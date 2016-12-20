Last Word on Christmas spirit, Dec. 21

Christmas spirit

Santa just made a pre-Christmas appearance to every house in our neighborhood on this cold, 29-degree evening, and I'm once again reminded of how fortunate we are to live in Berkeley's Green. With friendly neighbors and fun, memorable holiday traditions (including Easter Bunny tracks, Fourth of July 5k, a haunted Halloween walk, and the upcoming holiday lights trail/party), there's no place I'd rather raise my family. Thanks to all who make it happen!

Just went to the Virginia Symphony Brass Christmas presentation at William and Mary. One word says it: Fabulous.

The performances of Messiah at Williamsburg United Methodist Church and the Williamsburg Community Chapel Christmas Concert were absolutely wonderful and brightened my Christmas season. Thanks and blessings.

I attended a concert at the Kimball Theatre last Thursday. The show was Robert Hodge in concert: "An Ivory Christmas." I was so impressed with the many talents of this man; he gave us all an evening to remember. I felt the Christmas spirit as never before. I want to compliment him on his choice of guests in the show. Andrew Ballantyne played drums with Robert and sang exceptionally well even while drumming. I was not expecting the explosion of vocal power which is Jacquetta Davis Young. This lady from New Jersey has the most beautiful and the strongest voice I have ever heard. There was also a very talented guitarist that evening named Nick Schacht. Those four performers put on the best Christmas show I have ever seen. How fortunate we are in Williamsburg to have this caliber of entertainment available to us.

School Board

I watched the school board meeting last Tuesday evening, and I was not surprised by those in attendance. The people who went to that meeting frequently attend Board of Supervisors meetings; one of them even was elected to be a supervisor last year, and they bully and intimidate to get their way. I and a few neighbors wanted to attend the meeting, but knowing the players we knew would be there, we elected to watch at home. I and others I know have called school board members and we asked that Ms. Young resign. I am perplexed how these people can't see the actions, or lack of, that Ms. Young took regarding her husband were certainly not in the best interest of our schools and our children. I have never seen such a Republican Party like this one.

Thank you to Kyra Cook and Jim Kelly for their wisdom in asking Sandy Young in light of her own actions to resign from the school board. She said she brought her husband to school "under her supervision." Did she supervise him when he went to the bathroom? Did she go into the men's or boys' bathroom if he needed to go there? Shame on all those who don't have the dignity to say when someone has shown bad judgment. Thank you to those who do.

Mrs. Young must step down right away. She was wrong to not call the police on her husband. She is wrong to think this will just go away. Mrs. Young is taking the school board's focus away from the children and should leave the school board immediately. This is embarrassing to the rest of the good honest people on the school board. Mrs. Young, do the right thing and step aside.

I was at the Tuesday, Dec. 13 School Board meeting and spoke on the behalf of Sandra Young. There was no one speaking against her, so all of the "resign talk" is faceless hype. I am a parent of children in the James City County schools system and I am horrified of the treatment of Ms. Young during these trying times. I am a concerned parent standing up for a victim. Why are so many so quick to judge without getting all of the facts? I assume it is because fellow school board members were so quick to ask for a resignation without even getting Ms. Young's side of the story. Well, I say that is very poor leadership. Ms. Young has done nothing wrong and needs our support!

Free to you

To someone with a child who wants to be a future drummer. Works with the Wii. Fully assembled and brand new. Must contact and arrange pickup on Dec. 21. Make a child smile. Contact lifeis2.fab@gmail.com Subject: Free Wii Rock Drum Kit

Looking for …

Company to clean and wax three rooms of Brazilian cherry hardwood floor in excellent condition. Call 757-345-5859 in Williamsburg.

Please help!! Lost ring and gloves. I lost my heirloom engagement ring on Thursday, Dec. 15! Because it was cut off my finger in the hospital emergency room, it has a latch which must have broken, allowing the ring to fall off my finger. It may have broken loose when I removed black gloves, which are also missing. Lost either inside or in the parking lot directly in front of Starbucks (near the Outlet Mall) or The Velvet Shoestring on 2nd Street. Very sentimental! Please call 757-503-2674. Reward.

I was charged $105 by a well known hair salon just to have my roots colored. Is there a more reasonable stylist or salon in Williamsburg?

Can anyone recommend an exterior house painter in the Williamsburg area?

Trying to meet my son-in-law's Christmas wish list and I'm searching for an anvil if anyone has one they aren't in need of. Thank you! 757-903-1905.

Does Williamsburg take part in "Wreathes across America"? If so, who do I contact to be sure to participate in 2017?

Does anyone know where to buy a wall-hanging calendar showing cats or kittens?

Christmas decorations

"Christmas decoration correctness"? Didn't know such a thing existed, but thanks for the education. Contrary to the writer's sardonic response to an earlier Last Word comment, it is perfectly fine if homes, streets, businesses – even libraries – choose not to put up Christmas decorations. And even though many folks don't celebrate Christmas – again perfectly fine – hopefully, everyone can enjoy the efforts of those who do decorate. But JCCL and WRL employees didn't have a choice; they were told that they were not allowed to decorate because someone might be offended. It is the PC attitude that is offensive, not the lack of decorations.

Recommended

Larry Manning recently did an amazing job repairing our brick and slate front steps and entryway. He is a hard worker, and followed through completely on the three day job which actually needed more time, due to the rain and cold weather last week. He works when he can, weather allowing, even in winter months, and the steps look beautiful. Contact Info: Manning Masonry Doctor: 757-880-2476 or masonrydr62@gmail.com.