Last Word on affordable senior housing, Nov. 11

Senior housing
Would someone please build some safe, affordable apartments for seniors? I guess there’s not enough profit in it, but I guarantee the place would be rented quickly. Other areas have senior apartments with locked lobbies, elevators, walk-in showers, etc. One I know of even has a communal dining area in which an outside caterer brings dinner every evening. Renters there sign up for however many meals they want and pay $7 for each. Now that is a great idea.
Raising taxes
Certain people always say: "If you vote for lower taxes our schools will suffer!" Alternatively, they will say: "If we don't vote for more taxes, the police, the firefighters and the teachers will be laid off or won't receive raises!" Why do they always target necessary services instead of attacking reckless waste?
Looking for …
A World War II scrapbook was accidentally donated to the Williamsburg Goodwill. It was my father's and my family would very much appreciate its return. Jane, 757-784-5403.
To the reader wanting to know a doctor who cuts toe nails: Dr. Sara M. Bouraee cuts my toe nails and cares for my feet. She has an office in Williamsburg at 453 McLaws Circle, 757-220 -3311.
Need to rent or borrow a high-back reclining wheelchair to take a veteran to his dental appointment in November or December. Need for one day only. Laurelgrove3@gmail.com.
A commenter recently asked about a support group for widows/widowers. I would recommend that this person send an email to MatureSinglesNetwork@gmail.com. While not a support group in the traditional workshop/presentation sense, MSN has an eLetter and monthly gatherings at various metro-Williamsburg restaurants. Additional information will be provided upon receipt of said email.
Since Martin’s is closed, is there anywhere else in Williamsburg to recycle plastic bags? Please reply in the Last Word. Thanks.
Olive Branch Christian Church, 7643 Richmond Road, hosts a peer group at the church for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one, every first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. You may call the church office, 566-8077, for more details. Everyone who is in need of comfort is welcome to come join in.
Whoever lost a yellow Maleroads water bottle during the Great Williamsburg Adventure Race: You left it at Room Escape Williamsburg, and we still have it.
I have been getting firewood from Dan Fowler, Double F Firewood, in Surry, for more than five years. When I called last month to place this year's order, both my previous contact numbers had been disconnected. An internet search was also unsuccessful. It's as if he's just vanished. Does anyone know what happened to him?
For the widow/widower looking to join a support group: King of Glory Church (4897 Longhill Road) hosts the GriefShare Support group every Tuesday from 7:30-9 p.m. GriefShare is for people grieving the death of a family member or friend. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. For more information, call 757-258-9701.
To the person looking for a delicious multi-grain bread: You need to try Dave’s Killer Organic Bread — Good Seed. It can be found at Harris Teeter on Centerville. The bag is clear with a bright yellow label. You won’t be sorry.
To the person looking at doing a simple will: You can actually find them online. You can even go into Staples, OfficeMax or Office Depot and purchase them. Probably have them notarized, would be the best way to make sure that they’re standing up in court. OK? Good luck to you.
To the person who called in that wanted to know what functions there were for widows and widowers: I would highly recommend a Nelsen group, which meets for lunch at Sal’s by Victor the first Thursday of every month. You may call the Nelsen Funeral Home at 757-565-1141 and ask for details. It’s a nice place to get together. Thank you.
I lost a silver band ring with blue opal inlay on Nov. 6. If found, please call 258-9161. It has great sentimental value. Reward is offered.
We are a local club of high school students looking for a restaurant that can fit about 230 people, which includes parents, for our end-of-year celebration mid-May or first two weeks in June 2018. Buffet style would be preferred. If you can help with a suggestion of a local restaurant in Williamsburg or very short drive near Williamsburg, please call 580-647-4224.
I’m responding to the person in the Last Word who was interested in having a custom lamp shade made. I do that. You can get in touch with me at 716-499-0294.
Colonial Williamsburg
We so wish the new CW art museum location would be on South Henry because it would then be visible to the crowds of people on DOG, Francis, Henry and Merchants Square. Americans are little inclined to venture past the knowable or visible to take time to explore for mere possibilities. We are busy folk, want to make all our time result in getting to desired destinations.
Colonial Williamsburg is a special asset to our community. Unfortunately, it is experiencing financial difficulties. Changes are being made that will be helpful, but additional donations are necessary to keep it a viable destination. As a donor and volunteer, I am hopeful that people will think about contributing to Colonial Williamsburg, P.O. Box 1776, Williamsburg, VA 23187-9910. Thank you.
Those readers that have ridiculed the security concerns expressed by Mr. Reiss either have short or convenient memories. As a reminder, there have been 17 vehicle ramming attacks committed by terrorists that have killed more than 158 people and injured hundreds more since 2014. In the last year, the U.S. has experienced ramming attacks in Columbus, Ohio, and New York City that have killed eight and injured 26. Mr. Reiss is right to express concerns for the safety of tourists and visitors to our community.
Marijuana laws
Have read and re-read the article about Thomas Norment filing legislation to decriminalize marijuana and am very disappointed in him and his reasoning to do so. If one chooses to break the law — and marijuana is against the law — then that person also chooses to pays the penalty. They should have thought about the long-term consequences when they chose to partake of the unlawful substance. Norment’s claim that this will not lead to being like Colorado is just that — a misleading claim. This seems to be the first stepping stone to Colorado.
Guns
Readers need to become acquainted with the Supreme Court decision in "District of Columbia v. Heller." The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense. The court stated that the right to keep and bear arms is subject to regulation, such as concealed weapons prohibitions, limits on the rights of felons and the mentally ill, laws forbidding the carrying of weapons in certain locations, laws imposing conditions on commercial sales, and prohibitions on the carrying of dangerous and unusual weapons. It stated that this was not an exhaustive list of the regulatory measures that would be presumptively permissible under the Second Amendment.
A weapon (gun) is an equalizer for seniors who cannot out run or fight off the person trying to harm them and cannot wait for the police to protect them. A small weapon can mean the difference between life or death to the senior. Maybe some day in the future, when bad people are locked up with a career of making big rocks into crush, we will no longer need our weapons. Until then, make my day.
The person who wrote that the case for noise suppressors on guns is legitimate should make a point of actually addressing the argument that noise-suppressing earmuffs provide sufficient protection. The writer merely states that hearing loss from repeated exposure to gunfire causes hearing loss. Well, no kidding. But the writer does not even mention earmuffs. Why, pray tell, are earmuffs not sufficient protection? Empty comments do not support your pro-suppressor beliefs. The argument in favor of suppressors is, and always will be, bogus.
W&M football
W&M football has reached a new low. As if the product on the field weren't bad enough, attendees Saturday were subjected to obnoxious rap music blaring throughout the stadium featuring graphic phrases of vulgar obscenities. Hopefully, whoever was responsible was relieved of their duties so that the few remaining fans who attend the final home game won't be subjected to this again.
Still waiting
Four years and counting and still no Sam's Club at Marquis Shopping Center? Why can't we get a Costco? We would rather have Costco here anyway.
Trump jokes
When the Ford’s Colony Dance Band makes Trump jokes, it’s an excellent indicator of how far the White House has drifted from the traditional Republican base. You can support Trump (who couldn’t even repeal Obamacare with a majority in both houses) or you can support a true conservative agenda. If you say "both," just sit back and enjoy the Trump jokes. They're laughing at you.
Recommended
I saw a few people recommend some cleaning services so I thought I would give my two cents. Dee from Housekeeping with Dee has been lovely. She's personable, thorough and easy to communicate with. Her number is 757-814-7613. I recommend her because I trust her to get the job done.
Don’t know if it's the same person, but Curry Dental Center has a new hygienist named Rose. She's super gentle and very personable.
I recently had my roof replaced from cedar shingles to asphalt and I highly recommended Streamline Roofing. From start to finish, they were true professionals, very attentive and did an incredible job. All the employees couldn’t have been more accommodating, responsive and cooperative. They always seemed to go above and beyond. You can contact them at 757-585-0262.
We highly recommend Victoria’s Restaurant on John Tyler Highway. It is unique, with attractive and amusing decorations, and excellent food. My husband and I are partial to the Benedict Arnold (eggs benedict) and the Chicken Salad Platter (chicken salad, tomato, cheese, lots of fruit and great bread). They have other excellent specials and soups, and their iced tea is delicious. Our special thanks to Destini Mitchell, who makes customers feel so welcome and appreciated with her outstanding service.
Free to you
Recliner chair. Functions perfectly and is easy to use. Very comfortable. Just thoroughly cleaned. Durable fabric but shows some signs of wear. Natural, neutral tan color. You must pick up. Please call 757-566-4223 between 6 a.m. and 6.p.m.
Prison time
We are very upset, disappointed and disgusted with the military judge, Col. Nance, sparing Bowe Bergdahl any prison sentence for deserting his post in Afghanistan. Bergdahl is a disgrace to his country, military services and his fellow soldiers. His lack of prison time, as one of the soldiers who was wounded looking for him and still not does not have full use of his dominant hand said, "That's the one that's completely unacceptable..."
Timejacked
The adage is you can't teach an old dog new tricks. Please help prove that wrong in helping me figure out how to explain to my 10-year-old friend that daylight savings time has ended and that the "old" 5 a.m. is now 4 a.m. and entirely too early to be up. Any suggestions on how to help a dog learn a new time routine? It hasn't been a problem in the past, but sure is now.
Kimball Theatre
The person who “thanked heaven” that the Kimball Theatre was available to the opera and symphony should have thanked William and Mary for stepping in and making it available to these local groups.
Thank you
I looked in my rear view window while making a purchase at a fast food restaurant this morning and saw one of our brave Williamsburg police officers in his patrol car behind me. I'm on a limited income but wanted to show my appreciation by paying for his breakfast purchase. The lady at the window accepted my money, but someone later told me they didn't think he could accept the small token of appreciation I had hoped would brighten his day a bit. Does anyone know the answer?
I just want to thank Lisa L. Ownby for all of her efforts as W-JCC School Board member. She approaches the job with compassion for all students and pragmatism to ensure long-term goals are met. Powhatan District is lucky to have her. Many thanks!
I’d like to thank Betty, who stopped and stayed with me when I had a medical emergency last Thursday on Strawberry Plains Road. She stayed until help arrived, and I really appreciate it.
Car repairs
OMG — Can the city of Williamsburg or James City County bring in more auto shops? Instead of decent hotels and restaurants on Richmond Road, we will now have three tire retailers and a new auto glass shop in the old 7-Eleven. At our Harris Teeter center, we will now have another auto shop. Come on, folks, do we really need so many auto shops?
Tax plans
To compare our corporate tax rate with, say, Ireland is a joke. Ireland doesn't have three aircraft carrier groups sitting off the coast of North Korea. But they and China will be loaning us money when Trump explodes the national debt.
Once again, the Democrats don’t care about the majority of Americans. This time, it’s Trump’s tax plan they’re attacking, stating it really is for American corporations. Well, here is a rude awaking — who do you think works for American corporations? The answer is the majority of Americans. Democratic politicians will continue to be obstructionist, saying anything that will derail Trump’s plans for a better America.
No surprise that the Democrat politicians from New York and California don’t like the Trump tax plan because it eliminates the deduction for real estate taxes. What they won’t admit is the reason for their high taxes, such as way-too-generous retirement benefits for their government workers and teachers. Upon retirement, I had to move out of New York due to my real estate taxes, so I speak with credibility.
Cutting corporate taxes is not the way to make the economy better and stronger. If businesses get tax breaks, more money goes to the top and does not a guarantee more hiring or higher wages. However, if people who have been living on a very tight budget with very little money to spare get a tax break they will have more money to spend, which will grow the economy. Supply will be fulfilled by demand where all people benefit, including business owners.
Up in Washington
With the exposure of Commerce Secretary Ross's financial ties to Putin’s inner circle, it now appears that you couldn't get a job cutting the grass on the White House lawn unless you had ties to Russia.
With his Asia trip this week, the President will finally do something he should have done 50 years ago. He will go to Vietnam. Let's hope that once he returns to the U.S. he doesn't start making noises about fake memories the trip brought back to him.