Last Word on a great show, March 28

Looking for …

The Williamsburg Charity Group furniture bank is in need of an updated computer for a single mother who will be starting online classes soon. Please, if you can help, contact Jennifer Mason at 757-506-4274 or you can email me at jennifer31066@yahoo.com. Thank you in advance!

I am trying to find a young lady who was selling jewelry at the Outlet Mall before they closed down. She was located in the middle hall at the main front entrance when you first walk in. She sold and made the jewelry and it was gorgeous. I have not seen her since the Outlet Mall closed. I would love to find her because I need some more of her jewelry. Thank you.

Great show

I just wanted to say how very much our students enjoyed CAPA Fund's production with the American Youth Players of "The Emperor's New Clothes!" You all just do a superb job....the costumes, the casting, the professionalism. It's just a delight to participate in your performances. As an educator, I love it that you teach students how to be active participants in the show as well. As always, CAPA Fund has gone above and beyond.

Recommended

The details are not necessary, but the bottom line is Ace Hardware really came through. Trying to save a few dollars, I was using a big name, online truck rental and at the 11th hour that big name completely failed me. I received a cold email stating they would not be able to provide me the truck. Mind you, I had reserved it almost three weeks prior. In a panic, I went to ACE Hardware on Richmond Road to talk to a person in hopes they could help or guide me in the right direction with a U-Haul truck. I walked in and was directed to Rick. He did not have what I needed on the lot, but he spent more than an hour on the phone trying to help me and get me the truck I needed. He was able to work some magic and get me the huge truck I needed when I needed it which was the next business day. I learned a valuable lesson that day. Never mind that big name, online, save-a-dollar nonsense. Shop local , talk to a person! Go to ACE; they are really, really wonderful neighbors.

I recently had a serious problem with my in-home WiFi network. Khalid of We Fix Computers by Khalid came to my home, relentlessly tracked down several problems and got me back on line. I highly recommend him to solve all your computer problems.

Printwell is a fabulous, family owned, business here in Williamsburg. Not only can they meet all of your printing needs but, they do it professionally, quickly, and with free delivery! Resa, their graphic artist, is skilled at mapping out the best presentations for your advertising. She is helpful, easy to work with, and a way more efficient resource for creating my business' printed needs than some faceless website. Time is money, and if I had tried to go online and do this myself, things would not have the polished look I was expecting. Let's face it, the internet cannot replace a face to face conversation of what you need and want in order to properly advertise. Printwell is fantastic and I'll never go anywhere else!

National debt

As our national debt gets closer to $20 trillion, the Congressional Budget Office reports that in 2015, the debt was 73% of our gross domestic product (GDP). The GDP is one of the primary indicators used to gauge the health of a country's economy. In 2017, the debt is 77%, in 2027; it will be 89% and in 2035, it will be 106% of our GDP. The interest owed to the debt is $632 billion. Japan owns $1.1 trillion and China owns $1.05 trillion of our debt.

Thanks for the help

Kudos to the custodial staff at Berkeley Middle School for helping families find their teachers' classrooms recently on Parent-Teacher conference night. I was surprised when I arrived that there were no signs, no maps, no administrators and no greeters. Thankfully, the front office staff was just leaving, and one gracious employee looked up room numbers for me. While on my way to my designated classrooms, I helped another family find their classrooms. There were several families wandering around trying to figure out where to go. The actual conferences themselves were great—every teacher I met with took time and interest in my child. Kudos to the teachers for that. If it weren't for the custodians, who were helping many families, or for a few helpful teachers, I wouldn't have known where to find one of the classes. Thank you to the Berkeley custodial staff for helping BMS families feel welcome. I hope you receive accolades for the great job that you do.

Voting rights

What about voter’s rights? The Public Interest Legal Foundation’s report found more than 1,000 instances of non-citizens being registered to vote in eight Virginia counties. The other 125 counties in Virginia did not provide data; is the problem bigger than reported? Can voter fraud potential affect election outcomes? Sen. Mark D. Obenshain ran for Virginia attorney general and lost by 165 votes. Are we willing for someone who isn't a U.S. citizen to cancel out our vote? Why would an American citizen not be proud of showing proof of citizenship to insure their voter’s rights are protected and the purity of election results?