Last Word on good movies, Oct. 25

Williamsburg explosion

Our car was within the secured area in the parking lot where the bomb exploded Thursday. We were unable to obtain access until Friday. When we did so, the FBI, ATF and local police were very professional and polite. While the incident was a wake-up call for our area, it was very assuring to observe firsthand the thoroughness of all the law enforcement agencies.

Colonial Williamsburg

Comment related to Colonial Williamsburg, Oct. 18th. I worked there for 20 years. Nothing seems to have changed. The employees are all upset that they have more vice presidents than Donald Trump has cabinet members. It’s time to get a president in there that knows how to run a company that’s in trouble, and the board needs to stop having parties and do their job. If you can’t — they haven’t done it for the past 30 years — people should hesitate about donating to Colonial Williamsburg until they know their money is being used wisely.

I read in the Gazette about the fence going around Colonial Williamsburg as something the president wants to pursue. I think that the business states — yes, they say they lose money, but I think they would lose even more because they take away some charm. I, for one — I’m a Good Neighbor Pass holder — would actually give up my pass and wouldn’t recommend Colonial Williamsburg to anybody for taking away the charm and beauty of the place with a fence. In regards to security, I don’t think that would stop any terrorists — they could just push over a fence — the big mess of things would be awful.

Good movies

I’ve seen several comments about people wishing the Kimball were still around so they could see “Victoria and Abdul.” I thought I’d mention it is playing at Regal in New Town, and it’s delightful.

Looking for …

Does anyone know where Rose (former dental hygienist at Dr. Burden’s office) is working now? She is the best.

Looking for someone to make some adjustments to a floating floor that was installed a couple of years ago and experienced excessive expansion and contraction due to humidity changes. Please answer in the Last Word. Thank you.

Has anyone found a Nissan Altima key on the walkway or path around Jamestown High School? Please return it and you’ll get a reward. Thank you. My telephone number is 510-1252. It happened in September or the end of August.

If you’re looking for Cindy Young, she is at Generations Hair Studio in Toano along with Tanya, Kristin and Emily. Telephone number is 566-2345. It’s next door to McLean’s Grocery Store.

My family has been in search of great dumplings. University of Virginia and Virginia Tech college towns have some very good ones, but we have been unable to find them here. Anyone know of some great dumplings in the ’burg?

Puerto Rico

I was thinking about our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico. Now that so many buildings have collapsed, people might like to sell some of their land. Why not have American companies build in Puerto Rico? Build cars. Why are we giving the business to Mexico? Why don’t we give it to Puerto Rico? They were at a 50 percent poverty rate before the hurricane. Why not work with the governor of Puerto Rico? Why not have American businesses start shipping even some of the business from China to Puerto Rico? Let them make shoes, cars, children’s toys. Let it be done in America. It helps our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico.

Power of a vote

Some years ago, I voted in a local election. The candidate won by eight votes. If I had talked to a dozen of my friends, I could have changed the results. The moral of this story is vote on Nov. 7. Always vote in every election. Your vote does matter.

Free to you

Egg cartons. Call 509-2878. Thank you.

Fitness class

Jackie Sorensen’s fitness classes are back. I did this religiously 40 years ago when she was a pioneer in women’s aerobic dancing. It is a great work out and I am so happy that someone is now teaching in Williamsburg. Call Chris Matter at 345-6615 and she will tell you everything you need to know. You won’t be sorry and I will be happy to have some exercise mates. Editor’s note: This item originally ran Oct. 21, but the phone number was incorrect. This is the correct number.

Equal treatment

Does anyone know why some people do not understand why some do not want to salute the flag or sing the national anthem? It is about “justice for all,” not patriotism. People of color are not treated the same.

Named hurricanes

The person who commented that there hadn’t been 10 named hurricanes in one year since 1893 is incorrect. The person said that this information had been reported on the Weather Channel — they need to listen better. What was reported was that the last time 10 consecutive Atlantic storms became hurricanes was in 1883. There have been many years since then when there have been 10 or more hurricanes, just haven’t been consecutive storms that became hurricanes.

Parking

If I have to pay at least $1.50 to park, do you think I will be going to buy my customary ice cream cone and window shop (sometimes buying something I see)?

The city and CW want people to come downtown to Merchant’s Square to shop and eat. The city has already raised the meals tax to 13 percent starting in July. Now they’re thinking about paid parking in the whole Merchants Square area, starting at a proposed $1.50 an hour in some spaces. (The lot across the street from The Shops on Henry St. recently was increased to $2 an hour.) Would the handicapped spaces be paid?

Recommended

Before their leaves fall, is a good time to check your trees for dead or unhealthy limbs and branches. I did and was surprised at the number I saw, including several that were potentially hazardous. Based on Last Word recommendations, I called Christie Cramer of Arborista Tree Care. Christie promptly came to my home and took me on a tree-by-tree inspection. A few days later, she arrived at my home and climbed, in some cases more than 50 feet off the ground, to tackle the offending limbs, then hauled away the debris. If you suspect your trees could benefit from expert surgery, please call Christie Cramer at 757-345-8688.

Ladybug Consignment & Boutique — I went to the new ladies’ consignment store in Williamsburg Crossing. It was awesome. Check it out; it's like no other I've been to and has really nice things.

We want to thank the person who, in the Last Word, recommend Kris from Wind-Mart for power washing and handyman work. He and his crew just finished power washing our house, driveway and deck. Then they stained our deck and painted the railings. We have been in our house 28 years and it has never looked this good. You can reach Kris at 757-221-9500.