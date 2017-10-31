Last Word on texting while driving, Nov. 1

Texting while driving
Since 2013, the state of Virginia has had on the books a primary law banning texting while driving. This ban was put in to effect to combat the increased number of accidents involving distracted drivers. Statistically, 80 percent of all accidents in Virginia were linked to distracted drivers, and 42 percent of those were directly related to drivers texting while driving. The ban has been on the books since 2013, so, just exactly when can we expect our local law enforcement officers to begin enforcing the law?
Political signs
I hear that all these businesses in Williamsburg and James City County are held to restrictions on the height and size of signs. Are there no restrictions for the size of signs politicians are posting all over the county — I should say, trashing the county? It’s ridiculous.
About three weeks ago, I noticed that one of two small signs on News Road for the same candidate placed close to each other was vandalized, much to my chagrin. Several days later, both signs were gone. This week, where there were two signs (for the same party) both are gone. I have in the past placed political signs but was careful not to block the other party’s signs, never thinking of vandalizing those signs which did not represent my views. We are a two-party system, after all, and hope we continue to be. Now we have one huge sign for the other party to which I certainly do not object, but don’t take down signs of the opposite party, please.
Free expression
To the reader who declared: “In reference to those William and Mary students who stopped the speaker from speaking, they should be expelled from the college. End of discussion.” Do you not see the irony of your position? (Hint: the last three words).
Colonial Williamsburg
It is fall and that is what leaves do — and are supposed to do. Why must all the sidewalks and streets be blown clear of leaves several times a day with leaf blowers, which contribute the same emissions to the environment as cars going 4 mph and contribute to hearing impairment for anyone using them without protection? If the cost of the blowers, gas to fuel them, maintenance costs were added, CW might save a bit here? Lots and lots of money is spent on recreating colonial times and leaves would add to the picture.
Building a fence around CW is not the answer; CW needs a moat. A proper deterrent to the unauthorized, non-paying public and providing adequate security for the Prince. The Prince could borrow some additional money from the endowment — a wee loan. There could be a Moat VP. The MVP would oversee this works project, could hire about 262 people to do the work, could have boats in the moat (for rent, of course), maybe some swans swimming around (for free), ice skate in the winter months, have a good ole swimming hole during the summer, could have solar panels lining the top of the moat — so many possibilities to raise more money. And yes, there needs to be a drawbridge in the event school children or college students try to get on the premises, for added security, of course.
On the plus side, now that CW will be fencing off Merchant Square, it will keep people from jaywalking across College Corner from W&M. On the minus side, just how much will we have to pay to CW to shop, park or go to the concerts at CW’s Merchant Square? Look it up, CW owns all the buildings in Merchant Square, and they’re is asking us to pay the property taxes on those buildings.
The latest reason Colonial Williamsburg has rolled out in their quest for a wall is the boogieman of "terrorism." CW's management is not afraid of an attack by ISIS truck bombers, machete wielding members of MS-13 or a domestic terrorist who wants to attack a bed of mulch. No, they fear the typical American family of four who simply wants to walk down a public street and look at the buildings and trees. CW and its brigade of executive vice presidents are terrified that the company will not be able to afford their high salaries and benefits and one or more of them will have to go the way many of the hourly workers have gone. Build a wall to keep the freeloaders out and maybe the management will be able to keep riding the gravy train all the way to the bank each Friday.
Proud American
The opening ceremony for the World Series helped to renew my pride in the United States. The color guard, the fly over and a beautiful gospel rendition of our National Anthem with the players standing with hats over their hearts was just what I needed. I hope the NFL was watching it. If you have issues, fine, but don’t use the NFL to air them. Get back to playing the game you get paid to play. And then you can spend your off hours getting your ideas and solutions out to the public. Thank you.
Panhandling
So, now that we have been informed that panhandling is, in fact, legal, it’s time to change the law. No able-bodied person should be able to beg for money in public. With all the “Help Wanted” signs around, if they really wanted to work, they could find a job.
Looking for …
Is there a podiatrist in the Williamsburg area that will cut toenails for senior citizens?
I am wondering where Rose, the former dental hygienist at Dr. Burden’s office, is. I hope someone out there knows and can give us an answer because she’s the best and the only one I will let touch my mouth. Thanks very much.
To the person who asked about dumplings: The Old Chickahominy House at 1222 Jamestown Road always has chicken and dumplings. They have them on their lunch menu. Call 229-4869.
Parking fees
The possibility of parking fees are an issue for the stores and restaurants, as well as visitors. Parking throughout the Colonial area is limited, but patrons of restaurants, stores and other facilities need to park somewhere if they are to shop or eat. In many areas, such charges are the norm. However, it is often the case that these charges may be ameliorated by stamps from the vendors when an item is purchased. So, if the consumer purchases an item from a shop or eats at a restaurant, the parking fee could be paid for them. Something on this order might be considered; otherwise, many in Williamsburg and James City County will likely shop elsewhere.
Williamsburg is going down the wrong path if they start charging for on-street or Merchants Square parking. Having to pay to park is a disincentive for locals who come down for a quick errand. If the city feels it must start charging to park, I suggest they set it up so the first 30 minutes are free and local merchants can validate parking for one or maybe even two hours of free parking. Both of these practices are very common in jurisdictions that have paid parking. I'm not going to pay to come down for a quick errand or bite to eat, and I suspect other locals feel the same way. We'll just go to New Town or somewhere else instead.
Rising expenses
The paid parking lot across from Berret’s now charges $2 per hour, doubled from last year. People attending Christopher Wren classes at the College of William and Mary now have to pay $8 in parking to attend each class in the Little Theater. This increase, along with the increase in class cost, will lead many, including myself, not to take any classes next semester.
Thank you
Thank you to Walsingham Academy's eighth grade for helping out at Grove Christian Outreach Center. They were great and made my day.
I want to thank the motorists who stopped to help our daughter when she crashed into the woods near The Prime Outlets recently. Also, thank you to the James City County Police, Fire Department and ambulance. Evidently, she suffered a medical event that resulted in the crash. Even though her car was totaled and all the airbags deployed, she only had some bruises and scratches. Miracles do happen.
I was worried when my cat lost his vision. I am grateful that Dr. Andrew Berdoulay, Animal Eye Care of the Peninsula, was able to diagnose my cat’s high blood pressure and start a treatment. I appreciate the staff and thank you again for figuring out what was wrong with Carlo.
Lower taxes
If you vote for lower taxes (and who doesn't like more money?), be aware that state services will necessarily decline. Our schools may have problems getting the money from the state that they need to properly teach our children. Our real estate taxes will rise to make up the difference between what the state sends and what the schools need. If our schools don't improve, our property values will decline. In Kansas, the governor cut taxes some years ago and now the school system is looking at a budget gap of more than $1 billion by 2019. In parts of one midwestern state, they had to limit school to four days a week to fit into the budget. Be careful what you vote for.
Moral compass
I believe in America today, whistleblowers get punished, that reformers get killed, that too many people turn a deaf ear when they are told the truth, that too many people who rock the boat get thrown out and drown, that too many people love money more than helping people in need and that mental abuse is rampant. It appears to me that America has lost its morality.
Sexual assault
In response to a recent post about Harvey Weinstein and the Democrats, let me answer with four words: Bill O’Reilly, Tim Murphy. Thank you.
Recommended
I walked into Nell’s Beauty and Barbering at 4655 Monticello Ave., Suite 108, the other day. I did not realized the salon had been changed — new owners — but I just want you to know that I have never seen the salon as clean as it was. They have made a lot of changes and the salon is beautiful. Check it out; you will not be disappointed. They said they always have coffee and water for their customers. And it was just wonderful; a breath of fresh air.
We highly recommend Streamline Roofing and Shawn Burnett at 757-570-5549 or 757-585-4362. Their service was exemplary and their prices cannot be beat. Thank you.
I also would like to recommend Kris and his crew from Wind-Mart for pressure washing services. I found his company through an ad in the Gazette. The crew worked quickly and were very courteous. My home looks amazing. I highly recommend.
Someone on Oct. 21 was looking for a recommendation for whole-house pressure washing. I have used Premium Exterior Cleaning, 757-500-1020, for pressure washing and window cleaning. Their crew is always neat and courteous. They always do a great job, and I am very fussy.
To the reader asking for a recommendation to have their home pressure washed: We highly recommend Captain Clean Pressure Washing (www.captaincleanva.com). Brandon and his team recently pressure washed our home’s exterior, as well as cleaning our extensive aggregate driveway. They completed the job in one day and paid great attention to detail to ensure everything was done to a high standard and were a real pleasure to work with. They can be reached at 757-810-8668 or via email at captaincleanva@gmail.com. You won’t be disappointed.
I thought I would pass my misfortune on: We have been in the Williamsburg area for the past six years and are being transferred, but while I was here I found the greatest little cleaning company and I know there will be at least one opening. They are a little company, very personal and care about what they do. Their name is Come Home Clean, 757-715-5126. Don't hesitate to try them. If I could take them with us, I would.
Political cartoons
Is there no end to the Gazette putting out anti-Trump cartoons? Pretty soon, the Gazette will have to rename itself The Washington Post.
Health insurance
The CBO estimate for Federal subsidies for the ACA for 2018 is estimated at $23 billion, not $7 billion. The ACA currently provides coverage to approximately 10 million people and leaves another 28 million without insurance. More than 94 percent of Americans have health insurance through other sources than the ACA. The ACA has failed to meet any of its objectives as identified by President Obama and his fellow Democrats in the House and Senate when they passed the bill without reading it.
Up in Washington
Does anyone remember Trump promising to cut Medicare to pay for his tax cuts for the rich? If he had, he would still be citizen Trump.
I am amused that the Democrats are getting so upset that the proposed Trump budget will have a $1.5 trillion deficit over 10 years. I sort of remember that Obama doubled the debt from roughly $10 trillion to about $20 trillion in eight years. For those mathematically challenged, that is $10 trillion in eight years. That didn’t appear to raise their hackles. Strange.
I didn't go to Wharton like Trump, but in Mrs. Lockhard's fourth grade math class, when you eliminate the 8 percent tax bracket for a 10 percent one, that’s a 25 percent tax hike on the working poor. Is that what Jesus would do, or Caesar?
Does anyone know when the Tea Party is going to have the massive demonstration in Washington protesting Trump increasing the national debt by $5 trillion with his tax cut?