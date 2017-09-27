James City County Library renovations completed

The James City County Library on Croaker Road has a new feel after a summer of renovations near the main entrance.

The renovations included a self-service cafe, cafe seating and a touch screen to browse the library's book collection.

“I’ve always liked this library compared to the other one,” said, resident Roy Snyder. “To see the new wide open space, it’s a big change. It’s very nice.”

The county and the Williamsburg Regional Library Board of Trustees hosted an unveiling of the renovations on Wednesday afternoon in front of about 70 people.

The renovations cost $60,000, and was funded by the Williamsburg Regional Library Board of Trustees and donations by friends of the Williamsburg Regional Library Foundation.

The Williamsburg Regional Library Board of Trustees see the renovations as a way to keep up with the times.

“Our library serves so many in the region and as our community changes so does our library,” said Natalie Miller-Moore, chairwoman of the board.

