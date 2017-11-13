Last Word on downtown parking, Nov. 15

Downtown parking

Now that the Kimball is closed for movies and the variety of live events it held over decades, the city needn't worry about downtown parking. There won't be the same interest in coming to town any longer. So save the money from the parking study. People will find their entertainment elsewhere.

With all of the talk of Williamsburg possibly instituting paid parking, an easy and convenient way to avoid it is to do what we do and park free in New Town (by Legacy Hall) and take the WATA Trolley to CW or Merchants Square. It runs every half hour and you wouldn’t have to worry about finding a place to park or getting a parking ticket.

Colonial Williamsburg

Two CW donor groups recently had their annual meeting. At the Friday meeting of The Goodwin Society, CW president Mitchell Reiss characterized Williamsburg as a “community of rumors and gossip,” derided The Last Word for its anonymity, and made a snide remark about folks who are worried about not being able to walk their dogs on Dog Street. Mr. Reiss again made the argument that gating CW is essential for security reasons — hinting there is much more that he knows but is not sharing and that he is getting a report from “security consultants” in the next few days. At the same meeting I was told by a CW employee that Mr. Reiss has been having “brown bags” with all CW departments, telling them that CW is on the “top 10 terrorist hit list” for the U.S., and asking them to sign petitions demanding gating for their security. First, if CW is really on such a “hit list,” then the kind of proposed gating Mr. Reiss described at the meeting — fencing similar to what is currently around the Magazine — will clearly not stop a determined terrorist attack. Second, I personally find Mr. Reiss’ remarks and attitude toward the city and its citizens demeaning and insulting. Particularly so, given that Mr. Reiss continues to argue for an “open conversation with the community” about the gating issue. Make the financial argument, Mr. Reiss. If it stands up to scrutiny, perhaps the citizens of Williamsburg will agree with the need for gating. If not, then move on and deal with the real issues: An obvious, if unfortunate, decline in perceived relevance of CW as compared to its heyday; and an increasingly difficult cost/benefit decision for potential visitors, particularly those with large families. Tweaking the old business model is not the answer. What is needed is an entirely new business model that reflects the world as it is today and the role of a CW therein.

Cable service

We also agree with a previous Last Word item that the Williamsburg area needs to allow and bring in FIOS cable service. Why can't our city and county leaders take the initiative to get this done to create more competition?

Guns

Just wondering if those that write in being pro-gun control are actually the criminals or terrorists who would prefer not to have armed citizens that would fight back.

Once again there is a mass shooting, this time in a small town in Texas. Once again Republican leadership in Congress will respond that it is not the time to discuss limits on possession of guns whose sole reason for existence is to kill large numbers of people quickly. As in the past, the cowards who lead the Republican Party will bow to the NRA's will and brush off any responsibility for changing the gun culture in the U.S.

The meaning of words changes over time. The phrase "well-regulated" in the 1700s referred to the property of something being in proper working order. Something that was well-regulated was calibrated correctly, functioning as expected. Establishing government oversight of the people's arms was not only not the intent in using the phrase in the 2nd Amendment, it was precisely to render the government powerless to do so that the founders wrote it.

Hopefully, people can now see the uselessness of declaring a church as a “gun free zone,” as was the case of the shooting in Texas. Once again, criminals don’t care about laws preventing them from doing us harm. If legally permitted people were allowed to carry in church, the number of dead and wounded would have been much less.

Virginia has a militia as well as a State Self Defense Force. If the person commenting on militia is an able bodied, law abiding citizen aged 18 to 55, they are a member of the militia. Read Article I of the Virginia Constitution and the Militia Laws. The Constitution expects, but doesn't require, safe proficient use of firearms.

The President is correct. The shooting in Texas is a mental health issue. It is the mental health and mindset of a Congress and President that are so afraid of losing the money and support of the gun lobby and the NRA that they won't even consider looking at ideas that can tighten some gun laws and not interfere with rights of the honest and law abiding gun owners. It should be a rather simple solution, but our leaders are too interested in maintaining their jobs and the bottom line. Unfortunately, that same lobby has convinced the gun owners that their guns and rights will be taken away. That tactic shows very little respect for the citizens of this country.

Missing the birds

We are also wondering where the birds are. Our feeders are full, but no birds. I hope someone has the answer and will post it here.

We had owls, and they are no longer here. Who has our owls? Who? Who? Who?

In response to recent item on missing birds: do you not know about migration? Thank you.

Monuments

The liberals are quick to tear down the monuments of history. What is taking them so long to get their jack-hammers and dig up the cement slabs on the Hollywood Walk of Shame of Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman? And keep them handy, because this is just the start of it.

Looking for …

For the widow/widower looking to join a support group, here is some corrected information about one of the groups: King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4897 Longhill Road, hosts a 14-week GriefShare support group for people grieving the death of a family member or friend. Participation is by previous registration, is limited in number and is closed after the second session. The next available series will begin in October 2018. For information, call King of Glory Church at 757-258-9701.