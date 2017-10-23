Last Word on good movies, Oct. 25

Williamsburg explosion
Our car was within the secured area in the parking lot where the bomb exploded Thursday. We were unable to obtain access until Friday. When we did so, the FBI, ATF and local police were very professional and polite. While the incident was a wake-up call for our area, it was very assuring to observe firsthand the thoroughness of all the law enforcement agencies.
Comment related to Colonial Williamsburg, Oct. 18th. I worked there for 20 years. Nothing seems to have changed. The employees are all upset that they have more vice presidents than Donald Trump has cabinet members. It’s time to get a president in there that knows how to run a company that’s in trouble, and the board needs to stop having parties and do their job. If you can’t — they haven’t done it for the past 30 years — people should hesitate about donating to Colonial Williamsburg until they know their money is being used wisely.
I read in the Gazette about the fence going around Colonial Williamsburg as something the president wants to pursue. I think that the business states — yes, they say they lose money, but I think they would lose even more because they take away some charm. I, for one — I’m a Good Neighbor Pass holder — would actually give up my pass and wouldn’t recommend Colonial Williamsburg to anybody for taking away the charm and beauty of the place with a fence. In regards to security, I don’t think that would stop any terrorists — they could just push over a fence — the big mess of things would be awful.
I’ve seen several comments about people wishing the Kimball were still around so they could see “Victoria and Abdul.” I thought I’d mention it is playing at Regal in New Town, and it’s delightful.
Does anyone know where Rose (former dental hygienist at Dr. Burden’s office) is working now? She is the best.
Looking for someone to make some adjustments to a floating floor that was installed a couple of years ago and experienced excessive expansion and contraction due to humidity changes. Please answer in the Last Word. Thank you.
Has anyone found a Nissan Altima key on the walkway or path around Jamestown High School? Please return it and you’ll get a reward. Thank you. My telephone number is 510-1252. It happened in September or the end of August.
If you’re looking for Cindy Young, she is at Generations Hair Studio in Toano along with Tanya, Kristin and Emily. Telephone number is 566-2345. It’s next door to McLean’s Grocery Store.
My family has been in search of great dumplings. University of Virginia and Virginia Tech college towns have some very good ones, but we have been unable to find them here. Anyone know of some great dumplings in the ’burg?
I was thinking about our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico. Now that so many buildings have collapsed, people might like to sell some of their land. Why not have American companies build in Puerto Rico? Build cars. Why are we giving the business to Mexico? Why don’t we give it to Puerto Rico? They were at a 50 percent poverty rate before the hurricane. Why not work with the governor of Puerto Rico? Why not have American businesses start shipping even some of the business from China to Puerto Rico? Let them make shoes, cars, children’s toys. Let it be done in America. It helps our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico.
Some years ago, I voted in a local election. The candidate won by eight votes. If I had talked to a dozen of my friends, I could have changed the results. The moral of this story is vote on Nov. 7. Always vote in every election. Your vote does matter.
Egg cartons. Call 509-2878. Thank you.
Jackie Sorensen’s fitness classes are back. I did this religiously 40 years ago when she was a pioneer in women’s aerobic dancing. It is a great work out and I am so happy that someone is now teaching in Williamsburg. Call Chris Matter at 345-6615 and she will tell you everything you need to know. You won’t be sorry and I will be happy to have some exercise mates. Editor’s note: This item originally ran Oct. 21, but the phone number was incorrect. This is the correct number.
Does anyone know why some people do not understand why some do not want to salute the flag or sing the national anthem? It is about “justice for all,” not patriotism. People of color are not treated the same.
The person who commented that there hadn’t been 10 named hurricanes in one year since 1893 is incorrect. The person said that this information had been reported on the Weather Channel — they need to listen better. What was reported was that the last time 10 consecutive Atlantic storms became hurricanes was in 1883. There have been many years since then when there have been 10 or more hurricanes, just haven’t been consecutive storms that became hurricanes.
If I have to pay at least $1.50 to park, do you think I will be going to buy my customary ice cream cone and window shop (sometimes buying something I see)?
The city and CW want people to come downtown to Merchant’s Square to shop and eat. The city has already raised the meals tax to 13 percent starting in July. Now they’re thinking about paid parking in the whole Merchants Square area, starting at a proposed $1.50 an hour in some spaces. (The lot across the street from The Shops on Henry St. recently was increased to $2 an hour.) Would the handicapped spaces be paid?
Before their leaves fall, is a good time to check your trees for dead or unhealthy limbs and branches. I did and was surprised at the number I saw, including several that were potentially hazardous. Based on Last Word recommendations, I called Christie Cramer of Arborista Tree Care. Christie promptly came to my home and took me on a tree-by-tree inspection. A few days later, she arrived at my home and climbed, in some cases more than 50 feet off the ground, to tackle the offending limbs, then hauled away the debris. If you suspect your trees could benefit from expert surgery, please call Christie Cramer at 757-345-8688.
Ladybug Consignment & Boutique — I went to the new ladies’ consignment store in Williamsburg Crossing. It was awesome. Check it out; it's like no other I've been to and has really nice things.
We want to thank the person who, in the Last Word, recommend Kris from Wind-Mart for power washing and handyman work. He and his crew just finished power washing our house, driveway and deck. Then they stained our deck and painted the railings. We have been in our house 28 years and it has never looked this good. You can reach Kris at 757-221-9500.
To the person talking about being confused about kneeling and religion: Kneeling in the church and before God or Allah — that is customary. You’re trying to compare apples and bananas and you know that you don’t fall in line. The normal and customary stance for the flag is the hand over the heart and standing and facing it. It’s not kneeling. No more than we would stand and put our hands over our heart when looking at the cross. We kneel. So it is the reasoning behind the act that makes it disrespectful, and you just need to say that and be truthful.
It is a violation of freedom of religion to stop people from taking a knee and praying for a better country.
I take a knee every morning. Praying the president gets a conscience.
To the person who stated, “If it had been Eli or Payton Manning who kneeled, the president wouldn’t have had a problem because they’re white:” that is a racist statement. Also, Eli or Payton wouldn’t even think about disrespecting our flag, as they are patriots.
To answer the Last Word questioner as to when did kneeling become a sign of disrespect — when the NFL had an issue in 2012 with Tim Tebow kneeling for each game to pray. Assuming, that is, they considered it to be “disrespect” and not because they were criticizing his quiet public thankfulness to God. Why was his kneeling so offensive and not supported by the NFL vs. the NFL today?
Rather than augmenting and expanding Jamestown Festival Park, it should be razed along with the James River plantations. Jamestown is an embarrassment and not something to be celebrated. Its founding and success was predicated on the devastation and dispersal of the indigenous people and their culture; the introduction and establishment of slavery as a cultural institution and addicting the larger part of the world to the debilitating ills of tobacco.
I’d like to know if panhandling is legal in James City County. I had two panhandlers who became aggressive. What is the law in James City County? Editor’s note: Panhandling is legal when done from a median in the road, according to county attorney Adam Kinsman.
Reduce taxes on businesses and low- and medium-income individuals. Only decrease taxes on millionaires if and when the economy reaches the 4 percent growth Trump promised and the deficit improves significantly. Also, rather than a never-ending debate about which deductions to reduce/eliminate, simply put an overall cap on the total amount a payer can claim. These measures will lessen the negative impact on the budget and incentivize wealthier payers to make careful decisions about the mix of various deductions they claim (e.g., donations, estate tax relief, farmland, etc.).
Yet again, tax amounts paid by the very rich are compared to tax amounts paid by other income groups, while it is the tax rate that is important. A net 10 percent rate for the $20,000 earner equals $2,000 in taxes, leaving $18,000 on which to live. Income of $2,000,000 when taxed at a net rate (and the very rich have a lot of ways of deducting income) equals $200,000. That leaves $1,800,000 on which to live. It takes 100,000 of the $20,000 tax payers to equal one $2,000,000 taxpayer, but the $2,000 tax each of those 100,000 pays is much more of a sacrifice.
This nonsensical prattle occurs each time the "trickle down" tax proposals are rehashed. Trickle down doesn't work. The very rich don't need more breaks, the middle class do.
Maybe the reason the city survey had such a small number or respondents (17) is because the survey was not distributed to the residents of Williamsburg. I follow local news very closely and never heard or read about the survey, for which I would have been happy to submit.
To the person who wrote advocating the legalization of gun noise suppressors: Have you never heard of earmuff hearing protectors? Perhaps you have but just don’t want to wear them because they might muss up your hair. The argument in favor of suppressors to protect against hearing loss is bogus.
Trump claims he is canceling ACA subsidies because "they are handouts to improve insurance companies' share prices." This can be said of all government payments to any industry or company for goods and services from pharmaceuticals to aircraft carriers and airplanes. His statement is a cruel diversion from the fact that cancellation of the subsidies will cause insurers to withdraw from the market or increase premiums for critical coverages, which many millions of Americans cannot afford. Again, Trump and the GOP are causing the downfall of adequate and affordable health care coverage for people and families who need it most.
The President has declared that Obama Care is dead. So from this day forward, any effort by the Republican-controlled Congress to present a health care bill should be called Trump Care.
It is estimated that federal subsidies to insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act could reach $7 billion next year depending on several factors. That is a tiny fraction of the overall $4 trillion annual federal budget and less than the Pentagon and other agencies waste each year. By comparison, $7 billion in subsidies is good value to keep health care costs affordable for the many millions of low- and middle-income people who need help the most.
Could someone out there tell me why dog owners let their dogs stand in the yard and bark continuously without stopping them? Are they hard of hearing and cannot hear their own dogs barking? We are considering calling the sheriff in our county to see what we can do to stop it. We try our best to not disturb our neighbors, but others don't seem to care. Courtesy and concern seem to be dead and gone.
President Trump insists that the legislative branch, not the executive branch, should write laws. Now immigration and Iran nuclear sanctions are in their hands. There appears to be little appetite to do that from both parties. We the people have a president who is making a do-nothing Congress do its job on the record.
To the Oct. 18 commenter conflating Harvey Weinstein with Democrats: Do you seriously want to go there and pursue this argument, given the recent past revelations of Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, and yes, even our current president, plus a long and ignominious list of sexual predators having conservative and GOP leanings? That is a battle you certainly will not win. This behavior is an ugly sickness and not affiliated with any political ideology, so please let's keep our eye on the ball and not try to politicize this abhorrent issue.
Congress held its annual "vote-a-rama" with no bipartisan support in a 50 to 49 vote on the overdue budget. The party with a majority rules and nothing else gets done. To save money, bring the “losers” home till the next voting cycle. Time to vote out do-nothing incumbents.