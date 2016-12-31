Last Word on crape myrtles, Dec. 31

Thank you Another Christmas season has come and gone and Sidecar Santa would like to thank all of his behind the scene elves that make what I do possible. In particular, I would like to thank the wonderful ladies at Artfully Yours art studio, who became my primary collection point for beanies. I have already begun collecting for next year, so if anyone would like to donate, they can either drop them off at Artfully Yours or contact me at sidecarsanta@hotmail.com. I am also now on Facebook so if you have any pictures you took of me, I would love for you to share them. The whole staff at Jolly Pond Hospital would like to thank the many clients who brought gifts and goodies to us during this holiday season. They were very much appreciated. We wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and best wishes for a Happy New Year! There are some very nice people in Williamsburg. This is a belated, public thank you to the lady who recognized a gentleman who was having a difficult time standing in a long line at the post office with his walker, and she got one man poised to come over and help me because all I needed to do was buy the stamp to mail a card overseas. I do want to thank you for the trouble you took to do that and again to say what a nice place it is to live. I, too, want to add to congratulations to the kids ringing that bell for the Salvation Army on Dec. 17 in front of K-Mart. I'd like to congratulate the pastor and the church that has instilled in them their religious beliefs of saying "God bless" and I'd like to compliment the church and pastor for instilling that into those kids so they are not ashamed to stand out there and say "Thank you" and "God bless you." Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. I want to thank WMBG 740, for making my Christmas so special. I had Christmas music that I thoroughly enjoyed, some old timers and some new ones. When my family gathered for a Chrisas meal, one of the requirements that whole day was that there would be no television and no talk of politics. We had a wonderful, wonderful family gathering, and I had great music all day long. Thank you so very, very much. Missing myrtles I am writing in response to the people who are critical of calling into the Last Word, to complain about the crape myrtles being removed in Ford's Colony. One person says, "Take it up with the homeowners association." Another, more ignorant Ford's Colony resident, says, "Tell the landscapers to stop cutting them." In response to both of these people, I say that many people, too numerous to count, have contacted the homeowners association at Ford's Colony to voice their complaint about the crape myrtles being cut down. The responses of the homeowners association were nothing more than a form letter sent out. As far as talking to the landscapers, that would serve no purpose because the decision to cut trees down is made by the landscape design committee, who are intent on destroying the beautiful trees which exist in Ford's Colony. Why shouldn't the people who desire their community and its beauty be left alone have any less right to freedom of the press than the residents who sit by and do nothing? To the person who responded about the crape myrtles in the last word in the Ford's Colony HOA: I find it comical that the second author felt there was no value in putting the first author's opinion in the Last Word, yet the second author thought their response in the Last Word was appropriate. Oxymoron? In my opinion, I feel the Last Word and public awareness are better than staying silent or just addressing Ford's Colony HOA. And let bad things happen. In many ways, Ford's Colony HOA has deaf ears. It is controlled by few and ignores input and the majority. Making it public to the outside population is important as the demand for properties in Ford's Colony does come from outside the gates. They should be aware of activities that don't make sense. Looking for ... Anyone looking for a cleaning lady willing to scrub — I mean, really clean — please call Karen Washington, 603-0899. Thank you. Does anyone know if John Jordan (who changed his Sideline auto collision repair shop name) is still in business, and if so, do you have a contact number? Adult male interested in taking piano lessons in Williamsburg. Please reply to Last Word. Thank you I am trying to find a toy poodle stud to mate with my female poodle. I'm not trying to become a breeder, but I just want to keep the bloodline going to give my daughter a puppy from the family pet. She is a beautiful white toy poodle with champion blood lines from both sides. Please email me at bw.toano@gmail.com. If you have had success in having a dishwasher repaired or know of someone who knows how to repair one, please provide the name and phone number of this individual. My dishwasher stopped working some time ago. It is not very old. I believe it is because we did not use it enough. Is there anyone that knows a high grade stereo repair person that would come to one's home? If so, would you please leave it in the Last Word? I'd appreciate it. Electoral College So many think the archaic Electoral College is fine as a majority of states should decide the outcome as in this past election and are horrified that New York and California will decide if the popular vote determines. This relic of the 18th Century needs to go. I hate to tell everyone but democracy is based on one person, one vote and the most votes decide not the location of the votes. If most people live in a few areas, that decides the winner. Every other election, Federal and State is based on this principle. It is bad enough our form of democracy relies on elected representatives to pass important laws rather than a national referendum like the ancient Greeks practiced that invented democracy. National look Had a nice trip to Arizona a few weeks back. Took the Grand Canyon Railroad train from Williams to the South Rim. From there transferred to a tour bus of the South Rim. On the way back to Williams were cowboy train robbers. All fun. Now one thing I noticed. Our Interstate 64 from Newport News to Richmond would be a secondary road in Arizona, especially around Phoenix. Arizona has a lot to offer. However, wondering how their good Senator got all the good money for his state's roads? I-64 is our main source of commerce, and we can't get extra needed lanes built. Sad, isn't it.

Senator Warner and others are pushing to establish another VA hospital in the Southside, in addition to the existing VA facility in Hampton. Before this is done, the Hampton VA needs to improve their performance, according to the latest VA Hospital ratings just released for 2016. Veterans will continue to receive subpar treatment until the VA can show better treatment feedback. The United States' abstention in the UN Security Council vote to condemn Israeli settlements is a shameful example of Obama and his administration in failing to support Israel. All Jewish supporters and donors should highly condemn Obama for his lack of support to Israel. It is highly questionable as to why Jewish people have supported Democrats and liberals. It doesn't make sense. Social Security To the person who responded regarding the Social Security and the Medicare and was grateful that they were able to absorb—didn't have a problem with it: The real issue is that people thought they were getting a raise and some people needed that money to live off of. There has been no increase in Social Security for food, for gas. That's my real issue, my real complaint about this whole thing is that you tell someone that you're giving them a raise and then you actually haven't given them a raise. And the amount of the raise—it costs them more to send out the paperwork about this than the raise was. You know, this is another way of how we waste money. They could have made an announcement on the news: We're going to raise Medicare. You're not going to get a raise. Anyway, that was my issue. There are a lot of people who needed that money for things other than Medicare. Parking tickets Shame on the Williamsburg Police for giving tickets to 20 plus tourists who parked on Nassau St. (across from the Fine Arts Museum) on the day after Christmas. There are no signs clearly indicating that parking is not allowed there. I am sure the tourists were thrilled with their "Christmas gift." Free to you Solid wood dresser -- 16 inches deep, 54 long, 32 high -- in need of some TLC. Yours to take away, leave a message at 804-740-3001 if interested. Acceptable choice Interesting that Sandra Young was re-elected by the Republican women's group, and re-appointed by the Family Foundation darling Brenda Pogge. I guess it is a safe assumption that the fact Ms. Young covered up her husband's affliction for child pornography for a year is perfectly acceptable to this organization and the elected officials of the Republican Party. I don't think I'd ever leave my children with any members of these organizations since they find the practices of Ms. Young and her family perfectly acceptable. Cheers I would like to congratulate both of the Williamsburg post offices for a job well done. Relatives informed us at the last minute that they were unable to make the 10-hour drive to visit us for Christmas, so I mailed their gifts in four large boxes, two from one post office and two from the another, on Wednesday night and Thursday and Friday afternoons. I didn't expect a miracle, but they all arrived by Christmas Eve! The recipients were children who recently became fatherless, and I can't tell you how much this meant to all of us. Whoever was the Secret Santa who paid off my layaway at K-Mart: I so greatly appreciate what you did for me! Thank you so very much. And Merry Christmas and health and happiness to you, now and in the future. I would like to recommend Amish Custom Furniture on Richmond Road. In the past six months I have purchased a TV stand, a maple server and kitchen chairs. All fairly priced, beautifully finished, quality furniture made in the USA. Phone 800-786-0407 for store hours. Recommended If your doctor suggests that you go for physical therapy, have him refer you to Sentara Rehab Services, which is located across from the Sentara Hospital. It's in part of the YMCA. They offer both indoor land exercises and water exercises. They are very good and very pleasant to work with, especially if you have arthritis. Have him refer you to them if you need physical therapy. Mail problems To those of you having problems with your mail being tampered with or taken from your mailboxes: You may want to consider opening a mailbox at the UPS store. The rates are very competitive and the security of your mail is guaranteed. They will hold your mail at no charge when you are away and forward your mail if you wish. They will also answer your call to see if there is any mail in your box so you do not have to visit the store. For any packages you receive, you will get an email notice. All carriers' packages are accepted and they will sign for your certified mail as well. You will have access to your mail during and after working hours with a key and electronic access card to the lobby. Your mail will be secured. President-elect In response to Lewis D. Williams Jr.'s letter in Wednesday's Gazette, please be advised that our president-elect is not fired. Who fired him? You? Doesn't mean a thing. We voted for him, he won, and so he is hired. If he fails to do the job, in four years we can fire him by voting for someone else. In the meantime, it would behoove all of us to give Mr. Trump the respect due the next president of the United States and also to remember that our current president hasn't done such a great job so the benchmark is set pretty low. You printed three negative comments about our future president. I voted for him after eight years of progressive liberalism which has taken our country down the tubes. I believe he will bring the country back to its former greatness. We need to unite and give him a chance. What's going to stop the so-called Trump rally in the stock market? Reality. I find it ironic that parents tell their children they can be the President of the United States some day, but continue to whine about outcomes they don't accept.