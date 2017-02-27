Williamsburg Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting

A Williamsburg man was charged with attempted murder after officers say he shot at a man in a hotel parking lot Sunday, according to Williamsburg police.

The man, 33-year-old Brian Keith Lyons, was arrested in the parking lot shortly after officers arrived on scene in the 900 block of Capitol Landing Road, according to police.

About 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired. A witness told them where to find a loaded .40 caliber handgun allegedly dropped on the group by Lyons, police said.

The victim, a neighbor of Lyons, was not injured. He told officers that Lyons pointed the gun at him and fired, hitting a vehicle sitting between the two of them, police said.

Lyons was living in the hotel, police said. His room was open and while officers were inside looking for anyone who may have been injured, they found what they believed to be drugs, police said.

Because of this, and Lyons' "erratic behavior" when police found him, he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated medically and mentally, police said.

Lyons is in custody at Virginia Regional Peninsula Jail. He is charged with attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing, reckless endangerment and possession of cocaine, marijuana and firearms while in possession of certain substances, police said.

Police spokesman Maj. Greg Riley said there isn't any evidence that this incident is related to the shots fired event on the campus of the College of William and Mary earlier Sunday morning.

