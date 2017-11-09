Last Word on affordable senior housing, Nov. 11

Senior housing

Would someone please build some safe, affordable apartments for seniors? I guess there’s not enough profit in it, but I guarantee the place would be rented quickly. Other areas have senior apartments with locked lobbies, elevators, walk-in showers, etc. One I know of even has a communal dining area in which an outside caterer brings dinner every evening. Renters there sign up for however many meals they want and pay $7 for each. Now that is a great idea.

Raising taxes

Certain people always say: "If you vote for lower taxes our schools will suffer!" Alternatively, they will say: "If we don't vote for more taxes, the police, the firefighters and the teachers will be laid off or won't receive raises!" Why do they always target necessary services instead of attacking reckless waste?

Looking for …

A World War II scrapbook was accidentally donated to the Williamsburg Goodwill. It was my father's and my family would very much appreciate its return. Jane, 757-784-5403.

To the reader wanting to know a doctor who cuts toe nails: Dr. Sara M. Bouraee cuts my toe nails and cares for my feet. She has an office in Williamsburg at 453 McLaws Circle, 757-220 -3311.

Need to rent or borrow a high-back reclining wheelchair to take a veteran to his dental appointment in November or December. Need for one day only. Laurelgrove3@gmail.com.

A commenter recently asked about a support group for widows/widowers. I would recommend that this person send an email to MatureSinglesNetwork@gmail.com. While not a support group in the traditional workshop/presentation sense, MSN has an eLetter and monthly gatherings at various metro-Williamsburg restaurants. Additional information will be provided upon receipt of said email.

Since Martin’s is closed, is there anywhere else in Williamsburg to recycle plastic bags? Please reply in the Last Word. Thanks.

Olive Branch Christian Church, 7643 Richmond Road, hosts a peer group at the church for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one, every first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. You may call the church office, 566-8077, for more details. Everyone who is in need of comfort is welcome to come join in.

Whoever lost a yellow Maleroads water bottle during the Great Williamsburg Adventure Race: You left it at Room Escape Williamsburg, and we still have it.

I have been getting firewood from Dan Fowler, Double F Firewood, in Surry, for more than five years. When I called last month to place this year's order, both my previous contact numbers had been disconnected. An internet search was also unsuccessful. It's as if he's just vanished. Does anyone know what happened to him?

For the widow/widower looking to join a support group: King of Glory Church (4897 Longhill Road) hosts the GriefShare Support group every Tuesday from 7:30-9 p.m. GriefShare is for people grieving the death of a family member or friend. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. For more information, call 757-258-9701.

To the person looking for a delicious multi-grain bread: You need to try Dave’s Killer Organic Bread — Good Seed. It can be found at Harris Teeter on Centerville. The bag is clear with a bright yellow label. You won’t be sorry.

To the person looking at doing a simple will: You can actually find them online. You can even go into Staples, OfficeMax or Office Depot and purchase them. Probably have them notarized, would be the best way to make sure that they’re standing up in court. OK? Good luck to you.

To the person who called in that wanted to know what functions there were for widows and widowers: I would highly recommend a Nelsen group, which meets for lunch at Sal’s by Victor the first Thursday of every month. You may call the Nelsen Funeral Home at 757-565-1141 and ask for details. It’s a nice place to get together. Thank you.

I lost a silver band ring with blue opal inlay on Nov. 6. If found, please call 258-9161. It has great sentimental value. Reward is offered.

We are a local club of high school students looking for a restaurant that can fit about 230 people, which includes parents, for our end-of-year celebration mid-May or first two weeks in June 2018. Buffet style would be preferred. If you can help with a suggestion of a local restaurant in Williamsburg or very short drive near Williamsburg, please call 580-647-4224.

I’m responding to the person in the Last Word who was interested in having a custom lamp shade made. I do that. You can get in touch with me at 716-499-0294.

Colonial Williamsburg

We so wish the new CW art museum location would be on South Henry because it would then be visible to the crowds of people on DOG, Francis, Henry and Merchants Square. Americans are little inclined to venture past the knowable or visible to take time to explore for mere possibilities. We are busy folk, want to make all our time result in getting to desired destinations.

Colonial Williamsburg is a special asset to our community. Unfortunately, it is experiencing financial difficulties. Changes are being made that will be helpful, but additional donations are necessary to keep it a viable destination. As a donor and volunteer, I am hopeful that people will think about contributing to Colonial Williamsburg, P.O. Box 1776, Williamsburg, VA 23187-9910. Thank you.

Those readers that have ridiculed the security concerns expressed by Mr. Reiss either have short or convenient memories. As a reminder, there have been 17 vehicle ramming attacks committed by terrorists that have killed more than 158 people and injured hundreds more since 2014. In the last year, the U.S. has experienced ramming attacks in Columbus, Ohio, and New York City that have killed eight and injured 26. Mr. Reiss is right to express concerns for the safety of tourists and visitors to our community.

Marijuana laws

Have read and re-read the article about Thomas Norment filing legislation to decriminalize marijuana and am very disappointed in him and his reasoning to do so. If one chooses to break the law — and marijuana is against the law — then that person also chooses to pays the penalty. They should have thought about the long-term consequences when they chose to partake of the unlawful substance. Norment’s claim that this will not lead to being like Colorado is just that — a misleading claim. This seems to be the first stepping stone to Colorado.

Guns