation to show the protesting players; free speech doesn't guarantee a spotlight. I bet if you announced you would focus on the fans, you would see a great patriotic display. This would unify the nation instead of divide it.
Speak correctly
Kudos to Barbara Knowles for her article on the terrible English that is spoken today. I often wonder if any teachers in the schools, other than English teachers, correct “bad” English from their students. Every day, on the radio and TV, I hear professionals speak incorrect English. How can we correct this, or doesn’t anyone care anymore? The two that really make me cringe are “Me and him went to the store.” Where has the subject gone in that sentence? The other is using the contraction “there’s” instead of “they’re” when referring to a plural object. It has become acceptable in every walk of life. Let us try a bit harder to speak correct English.
Up in Washington
It is imperative that Congress pass a safeguard that requires a sign off by House and Senate majority and minority leaders before a nuclear first strike can be launched.
North Korea sells 6 million tons of coal to China each year. If Trump wanted to help our coal miners, he could offer to replace the Korean tonnage at a discount and bankrupt them simultaneously.