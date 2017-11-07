Last Word is looking for answers, Nov. 8

Looking for …

Looking for recommendations for tile work. We need to have shower floor regrouted, also a small bathroom and parts of our laundry room. Thanks in advance for your responses.

For those looking for a podiatrist for seniors: I use Dr. Sara Bouraee, 757-220-331, in McLaws Circle.

What’s the most economical way to get from Williamsburg to the Richmond airport? Is there an airport transfer service in the area? Or a flat fee cab service? If anybody has a phone number, that would be appreciated. I don’t have a computer to look online, and I’m computer illiterate. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

I would like to know where I can dispose of an old television — a console television — in James City County. My phone number is 757-812-2052. Thank you.

Colonial Williamsburg

I applaud Robert Brauchle’s effort to shed some much-needed light on CW. Nevertheless, I find CW, as reflected in CW President Reiss’ actions and comments, continuing to display symptoms of organizational schizophrenia: i.e., hallucinatory, delusional and extremely disordered. As but one example, on the one hand, Reiss argues for “civility, of getting together and having opposing views aired and even trying to strike compromises,” (VG, Nov. 1) while at the same time seeking “closed meetings” with city officials and remaining unwilling to share and openly discuss the foundation’s “strategic plan.” I am beginning to wonder if CW actually has a strategic plan? Continuing secrecy and subterfuge are not helping CW’s case when it comes to seeking a bail-out from the city and its tax-paying citizens.

Colonial Williamsburg should send a committee consisting of most of its vice presidents to California to look at the samples of the border wall that are being proposed out there, and they can decide which one of them has the most colonial flavor of all and sign a contract to have that wall brought to Williamsburg and built around the restored area. Remember, now that they say it’s to be used to keep tourists out, it has to be strong, tall and impenetrable.

How is closing the streets even possible? Public streets, paid for with tax money, and Rockefeller’s deed specified they were always to be open to everyone.

On Oct. 30, I had the pleasure of being brusquely escorted out of the Historic Area by police for violating a paid event that appeared nowhere on the printed daily calendar. It didn’t matter that I had an annual pass, was on a public street and was in a location where a free event was scheduled to begin soon. Such deployment of police by Colonial Williamsburg should serve as a warning to the city about what sort of atmosphere is likely to prevail if CW is allowed to build its border wall around the Historic Area.

If Mr. Reiss is really interested in resolving the issues he faces with Colonial Williamsburg, he might give some serious consideration to selling some of the real estate property owned by the foundation. He could quickly solve his monetary crisis by selling off some of the land CW has accumulated over the years, which has become nothing more than an ongoing property tax burden. Following this, he could focus on a long-term solution for the ills that befall the foundation. Hiring two more high-paid chiefs and firing dozens of low-paid Indians is not the answer.

In addition to all the other objections voiced against a fence, there is the matter of Bruton Parish Church in the center of the historic area on Duke of Gloucester Street. With an admission fee, how would parishioners attend daily services? And what about access for weddings, funerals, concerts and other important events in the life of this community?

Art show canceled

We are sorry to inform Williamsburg that the Trinkle Hall Art Show has been canceled for Grand Illumination Weekend. This show will be very much missed. Thank you Tricia and Norm for many years of wonderful art shows.

Kudos!

Congratulations to the Hornsby Hawks Football Team for winning the Bay Rivers District Championship. The team worked so well together, and the cheerleaders’ halftime show was just as exciting to watch as the game. Well done, coaches, players and cheerleaders!

Too near airport

Now Williamsburg Landing wants to build a new section of apartments and homes on a parcel adjacent to the airport, much closer than any of its other buildings. The FAA says the height should not be a problem. Well, I recall several small plane crashes over the past 18 years where planes landed off the runway in surrounding land. One landed near the driveway of a home in The Landing, and there were fatalities in the plane. As for JCC planning commission officials saying this would provide housing for the aging population — only the rich population. What we really need is safe, affordable apartment homes for those older than 55.

Opioid addiction

If a Boeing 737 fell out of the sky each day of the year killing about 150 people, all such aircraft would be grounded pretty quickly. About 150 people every day in the U.S. and Canada die from opioid addiction, and yet we don’t take the same kind of emergency action. Why not? Part of it is, of course, that there is no “silver bullet” that can cure addiction. For example, no one has yet invented the opioid equivalent of Antabuse, a drug available to make alcoholics feel very sick whenever they drink alcohol. For now, opioid addiction can only be tackled by long, hard work undertaken by trained professionals, with close support by family and friends, and even then it is not a sure thing. One local Williamsburg organization that is doing this is called SpiritWorks, and they can sure use a lot of help, both financial and otherwise.

One small step in this opioids crisis could be a monthly safe drop off place for excess meds, especially those leftover from pain management after orthopedic surgery. Do other members of our community have additional ideas to offer up?

Funding schools

I remember when state lotteries were being pushed across the nation. Maryland (where I lived for most of my life) promised that, if passed, the lottery money would go to public education. Instead, the funds ended up in the general fund. I believe the same happened in Virginia.

Panhandling

There’s been a male panhandler who stands at Route 60 and Olde Towne Road and at Route 60 and Airport Road that had a sign that read “Found a job. First check not until October 16.” So many people felt sorry for him and gave him money. He was still there on Nov. 1. I wonder if those who gave him anything will stop and ask him how his new job is going?

Uncomfortable chairs