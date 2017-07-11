Man accused of W&M student rape pleads not guilty

A James City County man pleaded not guilty to the charge of raping a William and Mary student last December.

In Jerome White's arraignment hearing on July 11, White's attorney, Patricia Nagel, cited new forensic reports in an attempt to request bail.

Circuit Judge Michael McGinty denied bail on the grounds that White, 50, had an extensive criminal record and had previously violated his probation. Nagel said his violation constituted not paying a fine, and that White was not a flight risk.

The Commonwealth's Attorney cited a list from an August 2016 probation letter that said White's transition and supervision had been "rocky."

Nagel brought in a sexual assault forensic report from an examination conducted on Dec. 8 that found no blood, seminal fluid or sperm on the victim that matched White's DNA. The report did indicate samples from the victim's head and neck that showed an unknown number of male contributors - but the forensic report said White was eliminated as a possible source.

White's lawyer said the report undermined the victim's testimony and that his arrest was keeping him away from his job as a landscaper.

"At this point, eight months later, we have no evidence at all to support the charge," Nagel said.

When White was arrested in December, he told police he touched and kissed the woman, but denied raping her, according to police reports.

The prosecution said the forensic report's lack of identification was not sufficient reason to release White on bond, since he had admitted to consensual contact with the victim in initial police interviews.

Near the end of the hearing, White indicated to his lawyer that McGinty used to be a prosecutor in Williamsburg, and may have a conflict of interest in the case, since he was involved in one of White's cases in the early 1980s. The court decided this was not a conflict of interest. Nagel said the defense would appeal the bond decision.

McGinty set White's jury trial for Sept. 27 and 28 at 8:30 a.m. in the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse.

Williams can be reached by phone at 804-824-8289.