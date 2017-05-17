Lead symphony soloist to host yoga session Friday night

The Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra’s guest artist will be doing more than rocking her Tchaikovsky solo Saturday night.

Not only the featured soloist in Saturday night’s concert, violinist Elena Urioste is leading a yoga session Friday night targeted at musicians, but open to everyone.

“She has found that yoga has kept her from being injured and kept her strong and able to perform at a high level,” said symphony director Carolyn Keurajian. “I’ve seen how intense the schedules are for those who play in the orchestra, so I’m really hoping a lot of our musicians are really able to take advantage of it.”

Urioste’s hour-long discussion will highlight the benefits of yoga for musicians, and she'll do a demonstration. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothes.

Yoga is a specialty of Urioste’s, Keurajian said.

Launched this year, Intermission is a yoga retreat program developed by Urioste and another violinist, Melissa White. The first week-long retreat will be in August, led by certified yoga instructors.

“It is my personal belief that all musicians would benefit from a regular yoga practice,” Urioste stated in a symphony news release. “Posture awareness, breath control, a gradual development of mental strength and clarity: the benefits that yoga can introduce to one’s life are truly invaluable.”

Keurajian said she had heard of Urioste’s project, it's why she invited the violinist to do the one-hour special session before the performance.

The session is free. Because space is limited, Keurajian asked that people RSVP.

Want to go?

Yoga discussion and demonstration: 5-6 p.m. Friday in the Dodge Room at Phi Beta Kappa Hall, 601 Jamestown Road.

RSVP via email to info@williamsburgsymphony.org or by calling 229-9857.

Fireworks Finale Concert: 8 p.m. Saturday at Phi Beta Kappa Hall.

Ticket are available by calling the symphony at 229-9857.