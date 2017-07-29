Last Word on the Kimball Theatre, July 29

Kimball Theatre

One of our favorite plays was to be at the Kimball July 21, courtesy of British theater films: "Rosencranz and Guildenstern Are Here" by Tom Stoppard. It is maddening that scheduled events were abruptly canceled because "rampant losses" finally, overnight, tipped the local theater. Who knew the theater had such staying power while apparently carrying so much deb?t! How many believe the figures?

Thank you, Nanci Bond, for urging public acquisition of the Kimball auditorium/theater by the city and county just as our schools, libraries and recreation center are permanently available. The current arrangement with CW and W&M will, we all hope and expect, allow currently booked community groups to keep planned dates. But the contract also allows times for the city and county to work out needed arrangements with CW. Every community needs access to an auditorium. Yes, we are lucky Mr. Rockefeller agreed and had the theater built years ago in the charming, popular and totally convenient Merchants Square. Keeping the movies and live shows in the Kimball helps local businesses keep customers, as who doesn't get a meal or shop before or after a visit to the Kimball?

We now read that William and Mary is leasing the Kimball for three years, initially as a transition to allow the college to refurbish Phi Beta Kappa — good news as we will likely get some good programming. But the lease seems exceedingly high, given one to wonder just why the foundation is doing so poorly, as other businesses in Merchants Square will surely also contribute substantially. Moreover, the charge of $65,000 annually for maintenance of the common area is even more astonishing when, again, lots of merchants will be asked the same. I cannot for the life of me understand how the Merchants common area maintenance can be that costly when I add up what others in the area are also contributing. All this leads to an urgent request given all the disturbing news coming from the foundation — let's have the budget made public, and let's have the fundamentals of the strategic plan announced recently by President Reiss made public as well. This is a vital public interest since the well-being not only of the foundation, but with it the economy of the city of Williamsburg and surrounding counties, is at stake.

The recent fire drill around the Kimball Theatre is indicative of either egregious mismanagement at Colonial Williamsburg, a deterioration of relations between the College of William and Mary and CW, or both. It's inconceivable that CW wouldn't have explored the option of leasing to the college before announcing the theater's closure. But evidently they did not.

It's great that William and Mary will keep the Kimball open, and let's pray they seriously factor in the regular groups already booked: Youth Orchestra, Opera in Williamsburg, Williamsburg Symphony. But with the bigger movie theaters catering to the "blow up the world" fans, the rest of us need our movies. The stories, different cultures, perspectives, languages have been a treat! Please tell us movies will continue. Meanwhile, surely people will be working with the city for the long-term arrangement on the much needed facility, to include movies and performances.

In case anyone is wondering, the library book drop at Martin's is still operational. I called the library and they said they would leave it there until they were asked to take it away.

Architectural Review Board members don't like the design for the proposed Jewish center slated to be at Jamestown Road and Cary Street. Joe Hertzler said, "I don't see anything else like this. I don't see how it ties in with the architecture we have in town." How about looking next door at the Williamsburg United Methodist Church! The proposed Jewish center is all brick, with a Palladian window in the center section, with a white columned porch. It would blend in perfectly with the adjacent church. Just because there are still some very old white clapboard houses along Jamestown Road, which the college uses, doesn't mean that new architecture should match them. Check out the proposed design — think about the other proposed apartments to replace most of Williamsburg Shopping Center. They look like inner city public housing, so better not approve that if you don't approve this very nice looking design of the Jewish Center. I'll remember to be watching Mr. Hertzler's vote on projects. What about the new, very modern city building? Does that fit in with Williamsburg style?

Joe Hertzler said the plans for the Jewish Center are at odds with what he considers traditional building design in the city. "I don't see anything else like this," he said. "I don't see how it ties in with the architecture we have in town." Mr. Hertzler and the rest of the Architectural Review Board members need to take a better look around town. Look down the street to the fire station, police station, library, the defunct health clinic on N. Henry Street, the City Hall itself or even any of the CW hotels. None "ties in with the architecture we have in town," whatever that means. The planned Jewish center's architectural drawing is not so different from the style of the Methodist church that is/will be next door.

I wish to respond to the writer who felt it was OK to strike bicyclists with his car. Really? Except for interstates, we all share the use of the road. That means we are all responsible for our mutual safety: pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists and auto drivers. Are you going to strike the elderly person who is too slow crossing the road and inconveniencing you? You seem very angry at others. Please give up your license and get a medical evaluation.

I have a suggestion for the Williamsburg Police Department. One block away is a building, not that old and the last time I was by there it was vacant, you know the medical clinic for the rich that folded. If nothing else, police administrative offices and record storage could move to the now empty building. Also, if the city can't afford full asking price, they could use eminent domain.

If the primary need for the city police department is storage for old records, why not find, modify, adapt existing space in another building somewhere? There certainly seems to be no serious requirement that old documents need to be on premise. The existing space makes good sense for the administration, dispatch so don't mess with the building. Find new storage space elsewhere in the city. Heaven knows there are plenty of empty buildings.

