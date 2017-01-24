Lecturer tells students, residents about why black community deserves reparations

William and Mary students hear from experts in any number of fields during the course of the academic year.

Those in Tucker Hall Tuesday evening heard from a man well-versed in a highly-charged concept: Reparations from the chattel slavery.

Sir Hilary Beckles grew up in the United Kingdom and said slavery was never mentioned in his education prior to college. Beckles is a professor at the University of the West Indies.

Government professor Stephen Hanson said Beckles' expertise is especially needed in today's world, where countries are starting really look at their history as it relates to slavery.

"You really couldn't ask for a more pertinent topic," Hanson said.

Beckles said that his interest in the history of slavery came as a college student in the United Kingdom. Prior to that, he'd never heard the topic broached in a classroom.

"I don't remember hearing about it at all," he said. "We were told British history has a completely different trajectory."

Slavery started in Barbados and quickly became a global problem once people realized using slaves to do their labor provided a better financial return than investing in stocks and government bonds.

"You see it took more than one hundred years to get rid of that institution," Beckles said.

In response, countries should look at repaying people of color whose ancestors endured untold amounts of repression and brutality, Beckles said.

During the lecture, Beckles shed some light on the history of slavery around the world, and he mentioned that other countries are slowly coming around to the idea of reparations.

"The 21st century is where I think we'll discuss on a global scale the issue of reparatory justice," Beckles said. "Now, me saying that near the beginning of the century is a little odd."