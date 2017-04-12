Fowler says library still bastion of knowledge in modern society

Books became an integral part of Betsy Fowler's life quite early: As a child, she visited her local library so often that custodians would leave the back door unlocked to ease her entry.

After college, she took a job driving a bookmobile to make ends meet and ended up staying involved with libraries around the state for more than 30 years.

Fowler began her job as the director of the Williamsburg Regional Library system in March. She sat down with the Gazette recently to talk about her background, the role of libraries in modern society, and more.

How did you decide you wanted to spend your career working in libraries?

I didn't really think about working in libraries. I went on to college, and finished an internship at a museum in Washington, and graduated, then I needed a job right away. I got a job as a bookmobile driver at a regional library system.

From almost the moment I walked in the door, I knew it was where I wanted to be. It was wonderful being around books and people and feeling a sense of public service — that you could help people.

How would you characterize the changing role of libraries?

The way we access information has changed. Instead of the libraries having the books and everybody coming to the library and to the librarians to help them find the information, people are accessing it in a wide variety of ways. So we have to offer the collections and the information in a lot of different formats.

Instead of just buying a reference book, (the library) may buy a reference book and get the database and the nonfiction book and the audiobook and ... the e-book. So you really have to spread (out) how people are coming at it and people learn in different ways, we know now.

How people are using the buildings has really changed. The buildings are more important than ever, but they're being used differently. That's one of the challenges, is to open up these buildings so they can accommodate different types of uses now.

Did the library come to you with goals during the interview process or are you starting to see your own develop?

This is a very well-established library. I have to bring my experiences and my vision of public service that I have seen be successful in other places, and fit it into the existing framework that's here, and hopefully be able to blend all that successfully with the staff and the board and the public to move the library forward. It's kind of a combination.

When I interviewed, I said I was going to be looking for mentors. I need to really listen. This is a unique community and area, and I need to learn about it, and how it does things. I have to learn who the staff are, not just names but what talents they bring, what their passions are ... what might help the library go forward. It's a big learning curve. But it's fascinating — it's stretching my brain.

I'm trying to get out into the community and meet people from all sorts of different organizations who can educate me on community goals. Of course, working with the counties and the city to learn their objectives ... this library has to be a part of that bigger picture.

Had you been to Williamsburg before you interviewed?

I'd been here many times, it's one of my favorite places to come. I love Williamsburg and I'm looking forward to moving here and learning it even better. It's a great place to walk, if you're a walker.

I like to live where I like to walk. I like to be able to go and stroll and this is just one of those places that's so vibrant that you don't get tired of looking at it. There are so many opportunities here. People come from all over the world to work here between the college and Colonial Williamsburg. It attracts all sorts of people who have unique skills and expertise.

What are you passionate about other than libraries?

I have a background in art history and history, so I care a lot about those. I'm interested in architecture and design, fine arts, literature, gardening, nature. You know, music and food. All the good things in life, right?

How do you reconcile feedback from staff and the board's big-picture goals?

I think the board sets big-picture goals. So, they have said, "we want the library to reimagine these spaces." And, "we want the library to form great partnerships and strong communications." But they are also very respectful of the library staff's —and I think the management's — skills to start coloring in those objectives. I think that we've already started brainstorming about how we can reimagine the spaces.

The success for a lot of it comes from a lot of communication. I see my role as helping to articulate the vision of where we're going and constantly making sure that all the different groups involved understand what's happening so we can all move forward successfully.

When you meet someone who lives here but is not a frequent library user, how would you explain what benefits it could bring them?

I think they might be surprised at what's here, if they don't use the library. There's everything from bluegrass to symphonies, and there's a lot of art. We have art spaces, and there are art spaces in (the Stryker Building) as well. There's a lot of technology. This is a place where people in the community can intersect.

You can come to the library and meet people from all generations, from all over the world, and widen your horizons, widen your perspective. I think we know, especially now in society, how important that is. We're seeing it play out across the political spectrum — people are staying on one side and just talking to people who share their political beliefs.

For a successful democracy, we really need that civic place where people can come together and share information and ideas. I think it's essential for American society and democracy, and I think the library is still that shining place that has no agenda.

Meet Betsy Fowler

April 12: 3 p.m., at James City County Library.

April 13: 1 p.m., Williamsburg Library.

Light refreshments, including cookies and lemonade, will be served.