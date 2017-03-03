Williamsburg Police looking for suspect in liquor theft at Richmond Road ABC Store

WILLIAMSBURG – A woman is wanted in connection to the recent theft of several bottles of liquor at the ABC Store in the 1200 block of Richmond Road, Williamsburg Police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley said.

Police responded to the ABC Store on March 1 around 5 p.m. after they received the report of the alleged larceny, Riley said.

At that time, officers spoke with a manager, who told police the store was missing several bottles of liquor, Riley said, and after reviewing camera footage, they discovered that the theft occurred Feb. 26 around 3:25 p.m.

Riley said the suspect in the video is a Hispanic female wearing a white t-shirt, green shorts and shoes, and that the suspect has not been otherwise identified at this time.