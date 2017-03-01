Lawn Bowling Club asks county for funds

The Williamsburg Lawn Bowling Club asked the James City County Board of Supervisors for $25,000 to construct and maintain a bowling lawn near the Williamsburg Indoor Sports Complex.

County Administrator Bryan Hill said money was tight right now as the board prioritizes school funding and public safety.

Clyde Haulman, chair of the planning committee for the Williamsburg Lawn Bowling Club said the cost would pay for itself tenfold because it would attract more business.

Haulman said it wouldn't take more than a winter to complete the construction. Total the project would cost $75,000 - $80,000.

Haulman projects the rest of the funds would come from sponsorships, the Williamsburg Lawn Bowling Club and the city of Williamsburg.

The board asked parks and recreations director, John Carnifax to craft a proposal before going further.

