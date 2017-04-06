Last Word hungry squirrels, April 7

Hungry squirrels

Placement of bird feeders is as important as what you put in them. Try using safflower seeds instead, or add red pepper to the feed. Plant daffodils instead of tulips. Put "edible" essence bitter oil on what they chew. All animals go by sense of smell. I’ve never had a problem. In fact, I had a pet squirrel that followed me all around my yard and sat on my porch swing with me. Remember, they are still wild animals but very smart critters. Learn to enjoy the squirrels and remember you can’t fight nature. They’re very clever and entertaining to watch. Don’t hit a squirrel on the road; all it takes is to slow down and toot the horn, they always run.

Colonial Williamsburg

Someone commented that maybe Disney should buy CW. With the way things are going at CW, maybe that isn't such a bad idea. I feel that things may be more authentic, and Disney would never put spiral fluorescent bulbs in the lamps on the streets and in the buildings. My granddaughter is a budding photographer, and wanted a black and white shot of lamplight against the facade of a building. She couldn't believe there was a spiral bulb and didn't take her photo. Everyone's for saving energy, but there are new bulbs which look more colonial—and what's this about interpreters wearing khakis and polo shirts? Please say “no"!

My wife and I have visited Williamsburg each year since our honeymoon in 1976, sometimes two and three times a year. Our total number of visits is probably close to 60. We don't buy passes each visit because that would be overkill, or too much of a good thing. However, we do go into Colonial Williamsburg every time. A visit is not complete without a few meals at the taverns. I love the pottage pie at the King's Arms. My wife has to go to the Raleigh Tavern Bakery for some great cookies. If we had to buy passes just to do these things, we wouldn't. That would be lost revenue for the taverns and the bakery. CW says non-paying foot traffic is a loss of revenue, but requiring paid admission just to walk down the street is bad for business.

Stop and admire the cows

I love driving down Ironbound and seeing those calm and beautiful cows grazing in the pasture between News Road and John Tyler. They're so peaceful and serene—they encourage me to be less stressed out. With the church next door expanding, I pray those cows remain where they are, happy and healthy, along with their owners. So many vacant buildings and strip malls, still we use more and more natural land to build. It's sad to see fewer and fewer of those fields with cows.

To all pet owners

Pet owners, beware! There is a bad outbreak of distemper among raccoons this year, which is communicable to cats and dogs. Make sure your pets’ immunizations are up to date before allowing them outside. Call Animal Control if you see a raccoon acting strangely.

Shredding issues

To the person talking about shredding mess: The reason that the fundraiser was shut down is because it was so successful that the shredding company could not take any more. I was one of the unfortunate souls as well, that did not have a chance to bring my papers that I wanted shredded. How great is that?

Big thank you!

I would like to give a mighty big thanks to the James City County Police and Fire Department. Our Child Daycare Creative Kids Child Development Center 2 had a Police Day event on March 23 that included color with a cop, kid IDs, a fire truck, police cars and McGruff the crime dog. We were supposed to have three police officers and two volunteers and ended up with about nine police officers and fire fighters and excellent volunteers on hand.

Recommended

I recently had a lamp and chandelier repaired by Collectors Gallery. They did an excellent job, and the price was fair. I think if you have a need for lamp repair, call 564-4424.

I would like to thank Pyramid Roofing Company for repairing a problem with my roof. A true measure of excellence comes not only with quality products and great workmanship but also with high standards for follow up services provided by a business when needed. They honored their warranty with the same professionalism they exhibited with the initial installation of my roof. They definitely deserve recognition for their excellent customer service. Thank you.

Everything old is new again

It’s amazing that a recent Daily Press front page has a picture of a baby in a box, saying, “A safe space to sleep for babies.” It’s amazing because back in the day when I had my babies, we couldn’t afford a bassinet so we took a dresser drawer, put a pillow in it, or we fixed something really soft like a thick blanket and made a baby bassinet. And it worked fine until the babies outgrew it. It is amazing that that is shown today. Keep your babies safe in a dresser drawer or a box.