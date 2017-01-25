Last Word on paper shredding, Jan. 26

Paper shredding

I’m wondering when the shredding company will be coming to Williamsburg to provide shredded services free. It’s usually sponsored by a bank or the police department, etc. I just haven’t seen them around lately and would appreciate any information you can provide. Thank you.

Helping Chicago

Ann Hunt’s response to a Last Word question about the high murder rate in Chicago was sadly disappointing, although it was a typical Democrat response: It is the fault of Republicans. Readers had hoped to read about what Chicago’s Mayor Rahm Emanuel has done to stop the violence or why President Obama has been practically silent about the problems in his adopted home town. Closing the so-called gun show loophole or making background checks mandatory are both good things, but they won’t prevent people who want guns from getting guns. It would be nice to hear something other than name-calling and finger-pointing from Democrats.

President Trump

I wish Mr. Trump would release his tax records. His critics continue to make accusations that could be resolved by a review of his past taxes and investments. If he wants Americans to believe he is honest, this would help.

Don’t you think some of the odd counsel that the Republicans are giving Trump are just setting him up for impeachment? It’s what it seems like to me.

Beginning at noon on Friday, the President-elect, who has done an awful lot of bragging, will have to put the pedal to the metal and prove he can do what he’s bragging about. I, for one, am not holding my breath.

President Obama, in his role of Commander in Chief, was a failure in the eyes of his soldiers. The Rules of Engagement forced upon our fighting men has led to unnecessary deaths on the battlefield and has prolonged the war. Just like in the high crime areas in our country, we must be able to bring all necessary force to accomplish the goal of being able to live without fear. One can only hope with President Trump as our President and Commander in Chief, the handcuffs will be taken off our soldiers and law enforcement.

In response to complaints about Meryl Streep, we think that Donald Trump making fun of a disabled person is the most disrespectful thing we’ve ever seen—and don’t think that’s not what he meant because if you watched it you will understand directly that he was making fun of the reporter. Thank you.

We now know that more than 50 House Democratic Congressional lawmakers skipped the inauguration of Donald Trump. This is so sad and shameful. These elected members should honor the peaceful transfer of political power in our country. We can understand their absence at the State of the Union address, but their attendance at the inauguration should be mandatory. Shame on the Democrats.

When the Republican Congress hands him the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act without also sending him the strong replacement they have promised him, President 45 should answer them with “NYET.”