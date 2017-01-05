Library releases list of finalists for director position

The Williamsburg Regional Library has announced the three finalists vying to become its director.

Jenny Bailey is currently the director of the Blackwater Regional Library System. She has done extensive work in Virginia libraries previously, at the Hampton City and Suffolk City libraries.

Formerly the Director of Library and Research Services for the City of Chesapeake, Betsy Fowler is also a finalist for the job. She also served as the Coordinator of Branch Services for the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.

Karen Ronald led a rural Canadian library and two library systems in Connecticut, and a release from the library says she has completed course work at the doctoral level tied to computer science and technology.



Wright can be reached at 757-345-2343.