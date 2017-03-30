Liberty Tree takes root as American Revolution Museum awaits formal dedication

— It's time for the Liberty Tree to take root.

Officials at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown hope museum visitors — online and in person — will understand, and deliver the messages that will take hold in one of 20 lanterns attached to the 17-foot elm-like tree.

The Liberty Tree will make its formal debut to the public Saturday on the museum's Dedication Day, one of 13 days commemorating its grand opening. The day also marks a transformation, 10 years in the making, from the museum's days as the Yorktown Victory Center to an 80,000-square-foot, $50 million modern museum.

"The Liberty Tree has been a symbol since the time of the Revolution, across the 13 colonies, a symbol for liberty," said Homer Lanier, the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation's interpretive program manager. "And for us here at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, it seemed a great fit toward the end of our galleries, toward the end of the indoor experience for our guests to be able to experience and interact with the Liberty Tree and be able to post their own messages of what liberty and freedom mean to them."

In the "bark" of the tree are symbols of liberty or freedom. At the kiosks beside the tree, visitors can send their own messages of liberty, and when they click submit, a seeming bolt of lighting will carry their messages up the trunk of the tree to the lanterns — one of which will glow with the message just submitted.

Heather Hower, project manager of media for the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation who organized the work on the Liberty Tree, called it a culminating experience for people who have gone through the museum and immersed themselves in the Revolutionary War history.

"We were looking for a way to connect modern day visitors with the experiences of those who were living during the time of the American Revolution, having these really strong feelings of patriotism and really strong feelings of loyalty to a cause," Hower said.

She said she couldn't be more excited for any other element of the gallery.

"This project is really like birthing a child," Hower said. "This Liberty Tree has just been so meaningful to our team here and to be able to create something that is so relevant to people who visit our museum here today is phenomenal."

Twelve of the lanterns have tablet-sized screens that will display the messages from the public, ones they created either inside the museum or online. Other lanterns have screen-printed glass with quotes from famous 18th century revolutionaries.

Lanier said it's something that will catch people's eye and allow their messages of liberty to live alongside those of the revolutionaries.

"We're telling the story of ordinary Americans in extraordinary times," Lanier said. "We're telling the personal stories of all these people who were living throughout the Revolution.... So we're telling that personal story of what the Revolution meant to them, the choices they made.

"And I guess it does kind of give our visitors a chance at the end to put their personal message, their personal story, together with people of the past. They get to leave behind their stamp on the museum, if you will."

As part of the Liberty Tree exhibit, a mini-film with the theme of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights will play, described by museum organizers as a Monty Python-esque film which features a tree that grows from an apple seed planted by Benjamin Franklin and talks about the growth of liberty.

The tree will allow people to reflect on the experience of the museum and relate the American Revolution-era to the present day. With the different ways visitors can absorb the vast amounts of information about the American Revolution, Lanier said it's a mouthful for people to chew on and offers a chance to pause for reflection.

"All those experiences sweeping over you and here you are toward the end of our galleries when we've become a new nation, I guess it does give you a chance to kind of reflect on everything you've taken in, and how it affected us (not only)then, but also how it's affecting us today."

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342.

Dedication Day, April 1

Gov. Terry McAuliffe and the Virginia Army National Guard will be among the featured guests Saturday at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown's formal dedication, coming 40 years to the day when the former Yorktown Victory Center was opened and dedicated. The day is also devoted to all things Virginia.

The ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m. with music by the Virginia Army National Guard 29th Infantry Division Band followed by a processional by the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Honor Guard and Field Musick Virginia and a presentation of colors by the Virginia Army National Guard 29th Infantry Division Color Guard.

The program will include greetings from France and a history of the museum. The 1st Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line – Infantry and Mounted Dragoon – will demonstrate techniques used by cavalry units during the Revolution.

"We want to highlight everybody, but Virginia and Dedication Day is very important to us," said Homer Lanier, the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation's interpretive program manager.

Members of the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line also will be on hand. Musical performances will take place in the afternoon in the Continental Army encampment's Artillery Amphitheater. The Itinerant Band, and David and Ginger Hildebrand will play music from the American Colonial period.

McAuliffe will dedicate the museum to the late Nick and Mary Mathews, benefactors to the foundation who donated the land on which the museum is built.

"We're going to dedicate the museum to them, and to their memory, but we're going to use the rest of the day after all of the speeches are done and all those type of things, we're going to show off Virginia the rest of the day," Lanier said.

Daily festivities

March 29 — Maryland

March 30 — South Carolina

March 31 — New Hampshire

April 1 — Virginia

April 2 — New York

April 3 — North Carolina

April 4 — Rhode Island

The museum

The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is located at 200 Water St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The museum stays open until 6 p.m. from June 15 through Aug. 15. It is closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Admission is $12 for adults; $7 ages 6-12; Value-priced combination ticket with Jamestown Settlement: $23 for adults, $12 ages 6-12. Parking is free.