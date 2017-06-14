Official: Suspected lightning strike causes fire at Williamsburg Fire Department

WILLIAMSBURG - A suspected lightning strike was the cause of a fire to a rooftop air conditioning unit around 4:15 Wednesday at the Williamsburg fire station at 440 North Boundary Street, according to a news release.

Most of the fire department's personnel were out of the building on a separate call when the fire started, the release stated.

The Williamsburg Fire Department returned to the station and with assistance from James City and York county fire departments, had the fire under control in about 15 minutes, the release stated, and there were no injuries.

The extent of the damage is being assessed, but the station sustained smoke and water damage, according to the release.

Because the separation of the air conditioning units, the damage was contained to the living quarters of the station, and the administration and apparatus bays were not affected, the release stated.

The city and the department are making arrangements to house displaced personnel on-site in the unaffected areas, and the department says fire service, including response times, will not be affected.