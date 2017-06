JAMES CITY COUNTY - An accident Friday morning involving a WATA bus and two vehicles did not result in injuries, according to James City County Police spokesperson Stephanie Williams.

The accident took place around 7:54 a.m. on Longhill Rd. near the Olde Towne Shopping Center, Williams said.

The driver of a Ford Mustang ran into a Honda, pushing the Honda into the back of the bus, Williams said.