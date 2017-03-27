Le Yaca to host wine tasting, dinner for Avalon Center

Looking for an authentic French wine experience without the 12-hour travel time?

Then take a short drive to Le Yaca April 23 for the second annual Wine Tour de France for Avalon.

The wine tasting and dinner raises funds for the nonprofit focused on helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Last year’s event sold out within weeks and raised about $26,000, said Priscilla Bevel Caldwell, Avalon’s development and communications director. She said it’s the largest fundraiser organized by Avalon staff.

Le Yaca, off of High Street in Williamsburg, is hosting the French wine tasting with hors d’oeuvres between 4 and 6 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. dinner with wine pairings. The special dinner, planned by Le Yaca chef Daniel Abid, features selections of grilled lobster, duck with foie gras and sea scallops in a champagne saffron sauce.

“All of Avalon’s services are free, we’re serving some hundreds of survivors each year,” Bevel Caldwell said. “This is one way the community can help us raise those critical funds to help those who need it in the Williamsburg Area.”

Wine tasting tickets are $75 and for the dinner they’re $275. Jazz vocalist and flutist Jennifer Gammill will perform.

“We at Avalon are so grateful for the much-needed generous contributions of so many,” Avalon’s executive director Teresa Christin stated in a news release.

Avalon helps more than 600 survivors each year, many of whom are children, according to the release. For nearly four decades, the organization has worked to give support, counseling and safe shelter to those in need.

If you or someone you know could use Avalon’s help, call the 24-hour helpline at 757-258-5051.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.

Wine Tour Tickets:

For tickets visit www.avaloncenter.org/wine-tour or call 757-258-5544.

Wine tasting tickets are $75 and dinner tickets are $275.