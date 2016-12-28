Last Word has some recommendations, Dec. 28

Looking for ...

Anyone looking for fall cleanup, leaf removal, small tree removal, trimming or pruning, call Warren at 757-327-6497. Thank you.

Found: Car key fob at corner of Colonies Crossing and Powhatan Secondary. Turned in to James City County Law Enforcement Center.

The correct email address for the missing rabbit in the Grove area is pomdiva3@gmail.com. I have the rabbit and have been feeding it and hope the person who lost the rabbit will contact me at this email address. OK, thank you.

The lady looking for a more reasonable hair stylist in Williamsburg should contact Linda Marie at 784-0066. She offers a complimentary evaluation at her salon in addition to a $10 savings to new clients, and her prices are very competitive.

Trying to find owner of dark blue Ford sedan parked at Fresh Market on Monticello Ave. on Dec. 22 in the afternoon. Insurance information needed.

Found: Ladies' bracelet near Williamsburg Regional Library (downtown). Will gladly return. Call with description to identify. 757-345-5819.

I'm looking for a manicurist who will help heal my broken nails and ragged cuticles as part of an overall approach to improved nail health and appearance. Reply in the Last Word if you have someone to recommend.

A diamond in a gold setting was lost in the Lightfoot area, possibility around Walmart. Sentimental value. If found, please call 757-897-9026.

Thank you to Debbie, office manager of Sentara Pediatrics in New Town, for the beautiful Christmas decorations, which helped my daughter feel better when we visited there today. The atmosphere was so nice and the office even had Mrs. Claus to visit with the children. Thank you.

Once again, Norge Community Club teamed up with Brantley & Ripley Construction to provide funds to brighten the holidays for preschoolers at Norge Bright Beginnings. The children were thrilled to sit on Santa's lap and receive a special gift. Thanks to those groups for their generous support.

A special thank you to the gentleman who gave us a ride from Regal Cinema last Sunday evening to Croaker Road. It is a joy to live near Williamsburg with such wonderful and caring people.

I'd like to give a big shout out to our City DPW and public works employees, as well as our contracted recycling employees. They worry so hard and do a great job, above and beyond what is called for, always with a cheerful attitude. Thank you!

We were delightfully surprised with the changes at Istanbul Restaurant, formerly Nazar's, out Jamestown Road. The new owner has moved the restaurant up-scale, with contemporary decor. The menu was standard Turkish, but the food preparation was subtle, sophisticated and delicious.

I recently developed a problem with my personal computer relating to some kind of corruption in the Windows Explorer routine. Thoroughly frustrated by my own puny efforts and as a last resort before dumping and buying a new computer, I took it to Colonial Computers on Olde Towne Road. Steve Grimmer tracked down the problem and had my computer tuned and fully functional by the next morning. If you are looking for assistance with your personal computer, I recommend Steve for his breadth of knowledge and computer assistance capabilities. My computer is now working better than ever.

I am new to the Williamsburg area and wanted my home repainted inside. I was given the name of Linn Thoms (757-876-5295), who, along with his helper, Mike, did a magnificent job! I just can't say enough about their eye for detail and making sure everything is cleaned up before they leave. I will be using them again! They do all types of home painting and repair.

The "music" at the W&M women's basketball game with St. Francis on Tuesday night was unbearable. I sat with my fingers in my ears. If the space were an industrial site, the noise level would have broken regulations. The students were home for the holidays and most of the people present were local fans. Quit the torture or issue free ear plugs as we enter.

In response to the commentary in the paper, "Is the Electoral College still relevant?" Indeed, it is. It obviously worked perfectly this time around, barely. Thirty-one states wanted Trump for president, a majority by far. One of the reasons the Electoral College works today/should be kept in place is because I personally don't want New York and California basically deciding every president from here on out. That is pretty much what would happen. Virginia, now, has gone for the Democrats completely because of how many northerners moved to Virginia. Virginians don't vote for Democrats.

I totally agree with Lorraine Price about "Retired in Williamsburg." Not funny, ridiculously biased and certainly doesn't speak for me as "Retired in Williamsburg." Thank you.

There is a sudden surge of "remove this item from your paper" regarding the editorial cartoon, "Retired in Williamsburg." This is because the objectors disagree with the views of the cartoon author. To be fair, let them take their demands to the NY Times, Washington Post, NPR and CNN, et al. Years ago, I became disinfatuated with "Doonesbury," a nauseating cartoon (not on the editorial page) by Gary Trudeau in another newspaper. I simply stopped reading it. These book burners should do the same.

I hope you do not retire "Retired in Williamsburg" by Fred Siegel. I look forward to every drawing, regardless of content. So what if it leans right or left? That's the point of a political comment. There are also comments on relationships, our town and a variety of other subjects. Mr. Siegel is very talented, and I think he has his finger on the pulse of some of our retirees, and some of us longtime locals too. Please do not remove this piece from the Gazette.

I love how one of the big box hardware store will deliver a $400 dishwasher for free but will charge you $100 to deliver a $2,000 lawnmower. What's the story?

A cruel, heartless individual took the wicker basket I had lovingly filled with poinsettia silk flowers and anchored to the ground in front of my parent's tombstone at Cedar Grove Cemetery this weekend. I have kept a seasonal arrangement there for 10 years and never had it disturbed before. I pity the person who has to live with the memory of committing such a despicable deed. God help you.

