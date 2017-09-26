Board of Supervisors briefed on long term water options

The county Board of Supervisors were briefed by the Hampton Roads Sanitation District and the Department of Environmental Quality at its Tuesday work session about long term water supply options.

Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality approved a permit this month allowing the county to draw up to 16.95 million gallons a day from the Chickahominy River at the county’s Chickahominy Riverfront Park.

The permit will allow the county to pull water from the southeast bank of the Chickahominy River and on the northwest peninsula of Chickahominy Riverfront Park.

“We hope this a bridge to cover us during a transition period because we don’t know how the aquifers are going to react,” said Scott Kudlas, the director of the office of water supply at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. “Our objective was to create that bridge to cover any unexpected needs that might come while the county searches for a long term option.”

Riverfront Park is close to an existing water pumping infrastructure, which would simplify building a water treatment plant and save money.

As part of the permit, the county will have to update the state department of environmental quality about its long term water supply intentions.

“There’s potential for flexibility here,” Kudlas said.

The county is also pursuing plans with HRSD and its Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow program.

HRSD plans to take already highly treated wastewater that would otherwise be discharged into the Elizabeth, James or York rivers and purify it through additional rounds of advanced treatment to produce drinking-quality water, according to SWIFT’s website.

Ted Henifin, HRSD general manager, said the organization has constructed a treatment plant in Suffolk and will spend the next six months studying the water.

“We’re moving as quickly as we can,” Henifin said.

The HRSD hopes to have the treatment plant fully operational by 2030.

The water would be treated to match the existing groundwater standards and added to the aquifer, the primary source of groundwater throughout eastern Virginia.

SD expects the earliest approvals for state and federal regulators for SWIFT are late 2018 or early 2019. The project is also expected to cost $1 billion, which would be paid for regionally by HRSD rate payers.