Last Word on Williamsburg Shopping Center, Feb. 11

City redevelopment
So Williamsburg Shopping Center has been sold. The city hopes that it can be reimagined as a more "urban" center with possible stores and apartment above, and perhaps a parking deck. They want it more walkable because they say there are lots of people within walking distance. True, there are, but what percentage of those are college students? They might go to the Food Lion, but building any upscale boutiques or shops will probably not bring them in. The apartments near the center are not inhabited by people with a lot to spend, and many do not have cars. Someone should think this through carefully. Give me a reason to drive right past New Town to go to Williamsburg Shopping Center. Remember, Books a Million folded, Stein Mart moved, etc. If I have to park in a garage to go to Sal's, I won't. That would be too scary for a lady senior citizen.
I think the best plan to reinvent the Williamsburg Shopping Center would be to build all the shops to the front of the property, like next door where Extraordinary Cupcakes and a couple others are, with all residential behind. Many businesses left the shopping center, and the ones such as Sal's that are left could be included and whatever few they could attract. Three-story residential would probably get filled up, whereas more commercial — when there are so many empty stores there and across the street where Big Lots, Subway and the uniform shop used to be — and in the center itself, seems pointless.
Health care
I was very happy to read the letter to the editor by Roger Pogge on Feb. 1. This is excellent! There are more than 13,000 non-abortion clinics in the United States. As a health inspector, I know how many of these clinics there are because I work in the Health Department. So I would hope that this letter gets out to all the people to understand how these organizations will help women, and the money that's being saved on abortions in the Planned Parenthood centers will go to help these women. Thank you.
Looking for …
Seeking an experienced craftsman to repair and restore old exterior doors and doorways. I am looking for someone you would be willing to give a reference for.
If anyone has a wheelchair they no longer need, preferably a motorized one, please call 565-0075. Thank you.
For the person looking for the 2002 Poster from Occasion for the Arts: I have one that you are welcome to. Please call 757-221-0363 to arrange pick up.
I would appreciate it if someone could recommend someone to repair a lamp. Thank you so much.
Volunteers from the dental community — dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and administrative staff — are needed to support the eighth annual Give Kids a Smile event in Williamsburg. Help us provide care for children in need. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Norge Office Park, located at 7151 Richmond Road, Suite 305. If you can volunteer, please call April Ozmore at 757-206-1096 or email her at aozmore@cox.net. This event provides free dental care for all Medicaid-eligible children up to age 18 and children from low-income families who do not have dental insurance. If someone you know has children who wish to attend this event, please ask him or her to contact Priscilla or Amy at 757-476-6372 to schedule an appointment.
Yes, I'm looking for a licensed aesthetician in the Williamsburg area who does eyebrow micropainting. Please leave a message in the Last Word. Thank you.
Yes, I'm looking for somewhere to have my 24mm film developed in the area. You can leave a message in the Last Word. Thank you.
Retired in Williamsburg
Why does "Retired in Williamsburg" not applaud Mitchell Reiss' honor? Colonial Williamburg is an asset to our community and deserves support. It is so easy to be critical.
Williamsburg Inn
The community is voicing great concerns regarding the preservation and protection of the Williamsburg Inn, a historic landmark. Several comments have recently been sent to the Last Word, yet there has been no comment made in the Last Word in print. Why is it that we do not have matters of this type in print in the Last Word? Thank you. Editor's note: We had a comment on the Inn on Wednesday and if there are more, they're working their way through the process. When we have a lot of comments, like now, it takes a little longer to get a comment published. Thank you for asking.
W&M basketball
Wow! What a great season the Tribe is having. They are playing fast and smart basketball. It is a great, exciting two hours. I only wish more students would support the team. You have missed some great basketball. Put down the smartphones and go. Join the locals, but do support the Tribe. The coaches and players would love to have you there. Go, Tribe!
Electric carts
As a handicapped person, I find it very offensive when people take electric carts and leave them out in the parking lot. If you're healthy enough to walk in and get it, you ought to be healthy enough to bring it back. Leaving it out in the parking lot is a large inconvenience for the next handicapped person.
Missing contact
It has been impossible to reach Scott Taylor's office by phone. I have tried repeatedly and no one answers. I have also sent emails, requesting a response, but no reply from him or his office.
Flag pins
Wearing the flag pin on the right maybe the correct way for art etiquette; however, not for the living American flag. The United States Flag Code, Section 8(J), states the following about wearing an American flag pin: "The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. Therefore, the lapel flag pin, being a replica, should be worn on the left lapel near the heart."
Minimum wage
Everyone is jumping on the "bash the Republicans" train these days. Aren't they responding to their constituents' wishes? The Democrats had plenty of opportunities to raise it but didn't. You would have to raise the minimum wage to $15 to make a living wage. I don't think a hamburger flipper should get the same pay as a computer technician. These lower paying jobs are not usually meant to be careers. Employers would not hire as many employees or they would cut hours and benefits or they would just pass along the expense to the consumer. So those of us who are fortunate to have a higher wage would either support the workers by charitable giving or higher prices at the store. A tough choice for sure.
Something to do
Every day I pray that my life never becomes so empty and devoid of joy that I get my hackles up over flag pins and leaf blower noise. Please join a club, take a class, read a book, join a gym. But since you probably won't take this advice, know that you are in luck. Studies show that complainers live longer. So, there's that.
Free to you
I have flat, folded, various sized moving boxes available. Most are from Lowe's or Home Depot and in excellent condition. Governor's Land location. Email carinvest1@yahoo.com if you're interested.
Diversity of thought
Is diversity of thought dead on our college campuses? Right-leaning speakers are sometimes invited to speak on campus. Then they get disinvited after student and faculty protest (for example former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at Rutgers). It even gets violent, as evidenced by smashed windows and fires at U. of California at Berkeley, which forced the talk to be canceled by a far-right Breitbart News editor. At the same time, students clamor for safe havens where they can go after experiencing micro-aggressions. How does this prepare them for the real world when no opinion matters but their own and where they must retreat to a safe haven from the smallest slights?
Vetting
The Trump Administration is focusing on "extreme Islamic terrorism." According to the Global Terrorism Database, Americans killed by terrorist acts total 3,066 since 9/11/01 through 2014; 80 of those were killed between 2004 through 2013. (Combat military deaths not included.) I might remind my fellow Americans that this country alone suffers over 30,000 gun-related deaths every year. My question to this administration is how they intend to drastically reduce these killings, given that these numbers far outweigh terrorist related acts.
At our house, we lock the doors every night, not because we hate those who are outside, but because we love those who are inside. Claimed to have been quoted by Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Second Congressional District, but not confirmed. Very well said, in any case. The same should apply to our country's doors.
Civil discourse
I'm not a liberal or a Democrat, but the Last Word attack on Sen. Schumer for his display of emotion was not only misguided, but was the epitome of misplaced cynicism and the height of disrespect. This went beyond criticism and civil discourse. The writer should be ashamed to bring into the discussion the Word Trade Center disaster and/or any other catastrophe that caused the loss of human life to make his/her point. To suggest that another person was not emotionally affected by these horrible events goes beyond the bounds of acceptable disagreement.
Women speak
The person who was so proud that 42 percent of the women voted for Trump should be celebrating that 58 percent of women supported Hillary. For many years, I have heard America would do better if women were in charge. Well, that's true. The women, like the majority of the voters, knew Hillary was by far the better candidate, as did the majority of the voters. Just look at the mess that we now have with Mr. Trump, not only in America, but the damage he's doing to us around the world. The League of Women Voters has pushed for decades to do away with the Electoral College. Again, the women are correct. America should be listening.
I am a woman. I voted for President Trump because he promised to make America great again and he is keeping his promises. I could not take more of the leftist liberals taking our country down the wrong path. Get over it. He is doing the right thing for our country and its citizens. God bless you, President Trump.
Stay connected! For all those who marched in the Women's March on Washington, in the Williamsburg March or anywhere else — and for those who wanted to march but couldn't, here's where you can stay connected, informed and active in the movement forward. See local events and get involved at jamescitydems.com, facebook.com/virginiapeninsulanow/ and join in national action on womensmarch.com. This is only the beginning; we need to keep showing up. And not just women, men are an important part of this movement also. Remember, there is nothing normal about these times.
Walking the dog
Regarding inconsiderate dog owners: I have noticed that the usual offenders are the ones who have a cellphone glued to their face while walking their dog and are not paying attention to what it is doing. When I lived in Colorado, almost everyone had a dog and every municipality had laws about picking up poop. Boulder went so far as to develop a DNA test that could be used to ID the pet and thereby the owner! But they had poop bags available all over the place and made it easy to pick up.
Please explain. Is there a difference now that some walk their dogs on leashes and back to the beginning of domesticated dogs? There have been dogs for a long time before there were humans scooping behind them. What about cats and other animal wild life? No one is scooping behind them either. Certainly, it is considerate to remove dog deposits, but is there always a need? What about those who live in rural neighborhoods? Please explain the concern for runoff now versus the past when all of this occurred quite naturally and no one scooped after animals of any kind.