Last Word on Christmas spirit, Dec. 21

Christmas spirit
Santa just made a pre-Christmas appearance to every house in our neighborhood on this cold, 29-degree evening, and I'm once again reminded of how fortunate we are to live in Berkeley's Green. With friendly neighbors and fun, memorable holiday traditions (including Easter Bunny tracks, Fourth of July 5k, a haunted Halloween walk, and the upcoming holiday lights trail/party), there's no place I'd rather raise my family. Thanks to all who make it happen!
Just went to the Virginia Symphony Brass Christmas presentation at William and Mary. One word says it: Fabulous.
The performances of Messiah at Williamsburg United Methodist Church and the Williamsburg Community Chapel Christmas Concert were absolutely wonderful and brightened my Christmas season. Thanks and blessings.
I attended a concert at the Kimball Theatre last Thursday. The show was Robert Hodge in concert: "An Ivory Christmas." I was so impressed with the many talents of this man; he gave us all an evening to remember. I felt the Christmas spirit as never before. I want to compliment him on his choice of guests in the show. Andrew Ballantyne played drums with Robert and sang exceptionally well even while drumming. I was not expecting the explosion of vocal power which is Jacquetta Davis Young. This lady from New Jersey has the most beautiful and the strongest voice I have ever heard. There was also a very talented guitarist that evening named Nick Schacht. Those four performers put on the best Christmas show I have ever seen. How fortunate we are in Williamsburg to have this caliber of entertainment available to us.
School Board
I watched the school board meeting last Tuesday evening, and I was not surprised by those in attendance. The people who went to that meeting frequently attend Board of Supervisors meetings; one of them even was elected to be a supervisor last year, and they bully and intimidate to get their way. I and a few neighbors wanted to attend the meeting, but knowing the players we knew would be there, we elected to watch at home. I and others I know have called school board members and we asked that Ms. Young resign. I am perplexed how these people can't see the actions, or lack of, that Ms. Young took regarding her husband were certainly not in the best interest of our schools and our children. I have never seen such a Republican Party like this one.
Thank you to Kyra Cook and Jim Kelly for their wisdom in asking Sandy Young in light of her own actions to resign from the school board. She said she brought her husband to school "under her supervision." Did she supervise him when he went to the bathroom? Did she go into the men's or boys' bathroom if he needed to go there? Shame on all those who don't have the dignity to say when someone has shown bad judgment. Thank you to those who do.
Mrs. Young must step down right away. She was wrong to not call the police on her husband. She is wrong to think this will just go away. Mrs. Young is taking the school board's focus away from the children and should leave the school board immediately. This is embarrassing to the rest of the good honest people on the school board. Mrs. Young, do the right thing and step aside.
I was at the Tuesday, Dec. 13 School Board meeting and spoke on the behalf of Sandra Young. There was no one speaking against her, so all of the "resign talk" is faceless hype. I am a parent of children in the James City County schools system and I am horrified of the treatment of Ms. Young during these trying times. I am a concerned parent standing up for a victim. Why are so many so quick to judge without getting all of the facts? I assume it is because fellow school board members were so quick to ask for a resignation without even getting Ms. Young's side of the story. Well, I say that is very poor leadership. Ms. Young has done nothing wrong and needs our support!
Free to you
To someone with a child who wants to be a future drummer. Works with the Wii. Fully assembled and brand new. Must contact and arrange pickup on Dec. 21. Make a child smile. Contact lifeis2.fab@gmail.com Subject: Free Wii Rock Drum Kit
Looking for …
Company to clean and wax three rooms of Brazilian cherry hardwood floor in excellent condition. Call 757-345-5859 in Williamsburg.
Please help!! Lost ring and gloves. I lost my heirloom engagement ring on Thursday, Dec. 15! Because it was cut off my finger in the hospital emergency room, it has a latch which must have broken, allowing the ring to fall off my finger. It may have broken loose when I removed black gloves, which are also missing. Lost either inside or in the parking lot directly in front of Starbucks (near the Outlet Mall) or The Velvet Shoestring on 2nd Street. Very sentimental! Please call 757-503-2674. Reward.
I was charged $105 by a well known hair salon just to have my roots colored. Is there a more reasonable stylist or salon in Williamsburg?
Can anyone recommend an exterior house painter in the Williamsburg area?
Trying to meet my son-in-law's Christmas wish list and I'm searching for an anvil if anyone has one they aren't in need of. Thank you! 757-903-1905.
Does Williamsburg take part in "Wreathes across America"? If so, who do I contact to be sure to participate in 2017?
Does anyone know where to buy a wall-hanging calendar showing cats or kittens?
Christmas decorations
"Christmas decoration correctness"? Didn't know such a thing existed, but thanks for the education. Contrary to the writer's sardonic response to an earlier Last Word comment, it is perfectly fine if homes, streets, businesses – even libraries – choose not to put up Christmas decorations. And even though many folks don't celebrate Christmas – again perfectly fine – hopefully, everyone can enjoy the efforts of those who do decorate. But JCCL and WRL employees didn't have a choice; they were told that they were not allowed to decorate because someone might be offended. It is the PC attitude that is offensive, not the lack of decorations.
Recommended
Larry Manning recently did an amazing job repairing our brick and slate front steps and entryway. He is a hard worker, and followed through completely on the three day job which actually needed more time, due to the rain and cold weather last week. He works when he can, weather allowing, even in winter months, and the steps look beautiful. Contact Info: Manning Masonry Doctor: 757-880-2476 or masonrydr62@gmail.com.
Count us another happy customer of Arborista Tree Care. Following a recommendation from a recent Last Word party, we employed Christie Cramer and her crew to take down a couple of large trees that were so close to the back of the house you could touch them from the window! Christie's estimate was reasonable, with excellent response time and her work was well done. The trees were difficult to access in a sloping backyard. Previous consultations had recommended expensive crane work to remove the trees, but with Christie's very capable climbing and surgical skills, the trees were lowered safely, carried up the slope and hauled away. It was our pleasure to work with this local woman-owned small business and we certainly will be calling her again. Arborista Tree Care, 757-345-8688.
Mail delivery
To the mail lady who chucked my fragile package from the bottom of the stairs to my front porch, I have you on camera. I'm not sure what made you angry that day, but since I don't know you, I'm 100% sure it wasn't me. So thank you for treating my property with such disrespect. I'm sorry your life is so unhappy.
Heartfelt thank you
We would like to say thank you to Drs. Tom and Kathleen , who have been our wonderful doctors for so many years. Dr. Tom found my husband's prostate cancer before it showed a change in his PSA. Dr. Kathy has seen me through several medical issues, as well as saving my sanity while I was caring for my mother who had dementia. She was so caring also to my mother. It is impossible to say how many thousands of patients have been helped at Olde Town Medical Center which Dr. Tom founded. What a blessings they have been to our community, and they will be sorely missed by not only us, but I am sure Sentara will miss them as well.
My thanks and blessings to many medical professionals who helped me through a challenging year: Sentara WMC, Sentara Family Medicine (Massengill), Sentara Diagnostic Center, Peninsula Cancer Center (Miller, Carter), TPMG Urulogy (Hartke), Martin's Pharmacy, and several others. Thank you and God bless to you and all your staff.
Electoral College
My suggestion to Bruce Cogossi regarding the Electoral College (see Op-Ed page in 12/17 Gazette): Read "We elect a president: The story of our Electoral College" by Tara Ross. It is written for children but should be clear enough as to why we shouldn't let our president be elected by one state. If you take away California's popular vote for both, Trump won the popular vote in all the other states combined.
Go to the source
To the Ford's Colony residents who have a problem within the neighborhood: You need to take it up with the grounds crew. The community does not need to hear your complaints and, by the way, I am a Ford's Colony resident!
Reporting scams
I had already called the police, the phone company, and anyone else I could think of to report the scam calls about the IRS, FBI, etc., with the numbers showing up on my caller ID. The police and the phone company said they can't do anything about them since they are probably from overseas and out of their jurisdiction. It's frustrating to not have anyone to stop them. The only one I can find is Contact the Federal Trade Commission or use the Online Complaint Assistant to report most types frauds.
Jobs in Indiana
The Indiana Economic Development Corp is extending up to $5 million in conditional tax credits spread over the next 10 years based on the company's plan to retain 1,069 jobs with an average wage of $30.91 per hour in Indianapolis. The Indiana Economic Development Corp will also provide up to $1 million in training grants to support workforce development and up to $1 million in tax credits subject to the company's future investment in its Indianapolis facility. Merry Christmas to the Carrier employees and to the state of Indiana!
Retired in Williamsburg
Following a bitter campaign featuring Russian hacking and "fake news," our nation is deeply divided along partisan lines. We need to come together and move on, but that won't happen as long as people such as Fred Siegel ("Retired in Williamsburg") continue to make and repeat false statements. Siegel asserts that "Some Republicans may be wealthy when they join government, but most Democrats are wealthy when they leave government." There's simply no factual support for this outrageous statement. Siegel is recklessly throwing fuel on partisan fires, and the Gazette's decision to publish such an inflammatory statement is irresponsible.
Now that Trump is President-elect, Fred Siegel could take the opportunity to redesign his cartoon with maybe an onion dome on the Wren Building, he and his friends having so keenly bent to the Kremlin's will.
The Russians
I listened to an interview on foreign news, of Assange talking about what happened with the hacking of Podesta's emails and Hillary. He said, "I don't know how many times I have to say it wasn't the Russians. I'll tell you who it was. It came from inside DNC, and if you think for a minute, you will think, Who was Podesta emailing? That was DNC. Who was DNC emailing? That was Podesta. The hacking came from someone who was angry over Bernie Sanders with the DNC, and it brought down the head of DNC and exposed what was going on with Bernie Sanders. That is what happened here. That's why it didn't involve the Republican Party, because the Republican Party, as much as they were contentious, leaked nothing to Wikileaks." So there you have it, straight from the horse's mouth. Assange says where it came from.
There's nothing new about interfering another country's elections. Obama directly tried to influence the Israeli election with money and personnel and cautioned the British to vote against "Brexit." Hillary Clinton has also meddled in past elections in Haiti and Honduras.