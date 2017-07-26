Last Word on yard sales, July 26

Garage sales

I would like to know why there are no yard sales through June and now July in greater James City County. I am an avid follower and love to go just for the hunt. I see very few in the Gazette. I checked Craig's List and Williamsburg Trash and Treasure and find nothing current. I am from out of state and I miss this pastime of mine and don't know why there are so few. Could it be the weather? Please, someone, let me know.

Redistricting

The many speakers at the school board meeting last week highlighted the gross inequities between and among our schools. The key to remedy this is for the school board to list socioeconomic criteria at the top. It can be done, but will split up some cherished current neighborhood groupings, so be prepared for all kinds of excuses. Don't be fooled by those who only want to preserve the status quo. For the money we are paying this consultant, we can eliminate all of these inequities. At the end, we have to make sure the school board doesn't tamper with the recommendations like they did the last time. It makes no sense to pay all of that money and then cherry pick neighborhoods in and out of schools to make a few vocal groups happy. If the schools were grouped to be closely equitable, there would be little discussion of which schools are better than others. Please make ALL of the schools great and equitable.

Shopping center

I think it is a wonderful idea to revitalize the center of town. Moving Ace Hardware across the street by Nawab would be a plus for all involved, and give Ace the visibility and decent parking lot that it deserves. Right now, it is tucked away behind a building and is not seen by passersby, and it is difficult to navigate the access roads. Colony Square is a perfect example of what just two stores can do to totally revitalize a shopping center; Carrot Tree and The ReStore have made it the most popular shopping center in Williamsburg. Remember when we had Padow's, Sam's Camera, Rite-Aid, Books-A-Million, etc ? Let's bring back that energy to the center of town with lodging, stores, and restaurants, and make it look appealing and thriving, instead of forlorn.

My opinion is the rendering drawings of the proposed shopping center would be a tremendous plus for Williamsburg. Ace Hardware, I don't understand why you object to moving … the move is around the corner and you will have better visibility. You are not exactly in the prime section of the shopping center.

If you want to get technical, the Ace Hardware store was better suited to be a bowling alley before it was a hardware store. Either way, I would hate to see it close. If moving it to a more visible location is agreeable to all parties involved, then "just do it!" Right now, if you don't know where it is located, you would not find it.

Now let me get this straight. Hotels, motels, and B&Bs in greater Williamsburg have been closing in numbers for years, and the surviving ones are not doing very well, and restaurants have been closing to a slightly lesser extent. So, why does the new owner of the Williamsburg Shopping Center plan on building (at vast expense) a new hotel, and rebuilding Ace Hardware for a new restaurant? Does that make any sense?

Looking for ...

Does anyone have a suggestion as to how to find out if there are any doctors in the Williamsburg area that are general practitioners and not part of a big group?

For those looking for a residential telephone directory for Williamsburg, look on the first page of your new directory or on the bag it came in. There are two different numbers you can call to get one.

If anybody's looking for the wonderful dog groomer named Marie who used to work at PetSmart, she is now at Petco in Newport News. Petco is near the airport and the phone number to that grooming salon is 757-833-0925. Thank you very much.

Does anyone know of any metal detecting or treasure hunting clubs in the Williamsburg area?

If you lost your eyeglasses and you were at a yard sale last Saturday, I found them. Please call 757-784-6594 to arrange for pickup.

Does anybody know where Chyna from Nails Uptown went?

Looking for someone to replace/repair front porch stairs leading to front door. Would appreciate recommendations and names and numbers for estimates. Virginia Gazette readers have helped several times. Thanks to all.

Kimball Theatre

Kimball Theatre. Thank you, William and Mary, for coming in to save our theatre! Having been born and raised in Williamsburg, the theatre was our entertainment center. We had three things: Colonial Williamsburg, the College of William and Mary and Eastern State Hospital, but we were happy. So I am thankful that work at William and Mary will enable the theatre to remain open for several years and by then, I hope a permanent solution can be found. Please help us save part of our past. Thank you.

We do not support William and Mary's acquisition of the Kimball. The community is willing to support the Kimball for community benefit. I will support Colonial Williamsburg less instead of more if this occurs. This would be a disaster for Williamsburg.

Health insurance

If only our elected representatives could be so rational and thorough as Mr. Enright's commentary on health care (Gazette, July 15). It has become painfully obvious that the Republican party has failed Americans by wasting seven years of party line votes to "kill" the ACA, rather than constructive dialog with consumers and providers of health care on how ACA could be amended to reduce its flaws and increase its benefits to all. We must keep in mind that one promise of Trump must be upheld. No matter how special we think our representatives are, the swamp needs to be drained on a regular basis.

Trump promised health care for everyone at a fraction of the cost. That plan would pass the Senate 100-0. Where is it? Maybe he's going to get his best boyfriend Putin to pay for it.

Obamacare should be repealed, period, and not replaced. We don't live in a socialist country; therefore, no one should expect free health care. If you have a disability and can't work, then you apply for Medicare. That said, health care insurance reform is still needed with pre-existing conditions being a must have and some kind of cost control.

Fortunately the terrible health care bill failed in the Senate this week. Three gutsy and intelligent Republican women made that happen. Look how many people would have been harmed! However, our local Congressmen, Wittman and Taylor, voted to support the even worse House version of the bill. Are these guys the right people to represent us Williamsburg folks?