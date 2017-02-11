Last Word on Williamsburg Shopping Center, Feb. 11

City redevelopment

So Williamsburg Shopping Center has been sold. The city hopes that it can be reimagined as a more "urban" center with possible stores and apartment above, and perhaps a parking deck. They want it more walkable because they say there are lots of people within walking distance. True, there are, but what percentage of those are college students? They might go to the Food Lion, but building any upscale boutiques or shops will probably not bring them in. The apartments near the center are not inhabited by people with a lot to spend, and many do not have cars. Someone should think this through carefully. Give me a reason to drive right past New Town to go to Williamsburg Shopping Center. Remember, Books a Million folded, Stein Mart moved, etc. If I have to park in a garage to go to Sal's, I won't. That would be too scary for a lady senior citizen.

I think the best plan to reinvent the Williamsburg Shopping Center would be to build all the shops to the front of the property, like next door where Extraordinary Cupcakes and a couple others are, with all residential behind. Many businesses left the shopping center, and the ones such as Sal's that are left could be included and whatever few they could attract. Three-story residential would probably get filled up, whereas more commercial — when there are so many empty stores there and across the street where Big Lots, Subway and the uniform shop used to be — and in the center itself, seems pointless.

Health care

I was very happy to read the letter to the editor by Roger Pogge on Feb. 1. This is excellent! There are more than 13,000 non-abortion clinics in the United States. As a health inspector, I know how many of these clinics there are because I work in the Health Department. So I would hope that this letter gets out to all the people to understand how these organizations will help women, and the money that's being saved on abortions in the Planned Parenthood centers will go to help these women. Thank you.

Looking for …

Seeking an experienced craftsman to repair and restore old exterior doors and doorways. I am looking for someone you would be willing to give a reference for.

If anyone has a wheelchair they no longer need, preferably a motorized one, please call 565-0075. Thank you.

For the person looking for the 2002 Poster from Occasion for the Arts: I have one that you are welcome to. Please call 757-221-0363 to arrange pick up.

I would appreciate it if someone could recommend someone to repair a lamp. Thank you so much.

Volunteers from the dental community — dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and administrative staff — are needed to support the eighth annual Give Kids a Smile event in Williamsburg. Help us provide care for children in need. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Norge Office Park, located at 7151 Richmond Road, Suite 305. If you can volunteer, please call April Ozmore at 757-206-1096 or email her at aozmore@cox.net. This event provides free dental care for all Medicaid-eligible children up to age 18 and children from low-income families who do not have dental insurance. If someone you know has children who wish to attend this event, please ask him or her to contact Priscilla or Amy at 757-476-6372 to schedule an appointment.

Yes, I'm looking for a licensed aesthetician in the Williamsburg area who does eyebrow micropainting. Please leave a message in the Last Word. Thank you.

Yes, I'm looking for somewhere to have my 24mm film developed in the area. You can leave a message in the Last Word. Thank you.

Retired in Williamsburg

Why does "Retired in Williamsburg" not applaud Mitchell Reiss' honor? Colonial Williamburg is an asset to our community and deserves support. It is so easy to be critical.

Williamsburg Inn

The community is voicing great concerns regarding the preservation and protection of the Williamsburg Inn, a historic landmark. Several comments have recently been sent to the Last Word, yet there has been no comment made in the Last Word in print. Why is it that we do not have matters of this type in print in the Last Word? Thank you. Editor's note: We had a comment on the Inn on Wednesday and if there are more, they're working their way through the process. When we have a lot of comments, like now, it takes a little longer to get a comment published. Thank you for asking.

W&M basketball

Wow! What a great season the Tribe is having. They are playing fast and smart basketball. It is a great, exciting two hours. I only wish more students would support the team. You have missed some great basketball. Put down the smartphones and go. Join the locals, but do support the Tribe. The coaches and players would love to have you there. Go, Tribe!

Electric carts

As a handicapped person, I find it very offensive when people take electric carts and leave them out in the parking lot. If you're healthy enough to walk in and get it, you ought to be healthy enough to bring it back. Leaving it out in the parking lot is a large inconvenience for the next handicapped person.

Missing contact

It has been impossible to reach Scott Taylor's office by phone. I have tried repeatedly and no one answers. I have also sent emails, requesting a response, but no reply from him or his office.

Flag pins

Wearing the flag pin on the right maybe the correct way for art etiquette; however, not for the living American flag. The United States Flag Code, Section 8(J), states the following about wearing an American flag pin: "The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. Therefore, the lapel flag pin, being a replica, should be worn on the left lapel near the heart."

Minimum wage

Everyone is jumping on the "bash the Republicans" train these days. Aren't they responding to their constituents' wishes? The Democrats had plenty of opportunities to raise it but didn't. You would have to raise the minimum wage to $15 to make a living wage. I don't think a hamburger flipper should get the same pay as a computer technician. These lower paying jobs are not usually meant to be careers. Employers would not hire as many employees or they would cut hours and benefits or they would just pass along the expense to the consumer. So those of us who are fortunate to have a higher wage would either support the workers by charitable giving or higher prices at the store. A tough choice for sure.

Something to do