Last Word is looking for answers, Nov. 8

Looking for …
Looking for recommendations for tile work. We need to have shower floor regrouted, also a small bathroom and parts of our laundry room. Thanks in advance for your responses.
For those looking for a podiatrist for seniors: I use Dr. Sara Bouraee, 757-220-331, in McLaws Circle.
What’s the most economical way to get from Williamsburg to the Richmond airport? Is there an airport transfer service in the area? Or a flat fee cab service? If anybody has a phone number, that would be appreciated. I don’t have a computer to look online, and I’m computer illiterate. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
I would like to know where I can dispose of an old television — a console television — in James City County. My phone number is 757-812-2052. Thank you.
Colonial Williamsburg
I applaud Robert Brauchle’s effort to shed some much-needed light on CW. Nevertheless, I find CW, as reflected in CW President Reiss’ actions and comments, continuing to display symptoms of organizational schizophrenia: i.e., hallucinatory, delusional and extremely disordered. As but one example, on the one hand, Reiss argues for “civility, of getting together and having opposing views aired and even trying to strike compromises,” (VG, Nov. 1) while at the same time seeking “closed meetings” with city officials and remaining unwilling to share and openly discuss the foundation’s “strategic plan.” I am beginning to wonder if CW actually has a strategic plan? Continuing secrecy and subterfuge are not helping CW’s case when it comes to seeking a bail-out from the city and its tax-paying citizens.
Colonial Williamsburg should send a committee consisting of most of its vice presidents to California to look at the samples of the border wall that are being proposed out there, and they can decide which one of them has the most colonial flavor of all and sign a contract to have that wall brought to Williamsburg and built around the restored area. Remember, now that they say it’s to be used to keep tourists out, it has to be strong, tall and impenetrable.
How is closing the streets even possible? Public streets, paid for with tax money, and Rockefeller’s deed specified they were always to be open to everyone.
On Oct. 30, I had the pleasure of being brusquely escorted out of the Historic Area by police for violating a paid event that appeared nowhere on the printed daily calendar. It didn’t matter that I had an annual pass, was on a public street and was in a location where a free event was scheduled to begin soon. Such deployment of police by Colonial Williamsburg should serve as a warning to the city about what sort of atmosphere is likely to prevail if CW is allowed to build its border wall around the Historic Area.
If Mr. Reiss is really interested in resolving the issues he faces with Colonial Williamsburg, he might give some serious consideration to selling some of the real estate property owned by the foundation. He could quickly solve his monetary crisis by selling off some of the land CW has accumulated over the years, which has become nothing more than an ongoing property tax burden. Following this, he could focus on a long-term solution for the ills that befall the foundation. Hiring two more high-paid chiefs and firing dozens of low-paid Indians is not the answer.
In addition to all the other objections voiced against a fence, there is the matter of Bruton Parish Church in the center of the historic area on Duke of Gloucester Street. With an admission fee, how would parishioners attend daily services? And what about access for weddings, funerals, concerts and other important events in the life of this community?
Art show canceled
We are sorry to inform Williamsburg that the Trinkle Hall Art Show has been canceled for Grand Illumination Weekend. This show will be very much missed. Thank you Tricia and Norm for many years of wonderful art shows.
Kudos!
Congratulations to the Hornsby Hawks Football Team for winning the Bay Rivers District Championship. The team worked so well together, and the cheerleaders’ halftime show was just as exciting to watch as the game. Well done, coaches, players and cheerleaders!
Too near airport
Now Williamsburg Landing wants to build a new section of apartments and homes on a parcel adjacent to the airport, much closer than any of its other buildings. The FAA says the height should not be a problem. Well, I recall several small plane crashes over the past 18 years where planes landed off the runway in surrounding land. One landed near the driveway of a home in The Landing, and there were fatalities in the plane. As for JCC planning commission officials saying this would provide housing for the aging population — only the rich population. What we really need is safe, affordable apartment homes for those older than 55.
Opioid addiction
If a Boeing 737 fell out of the sky each day of the year killing about 150 people, all such aircraft would be grounded pretty quickly. About 150 people every day in the U.S. and Canada die from opioid addiction, and yet we don’t take the same kind of emergency action. Why not? Part of it is, of course, that there is no “silver bullet” that can cure addiction. For example, no one has yet invented the opioid equivalent of Antabuse, a drug available to make alcoholics feel very sick whenever they drink alcohol. For now, opioid addiction can only be tackled by long, hard work undertaken by trained professionals, with close support by family and friends, and even then it is not a sure thing. One local Williamsburg organization that is doing this is called SpiritWorks, and they can sure use a lot of help, both financial and otherwise.
One small step in this opioids crisis could be a monthly safe drop off place for excess meds, especially those leftover from pain management after orthopedic surgery. Do other members of our community have additional ideas to offer up?
Funding schools
I remember when state lotteries were being pushed across the nation. Maryland (where I lived for most of my life) promised that, if passed, the lottery money would go to public education. Instead, the funds ended up in the general fund. I believe the same happened in Virginia.
Panhandling
There’s been a male panhandler who stands at Route 60 and Olde Towne Road and at Route 60 and Airport Road that had a sign that read “Found a job. First check not until October 16.” So many people felt sorry for him and gave him money. He was still there on Nov. 1. I wonder if those who gave him anything will stop and ask him how his new job is going?
Uncomfortable chairs
Dining at the Williamsburg Inn is a wonderful experience. The food is outstanding, the wait staff knowledgeable and very welcoming. The downside is the extremely uncomfortable seating in the Rockefeller Room. I have asked to speak with the dining management several times, but obviously the information is not passed on. When the Terrace Room furniture and the Rockefeller Room furniture are of similar quality and comfort, I will go back for finer dining.
Bus routes
Replacing the Red Line stop at the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center with the Jamestown Line has made it extremely difficult to get to New Town, Colonial Williamsburg and the Transportation Center for us seniors who seldom drive. Why was this change made? The Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center is having a rebound with The Promenade at John Tyler, which will have 190 people. The Marywood development is also bringing additional people; however, most importantly, more people will be coming to the Crossings Shopping Center as it continues to grow. WATA removed a bus route from the area, which has many people upset. Either expand the trolley run to include the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center or bring back the Red Line.
‘Little’ films
I recently received the new flier from the Naro Cinema in Norfolk announcing all the wonderful "little" films — foreign films and classics — on their roster for the next several months. It made me wistful and somewhat saddened that the Kimball is now out of the cinema business. Neither foreign films nor small independent films ever come to the local theaters. In a way, it is hardly surprising. In the 30-plus years we have lived in Williamsburg, the cultural mavens who arrange for the various art endeavors here (the Occasion for the Arts being the paradigm example) have excluded cinema as one of the arts. One wonders if there will ever be an awakening in Williamsburg to the need for quality cinema. I am sure there exists a ready audience here.
W&M football
It is unfortunate that W&M football will have its second losing season. Somehow Jimmie Laycock, after 38 years as head coach, needs to consider retiring and give another coach a chance. It will be a tough decision, but it will be the right thing. The new athletic director needs to step in now and make the decision for the right reason.
Health insurance
For the reader who claims the CBO estimate for the ACA subsidies is $23 billion for 2018 and that 94 percent of Americans have health insurance through sources “other than the ACA.” What he or she conveniently forgets to mention is that of that 94 percent, the overwhelming majority, receive health care through their employer and have been getting for decades a tax-free subsidy and benefit that costs the government more than $250 billion, dwarfing the ACA subsidy. Perhaps the reader could also pontificate on the tax unfairness to the self-employed individuals who have to purchase health insurance on their own.
If you need to buy your own health insurance and you live in Williamsburg, James City or York counties, your only choice this year is Optima, which charges almost three times as much as Anthem's plans did last year. Call Terry McAuliffe's office, 804-786-2211, and ask our governor to pressure Anthem and other companies to offer insurance as an emergency measure and demand Medicare for all, now!
Recommended
Whole house pressure washing. The Window Gang, with an office in Virginia Beach, is responsive, professional and very reasonable. They’re at 757-425-1211.
Kudos to Ernie Smith of Roto-Rooter, 1-800-438-7686. When our toilet wouldn’t flush, he came out the same day and fixed the problem, as well as giving us needed advice to remove a crepe myrtle whose roots were impacting our drainage system. Well done, Ernie! Thank you so much.
A while back, the ladies on my street ate lunch at The Huntsman's Grill next to the Great Wolf Lodge. The food was delicious, plentiful and reasonably priced. There were about 30 of us and the service was excellent. My husband and I have been back several times and have received the same service and quality. They start you out with the most tasty homemade bread (banana, cranberry, pumpkin, etc.). If you haven't tried it, do so, and you will not regret it.
Let me recommend "Stitches By Kathy" for your machine embroidery needs. She is a real delight and so talented and affordable. I could not be happier. Give her a call 757-218-4761. Thank you!
History lessons
To remove Confederate statutes is to pretend our history never happened and is an easy way to foolishly move forward, believing that another armed rebellion or attempt by a state, such as California, to secede could never again happen in America, or that a large group of Americans could ever feel so disenfranchised by their government that they would attempt, by force of arms, to revolt no matter how slim their chances. Without such statutes, younger Americans will tend to forget our history, and as Jorge Santayana famously said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Up in Washington
Now that we have another act of terrorism, will the president ban the people of Nevada from moving freely about the country because one of their residents committed an act of terrorism?
In defense of President Obama and the comment about deficit in a recent LW: You must remember when George W. Bush came into office, the federal deficit was scheduled to disappear by 2020 because of the Clinton’s administration’s efforts. He cut taxes and conducted the two wars on a credit card, left the economy in shambles, on the verge of a second world depression, and Barack Obama had to clean up from that and bring the economy back to life. Remember, Republicans borrow and spend and accuse Democrats of taxing and spending.