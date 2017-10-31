Last Word on texting while driving, Nov. 1

Texting while driving

Since 2013, the state of Virginia has had on the books a primary law banning texting while driving. This ban was put in to effect to combat the increased number of accidents involving distracted drivers. Statistically, 80 percent of all accidents in Virginia were linked to distracted drivers, and 42 percent of those were directly related to drivers texting while driving. The ban has been on the books since 2013, so, just exactly when can we expect our local law enforcement officers to begin enforcing the law?

Political signs

I hear that all these businesses in Williamsburg and James City County are held to restrictions on the height and size of signs. Are there no restrictions for the size of signs politicians are posting all over the county — I should say, trashing the county? It’s ridiculous.

About three weeks ago, I noticed that one of two small signs on News Road for the same candidate placed close to each other was vandalized, much to my chagrin. Several days later, both signs were gone. This week, where there were two signs (for the same party) both are gone. I have in the past placed political signs but was careful not to block the other party’s signs, never thinking of vandalizing those signs which did not represent my views. We are a two-party system, after all, and hope we continue to be. Now we have one huge sign for the other party to which I certainly do not object, but don’t take down signs of the opposite party, please.

Free expression

To the reader who declared: “In reference to those William and Mary students who stopped the speaker from speaking, they should be expelled from the college. End of discussion.” Do you not see the irony of your position? (Hint: the last three words).

Colonial Williamsburg

It is fall and that is what leaves do — and are supposed to do. Why must all the sidewalks and streets be blown clear of leaves several times a day with leaf blowers, which contribute the same emissions to the environment as cars going 4 mph and contribute to hearing impairment for anyone using them without protection? If the cost of the blowers, gas to fuel them, maintenance costs were added, CW might save a bit here? Lots and lots of money is spent on recreating colonial times and leaves would add to the picture.

Building a fence around CW is not the answer; CW needs a moat. A proper deterrent to the unauthorized, non-paying public and providing adequate security for the Prince. The Prince could borrow some additional money from the endowment — a wee loan. There could be a Moat VP. The MVP would oversee this works project, could hire about 262 people to do the work, could have boats in the moat (for rent, of course), maybe some swans swimming around (for free), ice skate in the winter months, have a good ole swimming hole during the summer, could have solar panels lining the top of the moat — so many possibilities to raise more money. And yes, there needs to be a drawbridge in the event school children or college students try to get on the premises, for added security, of course.

On the plus side, now that CW will be fencing off Merchant Square, it will keep people from jaywalking across College Corner from W&M. On the minus side, just how much will we have to pay to CW to shop, park or go to the concerts at CW’s Merchant Square? Look it up, CW owns all the buildings in Merchant Square, and they’re is asking us to pay the property taxes on those buildings.

The latest reason Colonial Williamsburg has rolled out in their quest for a wall is the boogieman of "terrorism." CW's management is not afraid of an attack by ISIS truck bombers, machete wielding members of MS-13 or a domestic terrorist who wants to attack a bed of mulch. No, they fear the typical American family of four who simply wants to walk down a public street and look at the buildings and trees. CW and its brigade of executive vice presidents are terrified that the company will not be able to afford their high salaries and benefits and one or more of them will have to go the way many of the hourly workers have gone. Build a wall to keep the freeloaders out and maybe the management will be able to keep riding the gravy train all the way to the bank each Friday.

Proud American

The opening ceremony for the World Series helped to renew my pride in the United States. The color guard, the fly over and a beautiful gospel rendition of our National Anthem with the players standing with hats over their hearts was just what I needed. I hope the NFL was watching it. If you have issues, fine, but don’t use the NFL to air them. Get back to playing the game you get paid to play. And then you can spend your off hours getting your ideas and solutions out to the public. Thank you.

Panhandling

So, now that we have been informed that panhandling is, in fact, legal, it’s time to change the law. No able-bodied person should be able to beg for money in public. With all the “Help Wanted” signs around, if they really wanted to work, they could find a job.

Looking for …

Is there a podiatrist in the Williamsburg area that will cut toenails for senior citizens?

I am wondering where Rose, the former dental hygienist at Dr. Burden’s office, is. I hope someone out there knows and can give us an answer because she’s the best and the only one I will let touch my mouth. Thanks very much.

To the person who asked about dumplings: The Old Chickahominy House at 1222 Jamestown Road always has chicken and dumplings. They have them on their lunch menu. Call 229-4869.

Parking fees

The possibility of parking fees are an issue for the stores and restaurants, as well as visitors. Parking throughout the Colonial area is limited, but patrons of restaurants, stores and other facilities need to park somewhere if they are to shop or eat. In many areas, such charges are the norm. However, it is often the case that these charges may be ameliorated by stamps from the vendors when an item is purchased. So, if the consumer purchases an item from a shop or eats at a restaurant, the parking fee could be paid for them. Something on this order might be considered; otherwise, many in Williamsburg and James City County will likely shop elsewhere.

Williamsburg is going down the wrong path if they start charging for on-street or Merchants Square parking. Having to pay to park is a disincentive for locals who come down for a quick errand. If the city feels it must start charging to park, I suggest they set it up so the first 30 minutes are free and local merchants can validate parking for one or maybe even two hours of free parking. Both of these practices are very common in jurisdictions that have paid parking. I'm not going to pay to come down for a quick errand or bite to eat, and I suspect other locals feel the same way. We'll just go to New Town or somewhere else instead.