Lumber Liquidators stock on the rise

After posting two years of revenue losses, a Toano-based company saw strong profits over the last three months.

Lumber Liquidators reported a profit of $4.48 million this past quarter after losing $12 million during the same period last year, according to a news release from the company. The latest quarter began on April 1 and ended on June 30.

"In the quarter, we saw positive results in net revenues, comparable store sales and customer traffic, in addition to gross margin expansion which drove positive operating results," said Lumber Liquidators CEO Dennis Knowles, in a news release. "Customers have responded to the investments that we made to broaden and strengthen our assortment with innovative products, while also ensuring the right mix of those products were available in our stores."

Lumber Liquidators, which has 383 locations, is a chain retailer that carries a wide range of hardwood flooring including laminate and bamboo options.

On Tuesday, shares of the company hit a more than two-year high and now sits at $32.50 a share. The company had suffered several quarters of losses dating back to 2015.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in February 2016 that Lumber Liquidators flooring products from China contained high levels of formaldehyde, a cancer-causing chemical.

Last year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission prohibited the company from selling its inventory of the flooring sourced from China, which resulted in 22 million feet of flooring remaining unsold.

Lumber Liquidators has said it will pay for removal of floors with high levels of formaldehyde. About 614,000 consumers nationwide bought the products between 2011 and May 2015, according to a USA Today article.

Knowles, who was promoted in November 2016 to CEO, said the future is promising for his company.

"Our management team is confident in the potential of our business, and remains dedicated to carrying out the long-term strategy of the company. We believe that by continuing to work our plan, we will position the company for long-term profitability and growth," Knowles said in a news release.